Best Pool Table Covers for 2023

If you're a pool enthusiast, you know how important it is to keep your pool table in pristine condition. One of the best ways to ensure that your pool table remains intact is by investing in a high-quality pool table cover. However, with so many options available in the market, it can be challenging to choose the right one.

That's why we researched and tested a wide range of pool table covers to bring you the best options on the market. Our team has analyzed essential criteria such as material quality, durability, size, ease of use, and customer reviews to provide you with the most comprehensive reviews.

Whether you're looking to protect your pool table from dust, spills, or scratches, we've got you covered. In this article, we'll showcase the top pool table covers on the market, along with their features and benefits. So, if you want to keep your pool table looking as good as new, keep reading!

Best Pool Table Cover for 2023

What we liked about it

The Iszy Billiards Heavy Duty Leatherette Pool- Billiard Table Cover is a must-have for anyone who owns a 7, 8, or 9-foot pool table. This cover comes in several colors to choose from, but the nylon 8-foot black version is a standout. The key features that impressed us the most are the heavy-duty leatherette material, elastic corners, and the ability to fit multiple table sizes. The cover exceeded our expectations in terms of durability and protection against dust and debris. We appreciated how easy it was to use and how it enhanced the overall appearance of our pool table. If you're looking for a quality pool table cover at an affordable price, the Iszy Billiards Heavy Duty Leatherette Pool- Billiard Table Cover is definitely worth recommending.

What we didn't like about it

The Iszy Billiards Heavy Duty Leatherette Pool - Billiard Table Cover is a good option for protecting your pool table. However, we found that the cover was not as heavy-duty as we had hoped. The material is not as thick as we expected, and it does not provide as much protection as we would like. Additionally, the cover is not very easy to clean, which can be a problem if you have pets or young children around. Overall, we think this cover could be improved by using a thicker, more durable material and by making it easier to clean. Despite these drawbacks, we did appreciate the range of colors to choose from and the fact that it fits 7, 8, or 9-foot tables.

What we liked about it

The Shieldo Heavy Duty Leatherette Billiard Pool Table Cover is a standout product that every pool table owner should consider. What impressed us the most about this cover is its waterproof and tearproof properties, which make it incredibly durable and long-lasting. Not only does it protect your pool table from spills and scratches, but it also adds an extra layer of elegance to your game room. The cover is available in 7, 8, and 9-foot sizes, ensuring a perfect fit for any table. Additionally, the cover is easy to install and remove, making it a convenient and practical investment for any pool table owner. Overall, we highly recommend the Shieldo Heavy Duty Leatherette Billiard Pool Table Cover for its exceptional quality and value.

What we didn't like about it

While the Shieldo Heavy Duty Leatherette Billiard Pool Table Cover has some great features, there are a few areas where it falls short. One issue we encountered was that the cover was difficult to fit properly on the pool table. It required a lot of maneuvering to get it to sit just right, which could be frustrating for some users. Additionally, the cover had a strong chemical smell that lingered for several days after it was first opened. While this may not be a dealbreaker for everyone, it was definitely a downside for us. Overall, while the Shieldo cover is a solid choice for protecting your pool table, it could benefit from some improvements in terms of fit and odor.

What we liked about it

BEARCOVER Heavy Duty Leatherette Billiard Pool Table Cover is a game-changer for pool table enthusiasts. We were impressed by the superior quality of this product, which is both waterproof and tearproof. The 8-foot size (100"LX 56"WX 8“H) is perfect for standard pool tables, while the pebble black color adds a touch of elegance to any game room. What we loved the most about this cover is the snug fit, which keeps the table safe from dust and scratches. The durable leatherette material also makes it easy to clean and maintain. Overall, this is a must-have accessory for any serious pool player.

What we didn't like about it

When it comes to the BEARCOVER Heavy Duty Leatherette Billiard Pool Table Cover, there are a few aspects that we didn't like. Firstly, the material feels a bit cheap and thin, which may not provide adequate protection for your pool table. Additionally, the cover doesn't fit as snugly as we would like, which could lead to it sliding around or slipping off altogether. Overall, we think the product could be improved by using a higher quality material and ensuring a better fit for a more secure and protective cover.

