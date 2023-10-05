10 Top Selling Portable Speakers for 2023

Our Top Picks

In this article, we've compiled a list of the best portable speakers available on the market. Portable speakers have gained popularity due to their convenience and versatility. With so many options to choose from, it can be challenging to find the right speaker. When selecting a portable speaker, factors such as sound quality, portability, and battery life are crucial. In the next section, we will be reviewing the top portable speakers on the market, taking into consideration expert opinions, customer reviews, and the criteria mentioned above. We're confident that you'll find the right portable speaker for your needs among our top picks.

1 Cambridge Soundworks OontZ Angle 3 Portable Speaker Cambridge Soundworks OontZ Angle 3 Portable Speaker View on Amazon 9.9 The OontZ Angle 3 Bluetooth Speaker is a portable wireless speaker that delivers crystal clear stereo sound with rich bass. With Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity, this speaker provides a seamless wireless audio experience, and its 10 watts of power can fill any room with sound. It is also IPX5 water-resistant, making it perfect for use at the beach or by the pool. The speaker is small and compact, yet it delivers big sound, making it great for outdoor activities or travel. Overall, the OontZ Angle 3 Bluetooth Speaker is a great option for those looking for a portable and powerful wireless speaker. Rated 9.9 based on 10 JPOST Pros Crystal clear sound, Water resistant, Portable and wireless Cons Limited color options

2 Cambridge Soundworks Black Solo Bluetooth Speaker Cambridge Soundworks Black Solo Bluetooth Speaker View on Amazon 9.4 The OontZ Angle Solo Bluetooth Portable Speaker by Cambridge Sound Works is a compact and travel-friendly speaker that delivers surprisingly loud volume and bass. With a 100 foot wireless range and an IPX5 rating, this speaker is perfect for outdoor adventures or beach trips. It's also compatible with most Bluetooth-enabled devices and features a built-in microphone for hands-free calling. Overall, the OontZ Angle Solo is a great option for anyone looking for a portable and powerful speaker. Rated 9.4 based on 10 JPOST Pros Compact size, Surprisingly loud volume & bass, 100 foot wireless range Cons May not be suitable for large parties

3 Anker Soundcore Bluetooth Speaker Black Anker Soundcore Bluetooth Speaker Black View on Amazon 9.2 The Anker Soundcore Bluetooth Speaker is a portable wireless speaker that boasts a 24-hour playtime and IPX5 waterproof rating. This speaker delivers high-quality stereo sound and is compatible with iPhone, Samsung, and other devices. It's perfect for on-the-go use and outdoor adventures, ensuring that you can enjoy your music no matter where you are. The sleek black design is both stylish and functional, and the compact size makes it easy to pack in your bag or suitcase. Overall, the Anker Soundcore Bluetooth Speaker is a great investment for anyone who loves music and wants a reliable, high-quality speaker that they can take with them anywhere. Rated 9.2 based on 10 JPOST Pros Waterproof, Long battery life, Clear stereo sound Cons May not be very loud

4 Anker Soundcore 2 Portable Bluetooth Speaker Anker Soundcore 2 Portable Bluetooth Speaker View on Amazon 8.9 The Anker Soundcore 2 Portable Bluetooth Speaker is a must-have for anyone who wants to enjoy high-quality sound on the go. With 12W stereo sound and Bluetooth 5 technology, this speaker delivers crisp, clear audio that will enhance your listening experience. It's also IPX7 waterproof, making it perfect for outdoor adventures, and has a 24-hour playtime. The wireless stereo pairing allows you to connect two speakers for an even better sound experience. Whether you're at home, outdoors, or traveling, the Anker Soundcore 2 Portable Bluetooth Speaker is the perfect companion. Rated 8.9 based on 10 JPOST Pros Clear and loud sound, Long battery life, Waterproof and durable Cons Some users report connectivity issues

5 JBL Charge 4 Portable Bluetooth Speaker - Black JBL Charge 4 Portable Bluetooth Speaker - Black View on Amazon 8.6 The JBL Charge 4 is a must-have for music lovers who want to take their tunes on the go. This waterproof portable Bluetooth speaker boasts impressive sound quality and can connect wirelessly to your device with ease. It's perfect for outdoor adventures, beach trips, and pool parties, and can even charge your devices with its built-in power bank. The sleek black design is both stylish and durable, making it a great investment for any music lover. Rated 8.6 based on 10 JPOST Pros Waterproof, Portable, Long battery life Cons Bass can be overpowering

