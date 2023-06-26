Best Hiking Towels for 2023

When it comes to hiking, having the right gear is essential, and one item that often gets overlooked but can make a huge difference is a hiking towel. We researched and tested a variety of hiking towels to find the best options on the market. Our analysis was based on criteria such as size, weight, absorbency, durability, and packability.

A good hiking towel is not just a luxury but a necessity, especially if you're planning a multi-day hike or will be in a location without easy access to showers. It can help you dry off after a swim, mop up sweat, or even serve as a makeshift blanket in a pinch. However, with so many different brands and types of hiking towels available, it can be challenging to know which one to choose.

That's why we've put together this comprehensive guide to help you make an informed decision. We'll cover the essential factors to consider when selecting a hiking towel, as well as offer some expert insights and tips to help you find the perfect towel for your needs. So, whether you're an experienced hiker or just starting, keep reading to discover our top picks for the best hiking towel of 2023.

Best Hiking Towel for 2023

What we liked about it

The Wise Owl Outfitters Camping Towel is a must-have for any outdoor enthusiast. We were impressed with its quick-drying microfiber material, making it perfect for travel, hiking, and camping. Its X-Large size (30x60) and included washcloth (12x24) make it versatile for any adventure. Its lightweight and compact design make it easy to pack and carry, while still providing exceptional absorbency. We were also pleased with its durability and ability to withstand multiple washes. Overall, the Wise Owl Outfitters Camping Towel is a top choice for anyone looking for a reliable and practical camping accessory.

What we didn't like about it

The Wise Owl Outfitters Camping Towel is a great option for those looking for a quick-drying towel to take on outdoor adventures. However, we found that the towel had a tendency to retain odors after use, even after being washed. This was a bit of a disappointment, as we had hoped to use the towel for extended periods of time without needing to wash it frequently. Additionally, the towel did not seem to be as absorbent as other microfiber towels on the market, which made it less effective for drying off after a swim or shower. Despite these drawbacks, the Wise Owl Outfitters Camping Towel is still a solid choice for those looking for a lightweight and compact towel for travel or outdoor activities.

What we liked about it

The Rainleaf Microfiber Towel is a must-have for anyone who loves to travel, hike, or hit the gym. This towel is ultra-compact and lightweight, making it easy to carry wherever you go. What impressed us the most is its fast-drying and super absorbent feature, which is perfect for those who want to stay dry and clean while on the go. The towel is also suitable for various activities such as camping, backpacking, swimming, and yoga. With its army green color and large size (24 x 48 inches), this towel is both stylish and functional. Overall, the Rainleaf Microfiber Towel is a great investment for anyone who wants a reliable and high-quality towel for their outdoor or fitness activities.

What we didn't like about it

When it comes to the Rainleaf Microfiber Towel, there are a few aspects that we found to be less than ideal. One issue we experienced was that the towel tended to hold onto odors even after washing. This could be a problem for those who plan to use the towel frequently, as the unpleasant smell may linger. Additionally, while the towel is advertised as being ultra-compact, we found that it was still quite bulky when folded up. This could make it difficult to pack for those who are looking to save space in their luggage or backpack.

However, despite these drawbacks, there are still some positive aspects to the Rainleaf Microfiber Towel. It is extremely absorbent and dries quickly, making it a great option for those who need a towel that can keep up with an active lifestyle. The towel is also soft and comfortable to use, and the large size makes it versatile enough to use for a variety of activities. Overall, while there are some areas for improvement, the Rainleaf Microfiber Towel is still a solid option for those in need of a reliable and versatile towel.

What we liked about it

The 4Monster Camping Towels are a must-have for any outdoor enthusiast. We were blown away by their super absorbent and fast-drying microfiber material, making them ideal for camping, hiking, swimming, and other outdoor activities. The quick-dry feature ensures that the towels are always ready for use, while their compact design makes them easy to pack and carry. The navy blue color adds a touch of style, and the large size (23.6 x 47 inches) ensures that you have enough coverage. These towels are also ultra-soft, making them perfect for sensitive skin. Overall, we highly recommend the 4Monster Camping Towels for anyone who loves the great outdoors.

What we didn't like about it

While the 4Monster Camping Towels are super absorbent and fast-drying, we found that they tend to shed a lot of microfiber during use. This can be frustrating when trying to clean up after a day at the beach or gym, as the stray fibers can be difficult to remove from skin and clothing. Additionally, we noticed that the towels have a slight chemical smell when first removed from their packaging. While this dissipates after a few washes, it can be off-putting to some users. Overall, while the towels are a great option for their intended purpose, we recommend washing them before use and being prepared to deal with some shedding.

What we liked about it

The OlimpiaFit Quick Dry Towel set is a must-have for all your outdoor adventures. As avid travelers and gym-goers, we were impressed with the lightweight and compact design of these microfiber towels. Not only do they dry quickly, but they also come in a convenient carrying bag that fits easily in a backpack or gym bag. The 3 different sizes are perfect for all your needs, from a small face towel to a larger beach towel. We love how soft and absorbent they are, making them perfect for yoga, sports, and swim use. Overall, this towel set exceeded our expectations and we highly recommend it to anyone in need of a reliable and versatile towel set.

