Looking for the perfect kayak can be a daunting task, but Pelican kayaks are known for their durability, stability, and affordability. Whether you're an experienced kayaker or a beginner, Pelican offers a range of kayaks that cater to different needs and water types. When considering purchasing a Pelican kayak, it's important to think about the water type, kayak size and shape, as well as your budget and required features. Customer reviews can also provide valuable insights into a kayak's performance, durability, and ease of use. With high-quality materials and a variety of options, Pelican kayaks are a reliable and affordable choice for your next adventure.

Our Top Picks

Best Pelican Kayak for 2023

The Pelican Maxim 100X Recreational Kayak is a perfect fit for those looking for a lightweight and easy-to-use kayak. At 10ft, it is easy to maneuver and transport. This one-person kayak is great for recreational use, whether you're fishing or just exploring the waters. The kayak is sit-in style, making it comfortable and easy to paddle.

Made from high-quality materials, the Pelican Maxim 100X is durable and built to last. With a weight capacity of 275lbs, it can accommodate most people and their gear. The kayak also features adjustable footrests, a padded seat, and a storage hatch.

Overall, the Pelican Maxim 100X Recreational Kayak is a great choice for those looking for a reliable and fun kayak. Its lightweight design, comfortable seating, and ample storage make it perfect for any outdoor enthusiast.

Pros Lightweight Stable Easy to maneuver Affordable Cons Limited storage Not suitable for rough waters Seat not very comfortable

The Pelican Sentinel 100X is a lightweight and easy-to-use recreational kayak, perfect for a solo adventure on the water. With a length of 9ft. 6in. and a weight of only 44 pounds, it's easy to transport and maneuver. Made with durable materials, this kayak is built to last and can handle rough waters. The sit-on-top design provides a comfortable and stable ride, making it a great choice for beginners or experienced kayakers. Ideal for fishing, exploring, or just enjoying nature, the Pelican Sentinel 100X is a versatile and reliable choice for any water enthusiast.

Pros Lightweight for easy transport Stable and easy to maneuver Comfortable seating Durable construction Cons Not suitable for rough waters Limited storage space Paddle not included

The Pelican Argo 100X is a lightweight, one-person kayak that is perfect for beginners and experienced paddlers alike. With a length of 10 feet and a weight of only 37 pounds, it's easy to transport and maneuver on the water. The kayak is made of high-density polyethylene, making it durable and resistant to impact and UV rays.

The Argo 100X features a comfortable, adjustable padded seat and backrest, as well as adjustable footrests for added comfort. The kayak also has a large cockpit with plenty of room for storage and a quick-lock hatch for easy access to your gear. The kayak's twin-arched multi-chine hull provides excellent stability and tracking, making it easy to paddle in a straight line. Overall, the Pelican Argo 100X is a great option for those looking for a lightweight, easy-to-use kayak that is perfect for recreational paddling, fishing, or exploring.

Pros Lightweight Stable Affordable Easy to maneuver Cons Not for rough waters Limited storage space No adjustable footrests

The Pelican Argo 100XR is a premium sit-in recreational kayak that is perfect for one person. This kayak is lightweight and easy to maneuver, making it ideal for beginners who are just starting out. The kayak is 10 ft long and comes in a beautiful cosmos color.

The Pelican Argo 100XR is perfect for a variety of uses, including recreational paddling, fishing, and exploring. The kayak is made from high-quality materials, making it durable and long-lasting. Additionally, the kayak features adjustable footrests and a padded backrest for added comfort.

Overall, the Pelican Argo 100XR is a great choice for anyone looking for a lightweight, easy-to-use kayak. Whether you're a beginner or an experienced kayaker, this kayak is sure to provide you with a fun and enjoyable experience on the water.

Pros Premium quality Lightweight Comfortable seating Stable on water Cons Limited storage space Not suitable for rough waters No paddles included

The Pelican Sprint XR is a lightweight, one-person kayak that is perfect for exploring the waterways. At 10.75 ft., it is easy to maneuver and offers a comfortable seating area. Made from high-quality materials, it is durable and built to last. Whether you're a beginner or an experienced kayaker, the Sprint XR is a great choice. It is ideal for recreational use, fishing, and exploring. The kayak is stable and easy to paddle, making it perfect for a day out on the water. Overall, the Pelican Sprint XR is a great investment for anyone looking for a reliable and high-quality kayak.

Pros Lightweight and easy to carry Stable and easy to maneuver Comfortable seat and footrests Durable and high-quality construction Cons Not suitable for tandem paddling Limited storage space Can be difficult to track

The Pelican Sonic 80X Youth Kayak is an excellent choice for young kayakers looking for a fun and safe way to explore the water. This sit-on-top kayak is perfect for recreational use and has a length of 8ft. It is lightweight and easy to maneuver, making it ideal for kids and beginners. The kayak is made from durable materials that can withstand the rigors of regular use.

One of the most common uses of this kayak is for exploring calm lakes and rivers, and it is perfect for fishing or swimming as well. It has a weight capacity of up to 200 pounds, making it suitable for most young kayakers. The kayak features adjustable footrests and a padded backrest for added comfort during use. Overall, the Pelican Sonic 80X Youth Kayak is an excellent choice for parents looking to introduce their kids to kayaking.

