If you're in the market for a new gun belt, you're not alone. With so many options available, it can be overwhelming to choose the right one. That's why we've done the research and testing for you, analyzing the essential criteria that make up a great gun belt. From durability to comfort and everything in between, we've got you covered.

A good gun belt not only keeps your firearm secure, but it also provides support and comfort for all-day wear. It's important to consider the material, width, and buckle type when selecting a gun belt. Additionally, some belts are designed for specific types of firearms or carry positions. We've taken all of these factors into account and compiled a list of the best gun belts on the market.

Our Top Picks

Best Gun Belts for 2023

The MISSION ELITE Tactical Belt is a durable and sturdy option for those in need of a gun belt or an everyday carry belt. Made of 1.5-inch nylon and featuring an adjustable plastic buckle, this belt is sure to provide a secure fit. Available in XX-Large Black, this belt can be adjusted to fit a variety of waist sizes. The two-ply construction adds to the belt's durability, making it a reliable choice for frequent use. Its sleek design also makes it a versatile accessory for any outfit. Overall, the MISSION ELITE Tactical Belt is a practical and stylish choice for those in need of a strong and reliable belt.

Pros Durable nylon material Adjustable plastic buckle Ideal for EDC use Available in XX-Large size Cons Plain design May not fit all body types Limited color options

Durable and adjustable tactical belt with a sturdy buckle, perfect for everyday wear and outdoor activities.

The Ultimate Concealed Carry CCW Gun Belt from Relentless Tactical is a must-have for anyone who carries a firearm. Made in the USA with high-quality 14 oz leather, this black belt is built to last. It is stitched for added durability and features a sizing guide to ensure the perfect fit. The belt can support even the heaviest of firearms without sagging or twisting. It is perfect for everyday carry, and its sleek design ensures that it will match any outfit. This belt is a great investment for anyone who prioritizes safety and comfort while carrying a firearm.

Pros High quality leather Sturdy and durable Made in the USA Ideal for concealed carry Cons Expensive Limited color options May require sizing adjustment

Relentless Tactical's gun belt is a sturdy, durable option for concealed carry, with high-quality leather and a solid buckle. It's well worth the investment.

The KRYDEX Quick Release Rigger MOLLE Belt is a heavy-duty tactical belt that is perfect for anyone looking for a durable and reliable belt. Made from high-quality materials, this belt is built to last and can withstand even the toughest conditions. The quick-release buckle makes it easy to put on and take off, while the MOLLE compatibility allows for customization and versatility. With a 1.75 inch inner and outer belt, this belt is comfortable to wear and won't dig into your waist. Whether you're a first responder, military personnel, or just someone looking for a reliable belt, the KRYDEX Quick Release Rigger MOLLE Belt is a great choice.

Pros Quick release feature Durable heavy-duty material Inner and outer MOLLE Adjustable size Cons May be too bulky Limited color options May not fit all sizes

The KRYDEX Quick Release Rigger MOLLE Belt is a heavy-duty, durable option for tactical use. Its quick release feature adds convenience and ease of use.

The KORE Tactical Gun Belt is a must-have for anyone looking for a durable and reliable belt for their firearm. Made with reinforced materials, this belt is perfect for everyday wear and can fit waist sizes from 24" to 54". The X7 buckle ensures a secure fit and the black color gives it a sleek and stylish look. Whether you're using it for concealed carry or just need a sturdy belt for everyday use, the KORE Tactical Gun Belt has got you covered. Invest in a belt that will last you for years to come with the KORE Tactical Gun Belt.

Pros Sturdy and durable Adjustable to fit many sizes X7 buckle securely holds firearm Reinforced for tactical use Cons May be too rigid May not fit all body types Higher price compared to regular belts

The KORE Tactical Gun Belt is a durable and adjustable belt that is perfect for carrying firearms and other tactical gear. The X7 buckle and reinforced design provides added strength and support. It is available in black and fits waist sizes 24-54 inches.

The WOLF TACTICAL Heavy Duty Riggers Belt is a stiffened 2-ply 1.75” nylon EDC gun belt, perfect for those who need a dependable belt for everyday use. This belt is made with high-quality materials that are built to last, and the black buckle gives it a sleek and professional look. It's available in M (34-39) size and is a great choice for anyone who needs a heavy-duty belt for work or outdoor activities. Whether you're carrying a firearm or just need a sturdy belt for everyday use, the WOLF TACTICAL Heavy Duty Riggers Belt is an excellent choice.

Pros Heavy duty Stiffened nylon EDC gun belt Adjustable sizing Cons Only one color Limited sizing options May be too stiff

Sturdy and reliable belt for everyday carry and tactical use.

The WOLF TACTICAL Heavy Duty Hybrid Quick-Release EDC Belt is a versatile and durable option for those who require a reliable and functional belt. Made from a 2-ply 1.5” CCW Gun Belt, this belt is perfect for carrying your everyday carry items. The quick-release buckle allows for easy removal, while the heavy-duty construction ensures longevity. This belt is available in black and fits waist sizes from 32-35 inches. Whether you are using it for everyday wear or for tactical purposes, the WOLF TACTICAL belt will not disappoint.

Pros Quick-release buckle Sturdy 2-ply construction Adjustable size range Suitable for concealed carry Cons Relatively expensive Limited color options May not fit all waist sizes

A durable, versatile belt with quick-release buckle and CCW compatibility.

The WOLF TACTICAL Heavy Duty Quick-Release EDC Belt is a must-have for anyone who needs a durable and reliable belt for their everyday carry needs. Made from a stiffened 2-ply 1.5” nylon material, this belt is designed to hold up under even the toughest conditions.

