Best Heavy Duty Tarps for 2023

Looking for a heavy duty tarp to protect your outdoor equipment, or cover a construction site? We've got you covered. Our team has researched and tested a variety of heavy duty tarps to bring you the best products available on the market today. To ensure we found the right tarp for your needs, we considered key criteria such as durability, tear resistance, UV protection, and ease of use. It's important to note that while heavy duty tarps are built to withstand harsh conditions, proper securing is essential to avoid any shifting or tearing. Customer reviews were also taken into account, offering valuable insights into the performance and quality of each product. Coming up next, we'll reveal our top picks for the best heavy duty tarps available.

The Sunvigor Heavy Duty Tarp Cover is a versatile and reliable option for anyone in need of a durable and waterproof tarp. Made with 14 mil silver and brown poly material, this tarp is UV resistant and has reinforced edges with grommets for easy tie-down. It's perfect for camping, covering a pool or boat, or any outdoor activity where protection from the elements is needed. At 16'×20', it's large enough to cover most items and provide ample protection. Overall, the Sunvigor Heavy Duty Tarp Cover is a great investment for those looking for a long-lasting and dependable tarp option. Pros Heavy duty and durable, Waterproof and UV resistant, Reinforced edges with grommets Cons Limited color options

The Keten Tarps Heavy Duty Waterproof 10' X 12' is an outdoor tarp that is perfect for a variety of uses, including camping, roofing, patios, pools, and boats. Made from extra thick 16 mil material, this tarp is tear and fade-resistant, 100% UV blocking, and comes with reinforced grommets for added durability. The silver/black color combination not only looks great but also helps to reflect heat and keep the area underneath the tarp cool. With its large size and heavy-duty construction, the Keten Tarps Heavy Duty Waterproof 10' X 12' is a must-have for anyone who spends time outdoors. Pros Heavy duty & tear resistant, 100% UV blocking, Reinforced grommets Cons Only one size available

The Patiobay Tarp 10x20FT is a heavy duty waterproof tarp that is perfect for outdoor activities such as camping, pool parties, and tent setups. Made of 420D thick plastic, this tarp is tear and fade resistant, with reinforced edges for added durability. It also features grommets every 23.6 inches for easy tie-downs and UV resistance to protect against sun damage. With its large size and reliable construction, the Patiobay Tarp is a must-have for any outdoor enthusiast. Pros Waterproof, UV resistant, Reinforced edges Cons Limited size options

The Core Tarps Extreme Heavy Duty 20 Mil Tarp Cover is an excellent choice for anyone looking for a durable and reliable tarp for a variety of outdoor uses. Made from high-quality materials, this tarp is waterproof, UV resistant, and rip and tear-proof, ensuring that it can withstand even the most extreme weather conditions. With reinforced edges and a sturdy construction, it's perfect for use as a roof cover, camping shelter, patio shade, pool cover, or boat cover. Available in a stylish green and black design, this tarp is sure to meet all your outdoor needs. Pros Heavy duty material, Waterproof and UV resistant, Reinforced edges for durability Cons Color options limited

The Land Guard 6'x8' Super Heavy Duty Poly Tarp is a durable and waterproof tarpaulin that is perfect for a variety of outdoor uses. Made from 16Mil thick silver/brown plastic, this tarp is 100% UV resistant and rot/rip/tear proof. The reinforced edges provide additional strength and durability, making it ideal for covering outdoor furniture, vehicles, or equipment. Its size of 6'x8' makes it perfect for smaller items, and its heavy-duty construction ensures it will last for years to come. Whether you're camping, boating, or simply need a reliable tarp for your backyard, the Land Guard Super Heavy Duty Poly Tarp is an excellent choice. Pros Super Heavy Duty, Waterproof and UV resistant, Reinforced edges Cons Limited size options

