10 Most Popular Truck Bed Tents for 2023

Truck bed tents have become increasingly popular in recent years and offer a unique and practical way to camp. We have researched and tested a variety of truck bed tents for their durability, ease of setup, and comfort. It's essential to select a tent that fits your truck bed's size and shape to maximize your sleeping area and consider models with built-in awnings, rainflys, and mesh windows. With the right truck bed tent, you can enjoy the great outdoors without sacrificing comfort or safety. Stay tuned for our top-ranking truck bed tent products to make the most informed purchase decision.

1 Napier Backroadz Truck Bed Tent. Napier Backroadz Truck Bed Tent. View on Amazon 9.7 The Napier Backroadz Truck Bed Tent is a perfect solution for anyone who loves camping and wants to take it to the next level. This tent is designed to fit most trucks with a full-size short bed (5.5'-5.8') and is made with waterproof material coating, ensuring you stay dry even during the heaviest of rains. The tent is both spacious and comfortable, allowing for two people to sleep comfortably and enjoy their camping experience. The tent is also durable and sturdy, making it perfect for all types of weather conditions. With the Napier Backroadz Truck Bed Tent, you can enjoy the great outdoors without sacrificing comfort or convenience. Rated 9.7 based on 10 JPOST Pros Waterproof material, Spacious for 2 people, Durable and sturdy Cons Can only fit short beds

2 GoHimal Pickup Truck Tent Green 5.5-6 FT GoHimal Pickup Truck Tent Green 5.5-6 FT View on Amazon 9.5 The GoHimal Pickup Truck Tent is a fantastic option for those looking to enjoy the great outdoors without sacrificing comfort. Made with waterproof PU2000mm double layer material, it comfortably fits 5.5-6.5 FT truck beds and provides ample space for a comfortable camping experience. With its easy-to-assemble design, this portable truck bed tent is perfect for camping trips and outdoor adventures. It's a durable and reliable option for anyone looking to enjoy nature while still being able to sleep comfortably at night. Rated 9.5 based on 10 JPOST Pros Waterproof PU2000mm Double Layer, Portable for Camping, Fits 5.5-6.5 FT Truck Bed Cons May not fit all trucks

3 Quictent Pickup Truck Tent Full Size Regular Bed Quictent Pickup Truck Tent Full Size Regular Bed View on Amazon 9.1 The Quictent Pickup Truck Tent is the perfect solution for outdoor adventurers who want to take their camping experience to the next level. This tent is designed to fit various truck bed sizes, from 5.5-5.8' to 8.0-8.2', and can comfortably accommodate up to two people. Made with waterproof PU2000mm material, this tent will keep you dry even during the heaviest rainstorms. It also comes with a removable awning and rainfly for added protection and ventilation. Plus, the storage bag makes it easy to transport and store when not in use. With the Quictent Pickup Truck Tent, you'll never have to sacrifice comfort and convenience for outdoor adventure. Rated 9.1 based on 10 JPOST Pros Waterproof PU2000mm, Removable Awning, Storage Bag Included Cons Assembly may be difficult

4 Rightline Gear Truck Bed Tent 110710 Full Size Long Bed Truck Tent Rightline Gear Truck Bed Tent 110710 Full Size Long Bed Truck Tent View on Amazon 8.8 The Rightline Gear Truck Bed Tent 110710 Full Size Long Bed Truck Tent (8') Tent is the perfect solution for outdoor enthusiasts who want to enjoy the great outdoors without sacrificing comfort. Made from high-quality materials, this tent is designed to fit most full-size long bed trucks, making it an ideal choice for camping, tailgating, or any other outdoor adventure. Its easy-to-set-up design means you can be up and running in minutes, while the waterproof construction ensures you stay dry no matter what the weather conditions are like. Whether you're a seasoned camper or a first-timer, the Rightline Gear Truck Bed Tent is a must-have for anyone who loves the great outdoors. Rated 8.8 based on 10 JPOST Pros Easy to set up, Fits full size trucks, Provides good ventilation Cons May not be waterproof

5 Guide Gear Full Size Truck Tent Guide Gear Full Size Truck Tent View on Amazon 8.6 The Guide Gear Full Size Truck Tent is the perfect solution for camping enthusiasts who want to take their pickup truck on their next adventure. This camp tent is designed to fit truck bed lengths of 79-81 inches and comes with a waterproof rainfly to keep you dry during rainy nights. The tent sleeps two and is easy to set up, making it ideal for solo camping or a romantic weekend getaway. Its durable construction ensures it will last for many camping trips to come. Overall, the Guide Gear Full Size Truck Tent is a great investment for anyone who loves the great outdoors. Rated 8.6 based on 10 JPOST Pros Easy to install, Waterproof rainfly included, Fits full-size truck beds Cons Limited to 2 people