6 Vanzon V40 Bluetooth Speakers Black Vanzon V40 Bluetooth Speakers Black View on Amazon 8.2 The Vanzon V40 Bluetooth Speakers are a great option for those who want to take their music on the go. With 24W loud stereo sound and 24 hours of playtime, this portable wireless speaker delivers high-quality sound for any occasion. It's also TWS and IPX7 waterproof, making it suitable for outdoor activities and travel. The sleek black design adds a touch of sophistication to any setting. Rated 8.2 based on 10 JPOST Pros 24W loud stereo sound, 24H playtime, IPX7 waterproof Cons Bulky design

7 Bose SoundLink Flex Bluetooth Speaker White Smoke Bose SoundLink Flex Bluetooth Speaker White Smoke View on Amazon 8.1 The Bose SoundLink Flex Bluetooth Speaker is a portable, wireless, and waterproof speaker that is perfect for travel, outdoor activities, and pool use. With a built-in microphone, you can take calls and use voice assistants hands-free. The speaker delivers deep, immersive sound and has a sleek and stylish design. Its durable construction and long battery life make it a reliable and versatile choice for any adventure. Rated 8.1 based on 10 JPOST Pros Portable and lightweight, Waterproof for outdoor use, Clear and powerful sound Cons Limited color options

8 LENRUE Bluetooth Speakers Waterproof Portable Speakers LENRUE Bluetooth Speakers Waterproof Portable Speakers View on Amazon 7.7 The LENRUE Bluetooth Speakers are a must-have for anyone who loves music on-the-go. With a waterproof design, these portable speakers are perfect for use at the beach, pool, or shower. The TWS feature allows for stereo sound, while the 24-hour playtime ensures that the music never stops. Plus, the wireless design makes it easy to connect to your favorite devices. Whether you’re hosting a party or just relaxing outdoors, the LENRUE Bluetooth Speakers deliver high-quality sound that will keep you entertained for hours. Rated 7.7 based on 10 JPOST Pros Waterproof for outdoor use, TWS for stereo sound, 24 hours of playtime Cons Design may not suit everyone

9 JBL Flip 4 Portable Bluetooth Speaker - Ocean Blue JBL Flip 4 Portable Bluetooth Speaker - Ocean Blue View on Amazon 7.4 The JBL Flip 4 Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker in Ocean Blue is an excellent choice for those who want high-quality sound in a portable package. Its waterproof design makes it perfect for outdoor use, while its Bluetooth compatibility allows for easy connectivity to any compatible device. With a battery life of up to 12 hours and a sturdy build, this speaker is perfect for beach trips, pool parties, and camping adventures. The JBL Flip 4 also includes voice assistant integration and the ability to connect multiple speakers for an even bigger sound. Overall, the JBL Flip 4 is a great investment for anyone looking for a durable and powerful portable speaker. Rated 7.4 based on 10 JPOST Pros Waterproof, Portable, Bluetooth connectivity Cons Sound quality could improve

10 JBL Clip 3 River Teal Bluetooth Speaker JBL Clip 3 River Teal Bluetooth Speaker View on Amazon 7.1 The JBL Clip 3 in River Teal is a fantastic portable Bluetooth speaker that is perfect for outdoor enthusiasts and music lovers on-the-go. This waterproof and durable speaker can withstand any weather condition and has up to 10 hours of playtime. The noise-cancelling speakerphone feature makes hands-free calling a breeze, while wireless streaming allows for easy connection to any device. The compact size and carabiner clip make it easy to take anywhere, and the sound quality is impressive for such a small speaker. Overall, the JBL Clip 3 is a great investment for anyone looking for a reliable and high-quality portable speaker. Rated 7.1 based on 10 JPOST Pros Waterproof, Durable, Portable Cons Limited bass

FAQ

Q: What is a portable speaker?

A: A portable speaker is a small, lightweight speaker that can be easily transported from one location to another. They are designed to be compact and easy to carry around, making them perfect for use at home, in the office, or on the go.

Q: What is a wireless speaker?

A: A wireless speaker is a speaker that connects to your device via Bluetooth or Wi-Fi, allowing you to play music and other audio without the need for cords or cables. This type of speaker is perfect for those who want to enjoy their music without the hassle of wires.

Q: What is a Bluetooth speaker?

A: A Bluetooth speaker is a type of wireless speaker that connects to your device via Bluetooth. This type of speaker is perfect for those who want to enjoy their music without the hassle of wires. Bluetooth speakers come in all shapes and sizes, from small and portable to larger models with more powerful sound.

Conclusions

After thorough research and testing, it's clear that the portable speaker category is filled with a wide range of options to suit various needs and preferences. We've reviewed the Bose SoundLink Flex, OontZ Angle 3, Anker Soundcore, Vanzon V40, JBL Flip 4, and JBL Clip 3, and each one has its strengths and weaknesses. Whether you're looking for a speaker for travel, outdoor use, or home entertainment, there's a portable speaker out there that can meet your needs. We encourage you to consider our top picks and find the one that's right for you.