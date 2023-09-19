10 Most Popular Soft Tip Darts for 2023

Our Top Picks

Soft tip darts are a great option for anyone who wants to play darts without damaging their walls or floors. They are safe, flexible, and affordable, making them perfect for beginners and professionals alike. Soft tip darts are designed with a bendable tip to prevent injury and damage to your surroundings. They are also more affordable than traditional steel tip darts, making them a cost-effective solution for home play. When choosing soft tip darts, consider the weight, barrel shape, and flight type, as well as customer reviews. With the right set of soft tip darts, you can enjoy hours of entertainment with your loved ones.

1 WIN.MAX Darts Plastic Tip Set 18g 12pcs WIN.MAX Darts Plastic Tip Set 18g 12pcs View on Amazon 9.9 The WIN.MAX Darts Plastic Tip - Soft Tip Darts Set is the perfect addition to any game room. With 12 darts, 100 extra tips, 12 flights, flight protectors, and a wrench for electronic dart boards, this set has everything you need for a fun and competitive game. Made with high-quality materials, these 18-gram darts are lightweight and easy to throw, ensuring accuracy and precision every time. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, the WIN.MAX Darts Plastic Tip - Soft Tip Darts Set is sure to provide hours of entertainment for all. Rated 9.9 based on 10 JPOST Pros Comes with extra dart tips, Complete set with accessories, Suitable for electronic dart board Cons Not suitable for traditional board

2 Accmor Soft Tip Darts Set with Replacement Tips Accmor Soft Tip Darts Set with Replacement Tips View on Amazon 9.4 Accmor's 12 Pcs Soft Tip Darts are a great addition to any dartboard setup. Made with high-quality plastic, these darts are durable and long-lasting. The set comes with an extra 100 replacement tips, ensuring that you can keep playing without worrying about running out. These soft tip darts are perfect for use with electronic and plastic dartboards. Their lightweight design and shape A-13g make them easy to throw accurately, and they are suitable for players of all skill levels. Get ready to up your game with Accmor's Soft Tip Darts! Rated 9.4 based on 10 JPOST Pros 12 pcs included, extra replacement tips included, suitable for electronic/plastic dartboard Cons may not be suitable for traditional dartboards

3 Turnart Soft Tip Darts Set with Accessories Turnart Soft Tip Darts Set with Accessories View on Amazon 9.1 The Darts Plastic Tip set is a must-have for any avid dart player. With 9 soft tip darts weighing 18 grams each, this set comes with everything you need to get started, including 50 extra tips, 9 shafts, 27 flights, flight protectors, and a handy carrying case. Made with high-quality tungsten, these darts are designed for accuracy and precision, making them perfect for use with electronic dartboards. Whether you're a beginner or a seasoned pro, the Darts Plastic Tip set is sure to take your dart game to the next level. Rated 9.1 based on 10 JPOST Pros Professional quality, Comes with extra tips, Complete set with accessories Cons May not be durable

4 Sanfeng Rainbow Soft Tip Darts Set Sanfeng Rainbow Soft Tip Darts Set View on Amazon 8.8 The Sanfeng Darts Plastic Tip Set is a must-have for any dart enthusiast. With both 18g and 21g colorful rainbow soft tip darts, you have the perfect weight and style for your preference. Not only that, but the set comes with 50 anti-loose O-rings, 6 shafts (made of aluminum or nylon, 45mm in length), 6 durable flights, and an extra 50 soft tips. Plus, it's compatible with electronic dartboards. This comprehensive set ensures you have everything you need for a great game night with friends or family. Rated 8.8 based on 10 JPOST Pros Colorful design, Comes with extra tips, Durable construction Cons May not be suitable for professional use

5 Viper Sure Grip Soft Tip Darts Green Viper Sure Grip Soft Tip Darts Green View on Amazon 8.6 The Viper Sure Grip Soft Tip Darts in Green, weighing 16 grams, are a great choice for casual players who want to enjoy the game with friends and family. Made of high-quality materials, these darts are durable and have a comfortable grip that allows for better accuracy and control. They can be used for both home and professional play, and are suitable for players of all skill levels. Whether you're a beginner or an experienced player, these darts are a great addition to your game collection. Rated 8.6 based on 10 JPOST Pros Easy to grip, Accurate throws, Good weight balance Cons Limited color options

6 Centaur 12 Pack Soft Tip Darts Set Centaur 12 Pack Soft Tip Darts Set View on Amazon 8.4 The Centaur 12 Pack Soft Tip Darts are a great choice for those looking for a professional-grade dart set. These darts are made with 18-gram plastic tips and come equipped with 4 colors premium aluminum shafts, 100 dart tips, 16 dart flights, and a dart case for easy storage. With their silver/black barrels, these darts are both stylish and functional. Whether you're a beginner or a seasoned pro, the Centaur 12 Pack Soft Tip Darts are sure to provide hours of fun and entertainment on your electronic dart board. Rated 8.4 based on 10 JPOST Pros Comes in a pack of 12, Premium aluminum shafts, Includes dart case Cons Not suitable for steel-tip boards

