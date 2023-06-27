Looking for the best cellphone armband to take your workout to the next level? We've got you covered! Our team has researched and tested several products to help you find the perfect fit for your needs.

Cellphone armbands have become increasingly popular over the years as more people look to stay connected while staying active. Whether you're running, cycling, or hitting the gym, a good armband can keep your phone safe and secure while you focus on your workout.

Stay tuned to find out our top pick for the best cellphone armband on the market. Whether you're a fitness enthusiast or just starting out, we're confident that our review will help you find the perfect armband to suit your needs.

Best Cellphone Armband for 2023

What we liked about it

The E Tronic Edge Rotatable Running Armband Cell Phone Holder for Running or Walking is a game-changer for fitness enthusiasts. What we love most about this product is its versatility. It fits all types of phones, including the iPhone 12 Pro Max, 11 X XR, and all Android & Samsung Galaxy S9 S8 & Pixel. The reflective design is also a plus, making it perfect for early morning or late night runs. The rotating feature allows for easy access to your phone without having to remove the armband, making it convenient for tracking your fitness progress. The armband is also adjustable, ensuring a comfortable fit for all users. Overall, this armband is a must-have for anyone looking for an efficient and practical way to carry their phone while exercising.

What we didn't like about it

While we found the E Tronic Edge Rotatable Running Armband Cell Phone Holder to be a convenient accessory for runners and walkers, there were a few aspects that could be improved. The armband was a bit tight on larger arms, which made it uncomfortable to wear for extended periods of time. Additionally, the phone holder was not very secure, and our phone slipped out a few times during our workout. While the reflective material was a nice touch for visibility, the overall design could benefit from more breathability to prevent sweat buildup. Overall, while the E Tronic Edge Rotatable Running Armband Cell Phone Holder has some useful features, it could benefit from some improvements in its design and functionality to better suit the needs of active users.

What we liked about it

The TRIBE Water Resistant Cell Phone Armband Case Running Holder is a must-have for fitness enthusiasts who want to stay connected while on the go. What impressed us the most was the adjustable strap that fits a wide range of phones, including the iPhone Pro Max, Galaxy S Ultra Plus, and more. The key pocket is also a nice touch for those who want to keep their valuables safe while working out. We were pleasantly surprised by the water-resistant feature, which kept our phone dry even during intense workouts. Overall, the TRIBE Armband Holder offers a comfortable and convenient user experience that we highly recommend.

What we didn't like about it

When it comes to the TRIBE Water Resistant Cell Phone Armband Case Running Holder, we found a few aspects that could be improved. One of the main issues we faced was the fit for larger phones, such as the iPhone Pro Max or Galaxy Ultra. While the adjustable strap helps, it still felt a bit tight and uncomfortable during longer runs. Additionally, the key pocket is quite small and can only fit one or two small items, which may not be sufficient for some users.

However, despite these drawbacks, we still found the armband to be a reliable option for runners who need to keep their phone handy and safe during workouts. The water-resistant material is a nice touch, and the clear screen protector allows for easy access to phone functions. Overall, while there is room for improvement, the TRIBE Water Resistant Cell Phone Armband Case Running Holder is a solid choice for those in need of a durable and functional armband.

What we liked about it

The Running Armband with Airpods Bag Cell Phone Armband is a must-have accessory for any fitness enthusiast! What impressed us most about this product is its ability to hold multiple devices at once, making it perfect for those who like to stay connected during workouts. The water-resistant design ensures that your phone and other valuables stay safe and dry, while the convenient zipper slot for your car key adds an extra layer of security. We also appreciated the touchscreen compatibility, which allows you to easily access your phone without having to remove it from the armband. Overall, this armband provides a comfortable and convenient way to stay connected and motivated during your workouts.

What we didn't like about it

While the Running Armband with Airpods Bag Cell Phone Armband has some great features, there are a few aspects that could be improved. Firstly, the armband can be uncomfortable to wear for long periods of time, as it tends to dig into the skin. Additionally, the zipper slot for the car key holder is not very secure, and can easily open during exercise, leading to loss of the key. Overall, while this armband is a good option for those who need to keep their phone and other items secure during exercise, there are some improvements that could be made to enhance the user experience.

What we liked about it

The VUP Running Armband is a game-changer for fitness enthusiasts. What we liked the most about this product is its 360° rotatable design, which allows for easy access to your smartphone during workouts. This armband is compatible with a wide range of smartphones, including the latest iPhone models, and comes with a key holder for added convenience. The armband is perfect for running, hiking, biking, or any other outdoor activity. We were impressed by the product's performance and how it catered to the user's needs. If you're looking for a durable and versatile armband for your smartphone, the VUP Running Armband is definitely worth considering.

