We've researched and tested many squash balls to bring you the best choices available. Squash balls are crucial equipment for any player, with their impact on the game's pace and level of play. We considered durability, bounce, and overall performance to select the best options. Customer reviews aided in our decision-making, ensuring our selections held up under various playing conditions. Choosing the right ball can be tough, but with the proper one, your game can improve drastically. Different brands and models can perform differently, so testing out several options is essential. Altitude and temperature also affect performance, so it's necessary to consider these factors when selecting a ball. Let's dive into our top picks for the best squash balls on the market.

Our Top Picks

Best Squash Balls for 2023

The Dunlop Sports Pro XX Squash Ball - Pro Box Black/Double Yellow Dot Dozen Pack is a must-have for serious squash players. These high-quality balls are designed to provide consistent bounce and accurate control during play. They are also durable and long-lasting, making them a cost-effective choice for regular players. The black/double yellow dot combination is ideal for intermediate to advanced players, offering just the right amount of speed and bounce for challenging gameplay. With a dozen balls in each pack, this is a great value for anyone who takes their squash seriously.

Pros High quality materials, Suitable for professional use, Improved performance on court Cons Not suitable for beginners

NIBIRU SPORT Ping Pong Balls are perfect for anyone looking to train or play family games. These premium 3 star table tennis balls are lightweight, durable, and come in a pack of 12. The balls are great for outdoor sports activities and provide an excellent ball bounce. Made with high-quality materials, these ping pong balls are sure to last during your training sessions. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, NIBIRU SPORT Ping Pong Balls are a great addition to your table tennis equipment collection.

Pros Premium 3 Star Quality, Lightweight and Durable, Suitable for Outdoor Use Cons May not meet professional standards

The Dunlop Pro XX Squash Ball is a high-quality option for serious squash players. This 3-ball tube features a yellow and black graphic design and is perfect for use in matches or intense training sessions. The Pro XX Squash Ball is designed for advanced players seeking a faster and more responsive ball that allows for greater control and precision on the court. Made with high-quality materials, this ball is durable and built to last. Whether you're a seasoned player or just starting out, the Dunlop Pro XX Squash Ball is a must-have for any serious squash enthusiast.

Pros High-quality squash balls, Consistent bounce and speed, Durable construction Cons May not be suitable for beginners

Dunlop Squash Balls - Multipack One Size Yellow/Black is a must-have for any squash player. Made with high-quality materials, these balls are designed to provide consistent performance, ensuring that you can play at your best every time. The pack contains three balls, which are suitable for both beginners and professionals. Whether you're looking to improve your game or simply enjoy a casual match with friends, these Dunlop squash balls offer the perfect combination of durability and performance. So why wait? Get your hands on a pack today and experience the difference for yourself!

Pros Multipack of Squash Balls, Dunlop brand, One Size fits all Cons Yellow/Black color only

The Click N' Play 3-Star Ping-Pong Balls are a must-have for ping pong enthusiasts, whether you're a professional player or just enjoy playing for fun. This bulk pack of 50 plain orange-colored balls is perfect for advanced training, tournaments, and recreational play. Made from high-quality materials, these balls are durable and designed to provide the perfect bounce and spin for your games. Plus, they can also be used for beer pong or other party games. With the Click N' Play 3-Star Ping-Pong Balls, you'll be ready to take your ping pong skills to the next level.

Pros Durable, Orange color stands out, Bulk quantity Cons Not suitable for professional tournaments

The Head Prime Squash Balls 3 Balls pack is a must-have for any squash player. These balls are made with high-quality materials and are designed to provide consistent bounce and durability. They are perfect for both beginners and experienced players alike. The pack includes three balls, so you will always have a spare on hand. These balls are a great value for the price and are sure to improve your game.

Pros High quality balls, Great for advanced players, Good bounce Cons May not be suitable for beginners

Dunlop Squash Balls Intro Blue, 3 Ball Blister Pack is the perfect choice for beginners and hobby players looking for a fast speed game. These balls provide a consistent bounce and good durability, making them ideal for regular use. The bright blue color makes them easy to spot on the court, and the 3 ball blister pack ensures you always have a spare. Overall, a great choice for anyone looking to improve their game.

Pros Suitable for beginners, Fast speed, Comes in blister pack Cons Not suitable for advanced players

Tecnifibre Double Yellow Dot Squash Balls - 4 Pack are the perfect choice for serious squash players. Made with high-quality rubber, these balls offer consistent bounce and excellent durability. They are designed for use in professional-level matches and are ideal for players who want a ball that offers both speed and control. The bright color makes them easy to spot on the court, and the pack of four ensures you always have a backup. These balls are a must-have for any serious squash player looking to take their game to the next level.

Pros Good quality, Responsive bounce, Long-lasting Cons Can be too hard

Dunlop Squash Balls - Multipack One Size Pro is a set of high-quality squash balls that are perfect for players of all levels. These balls are made from durable materials that ensure they last for a long time. They also have a consistent bounce and offer excellent control, making them ideal for use in practice or competitive play. With this multipack, you can always have a fresh ball on hand, ensuring that your game is always at its best. These balls are available in one size and are suitable for all types of squash players.

Pros High quality, Durable, Suitable for all levels Cons May not be suitable for beginners

The Dunlop 3 Pack Squash Balls in Red are a must-have for any squash player. Made with high-quality materials, these balls deliver consistent bounce and durability, ensuring a great game every time. Whether you're a beginner or a seasoned pro, these balls are perfect for practicing your shots and improving your game. Plus, the convenient pack of three ensures that you always have a spare on hand. Don't settle for anything less than the best - get the Dunlop 3 Pack Squash Balls in Red today!

Pros High quality, Consistent bounce, Durable Cons Limited color options

FAQ

Q: What are the different types of squash balls and which one should I choose?

A: Squash balls come in different colors denoting their level of bounce. Beginners are advised to start with the blue dot ball as it has the highest bounce and is easier to control. As you progress, you can move to the red dot, which has a lower bounce, and then to the yellow dot, which is the professional standard.

Q: Can I use any squash ball for any court surface?

A: No, you cannot. Different court surfaces require different types of balls. For example, a faster court surface like a wooden floor requires a ball with a lower bounce, while a slower court surface like a concrete floor requires a ball with a higher bounce. Always check the ball specifications to ensure you are choosing the right one for your court surface.

Q: How often should I replace my squash ball?

A: Squash balls lose their bounce over time, so it's important to replace them regularly. As a rule of thumb, beginners should replace their ball after every game, while intermediate and advanced players can replace them every 3-4 games. Always check the ball for signs of wear and tear, such as cracks or dents, as this can also affect its bounce.

Conclusions

After a thorough review of several squash ball products, it is clear that there are a variety of options available for players of all levels. Whether you are a beginner or a seasoned pro, there is a squash ball out there that can help improve your game. The different types of squash balls offer varying levels of bounce and speed, allowing players to choose the ball that best suits their style of play. Overall, investing in a quality squash ball can make a significant difference in your performance on the court. So don't hesitate to try out different options and find the one that works best for you.