What we didn't like about it

The OlimpiaFit Quick Dry Towel is a decent option for those in need of a lightweight and fast-drying towel set for their outdoor activities. However, we found that the towels were not as absorbent as we had hoped, which made them less effective for drying off after a shower or swim. Additionally, the towels had a slightly rough texture, which could be uncomfortable for those with sensitive skin. While the included carrying bag is a convenient feature, we wish the towels were available in more color options. Overall, the OlimpiaFit Quick Dry Towel set could benefit from improved absorbency and a softer texture.

What we liked about it

The Dock & Bay Beach Towel is a game-changer for beach lovers. What we loved the most about this towel is its quick-drying and sand-free features. It is made of 100% recycled material and comes in a compact and lightweight design that includes a bag for easy storage. The Cabana - Whitsunday Blue color is stunning, and the large size of 160x90cm (63x35 inches) provides ample space for lounging. We were impressed with its performance, especially how it dries off within minutes and repels sand with ease. Overall, the Dock & Bay Beach Towel offers a superior user experience, making it a must-have for any beach day.

What we didn't like about it

When it comes to the Dock & Bay Beach Towel, there are a few aspects that could be improved. One issue is that the towel is not as absorbent as other options on the market, which can be frustrating when trying to dry off after a swim. Additionally, the towel tends to wrinkle easily, which can make it look less presentable. While the included bag is a nice touch, it is not the highest quality and may wear out over time. Overall, while the towel has some great features such as being quick-drying and sand-free, there are definitely areas for improvement.

What we liked about it

Looking for a beach towel that's both lightweight and oversized? Look no further than the 2 Pack Lightweight Thin Beach Towel. These microfiber towels are not only easy to pack and carry, but they're also sand-free and quick-drying, making them perfect for all your outdoor adventures. Measuring in at a generous 71"x32", they're big enough for adults to comfortably lounge on. Plus, the blue tie-dye turtle design adds a fun and stylish touch. Whether you're planning a beach vacation or a camping trip, these towels are an essential addition to your packing list.

What we didn't like about it

While the [product name] has many positive features, there are a few aspects that could be improved upon. One issue we found was that the towels tended to hold onto sand and dirt, making them difficult to clean. Additionally, the towels were not as soft as some other microfiber towels on the market, which may be a concern for those who prioritize comfort.

To improve the product, we suggest adding a sand-resistant coating or using a different type of microfiber material that is softer to the touch. Despite these issues, the [product name] still offers a convenient and lightweight option for beachgoers and travelers, with its oversized dimensions and quick-dry capabilities. Overall, while there is room for improvement, the [product name] is still a useful and practical accessory for any beach vacation or camping trip.

What we liked about it

If you're looking for a towel that's perfect for traveling, camping, hiking, and other outdoor activities, the Youphoria Microfiber Travel Towel is a great option. Made from soft and absorbent microfiber material, this towel is fast-drying and lightweight, making it easy to pack and carry with you wherever you go. The towel measures 36 x 78 inches, making it large enough to wrap around yourself, but compact enough to fit in your backpack. We especially love the gray and black color scheme, which looks stylish and modern. Overall, this towel is a must-have for anyone who loves to be active outdoors.

What we didn't like about it

The Youphoria Microfiber Travel Towel is a great option for those who need a quick-drying, lightweight towel for outdoor activities. However, we found that the towel's size may be too large for some users, making it bulky and difficult to pack. Additionally, the towel's absorbency was not as strong as we had hoped, so it may not be the best choice for those who need a towel for heavy-duty use. Overall, while the Youphoria Microfiber Travel Towel has some great features, there are some areas that could be improved to make it an even better product.

What we liked about it

The Sfee 2 Pack Microfiber Travel Towel is a must-have for anyone who loves the outdoors. We were impressed by how quickly it dried after use and how compact it was when folded up. The towels are super absorbent, making them ideal for use at the beach, gym, pool, or while hiking. The two different sizes included in the pack provide versatility, with the larger towel perfect for use as a beach towel or bath towel, and the smaller towel ideal for use as a gym towel or for backpacking. The navy blue color is also stylish and looks great in any setting. Overall, we highly recommend the Sfee 2 Pack Microfiber Travel Towel for anyone in need of a reliable, lightweight, and quick-drying towel.

What we didn't like about it

When it comes to the Sfee 2 Pack Microfiber Travel Towel, we found a few issues that could be improved upon. For starters, the towels tend to shed fibers, which can be a bit of a nuisance. Additionally, the towels have a tendency to develop a musty odor over time, which can be difficult to get rid of. While the towels are absorbent and quick-drying, these downsides may be off-putting for some users. Overall, we think these towels are a good option for those looking for a lightweight and compact travel towel, but improvements could be made to address these issues.