Pros Lightweight and easy to handle Comfortable seating area Stable in calm waters Affordable price Cons Not suitable for rough waters Limited storage space May not accommodate taller users

The Pelican Catch Classic 100 Fishing Kayak is a great choice for any angler looking for a reliable and comfortable kayak. Its lawnchair seat provides excellent comfort, and its 10-foot size makes it easy to maneuver and transport. This kayak is designed for fishing, with features like rod holders and ample storage space for all your gear. Its lightweight construction makes it easy to carry, and its durable materials ensure it can withstand even the toughest conditions. Whether you're a beginner or an experienced angler, the Pelican Catch Classic 100 Fishing Kayak is a great choice for your next fishing trip.

Pros Lawnchair seat Stable design Lightweight Affordable price Cons Limited storage Not suitable for rough waters No paddles included

The Pelican River Gorge 130X Tandem Kayak is perfect for those looking for a recreational 2-person kayak. With a 13 ft length, this sit-on-top kayak offers ample space for 2 people and their gear. Made with a RAM-X hull material, it is durable and can withstand rough waters. It also features adjustable footrests and padded seats for maximum comfort during long rides. This kayak is great for exploring calm lakes and rivers, fishing, and even surfing. Plus, its lightweight design and handles make it easy to carry and transport. Enjoy the great outdoors with the Pelican River Gorge 130X Tandem Kayak.

Pros Stable and comfortable Lightweight for a tandem Plenty of storage space Easy to maneuver Cons Expensive Does not come with paddles Limited color options

The Pelican Sit-on-top Fishing Kayak is a lightweight, one-person kayak that is perfect for fishing enthusiasts. With a length of 10 feet, this kayak is easy to maneuver and provides excellent stability on the water. The olive camo design adds a touch of style to this already impressive kayak.

The Basscreek 100xp Angler Kayak has plenty of storage space for all your fishing gear, including a large tank well with bungee cords and a quick-lock hatch in the front. The adjustable footrests and padded backrest provide maximum comfort during long fishing trips. This kayak is made of high-quality materials and is built to last. Overall, the Pelican Sit-on-top Fishing Kayak is a great choice for anyone looking for a reliable and easy-to-use kayak for their fishing adventures.

Pros Lightweight Perfect for fishing Sit-on-top design Olive Camo color Cons Expensive Only one person Limited storage space

The Pelican Getaway 110 HDII Recreational Kayak is a lightweight and stable sit-on-top kayak perfect for one person. Made with high-density polyethylene, this kayak is durable and able to withstand harsh conditions. With an 11 ft. length, it is easy to maneuver and navigate through calm waters. The kayak is equipped with a comfortable seat and adjustable footrests for a comfortable ride. It is perfect for recreational activities such as fishing, exploring, or just enjoying a day on the water. The Pelican Getaway 110 HDII Recreational Kayak is an excellent choice for those looking for a reliable and affordable kayak.

Pros Lightweight Stable Sit-on-Top Recreational kayak Cons Not suitable for rough waters Limited storage space Not designed for fishing

FAQ

Q: How do I choose the right Pelican kayak for me?

A: Start by considering what you'll be using your kayak for. Are you planning to take it out on calm lakes and rivers, or do you want to tackle rougher waters? Pelican kayaks come in a range of sizes and styles, so think about how much storage space you need, how much weight you can carry, and how comfortable you want to be on the water. You might also want to think about the kayak's stability and maneuverability, as well as any additional features like footrests or padded seats.

Q: Can I try out a Pelican kayak before I buy it?

A: Many outdoor retailers offer demo days or rental programs where you can try out different kayaks, including Pelican models. This can be a great way to get a feel for the kayak before you commit to buying it. You can also check out online reviews and watch videos of people using the kayak to get a better sense of how it performs.

Q: How do I care for my Pelican kayak?

A: To keep your kayak in good condition, rinse it with fresh water after each use and store it in a dry, shaded area. Avoid leaving it out in the sun for extended periods of time, as this can cause the plastic to warp or fade. If you notice any cracks or damage to the kayak, have it repaired as soon as possible to prevent further damage. Finally, invest in a good quality cover to protect your kayak during transport and storage.

Conclusions

After extensive testing of multiple kayaks, we have found that Pelican kayaks are among the best in the market. The Pelican Maxim 100X and Sentinel 100X stand out as two of the top options for recreational kayaking. Both are lightweight, easy to maneuver, and provide excellent stability, making them perfect for beginners and intermediate users. The Pelican Argo 100XR is also a great choice, with its premium features and comfortable design.

No matter which Pelican kayak you choose, you can be confident that you are getting a high-quality product that is built to last. Pelican is a trusted name in the kayaking industry, and their commitment to quality and innovation is evident in each of their products.

If you're looking for a reliable, durable, and enjoyable kayaking experience, we highly recommend the Pelican Maxim 100X and Sentinel 100X as our top picks. However, the Argo 100XR is also an excellent choice for those seeking a premium recreational kayak. Whatever your needs may be, Pelican has a kayak that is perfect for you. Happy paddling!