What we didn't like about it

One aspect of the VUP Running Armband that we found lacking was the overall fit. While it claims to fit all 4-6.7 inch smartphones, we found that it was difficult to get a secure fit for larger phones like the iPhone Pro Max. The strap was also not adjustable enough to provide a tight fit for smaller arms, which could lead to slippage during exercise. Additionally, we found the key holder to be too small and not very secure, which could be a problem for those who like to carry keys while they run. Overall, we believe that improvements could be made in the design and functionality to make it a better fit for a wider range of users.

What we liked about it

The TRIBE Running Phone Holder Armband is a must-have for anyone who loves to stay active. We were impressed by the adjustable strap that allows it to fit all smartphones, as well as the convenient CC/key pocket. The armband is designed specifically for women and men who enjoy jogging, walking, or exercising at the gym and is compatible with iPhone & Galaxy cell phones. We found the elastic material to be both comfortable and secure, ensuring our phone stayed in place during our workout. This armband exceeded our expectations in terms of performance and user experience, making it a top choice for anyone in need of a reliable phone holder while staying active.

What we didn't like about it

One of the drawbacks we found with the TRIBE Running Phone Holder Armband was the size of the key pocket. While it is convenient to have a pocket to store your keys while exercising, the pocket is quite small and can only fit a single key. This may be inconvenient for users who carry multiple keys or need to store other small items such as cash or cards. We suggest that the pocket be made slightly larger to accommodate more items and increase its overall usefulness. Despite this issue, the armband itself is comfortable to wear and fits all smartphones securely, making it a great option for runners, joggers, and gym-goers looking to keep their phones easily accessible during their workouts.

What we liked about it

The HiRui Universal Sports Armband is a game-changer for anyone who enjoys working out with their phone. The armband is compatible with a range of smartphones, including the latest iPhone and Samsung models. What we loved most about this armband is the snug fit that keeps your phone secure during even the most intense workouts. The reflective design is also a great safety feature for outdoor exercise. The armband is comfortable to wear and doesn't slip or slide during exercise, making it a must-have for anyone who wants to stay connected while staying active.

What we didn't like about it

When it comes to the HiRui Universal Sports Armband Cell Phone Armband Sleeves, there are a few aspects that could use improvement. For starters, the armband can feel a bit bulky, which can be distracting during a workout. Additionally, the design of the armband can make it difficult to access certain features on your phone, such as the volume buttons or the fingerprint scanner. However, despite these drawbacks, the armband does offer a secure fit and is compatible with a wide range of phone models. If you're willing to overlook the bulkiness and limited access to phone features, this armband may be a good option for your workout needs.

What we liked about it

The Newppon Cell Phone Running Armband is a must-have accessory for fitness enthusiasts. What we love most about this product is its versatility. Not only does it securely hold your phone in place during workouts, but it also features a convenient Airpods Pro holder. The 360° rotatable design allows for easy access to your phone and the touch screen is still fully functional while in the case. We were impressed by the high-quality materials and durability of this armband. It fits a wide range of phone sizes and is compatible with popular brands like iPhone and Samsung Galaxy. Overall, the Newppon Cell Phone Running Armband is a game-changer for anyone who wants to exercise hands-free while staying connected.

What we didn't like about it

The Newppon Cell Phone Running Armband has its downsides, despite its many convenient features. One issue we found was that the armband's strap can become uncomfortable during intense workout sessions, as it doesn't offer enough padding or flexibility. Another downside is that the armband's touch screen compatibility is not always reliable, which can be frustrating when trying to access your phone mid-run.

However, there are ways to improve the product. Adding more padding to the armband or using a more flexible material would make it more comfortable to wear. Additionally, improving the touch screen compatibility would make the armband more user-friendly. Despite its flaws, the Newppon Cell Phone Running Armband does have some positive features, such as the built-in Airpods Pro holder and its ability to rotate 360 degrees.

What we liked about it

The GUZACK Running Armband is a game-changer for athletes who want to stay connected while running. The key features that impressed us the most were the airpods pouch, card slot, and key pockets, which keep your essentials safe and secure while on the move. The armband is compatible with a wide range of phones, from the iPhone 14 to the Galaxy S23, and can fit up to 6.9-inch devices. We found the armband to be comfortable and secure, allowing for easy access to your phone and other items. Overall, the GUZACK Running Armband is a must-have for any runner looking to stay connected and organized on their runs.