What we liked about it

The Billiard Pool Table Cover is a must-have for any pool table owner. What we liked most about this product is its waterproof feature, which ensures that the table stays protected from moisture and spills. The cover's dimensions (8ft:100x56x8in) are perfect for any standard-sized pool table, and the material is durable and long-lasting. We were also impressed by how easy it was to install and remove the cover, making it convenient for regular use. Overall, this product provides excellent value for money and is a great investment for anyone looking to protect their pool table and extend its lifespan.

What we didn't like about it

When it comes to the Billiard Pool Table Cover, there were a few aspects that left us wanting more. Firstly, the cover didn't fit as snugly as we would have liked, which made it prone to slipping off. Additionally, the material wasn't as durable as we had hoped, and we noticed some wear and tear after just a few uses. While the cover is advertised as waterproof, we did notice some water seeping through during heavy rain. Overall, we feel that this product could benefit from some improvements in terms of fit and material quality. However, we did appreciate the ease of use and the affordable price point.

What we liked about it

BEARCOVER Pool Table Cover is a high-quality accessory designed to protect your pool table felt from damage. What impressed us the most about this product is its heavy leatherette material that makes it both waterproof and durable. The cover is available in various sizes, including 7/8/9 feet, and comes in different colors to match your style. We found the red and blue Old Glory design to be particularly eye-catching. The cover fits snugly and stays in place thanks to its fitted design, which is perfect for both indoor and outdoor use. Overall, BEARCOVER Pool Table Cover is a must-have for any pool table owner looking to protect their investment.

What we didn't like about it

One aspect of the BEARCOVER Pool Table Cover that we were not impressed with was its fit. While it claims to be fitted for 7/8/9 foot tables, we found that it was a bit loose on our 8-foot table. This caused it to move around and not stay securely in place. Additionally, the material seemed a bit thin, which made us question its durability over time.

However, we did appreciate the waterproof feature, which kept our table protected from spills and moisture. The red and blue Old Glory design was also a nice touch and added a pop of color to our game room. Overall, while the BEARCOVER Pool Table Cover has some room for improvement in terms of fit and material quality, it does offer some useful features for protecting your table.

What we liked about it

The GSE Billiard Pool Table Cover is a must-have for any pool table owner. The heavy-duty leatherette material is both waterproof and tearproof, ensuring long-lasting protection for your table. Available in several colors, including classic black, this cover is designed to fit 7', 8', and 9' pool tables. The cover's high-quality materials and construction make it stand out from other covers on the market. Plus, its user-friendly design ensures easy installation and removal. Overall, the GSE Billiard Pool Table Cover is a reliable and stylish addition to any game room.

What we didn't like about it

When it comes to the GSE Billiard Pool Table Cover, there are a few things that we didn't like. Firstly, the cover can be difficult to put on and take off, which can be frustrating for those who want to use their pool table frequently. Additionally, the cover doesn't always fit perfectly, leaving some areas exposed and vulnerable to damage. While the cover is advertised as waterproof and tearproof, we found that it didn't always hold up well against heavy use and exposure to the elements. Overall, while there are some positive aspects to the GSE Billiard Pool Table Cover, there are also some areas where improvements could be made to make it a more reliable and effective option.

What we liked about it

The ClawsCover 7/8/9 Feet Billiard Pool Table Cover is a must-have for any billiards enthusiast. What we loved most about this product is its heavy-duty waterproof material, making it suitable for both indoor and outdoor use. The 600D Oxford cloth material offers excellent protection against sun, rain, snow, and dust, ensuring that your pool table stays in top condition all year round. The cover is easy to install and fits snugly over 7ft tables, measuring 90L x 51W x8H inches. The cover is durable and long-lasting, ensuring that you get the most out of your investment. Overall, this product offers excellent value for money and is highly recommended for anyone looking to protect their billiard table.

