Best Simple Modern Tumbler for 2023

The market is overflowing with simple modern tumblers that have gained immense popularity in recent years. These tumblers provide convenience and versatility to users and come in a range of styles and sizes to cater to different needs. Our research focused on the ability of these tumblers to maintain optimal drink temperatures. We tested tumblers that claimed to keep drinks hot or cold for a specific time and evaluated their performance, durability, and ease of use. We also considered customer reviews to gain insights into the strengths and weaknesses of each tumbler. Choosing the right tumbler requires careful consideration of size, shape, and lid type, among other factors. In the end, simple modern tumblers are an excellent investment for those who want to keep their drinks at the right temperature on the go. We'll be sharing our top picks for the best simple modern tumblers on the market soon.

1 FineDine 4-Pack Wine Tumbler Set (Black Marble) FineDine 4-Pack Wine Tumbler Set (Black Marble) View on Amazon 9.9 The Triple Insulated Wine Tumbler with Lid (4 Pack) is a must-have for anyone who enjoys a nice glass of wine on the go. Made with high-quality stainless steel and an unbreakable design, these tumblers are perfect for picnics, beach trips, and other outdoor activities. The triple insulation keeps drinks hot or cold for hours, while the BPA-free lids prevent spills and leaks. With a sleek black marble design, these tumblers are not only functional but also stylish. Whether you're a wine enthusiast or just looking for a durable and convenient way to enjoy your favorite drinks, the Triple Insulated Wine Tumbler with Lid is a great choice. Pros Triple insulated, BPA-free lids, Unbreakable Cons May not fit cupholders

2 FineDine Skinny Tumbler Set with Lid (4-Pack) FineDine Skinny Tumbler Set with Lid (4-Pack) View on Amazon 9.5 The Insulated Skinny Stainless Steel Tumbler Set is a fantastic choice for anyone who wants to keep their hot drinks hot and their cold drinks cold. This set comes with 4 20oz tumblers in a cheerful turquoise color, each with a straw and a BPA-free lid. The slim design is perfect for travel and fits easily into most cup holders. The vacuum insulation ensures that your drinks stay at the perfect temperature for hours. Whether you're at home, in the office, or on the go, this tumbler set is a must-have for any coffee or tea lover. Pros Slim design, Keeps drinks hot/cold, Comes with straws Cons Not dishwasher safe

3 FineDine Insulated Stainless Steel Tumbler - Blue Marble FineDine Insulated Stainless Steel Tumbler - Blue Marble View on Amazon 9.2 The Insulated Skinny Stainless-Steel Tumbler is the perfect coffee tumbler for those on-the-go. With its slim design and flip-top lid, it fits easily into any car cup holder and is 100% leakproof, making it ideal for travel. The vacuum-insulated technology keeps your hot or cold drinks at the perfect temperature for hours, while the exquisite blue marble design adds a touch of elegance to your morning routine. Whether you're at home or in the office, this 18oz coffee tumbler is a must-have for any coffee lover. Pros Leakproof lid, Vacuum-insulated for hot/cold, Slim design for travel Cons Not dishwasher safe

4 Simple Modern Trek Tumbler with Handle and Straw Lid Simple Modern Trek Tumbler with Handle and Straw Lid View on Amazon 8.9 The Simple Modern 40 oz Tumbler with Handle and Straw Lid is an insulated cup that is perfect for keeping your drinks cold for hours. Made from high-quality stainless steel, this cup is both durable and reusable, making it an excellent choice for those who are eco-conscious. The cup also comes with a handle and straw lid, making it easy to carry and drink from on the go. Its large size makes it perfect for long trips or days spent outdoors. Overall, the Simple Modern 40 oz Tumbler with Handle and Straw Lid is an excellent choice for anyone who wants a high-quality, reliable cup. Pros Durable stainless steel, Insulated for hot/cold drinks, Convenient handle and straw lid Cons Can be heavy when full

5 Simple Modern Insulated Tumbler Sea Glass Sage Simple Modern Insulated Tumbler Sea Glass Sage View on Amazon 8.6 The Simple Modern Insulated Tumbler with Lid and Straw in Sea Glass Sage is a versatile and stylish choice for anyone on-the-go. This 28oz stainless steel tumbler is perfect for keeping your drinks cold or hot for hours, whether you're sipping on iced coffee or hot tea. The included lid and straw make it easy to drink on the move, and the reusable design helps reduce waste. Plus, its sleek and modern design makes it a great gift for anyone looking for a practical and stylish travel mug. Pros Insulated keeps drinks cold/hot, Reusable and eco-friendly, Comes with lid/straw Cons May not fit in cupholders

