10 Top Selling Snooker Balls for 2023

We take product research seriously and have tested numerous options to bring you the best snooker balls available. Whether you're a professional player or enjoy snooker as a hobby, having the right equipment is crucial for the best playing experience. The quality of materials used, weight, size, and smoothness of the surface are all important factors to consider. With an overwhelming variety of options available, customer reviews and expert advice can help make a decision. Stay tuned for our top-ranking snooker balls products that have surpassed our rigorous testing and analysis.

The 22Pcs Snooker Balls, Billiard Balls Set is perfect for those who enjoy playing official game ball/British billiard. The set includes 22 balls with a diameter of 52.2mm/2.1in, making them suitable for regulation play. The balls are crafted from high-quality materials, ensuring their durability and longevity. Whether you're a seasoned player or just starting out, this set is a great addition to your billiards collection and is sure to provide hours of entertainment. Pros: 22 pieces included, Suitable for official games, 2.1 inch size Cons: No additional accessories

The POWERGLIDE Snooker Ball Set is a great choice for enthusiasts and professionals alike. This tournament-quality set includes 10 or 15 reds plus colors and a white cue ball, available in sizes ranging from 1 1/2" to 2 1/16". Packaged in a 17-ball box, the set is easy to transport and store. Made with high-quality materials, these balls are durable and provide excellent ball control. Whether you're a seasoned player or just starting out, the POWERGLIDE Snooker Ball Set is a must-have for your collection. Pros: Tournament quality, Multiple sizes available, Boxed for easy storage Cons: Limited color options

The Empire USA British Snooker Ball Set, 2 1/16-Inch is a high-quality snooker ball set made of durable materials. The set includes 22 balls, with each ball measuring 2 1/16 inches in diameter. These balls are perfect for both beginners and experienced players and can be used in both casual and competitive settings. They are designed to provide a smooth and accurate roll, ensuring an enjoyable and challenging game of snooker every time. Overall, this snooker ball set is a great investment for anyone looking to take their snooker skills to the next level. Pros: Authentic British snooker balls, 2 1/16-Inch size matches regulation, High-quality and durable Cons: May not fit all tables

The Billiard Depot Snooker Ball Set is a complete 22 ball set, perfect for any snooker enthusiast. The set includes 15 red balls, 6 colored balls, and one cue ball, all made with high-quality materials for durability and precision. The 2 1/16-inch size ensures a perfect fit for standard snooker tables. With this set, you can enjoy endless hours of fun and competition with family and friends. Pros: Complete 22 ball set, 2 1/16 inch size, High quality Cons: Not suitable for pool

The Iszy Billiards Pool Balls are a high-quality set of 16 pieces, perfect for both gameplay and display. Made from durable materials, these 2 1/4 inch, 6 ounce regulation size billiard balls have a beautiful marble design that adds a touch of elegance to any pool table. Whether you're a professional or just enjoy playing pool with friends, these pool balls are a great addition to your collection. Pros: 16 piece set, regulation size, great for display Cons: may scratch easily

The Aramith 2-1/4" Snooker Billiard/Pool Balls, Complete 22 Ball Set is the perfect choice for any pool or snooker enthusiast. Made from high-quality materials, these balls are designed to provide a realistic playing experience that is both smooth and precise. Whether you're a seasoned pro or just starting out, this set is sure to meet all of your needs. With a complete set of 22 balls, you'll have everything you need to get started right away. Pros: Official snooker size, High quality materials, Durable and long-lasting Cons: Not compatible with some tables

The Iszy Billiards Regulation Size 2 1/4" Pool Table Billiard Cue Ball is a high-quality ball that is perfect for any billiards enthusiast. Made from durable materials, this ball is regulation size and weight, making it ideal for both practice and competitive play. Its smooth surface ensures that it will roll smoothly and evenly across the table, allowing for precise shots every time. Whether you're a seasoned pro or a beginner, the Iszy Billiards cue ball is a must-have for anyone who enjoys the game of pool. Pros: Regulation size, Durable material, Smooth roll Cons: Only one ball size

The PowerGlide Snooker Ball Set is a must-have for any snooker player. This tournament-quality set comes with 10 or 15 reds, plus colours and a white cue ball, available in various sizes ranging from 1 1/2" to 2 1/16". The boxed set of 22 balls (15 reds) is durable and made to last for years. The balls have a smooth, consistent roll, which enhances gameplay and improves accuracy. The set is also easy to store and transport, making it perfect for players of all levels. Pros: Tournament quality, Various size options, Boxed for easy storage Cons: May not fit all tables

The PowerGlide 17 Ball Snooker Set is a must-have for any snooker enthusiast. Available in various sizes, including 1" 1/5 (37.5MM), 1" 3/4 (44.5MM), 1" 7/8 (47.5MM) and 1\"3/4 (44.5 mm), this set ensures you have the perfect size for your table. The balls are made of high-quality materials that provide excellent durability and longevity. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, the PowerGlide 17 Ball Snooker Set is perfect for recreational play or competitive tournaments. With its smooth and precise roll, you'll enjoy a superior playing experience every time. Pros: 17 balls for snooker, Different sizes available, PowerGlide brand reliability Cons: May not fit all tables

The Aramith Belgian Premier Snooker Balls 2 1/4 inch are a great investment for any snooker enthusiast. Made from high-quality materials, these balls are durable and designed to provide optimal playing conditions. The absence of numbers allows for a more traditional feel, and the free US shipping makes them an even more attractive option. Perfect for both casual players and professionals, these snooker balls are a must-have for anyone who takes the game seriously. Pros: High quality balls, No numbers for authentic play, Free US shipping Cons: Limited to snooker

Q: What are snooker balls made of?

A: Snooker balls are typically made out of phenolic resin, which is a type of plastic that is durable and long-lasting. The balls are precision engineered to be perfectly round and have a consistent weight and size.

Q: How do I choose the right billiard cue stick?

A: When choosing a billiard cue stick, it's important to consider factors such as the weight, length, and tip size. These can affect the accuracy and feel of your shots. It's also a good idea to try out different cue sticks to see which one feels most comfortable and natural in your hands.

Q: Can pool balls be used for snooker?

A: No, pool balls are not suitable for playing snooker. Snooker balls are smaller and lighter than pool balls, and they are designed to be used with a smaller table. Using pool balls for snooker can affect the accuracy and quality of your shots, and it can also damage the table.

Conclusions

After conducting in-depth research and testing, we have found that snooker balls are a vital component to any game of snooker. The size, weight, material, and overall quality of the balls can greatly impact the gameplay experience. We have reviewed a variety of snooker ball sets, including regulation size and oversized options, and have found that each set has its own unique features and benefits. Based on our findings, we highly recommend investing in a quality set of snooker balls that will enhance your gameplay and provide a more enjoyable experience overall. Whether you opt for a standard set or a more specialized set, you can't go wrong with prioritizing the quality of your snooker balls.