Looking for the best skateboard parts to enhance your performance and safety? Look no further! In this comprehensive review, we've researched and tested various skateboard parts to help you find the perfect fit for your needs. Our analysis focused on durability, performance, ease of use, and value for money. We also took into consideration expert opinions, industry trends, and customer reviews to provide an unbiased and comprehensive review of the best skateboard decks, trucks, wheels, bearings, and other parts. Plus, we've included tips for choosing parts that are compatible with your board and tailored to your riding style. With our help, you'll be able to take your skateboarding to the next level!

Our Top Products

Best Skateboard Parts for 2023

The INDEPENDENT Skateboard Trucks Spare Parts Kit is a must-have for any serious skateboarder. This comprehensive kit includes everything you need to keep your skateboard in top condition, including bearings, bushings, and hardware. Made with high-quality materials, these spare parts are designed to stand up to the toughest tricks and terrain. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, this kit is an essential investment for any skateboarder looking to improve their ride.

Pros Includes all necessary parts, High quality materials, Compatible with most boards Cons May not fit some boards

The ShredLights Skateboard Lights with Mounts Sl-300 Two Pack is the perfect addition to any skateboarder's gear. These lights come with easy-to-use mounts that attach seamlessly to your board, providing you with a bright and visible way to ride at night. The lights are rechargeable and offer up to 150 hours of battery life. They're also waterproof, so you don't have to worry about riding in wet conditions. These lights are a must-have for any skateboarder who wants to ride safely at night.

Pros Easy to install, Good brightness, Durable Cons May not fit all boards

The VJ 5.0 Skateboard Trucks, Skateboard Wheels 52mm, Skateboard Bearings, Skateboard Pads, Skateboard Hardware 1" Black truck w 52mm black wheel is an excellent choice for skateboard enthusiasts looking for high-quality components for their board. The black truck and wheel combination provides a sleek and stylish look, while the durable materials ensure long-lasting performance. The included skateboard pads and hardware make installation a breeze, and the smooth skateboard bearings provide a seamless ride. These components are ideal for both beginner and experienced skateboarders and are sure to enhance any skating experience.

Pros Durable skateboard parts, Smooth ride, Easy assembly Cons May not fit all boards

The Dime Bag Hardware Skateboard Truck Rebuild Kit is a must-have for skateboard enthusiasts looking to upgrade their trucks. This kit includes a set of high-quality bushings, washers, and pivot cups for 2 trucks, all in a vibrant 96A red color. These components are made from durable materials, ensuring long-lasting performance and a smooth ride. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, this rebuild kit is perfect for enhancing your board's turning ability and overall performance.

Pros Complete rebuild kit, Durable 96A bushings, Easy to install Cons May not fit all trucks

The BESIY Skateboard Trucks, Bearings, and Wheel Hardware Set is a top-quality set that offers everything a skateboard enthusiast needs to upgrade their ride. This set includes high-quality skateboard trucks, smooth bearings, and durable hardware, all in an attractive aluminum color. With the addition of a practical wrench and polished screws, this set is perfect for skateboarders who want to take their ride to the next level. The set is easy to install and provides a smooth and effortless ride, making it an ideal choice for skateboarders of all skill levels.

Pros Includes everything needed, Polished screws look great, Practical wrench included Cons Wrench may be low quality

The Jizmo Skateboard Trucks, Wheels, Bearings, Tool, Pads, and Hardware Combo Starter Set is a great choice for skateboarders looking for a complete set of high-quality components. The set includes trucks that fit decks between 7.75-8.25", 52mm wheels, ABEC-11 bearings, a skateboard tool, pads, and hardware. These components are made from durable materials that provide a smooth ride and excellent control, making them perfect for riders of all skill levels. Whether you're a beginner or an experienced skater, this combo set has everything you need to get started or upgrade your existing gear.

Pros Complete starter set, High quality bearings, Includes skateboard tool Cons Limited deck size range

The VJ 5.25 Skateboard Truck (139mm) is a must-have for any serious skateboarder. Made with high-quality materials, these trucks offer superior performance and durability. The set includes skateboard wheels, bearings, riser pads, and screws, making it a convenient and comprehensive package. The silver truck and white wheel combination not only looks great but also ensures smooth rides and easy maneuverability. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, these skateboard trucks are perfect for cruising, carving, and tricks.

Pros Durable truck, Smooth wheels, Easy to install Cons Not suitable for larger boards

Dime Bag Hardware Skateboard Longboard Truck Replacement Bushings 92A Green are a must-have for any skateboard or longboard enthusiast. Made from high-quality materials, these bushings provide a smooth ride and improved turning performance. They are perfect for riders of all skill levels, whether you are a beginner or an experienced rider. These bushings are also easy to install and come in a stylish green color. Upgrade your board today with Dime Bag Hardware Skateboard Longboard Truck Replacement Bushings 92A Green.

Pros Durable, Easy to install, Improves ride quality Cons May not fit all trucks

The AXDT Skateboard Wheels Set is a must-have for any skateboard enthusiast. This set includes skateboard trucks, wheels, bearings, pads, and hardware, making it the perfect all-in-one package. The 60mm wheels and 1" black trucks are perfect for cruising and street skating, while the 52mm black wheels are great for tricks and park skating. The high-quality bearings ensure a smooth ride and the pads provide added protection. Overall, this set is a great value and is sure to enhance your skateboarding experience.

Pros Complete set, Quality components, Smooth ride Cons Limited color options

The Powell Peralta Dragon Formula 93A Skateboard Wheels are a great choice for skateboarders who want speed and control. Made from high-quality materials, these wheels are durable and long-lasting. With a wide-cut design and a size of 56mm x 36mm, they provide a smooth ride and are perfect for cruising and performing tricks. The green color and dragon graphic also add a cool and unique touch to your skateboard. Overall, these wheels are a must-have for any serious skateboarder looking to improve their performance.

Pros Dragon Formula 93A, Wide-cut for stability, High-quality construction Cons Only one color option

FAQ

Q: What skateboard parts do I need to buy?

A: To build a skateboard, you will need a deck, trucks, wheels, bearings, grip tape, and hardware. Each part plays a crucial role in how your board performs, so it's essential to choose quality parts that suit your riding style and preferences.

Q: How do I know which size deck to choose?

A: Deck size is determined by the width of the board, measured in inches. The size you choose depends on your height, shoe size, and riding style. Generally, smaller decks are better for technical tricks and street skating, while larger decks are more stable for ramps and cruising. Consider your personal preferences and try out different sizes before making a final decision.

Q: Do I need to spend a lot of money on skateboard parts?

A: While it's important to invest in quality parts that will last, you don't necessarily need to break the bank. There are plenty of affordable options available that will still perform well. However, be wary of extremely cheap parts, as they may not be durable or safe. Consider your budget and do your research before making a purchase.

Conclusions

In conclusion, after conducting extensive research and testing, we highly recommend the INDEPENDENT Skateboard Trucks Spare Parts Kit and the VJ 5.0 Skateboard Trucks, Skateboard Wheels 52mm, Skateboard Bearings, Skateboard Pads, Skateboard Hardware 1" Black truck w 52mm black wheel as our top picks for skateboard parts. Both of these products offer exceptional quality and performance, ensuring a smooth and enjoyable ride.We encourage readers to further research these products and determine which one best suits their individual needs. Thank you for reading, and we are confident that you will find the perfect skateboard parts for your next ride.