Soft tip darts have become increasingly popular due to their versatility and safety features. They are a great choice for players of all skill levels because they are lighter and easier to handle than traditional steel tip darts. When choosing the best soft tip darts, it is important to consider criteria such as weight, material, and balance, which can impact accuracy, durability, grip, and consistency. Customer reviews are also valuable to help select a quality product. Our extensive research and analysis have resulted in top picks that we are confident will meet the needs of players at any level. Stay tuned for our rankings!

Our Top Picks

Best Soft Tip Darts for 2023

The WIN.MAX Darts Plastic Tip set is perfect for those who enjoy playing darts on electronic dart boards. With its 12 soft tip darts that weigh 18 grams each, this set is ideal for both beginners and experienced players. The set also comes with 100 extra dart tips, 12 flights, flight protectors, and a wrench. The darts are made of high-quality materials that are built to last and provide accurate throws. This set is a great value for its price and is sure to provide hours of entertainment for dart enthusiasts.

Pros Comes with extra dart tips, Flight protectors included, Convenient wrench for assembly Cons Limited color options

The Viper "The Freak" Soft Tip Darts Triple Band 18 Grams are a great addition to any dartboard setup. These darts are designed for precision and accuracy, making them perfect for both beginners and experienced players. The triple band design adds extra grip for a more controlled throw, and the 18-gram weight is perfect for a smooth and steady release. Made with high-quality materials, these darts are durable and long-lasting. Overall, the Viper "The Freak" Soft Tip Darts Triple Band 18 Grams are a great investment for anyone wanting to up their dart game.

Pros Triple band for better grip, Soft tip for safety, 18 gram weight for accuracy Cons Not suitable for steel tip

The Accmor 12 Pcs Soft Tip Darts set is a must-have for any electronic or plastic dartboard enthusiast. With a sleek and ergonomic design, these 13g darts offer a comfortable grip and precise accuracy. The set includes an extra 100 black 2BA replacement tips, ensuring that you'll never have to worry about running out mid-game. Made with high-quality materials, these plastic tip darts are durable and long-lasting. Whether you're a beginner or a seasoned pro, the Accmor Soft Tip Darts set is perfect for a fun night in with friends or family.

Pros Comes with extra replacement tips, Soft tip for safety, Good for electronic dartboards Cons May not be suitable for traditional dartboards

The Professional Soft Tip Darts Set for Electronic Dartboard is a fantastic option for anyone looking for a high-quality set of darts. With 9 darts weighing 18 grams each, 50 extra tips, 9 shafts, 27 flights, flight protectors, and a gift darts case, this set has everything you need to get started. Made with tungsten and plastic tips, these darts are durable and long-lasting, making them perfect for both casual and professional players. Whether you're playing with friends or competing in a tournament, the Professional Soft Tip Darts Set is a great choice.

Pros Professional grade darts, Comes with a variety of accessories, Durable plastic tips Cons May not be suitable for experienced players

The Pegasus Soft TIP Darts Set comes in 18g or 20g options and includes white and red dragon stems and white flights. These darts are perfect for both casual and serious players, with a precise and comfortable grip. Made with high-quality materials, these darts are durable and long-lasting, making them a great investment for any dart enthusiast. Whether you're playing at home or in a league, the Pegasus Soft TIP Darts Set will help you hit your target every time.

Pros Soft tip for safety, Good weight options, Stylish design Cons May not be durable

The Viper V-Factor 90% Tungsten Soft Tip Darts with Storage/Travel Case Ringed (18 Grams) is a high-quality dart set that is perfect for all levels of players. Made from durable tungsten material, these darts are built to last and provide a comfortable and balanced grip. The set comes with a convenient storage/travel case and ringed design for improved grip and accuracy. These darts are ideal for both casual and professional players and can be used for a variety of games and competitions. Overall, the Viper V-Factor darts are a great investment for anyone looking for a reliable and high-performing dart set.

Pros 90% tungsten material, Comes with storage/travel case, Ringed for better grip Cons Soft tip may wear quickly

The Viper Desperado 80% Tungsten Soft Tip Darts with Storage/Travel Case: Death Mark, 18 Grams Fine Knurling is a great option for those who enjoy playing darts. Made with high-quality tungsten, these darts are durable and have a fine knurling for a better grip. They come with a storage/travel case, making it easy to bring them with you wherever you go. With a weight of 18 grams, these darts are perfect for players of all levels and can be used for both practice and competition. Overall, the Viper Desperado darts are a solid choice for anyone looking for a well-made set of darts.