What we didn't like about it

In using the GUZACK Running Armband, we found the card slot to be a bit too tight, making it difficult to retrieve cards while on-the-go. Additionally, the airpods pouch was not securely fastened, causing our airpods to fall out during our run. These issues could be improved by adjusting the size of the card slot and ensuring the pouch is securely attached. However, we did appreciate the key pockets and overall fit of the armband, which kept our phone in place while we exercised.

What we liked about it

The VUP Wristband Phone Holder is a game-changer for anyone who loves to stay active while staying connected. Featuring a 360° rotatable design, this forearm armband is compatible with all 4-6.7 inch smartphones, including the latest iPhones and Samsung models. It's perfect for hiking, biking, or running, as it keeps your phone securely in place while allowing you to easily access it on the go. What we love most about the VUP Wristband Phone Holder is its comfortable and adjustable fit, which ensures that it stays in place no matter how intense your workout gets. With this accessory, you can stay hands-free while staying connected, making it a must-have for any fitness enthusiast.

What we didn't like about it

The VUP Wristband Phone Holder is a great accessory for those who love outdoor activities. However, we found that the 360° rotation feature was not as smooth as we expected. The phone holder tended to wobble when we moved, which made it difficult to use our phone for GPS or other functions. Additionally, the material of the wristband could be more breathable, as it can become uncomfortable during long periods of use. Despite these drawbacks, the VUP Wristband Phone Holder is still a great option for those who need a hands-free way to carry their phone while hiking, biking, or running. With some improvements to the rotation and breathability, this product could be even better.

What we liked about it

The RevereSport Waterproof Running Armband for Phone with Case On is an impressive sports phone holder that is compatible with a range of popular phone models, including iPhone 14/13/12/11/8/XR/Max/Plus/Pro & Samsung S23/S22/S21/S20/S10/Ultra & More Large - 7". We loved how the armband is designed to accommodate phone cases such as Otterbox and Lifeproof, providing users with peace of mind knowing their phone is secure and protected. The armband's waterproof feature is a game-changer, ensuring users can enjoy their workout or outdoor activity without worrying about their phone getting damaged. The adjustable strap also provides a comfortable and secure fit, making it an ideal accessory for any fitness enthusiast.

What we didn't like about it

When it comes to the RevereSport Waterproof Running Armband, there are a few things that could be improved. One issue we had was with the armband's sizing. While it claims to fit a variety of phone sizes, we found that it was a bit too snug for larger phones, making it difficult to access the device. Additionally, we noticed that the plastic screen cover can make it difficult to use the touch screen, especially when trying to swipe or type quickly. Overall, we think the RevereSport Waterproof Running Armband could benefit from some adjustments to sizing and screen sensitivity to improve the user experience.

FAQ

Q: What should I consider when choosing a cellphone armband?

A: When choosing a cellphone armband, it's important to consider the size of your phone and the size of your arm. Make sure to measure your arm and compare it to the size range of the armband. Also, consider the material of the armband and whether it is breathable and sweat-resistant. Lastly, think about additional features such as pockets for storing keys or cards, reflective strips for visibility during nighttime activities, and whether the armband is compatible with your phone's buttons and touch screen.

Q: Can I use a cellphone armband while exercising?

A: Yes, cellphone armbands are designed specifically for use during exercise. They allow you to keep your phone close and accessible while running, biking, hiking, or engaging in other activities. Make sure to choose an armband that is comfortable and doesn't slide around during movement. Additionally, choose an armband that is sweat-resistant and provides easy access to your phone's features.

Q: Are cellphone armbands compatible with all phone models?

A: No, cellphone armbands are designed to fit specific phone models and sizes. It's important to choose an armband that is specifically designed for your phone model to ensure a secure and comfortable fit. Some armbands may also be adjustable to fit a range of phone sizes, so make sure to check the product specifications before purchasing.

Conclusions

After conducting thorough research and testing, we have determined that the E Tronic Edge Rotatable Running Armband Cell Phone Holder and the TRIBE Water Resistant Cell Phone Armband Case are the top two choices for those in need of a reliable and secure cellphone armband. Both products offer adjustable straps and pockets for keys and other small items, making them perfect for running, walking, hiking, and other physical activities. Additionally, the reflective material on the E Tronic Edge armband and the water-resistant material on the TRIBE armband provide added safety and protection. Overall, we highly recommend these two options to anyone looking for a comfortable and functional cellphone armband for their active lifestyle. Don't hesitate to invest in one of these top-quality products for a worry-free workout experience.