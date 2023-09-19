7 Best Center Shafted Putters for 2023

Our Top Picks

Looking for a reliable and accurate center shafted putter? Look no further! We've researched and tested various models to determine the top center shafted putters on the market. These putters offer superior stability and balance, allowing for a more consistent putting stroke. When choosing a center shafted putter, weight and head size are important factors to consider. Our analysis also includes customer reviews to ensure we provide the best options for every golfer. Check out our top-rated models and take your putting game to the next level!

1 TaylorMade Golf Spider GTX Putter 34 Right Handed Steel Shaft TaylorMade Golf Spider GTX Putter 34 Right Handed Steel Shaft View on Amazon 9.8 The Taylormade Golf Spider GTX Putter is a high-quality putter that is perfect for golfers who want to improve their game. Made with durable materials, this putter is designed to last for years to come. The putter has a stylish design that is sure to appeal to golfers of all levels. The most common uses of this putter include improving your accuracy and distance on the green. The putter is 34 inches long and features a steel shaft, making it sturdy and reliable. If you're looking for a high-quality putter that can help you take your game to the next level, the Taylormade Golf Spider GTX Putter is an excellent choice. Rated 9.8 based on 10 JPOST Pros Stable putting stroke, Premium look and feel, Easy alignment Cons May not suit all preferences

2 Ray Cook Golf Silver Ray SR500 Putter Black Ray Cook Golf Silver Ray SR500 Putter Black View on Amazon 9.4 The Ray Cook Golf Silver Ray SR500 Putter Black - Center Shafted 34" is a high-quality putter that is perfect for golfers of all levels. Made with a center shafted design, this putter is easy to control and offers exceptional accuracy. The black finish gives it a sleek and stylish look, while the 34" length makes it comfortable to use for extended periods. Whether you're a beginner or an experienced golfer, this putter is sure to improve your game and help you make more putts. Rated 9.4 based on 10 JPOST Pros Center shaft for alignment, Soft feel on impact, Great balance Cons Limited color options

3 WILSON Infinite Men's Golf Putter 34 Right Hand WILSON Infinite Men's Golf Putter 34 Right Hand View on Amazon 9.1 The WILSON Infinite Men's Golf Putter in South Side Steel is a high-quality, durable club that is perfect for golfers looking to improve their game. With a 34" length and steel construction, this putter provides a solid feel and great balance on the green. Its sleek design and precision-milled face make it easy to align your shots and stay confident during even the trickiest putts. Whether you're a beginner or an experienced player, the WILSON Infinite Men's Golf Putter is a great investment in your game. Rated 9.1 based on 10 JPOST Pros Accurate, Comfortable grip, Durable Cons May be too heavy

4 Cleveland Golf Huntington Beach Soft Premier 10.5 Putter. Cleveland Golf Huntington Beach Soft Premier 10.5 Putter. View on Amazon 8.8 The Cleveland Golf Huntington Beach Soft Premier #10.5 Center Shaft Putter is a high-quality putter that is designed to help golfers improve their putting skills. The putter is made with high-quality materials, including a soft stainless steel face and a precision-milled head. The center shaft design of the putter provides excellent balance and stability, making it ideal for golfers of all skill levels. The putter also features a sleek and stylish design that is sure to appeal to golfers who are looking for a high-quality and reliable putter. Overall, the Cleveland Golf Huntington Beach Soft Premier #10.5 Center Shaft Putter is an excellent choice for anyone who wants to improve their putting game and take their golf skills to the next level. Rated 8.8 based on 10 JPOST Pros Precision-milled face for accuracy, Soft feel for improved feedback, Center shaft for better alignment Cons Might not suit all preferences

5 Odyssey Golf Eleven Putter Tour Lined Center Shafted Odyssey Golf Eleven Putter Tour Lined Center Shafted View on Amazon 8.7 The Odyssey Golf 2022 Eleven Putter is a top-of-the-line product for golf enthusiasts. This putter features a Tour Lined Center Shafted Hosel and a Pistol Grip, providing a comfortable and secure grip for precise shots. Its 35" length and high-quality materials make it a durable and reliable option for golfers of all levels. Whether you're a beginner or a seasoned pro, the Odyssey Golf 2022 Eleven Putter is a great choice for improving your game. Rated 8.7 based on 10 JPOST Pros Tour lined center shafted hosel, Pistol grip for comfortable hold, High quality and durable Cons May not be suitable for left-handed players

6 Cleveland Huntington Beach Soft Putter 35 Right Hand. Cleveland Huntington Beach Soft Putter 35 Right Hand. View on Amazon 8.3 The Cleveland Huntington Beach Soft 10.5CS Men's Right Hand Putter is a fantastic option for golfers looking for a putter that is both versatile and easy to use. This putter features a milled face that provides a soft feel and consistent roll, making it perfect for both short and long putts. The 35-inch length and right-hand design are ideal for most players, while the high-quality construction ensures durability and reliability on the course. Overall, the Cleveland Huntington Beach Soft 10.5CS Men's Right Hand Putter is a great choice for anyone looking to improve their putting game. Rated 8.3 based on 10 JPOST Pros Soft feel, Accurate alignment, Good distance control Cons Limited color options

7 Tour Edge Golf Bazooka Pro-4 Putter 35 Right-handed Tour Edge Golf Bazooka Pro-4 Putter 35 Right-handed View on Amazon 8.1 The Tour Edge Golf Bazooka Pro-4 Putter Right 35 Inches is a top-of-the-line putter that is perfect for avid golfers. Made with high-quality materials, this putter delivers exceptional accuracy and precision on the greens. Whether you're a beginner or a seasoned pro, the Tour Edge Golf Bazooka Pro-4 Putter can help improve your game and take your putting to the next level. Its 35-inch length and comfortable grip make it easy to handle, while its sleek design adds a touch of style to your golf bag. Overall, this putter is a must-have for any golfer looking to improve their putting game. Rated 8.1 based on 10 JPOST Pros Easy alignment, Solid feel, Smooth roll Cons Limited color options

FAQ

Q: What are center shafted putters?

A: Center shafted putters are a type of golf club where the shaft is positioned in the center of the clubhead, as opposed to the traditional heel or offset shaft. This design can provide a more balanced feel during the stroke and help with alignment.

Q: Who should use a center shafted putter?

A: Center shafted putters can be beneficial for golfers who struggle with alignment or have an arcing putting stroke. They can also be a good option for those who prefer a more face-balanced putter.

Q: Are center shafted putters legal for tournament play?

A: Yes, center shafted putters are legal for tournament play as long as they meet the regulations set by the governing bodies such as the USGA and R&A. It's always best to check with the specific tournament rules before using any equipment.

Conclusions

After conducting extensive research and analysis of various center shafted putters in the market, it is evident that this category offers great benefits to golfers looking to improve their game. The putters reviewed are designed to provide stability, balance, and better alignment for golfers. Each of the putters reviewed has unique features and benefits that cater to the needs of different golfers. Whether you are a beginner or a seasoned golfer, a center shafted putter can help improve your game. We encourage you to consider investing in a center shafted putter for a better golfing experience.