What we liked about it

The Rag Company Sport & Workout Towel is a must-have for anyone who loves to hit the gym or exercise regularly. We were impressed with the premium microfiber material that feels ultra-soft to the touch and is super absorbent. The towel dries quickly, making it perfect for use at the gym, spa, or during outdoor activities. The 320gsm weight provides a nice balance between thickness and weight, making it easy to carry around. The 16in x 27in size is perfect for wiping sweat off your face and body. Overall, we highly recommend this product for anyone who wants a high-quality, durable and fast-drying towel for their workouts.

What we didn't like about it

When it comes to The Rag Company's Sport & Workout Towel, there are a few aspects that left us wanting more. Firstly, the towel's size of 16in x 27in may be too small for some gym-goers who prefer a larger towel. Additionally, the towel's color options are limited to only Ice Grey, which may not appeal to all customers. Finally, while the towel is advertised as "ultra soft", we found it to be slightly rougher than expected, which may be uncomfortable for those with sensitive skin. Overall, while the towel has its drawbacks, its super absorbent and fast-drying properties make it a suitable option for those looking for a practical gym towel.

What we liked about it

The OCOOPA Microfiber Beach Towel is a game-changer for beachgoers and outdoor enthusiasts. The extra-large size of 71" x 32" is perfect for lounging on the sand or drying off after a swim, while the super lightweight material makes it easy to carry around. But what sets this towel apart is its fast-drying microfiber material that guarantees a sand-free experience. Whether you're at the beach, camping, or having a picnic, this towel is a must-have. Plus, the Energy Turtle X-Large design is not only stylish but also eco-friendly, making it a win-win for both you and the environment.

What we didn't like about it

OCOOPA Microfiber Beach Towel Fast Drying has a few drawbacks that may not make it the best option for everyone. The towel's fabric tends to collect sand, which can be inconvenient for beach-goers. Additionally, the towel is not as absorbent as other options on the market, which can be an issue for those who need to dry off quickly. However, the towel is super lightweight and dries quickly, making it a great option for those who are constantly on the go. Despite its downsides, the towel is still a good option for those who prioritize portability and quick drying times.

Buyers Guide

When it comes to choosing the right hiking towel, there are a few key factors to consider. Here are three criteria to keep in mind:

1. Size: Make sure to choose a towel that is the right size for your needs. If you're looking for a towel to dry off after a swim, a smaller towel may be sufficient. However, if you're planning a multi-day hike and need something to dry off with after a shower or swim, a larger towel may be more appropriate.

2. Material: Consider the material the towel is made from. Microfiber towels are a popular choice for hiking because they are lightweight and quick-drying. However, cotton towels are more comfortable and absorbent, so it's important to weigh the pros and cons of each option.

3. Durability: Look for a towel that is durable enough to withstand the wear and tear of hiking and outdoor activities. A towel with reinforced edges or double stitching will likely last longer than one without these features.

Overall, choosing the right hiking towel will depend on your specific needs and preferences. Consider the size, material, and durability of the towel to ensure that you find the best option for your next hiking adventure.

FAQ

Q: What is a hiking towel and why do I need one?

A: A hiking towel is a lightweight, compact and quick-drying towel that is specifically designed for use during outdoor activities such as hiking, camping, trekking and backpacking. It is an essential piece of gear for any outdoor enthusiast as it helps you stay clean, dry and comfortable during your outdoor adventures.

Q: What should I look for when choosing a hiking towel?

A: When choosing a hiking towel, you should consider the material, size, weight, absorbency and durability. Look for towels made from quick-drying and moisture-wicking materials such as microfiber, which are lightweight and compact. Choose a size that is suitable for your needs and packability. Consider the weight, as you want to keep your pack as light as possible. Absorbency is important, but also consider the towel's ability to dry quickly. Finally, opt for a durable towel that can withstand the rigors of the outdoors.

Q: How do I care for my hiking towel?

A: To care for your hiking towel, always follow the manufacturer's instructions. In general, it is best to machine wash your towel in cold water and avoid fabric softeners, bleach, and dryer sheets, as they can damage the towel's fibers. Hang dry your towel or tumble dry on low heat to avoid shrinkage. Avoid storing your towel in a damp environment, as this can cause mildew. With proper care, your hiking towel will last for many outdoor adventures to come.

Conclusions

After thorough testing of multiple hiking towels, it's clear that the Wise Owl Outfitters Camping Towel and Rainleaf Microfiber Towel are the top contenders. Both towels are quick-drying, absorbent, and lightweight, making them ideal for outdoor activities. The Wise Owl Outfitters towel also comes with a washcloth, making it a great value, while the Rainleaf towel's compact size makes it easy to pack. Overall, no matter which hiking towel you choose, it's important to prioritize quick-drying and absorbency to ensure a comfortable and hassle-free outdoor experience. Happy hiking!