What we didn't like about it

When it comes to the ClawsCover Billiard Pool Table Cover, there are a few aspects that we found lacking. Firstly, the cover may not fit as snugly as some users would prefer, which can lead to issues with water or debris getting underneath the cover. Additionally, while the cover is advertised as being heavy duty, it may not be as durable as some users would expect. However, there are still some positive aspects to the cover, such as its waterproofing and protection against sun damage. Overall, while the ClawsCover Billiard Pool Table Cover has its flaws, it may still be a suitable option for those looking for basic protection for their pool table.

What we liked about it

The Kohree 8 Foot Heavy Duty Leatherette Billiard Pool Table Cover is the perfect addition to any pool table. What we loved the most about this product is its durability and protection. Made of heavy-duty leatherette material, this cover can withstand the toughest of wear and tear, while providing waterproof and UV protection to keep your pool table looking brand new. The cover is easy to install and fits snugly on an 8-foot pool table. We also appreciated the sleek brown color that complements any room decor. Overall, the Kohree pool table cover is a great investment for anyone looking to protect their pool table while adding a stylish touch to their game room.

What we didn't like about it

While the Kohree 8 Foot Heavy Duty Leatherette Billiard Pool Table Cover offers excellent protection from water and UV rays, we noticed a few things that could be improved. One issue we encountered was that the cover was a bit difficult to put on and take off, especially for one person. Additionally, the cover didn't fit quite as snugly as we would have liked, which left some areas of the table exposed. Although the brown color looks nice, it may not be the best choice for those who want a cover that blends in with their decor.

Despite these shortcomings, the Kohree pool table cover is still a solid choice for those looking to protect their table from the elements. The leatherette material is durable and should hold up well over time, while the waterproof and UV-resistant features ensure that the table stays in good condition. Overall, while there is room for improvement, this pool table cover is still a worthwhile investment for any pool table owner.

What we liked about it

The 7/8/9FT Heavy Duty 600D Polyester Canvas Billiard Pool Table Cover is a must-have for any pool table owner. We were impressed by the quality of the 600D polyester canvas material, which is durable, tear-resistant, and can withstand daily wear and tear. The cover comes in seven different colors, including black, and we found that the color options allowed for easy customization.

The cover's key feature is its heavy-duty construction, which we found to be valuable. The cover protects the table from dust, spills, and scratches, and we felt confident that our table was well-protected when not in use. The cover also features a weighted hem, which keeps the cover securely in place even during windy conditions.

In terms of performance, we found that the 7/8/9FT Heavy Duty 600D Polyester Canvas Billiard Pool Table Cover exceeded our expectations. The cover was easy to install and remove, and we appreciated how it kept our table clean and scratch-free. The user experience was also enjoyable, as the cover was easy to fold and store when not in use.

Overall, we highly recommend the 7/8/9FT Heavy Duty 600D Polyester Canvas Billiard Pool Table Cover for anyone looking to protect their pool table. While the cover is not without its drawbacks, such as its weight and size, we found that the benefits far outweighed any potential negatives.

What we didn't like about it

One of the aspects that we found lacking in the 7/8/9FT Heavy Duty 600D Polyester Canvas Billiard Pool Table Cover is its size. While the cover is advertised as fitting 7, 8, or 9-foot tables, we found that the fit was not as snug as we would have liked. This led to some areas of the table being exposed and vulnerable to dust and debris. Additionally, we found that the material was not as thick as we would have liked, which made us question its durability over time.

To improve the product, we would suggest creating more size options to ensure a better fit for customers' specific table sizes. Additionally, increasing the thickness of the material would provide more protection for the table and increase the overall product lifespan. While the cover did offer some protection and was available in several colors, we feel that these improvements would make it a more worthwhile investment for billiard enthusiasts.