The quick-release buckle makes it easy to put on and take off, while the adjustable size ensures a perfect fit. This belt is ideal for those who carry concealed carry holsters, as it provides the necessary support and stability for your weapon. Whether you're going on a hike or just running errands, the WOLF TACTICAL Heavy Duty Quick-Release EDC Belt is the perfect accessory for your everyday carry needs.

Pros Heavy duty Quick release Stiffened 2-ply Concealed carry holster Cons Limited size options Limited color options Not adjustable

Stiff, heavy-duty belt with quick-release buckle for concealed carry.

The VISMIX Tactical Belt is a heavy-duty battle belt designed for those who demand durability and functionality. With its quick-release 1.75" MOLLE system, this belt is perfect for attaching various tactical accessories, making it ideal for military personnel, law enforcement officers, and outdoor enthusiasts. The inner belt and anti-slip pad provide added comfort and stability, making it easy to wear all day long.

Made with high-quality materials, this belt is built to withstand harsh conditions and heavy use. Available in black medium, it is adjustable to fit a wide range of waist sizes, making it a versatile choice for any mission. Whether you need a reliable belt for everyday wear or for your next outdoor adventure, the VISMIX Tactical Belt is a great choice.

Pros Quick release buckle MOLLE compatible Heavy duty construction Anti-slip pad Cons Sizing may run small MOLLE loops may be tight Limited color options

The VISMIX Tactical Belt is a heavy duty battle belt with a quick release buckle, anti-slip pad and MOLLE webbing for customization. Perfect for tactical operations and outdoor activities.

The 1791 Gunleather Gun Belt is perfect for anyone who carries a concealed weapon. Made of heavy-duty 14 oz leather, this belt is designed to securely hold your firearm. The vintage brown color and classic look of the belt make it a great addition to any outfit. It is available in size 36 pants and fits a waist up to 40 inches. This belt is not only functional but also stylish, making it a great choice for anyone who wants to carry their weapon in comfort and style.

Pros High quality leather Sturdy and durable Conceals firearm well Adjustable sizing Cons Expensive Limited color options May require break-in time

The 1791 Gunleather Gun Belt is a high-quality, heavy-duty belt that's perfect for concealed carry. Made from 14 oz leather, it's durable and stylish.

Buyers Guide

When it comes to choosing the right gun belt, there are a few important criteria to consider. Here are three factors to keep in mind:

1. Material: The material of the gun belt is crucial for both comfort and durability. Leather is a popular choice, as it’s strong and can last for years with proper care. Nylon is another option, which is lightweight and easy to clean. However, it may not be as durable as leather and can stretch over time.

2. Width: The width of the gun belt is important because it affects how well it holds your holster and firearm in place. A wider belt will distribute the weight of the gun more evenly and prevent it from sagging or shifting. Look for belts that are at least 1.5 inches wide, but preferably 1.75 inches or more.

3. Buckle: The buckle of the gun belt should be sturdy and easy to use. Some people prefer a traditional belt buckle, while others opt for a quick-release buckle that allows for easy removal in case of an emergency. Make sure the buckle is strong enough to support the weight of your firearm and won’t accidentally come undone.

Overall, it’s important to choose a gun belt that is comfortable, durable, and secure. Consider your personal preferences and needs when selecting a belt that will best serve you and your firearm.

FAQ

Q: What should I consider when choosing a gun belt?

A: When choosing a gun belt, there are a few important factors to consider. First, you'll want to make sure the belt is sturdy and strong enough to support the weight of your firearm. Look for belts made of durable materials like leather or nylon. Second, consider the width of the belt. A wider belt will distribute the weight of your gun more evenly and provide better support. Finally, make sure the belt fits you properly. A poorly fitting belt can cause discomfort and even lead to your firearm shifting or falling out of place.

Q: Can I wear a gun belt for everyday use?

A: Absolutely! While gun belts are designed with firearms in mind, they can also make great everyday belts. In fact, many gun belts are designed to look like regular belts, so you can wear them with a variety of outfits. Just make sure the belt is comfortable and fits properly, and you'll be good to go.

Q: How do I know if a gun belt is high-quality?

A: When shopping for a gun belt, look for signs of quality craftsmanship. Check the stitching to make sure it's even and tight. Look for belts made of high-quality materials, like full-grain leather or heavy-duty nylon. You may also want to read reviews or ask for recommendations from other gun owners. A high-quality gun belt will not only provide better support for your firearm, but it will also last longer and be a better value in the long run.

Conclusions

After conducting extensive research and testing, we can confidently recommend MISSION ELITE Tactical Belt and Relentless Tactical The Ultimate Concealed Carry CCW Gun Belt as our top picks for the best gun belts on the market. Both belts offer exceptional durability, comfort, and functionality, making them ideal for everyday carry and tactical use.

The MISSION ELITE Tactical Belt features a 2-ply nylon construction with an adjustable plastic buckle, providing a secure and customizable fit. Meanwhile, Relentless Tactical's CCW Gun Belt boasts a sturdy 14 oz leather build with reinforced stitching and a sleek black finish.

No matter which option you choose, investing in a high-quality gun belt is essential for any gun owner. Not only do these belts provide a reliable platform for carrying firearms and accessories, but they also enhance comfort and reduce strain on the body during extended wear.

We encourage readers to do their own research and find the best gun belt that meets their specific needs and preferences. But with options like MISSION ELITE and Relentless Tactical, you can't go wrong. Thanks for reading, and happy shopping!