Pros 80% tungsten for durability, Comes with storage/travel case, Fine knurling for better grip Cons May not suit everyone's throwing style

The Viper Astro 80% Tungsten Soft Tip Darts with Storage/Travel Case 18 Grams Green Rings are a high-quality option for anyone looking to up their dart game. These darts are made with 80% tungsten, making them durable and long-lasting. The 18-gram weight is perfect for both beginners and experienced players, while the soft tip design ensures that these darts are safe to use around children and pets. The included storage and travel case make it easy to keep these darts organized and protected while on the go. The green rings add a nice touch of style to these already impressive darts. Overall, these are a great choice for anyone looking for a reliable set of soft tip darts.

Pros High percentage of tungsten, Comes with storage/travel case, Eye-catching design with green rings Cons May not be suitable for beginners

The Centaur 12 Pack Soft Tip Darts are a must-have for any dart enthusiast. With 4 different colors of premium aluminum shafts, 100 dart tips, 16 dart flights, and a dart case, this set has everything you need for hours of competitive fun. The 18-gram plastic tip darts feature silver and black barrels that are both stylish and functional. Whether you’re playing on an electronic dart board or just practicing your aim, these darts are sure to impress. Plus, the included case makes it easy to store and transport your darts wherever you go. Overall, a great value for any dart player looking to up their game.

Pros 12 pack of darts, Professional quality, Comes with dart case Cons May not fit all dart boards

CyeeLife 16 Grams Soft tip Darts with 42 Flights and 100 Plastic Points is a great set for beginners and experienced players alike. The darts are made of high-quality materials and come with a soft tip, making them safe for use on electronic dart boards. With 42 flights and 100 plastic points included, you'll have plenty of options to customize your darts and make them your own. The weight of the darts is just right, providing a comfortable grip and accurate throwing. Overall, this set is a great value for anyone looking to improve their dart game.

Pros 16 grams for accuracy, 42 flights for customization, 100 plastic points included Cons Limited color options

FAQ

Q: What should I consider when choosing soft tip darts?

A: The first thing to consider is the weight of the dart. Most soft tip darts range from 16-20 grams. Choose a weight that feels comfortable in your hand and allows you to throw with accuracy. The second thing to consider is the material of the barrel. Brass is a common material, but tungsten or nickel-silver are more durable and provide better balance. Finally, consider the shape of the barrel. A straight barrel is good for beginners, while a barrel with more grip or knurling is better for those with a more advanced throwing technique.

Q: Are there different types of soft tip dart tips?

A: Yes, there are different types of tips. The most common are standard tips, which are made of plastic and have a rounded shape. There are also slim tips, which are thinner and have a longer point. Slim tips are better for tighter groupings and higher scores. Another type of tip is the movable tip, which allows the tip to move upon impact for reduced bounce-outs and increased accuracy.

Q: Can I use soft tip darts on a steel tip dartboard?

A: No, using soft tip darts on a steel tip dartboard can cause damage to both the dartboard and the darts. Soft tip darts are designed for use on electronic dartboards, which have a special material that grips the plastic tips. Steel tip darts are designed for use on traditional bristle dartboards, which have a different material that grips the metal tips. Make sure to use the appropriate darts for the appropriate board to avoid damage and ensure a good game.

Conclusions

In conclusion, our review of soft tip darts has shown that there are many options available for players looking to enhance their dart game. From the beginner-friendly Accmor 12 Pcs Soft Tip Darts to the professional-grade Viper V-Factor 90% Tungsten Soft Tip Darts, there is a set of darts for every level of player. Our top recommendations are the WIN.MAX Darts Plastic Tip - Soft Tip Darts Set for its comprehensive accessories kit and the Viper "The Freak" Soft Tip Darts Triple Band for its sleek design and precision performance. We encourage readers to do further research and take into consideration their own playing style and preferences when selecting the perfect set of soft tip darts. Thank you for reading and we are confident that with the right set of darts, players can take their game to the next level.