The GUARD SHIELD Heavy Duty Tarp is a versatile and durable option for anyone in need of a waterproof cover. Measuring 12x20 feet and made of 10mil thick poly material, this green tarp is perfect for protecting outdoor equipment, furniture, or vehicles from the elements. The heavy duty construction ensures that it can withstand a range of weather conditions, while the reinforced corners and grommets make it easy to secure in place. Whether you're camping, gardening, or simply need a cover for your patio furniture, the GUARD SHIELD Heavy Duty Tarp is a reliable choice. Pros Heavy duty, Waterproof, Multi-purpose Cons Limited color options

The Yescom 20x30FT 14 Mil Heavy Duty Reinforced Poly Tarp is a versatile and durable tarpaulin that can be used for a variety of applications. Made from high-quality materials, this tarp is waterproof, UV resistant, and can withstand harsh weather conditions. Its silver color provides added protection from the sun's rays, making it ideal for use as a ground sheet cover or to protect outdoor equipment and furniture. With its reversible design, this tarp is easy to clean and maintain, making it a great investment for anyone in need of a reliable and long-lasting tarpaulin. Pros Heavy duty, Reversible, UV resistant Cons Limited color options

The WHITEDUCK 8' x 10' Super Heavy Duty Poly Tarp is a must-have for anyone in need of a durable, waterproof tarp. With a thickness of 16 Mil, this tarp is incredibly sturdy and can withstand even the toughest weather conditions. It's also 100% UV resistant, so you don't have to worry about it fading or deteriorating in the sun. The tarp comes with rustproof grommets and reinforced edges, making it easy to secure and providing extra protection against tearing and ripping. Its finished size of 7'6"x9'6" makes it a versatile option for various uses, including covering vehicles, outdoor furniture, and more. Overall, this is a reliable and high-quality tarp that won't disappoint. Pros Waterproof and UV resistant, Rip and tear proof, Reinforced edges Cons Finished size is smaller

SP SHINTARP Tarps Heavy Duty Waterproof is a durable and reliable tarpaulin that is perfect for outdoor activities. Made of polyethylene material, this tarp is 10 mil thick and waterproof, ensuring your belongings stay dry and protected. It is ideal for use as a canopy tent, camping, patio, and more. The tarp comes in silver/brown color and measures 12x12feet. Its heavy-duty construction makes it resistant to tears and rips, making it a reliable choice for all your outdoor needs. Pros Heavy duty and durable, Waterproof, Versatile for outdoor use Cons May be too heavy

The CARTMAN Finished Size 8x10 Feet Canvas Tarp with Rustproof Grommets is a heavy duty tarpaulin cover that is perfect for a variety of uses. Measuring 8'x10', this olive green tarp is made from high quality canvas material that is both durable and long-lasting. With rustproof grommets, this tarp can be secured in place easily and is perfect for use as a canopy tent, roof cover, camping tarp, or woodpile cover. Its multipurpose design makes it a versatile choice for any outdoor enthusiast or homeowner. Pros Rustproof grommets, Heavy duty material, Multipurpose use Cons May not fit all needs

Q: What are heavy duty tarps used for?

A: Heavy duty tarps are commonly used to cover and protect large items such as boats, cars, and machinery. They can also be used to protect outdoor furniture, construction materials, and other items from the elements.

Q: Are heavy duty tarps waterproof?

A: Yes, most heavy duty tarps are made from waterproof materials such as polyethylene or vinyl. This makes them ideal for use in wet or rainy environments, as they can keep items dry and protected.

Q: How do I choose the right size heavy duty tarp?

A: To choose the right size heavy duty tarp, measure the length, width, and height of the item you want to cover. Add a few inches to each measurement to ensure the tarp will fully cover the item. It's also a good idea to choose a tarp with reinforced corners and grommets for added durability.

After conducting thorough research and analysis on several heavy duty tarps available on the market, we can confidently say that these products are ideal for various outdoor purposes such as camping, patio, pool, boat, and roof. These tarps come in different sizes and colors, with varying thickness and UV resistance levels, ensuring that customers can choose the best fit for their specific needs. The tarps also come with reinforced edges and grommets for durability and easy installation. Overall, we highly recommend heavy duty tarps for anyone in need of reliable outdoor protection. Don't hesitate to invest in one today for your next outdoor adventure or project.