7 CyeeLife Soft Tip Darts with Flights and Plastic Points. CyeeLife Soft Tip Darts with Flights and Plastic Points. View on Amazon 8 CyeeLife 16 Grams Soft tip Darts with 42 Flights and 100 Plastic Points is an excellent choice for beginners and intermediate players looking for a high-quality set of darts. The darts are designed with a slim profile and feature a soft tip for added safety. The set includes 42 flights and 100 plastic points, providing players with plenty of options to customize their darts. The darts are made with durable materials and are lightweight, making them easy to throw accurately. Overall, this set is a great value for anyone looking to improve their game or simply enjoy playing darts with friends and family. Rated 8 based on 10 JPOST Pros Comes with 42 flights, Includes 100 plastic points, Soft tip for safety Cons Limited weight options

8 Sanfeng Soft Tip Darts Set 18/20 Grams. Sanfeng Soft Tip Darts Set 18/20 Grams. View on Amazon 7.6 The Sanfeng Soft Tip Darts Set is a professional-grade set of darts that is perfect for beginners and experienced players alike. Made with a high-quality brass barrel and aluminum shafts, this set is durable and long-lasting. The set comes with 50 rubber o-rings, 6 flights, and 50 soft tips, making it easy to switch out parts as needed. With a weight of either 18 or 20 grams, these darts are comfortable to hold and throw, and their soft tips make them safe to use with electronic dartboards. Whether you're playing for fun or competing in a tournament, the Sanfeng Soft Tip Darts Set is a great choice. Rated 7.6 based on 10 JPOST Pros Includes multiple accessories, Suitable for electronic dartboards, Variety of weight options Cons May not be suitable for professional players

9 Viper Astro Soft Tip Darts with Case Viper Astro Soft Tip Darts with Case View on Amazon 7.5 The Viper Astro 80% Tungsten Soft Tip Darts with Storage/Travel Case 18 Grams Black Rings are a great option for anyone looking for high-quality darts. Made with 80% tungsten, these darts are durable and well-balanced, making them perfect for players of all levels. The black rings add a sleek touch to the design, while the included storage/travel case makes it easy to take your darts with you wherever you go. Weighing in at 18 grams, these darts are a great choice for anyone seeking a well-balanced and precise throw. Rated 7.5 based on 10 JPOST Pros High percentage of tungsten, Comes with storage/travel case, Sleek black ring design Cons May not suit all players

10 Viper Spinning Bee Darts with Casemaster Case Viper Spinning Bee Darts with Casemaster Case View on Amazon 7.1 The Viper Spinning Bee Soft Tip Darts with Casemaster Storage/Travel Case, 16 Grams Purple is a great choice for both beginners and experienced players. The set comes with three darts and a case for easy storage and transportation. The 16-gram weight is perfect for accurate throws, and the soft tip design is safe for use on electronic dartboards. The vibrant purple color adds a fun touch to your game room decor. Overall, this is a high-quality set that will provide hours of entertainment for all skill levels. Rated 7.1 based on 10 JPOST Pros Comes with storage/travel case, Soft tip darts, Easy to spin Cons Limited weight options

FAQ

Q: What are soft tip darts?

A: Soft tip darts are a type of dart that has a plastic, flexible tip instead of a metal point. They are commonly used on electronic dartboards that are designed to register the impact of the plastic tip instead of the traditional steel tip darts.

Q: What are the advantages of using soft tip darts?

A: Soft tip darts are a safer alternative to steel tip darts as they pose a lower risk of injury. They are also more versatile as they can be used on electronic dartboards and are suitable for use in areas where steel-tipped darts may not be allowed. Additionally, they tend to be less expensive than steel tip darts.

Q: What should I consider when buying soft tip darts?

A: When buying soft tip darts, consider the weight, length, and grip style that suits your needs. The weight of the dart can affect accuracy, so choose a weight that feels comfortable to you. The length of the dart can also affect your throwing technique, so choose a length that feels natural. Finally, the grip style can affect your control over the dart, so choose a style that feels comfortable and secure in your hand.

Conclusions

After conducting extensive research and testing, we can confidently say that soft tip darts are an excellent addition to any game room or home entertainment setup. With a variety of options on the market, from beginner sets to professional-grade darts, there is something for everyone. Our top picks include darts with adjustable weights, premium aluminum shafts, and tungsten tips for improved accuracy. Whether you're a seasoned pro or just starting, investing in a quality set of soft tip darts is sure to elevate your game. So why not take the plunge and see for yourself?