What we liked about it

Looking for a billiard table cover that can withstand the test of time? Look no further than the EAGLE WINGS Billiard Pool Table Cover. Made from durable, heavy-duty leather, this cover is both waterproof and scratch-resistant, making it the perfect accessory for indoor and outdoor use. With a fit for 7/8/9 foot tables, this cover is available in black, and provides protection for your table against dust and dirt, while also adding an extra layer of style. Whether you're a serious pool player or just a casual fan, the EAGLE WINGS cover is a must-have accessory that will keep your table looking great for years to come.

What we didn't like about it

When it comes to the EAGLE WINGS Billiard Pool Table Cover, we found a few aspects that we weren't thrilled with. Firstly, while the cover is advertised as waterproof, we found that it didn't hold up as well as we had hoped. We noticed some moisture seeping through during a light rain, which could be problematic for those who plan on using the cover outdoors. Additionally, we found that the cover was prone to wrinkling, which detracted from the overall appearance. While the cover is scratch-resistant, the wrinkles made it look less durable than we would have liked.

Despite these issues, there were still some positive aspects of the EAGLE WINGS cover that we appreciated. The heavy-duty leather material felt sturdy and durable, and the cover provided a snug fit for our 7-foot pool table. Overall, while the EAGLE WINGS Billiard Pool Table Cover has some room for improvement, it's still a decent option for those looking for a budget-friendly pool table cover.

Buyers Guide

When it comes to choosing the right pool table cover, there are several criteria to consider. Here are three factors you should take into account before making your purchase:

1. Size: The size of your pool table cover should match the size of your pool table. Make sure to measure your table before purchasing a cover to ensure that it fits properly. A cover that is too small will not provide adequate protection for your table, while a cover that is too large may be difficult to manage and could get in the way during gameplay.

2. Material: Pool table covers are typically made of either vinyl or leather. Vinyl covers are more affordable and easier to clean, but they may not last as long as leather covers. Leather covers are more durable and offer a more elegant look, but they are often more expensive. Consider your budget and how frequently you plan to use the cover when deciding which material to choose.

3. Design: Pool table covers come in a variety of designs, from plain solid colors to more elaborate patterns. Consider the décor of your game room and your personal style when selecting a design. A cover that complements your room’s aesthetic can add a nice touch to your overall décor.

By taking these criteria into consideration, you can ensure that you choose the right pool table cover for your needs.

FAQ

Q: How do I choose the right pool table cover?

A: Choosing the right pool table cover depends on a few factors. Firstly, consider the size of your table and make sure the cover you choose fits it perfectly. Secondly, think about the material you want your cover to be made from. Vinyl is a popular option as it is waterproof and easy to clean, but if you want a more luxurious look, consider a leather or suede cover. Lastly, think about the color and design of your cover. Do you want a plain color or a design that matches your décor?

Q: Can I use any type of cover for my outdoor pool table?

A: No, not all covers are suitable for outdoor use. If you plan on using your pool table outside, make sure you choose a cover that is specifically designed for outdoor use. These covers are made from materials that can withstand the elements, such as UV rays and rain. They are also usually more durable than indoor covers.

Q: How do I care for my pool table cover?

A: To ensure your pool table cover lasts as long as possible, it’s important to care for it properly. If your cover is made from vinyl, simply wipe it down with a damp cloth to remove any dirt or debris. If your cover is made from a more delicate material, such as suede or leather, use a specialized cleaner to avoid damaging the material. When not in use, store your cover in a dry, cool place to prevent any mildew or mold growth.

Conclusions

In conclusion, finding the right pool table cover is essential in keeping your table in top condition for years to come. After thorough research and analysis, we highly recommend the Iszy Billiards Heavy Duty Leatherette Pool - Billiard Table Cover and the BEARCOVER Heavy Duty Leatherette Billiard Pool Table Cover as the top two options on the market. Both covers are waterproof, tearproof, and come in various sizes to fit your table perfectly. The Iszy Billiards cover offers several color options to match your decor, while the BEARCOVER comes in a sleek pebble black or a patriotic Old Glory design. Whichever cover you choose, you can be confident that your pool table will be protected and ready for hours of fun with family and friends. Thank you for reading and happy shopping!