6 Winado Truck Bed Tent for 5.2-5.8 FT Truck Winado Truck Bed Tent for 5.2-5.8 FT Truck View on Amazon 8.3 The Winado Pickup Truck Bed Tent is a great addition to any outdoor camping adventure. Made of double-layer waterproof and windproof materials, this tent can comfortably fit two people and is designed to fit truck beds measuring 5.2-5.8 FT. Its easy-to-set-up design and portable nature make it perfect for camping trips, while its durable construction ensures it can withstand even the toughest weather conditions. Whether you're a seasoned camper or new to the outdoor experience, the Winado Pickup Truck Bed Tent is a reliable and functional choice for your next adventure. Rated 8.3 based on 10 JPOST Pros Waterproof & windproof, Portable, Fits 2 people Cons May not fit all trucks

7 HEYTRIP Pickup Truck Tent Waterproof 5.5-6.6ft HEYTRIP Pickup Truck Tent Waterproof 5.5-6.6ft View on Amazon 7.9 The HEYTRIP Pickup Truck Tent is a double-layer, waterproof tent designed for 2 people to comfortably camp or fish in the bed of their truck. With a size range of 5.5-6.0 feet, this tent is easy to set up and fits most pickup trucks. The tent is made of high-quality materials that provide durability and protection from the elements. It also includes a convenient carrying bag for easy transportation. Whether you're a camping enthusiast or just looking for a unique outdoor adventure, the HEYTRIP Pickup Truck Tent is a great choice for your next trip. Rated 7.9 based on 10 JPOST Pros Waterproof, Double layer, Easy installation Cons Limited truck bed sizes

8 Umbrauto Truck Bed Tent with Awning Umbrauto Truck Bed Tent with Awning View on Amazon 7.8 The Umbrauto Truck Tent is a must-have for outdoor enthusiasts who want to experience the great outdoors in comfort. This waterproof PU3000 truck bed tent is easy to set up and fits most 5.5’-5.8’ft pickup trucks, providing a spacious and comfortable sleeping area for two people. The double layer design offers excellent insulation, while the removable awning provides extra shade and protection from the elements. This tent also comes with a convenient carry bag, making it easy to transport and store. Whether you're camping, hiking, or simply enjoying the great outdoors, the Umbrauto Truck Tent is the perfect companion for your next adventure. Rated 7.8 based on 10 JPOST Pros Waterproof PU3000 material, Double layer for added durability, Removable awning for extra shade Cons May not fit all truck models

9 JOYTUTUS Pickup Truck Tent with Removable Awning JOYTUTUS Pickup Truck Tent with Removable Awning View on Amazon 7.4 The JoyTutus Pickup Truck Tent is a high-quality camping solution for those who love to adventure in the great outdoors. This tent is designed to fit pickup trucks that are 5.5-6 feet in length and is made from waterproof PU2000mm double layer material to protect you from the elements. The removable awning provides additional shelter and the aluminum rod ensures stability. This tent is perfect for 2 people and is portable, making it a great option for those who love to explore. With its easy-to-set-up design, this truck bed tent is a must-have for any outdoor enthusiast. Rated 7.4 based on 10 JPOST Pros Waterproof, Portable, Removable Awning Cons Only fits certain trucks

10 WISE MOOSE Truck Bed Tent WISE MOOSE Truck Bed Tent View on Amazon 7.1 The WISE MOOSE Truck Bed Tent is a must-have for anyone who loves camping and owns a pickup truck. Designed to fit truck tents for camping with 6.3-6.5 ft beds, this waterproof and windproof tent is perfect for outdoor enthusiasts who want to enjoy the great outdoors without sacrificing comfort. The sturdy truck bed camper shell comes with a carry bag and is easy to set up, making it ideal for weekend getaways or extended camping trips. With its large 6.3-6.6 ft. truck bed, the WISE MOOSE Truck Bed Tent is versatile enough to accommodate a variety of camping gear and equipment. Rated 7.1 based on 10 JPOST Pros Waterproof & Windproof, Sturdy Truck Bed Camper, Comes with Carry Bag Cons Not suitable for all truck bed sizes

FAQ

Q: What are truck bed tents?

A: Truck bed tents are a type of camping tent that is designed to fit over the bed of a pickup truck. They allow you to sleep off the ground and provide a more comfortable and convenient camping experience.

Q: How do I set up a truck bed tent?

A: Setting up a truck bed tent is usually a simple process. Most models come with poles that need to be inserted into the tent's sleeves and then attached to the truck bed using straps or clamps. Follow the instructions provided with your tent to ensure a proper setup.

Q: Are truck bed tents suitable for all types of pickups?

A: No, truck bed tents are designed to fit specific truck models and bed sizes. It's important to check the compatibility of the tent with your truck before purchasing to ensure a proper fit. Some tents may require additional accessories or modifications to fit certain trucks.

Conclusions

After an extensive review process, it's clear that truck bed tents offer a convenient and comfortable way to camp on the go. The tents reviewed here come in a range of sizes and styles to fit various truck bed lengths and preferences. Each tent offers unique features, such as waterproof coatings, removable awnings, and expandable sunshades, to enhance the camping experience. Whether you're a solo traveler or camping with a partner, these tents provide a great alternative to traditional tent camping. Consider investing in a truck bed tent for your next outdoor adventure.