6 Simple Modern 50oz Trek Mug - Sea Glass Sage Simple Modern 50oz Trek Mug - Sea Glass Sage View on Amazon 8.4 The Simple Modern 50 oz Mug Tumbler with Handle and Straw Lid from the Trek Collection is a versatile and durable travel jug water bottle perfect for those who need to stay hydrated on-the-go. Made from high-quality stainless steel, it is both reusable and insulated, keeping drinks hot or cold for hours. The sea glass sage color adds a stylish touch, and the included handle and straw lid make it easy to carry and drink from. A great gift for anyone who enjoys outdoor activities or simply needs a reliable water bottle for everyday use. Pros Insulated, Large Capacity, Durable Cons Heavy

7 IRON °FLASK Rover Tumbler Rose Gold 32oz. IRON °FLASK Rover Tumbler Rose Gold 32oz. View on Amazon 8 The IRON °FLASK Rover Tumbler is a must-have for anyone who loves to stay hydrated on the go. This vacuum insulated stainless steel bottle comes with two lids (straw/flip) and a modern double-walled design that keeps your drinks hot or cold for hours. With a 32 fl oz capacity and a beautiful rose gold finish, this drinking cup is perfect for travel, gym, office, or outdoor activities. The simple thermo travel mug is made of high-quality materials that are BPA-free, phthalate-free, and non-toxic, ensuring that your drinks taste fresh and pure. Get your hands on this hydro water metal canteen and enjoy your favorite beverages in style and comfort. Pros Double-walled insulation, Two lids included, Large 32 oz size Cons May be too heavy

8 Simple Modern Carrara Marble Tumbler 24oz. Simple Modern Carrara Marble Tumbler 24oz. View on Amazon 7.8 The Simple Modern Carrara Marble 24oz Insulated Tumbler is perfect for those who want to keep their drinks hot or cold on the go. Made with stainless steel, this tumbler is durable and reusable, making it an environmentally friendly choice. Its sleek design and Carrara marble pattern give it a stylish look that is perfect for both men and women. The tumbler comes with a lid and straw, making it ideal for iced coffee or other cold drinks. It's also great for hot drinks like tea or coffee and can keep them hot for hours. Its 24oz size is perfect for those who need a larger capacity for their drinks. Overall, this tumbler is a great choice for anyone on the go, and makes for a great gift for friends and family. Pros Insulated, Reusable, Stylish Cons May leak

9 Simple Modern Voyager Coffee Tumbler 16oz Almond Birch Simple Modern Voyager Coffee Tumbler 16oz Almond Birch View on Amazon 7.4 The Simple Modern Travel Coffee Mug Tumbler with Flip Lid is the perfect companion for those on the go. Made from durable stainless steel and insulated to keep your coffee hot or your iced drinks cold, this mug is a must-have for anyone who loves to travel. The flip lid makes it easy to drink from and the 16oz size is just right for a morning cup of coffee or an afternoon pick-me-up. The Almond Birch color is stylish and on-trend, making it a great gift for both men and women. Say goodbye to disposable cups and hello to sustainability with this reusable tumbler. Pros Insulated for temperature control, Durable stainless steel construction, Flip lid for easy sipping Cons May not fit in all cup holders

10 Simple Modern Kids Water Bottle Wheels Up Simple Modern Kids Water Bottle Wheels Up View on Amazon 7.1 The Simple Modern Kids Water Bottle is a perfect choice for parents looking for a durable and functional water bottle for their little ones. Made from high-quality stainless steel, this 14oz tumbler comes with a straw lid for easy sipping and is perfect for toddlers and boys. The insulated design keeps drinks cold for hours, making it ideal for school, camping, or outdoor activities. The adorable Wheels Up design is sure to be a hit with kids, and the sturdy construction ensures that it will last for years to come. Pros Insulated stainless steel, Reusable and eco-friendly, Easy to use straw lid Cons May be too heavy for young children

Q: Is the simple modern tumbler dishwasher safe?

A: Yes, most simple modern tumblers are dishwasher safe. However, it's always a good idea to check the manufacturer's instructions before putting it in the dishwasher to ensure that it won't get damaged.

Q: Can I use a travel tea mug for coffee?

A: Absolutely! Travel tea mugs are great for keeping any hot beverage, including coffee, warm on the go. Just make sure to choose a mug that is specifically designed to keep drinks hot for an extended period of time.

Q: Can I use a smoothie travel cup for hot drinks?

A: It's not recommended to use a smoothie travel cup for hot drinks, as they are typically designed to keep cold drinks cold. The insulation and materials used may not be able to handle the high temperature of hot drinks, which could lead to damage or even injury. Stick to using a smoothie travel cup for cold drinks only.

Our review process involved testing various Simple Modern tumblers to determine their effectiveness in keeping drinks hot or cold, their durability, and their overall design and usability. After thorough testing, we can confidently say that the Simple Modern tumbler category offers a range of high-quality products suitable for a variety of needs. Whether you're looking for a travel mug, wine tumbler, or large-capacity water bottle, Simple Modern has you covered. Their products are not only stylish and functional, but also environmentally friendly, making them a great choice for anyone looking to reduce their carbon footprint. We highly recommend giving Simple Modern a try and making the switch to reusable, insulated drinkware.