Best Squash Racquets for 2023

We've researched and tested various squash racquets to compile a list of the best products on the market. Squash is a physically demanding sport that requires the right equipment, and choosing the right racquet can affect your overall performance. Our analysis of criteria such as weight, balance point, string tension, and head size can help you make an informed decision when purchasing a racquet. With the vast range of products available, it can be challenging to determine which one is right for you. However, considering your playing style, skill level, and budget, along with customer reviews, can help you find the best squash racquet for your needs.

The Boulder Sports Badminton Rackets set is perfect for those who enjoy backyard or outdoor games with friends and family. With its lightweight design and durable materials, these rackets are easy to handle and comfortable to use for extended periods of time. The set includes 3 shuttlecocks and a racquet case, making it easy to transport and store. Whether you're a beginner or a seasoned player, this badminton set is sure to provide hours of fun and entertainment.

Pros Lightweight and easy to handle, Comes with shuttlecocks and case, Suitable for outdoor games Cons Limited to 4 players

The UNSQUASHABLE Y-TEC Series Squash Rackets are super light weight and offer unrivaled pro-player power. Used by professional players, these racquets come in 3 different models, Y-TEC, Y-TEC PRO, and Y-TEC Power, all weighing in at 125g. These rackets are perfect for players looking for a lightweight option that still delivers power and precision. The Y-TEC series is made with high-quality materials and designed for maximum performance on the court. If you're looking to take your game to the next level, the UNSQUASHABLE Y-TEC series is definitely worth considering.

Pros Super light weight, Used by professionals, Unrivalled pro-player power Cons May not be suitable for beginners

The Tecnifibre Carboflex Squash Racquet Series is a high-quality racket that is sure to impress players of all skill levels. Available in 125, 130, and 140g weights, the 130.0-gram option offers a great balance of power and control. Made with durable materials, this racket is built to last and can withstand the rigors of even the most intense matches. The Carboflex technology also helps to reduce shock and vibration, making it easier on your arm and wrist. Whether you're a beginner or a seasoned pro, the Tecnifibre Carboflex Squash Racquet Series is a great choice for anyone looking to improve their game.

Pros Lightweight for easy handling, Available in multiple weights, Durable due to carbon construction Cons May require restringing

The HEAD Nano Ti 110 Squash Racquet is a great choice for players looking for power and control on the court. Made with Nano Titanium technology, this racket is lightweight yet durable, making it easy to maneuver and comfortable to use. With its large sweet spot and stiff frame, players can achieve maximum power and accuracy with every swing. It's available in various options to suit different playing styles and preferences. Whether you're a beginner or a seasoned player, the HEAD Nano Ti 110 Squash Racquet is a reliable choice for your next game.

Pros Lightweight for easy handling, Durable and long-lasting, Provides good power and control Cons May not be suitable for beginners

The Tecnifibre Carboflex (S) Squash Racquet Series comes in different weights to cater to players' preferences. The 125-gram racquet is light and easy to maneuver, making it ideal for players looking for speed and control. The racquet's frame is made of graphite and basaltex, which provides excellent power and durability. The Tecnifibre Carboflex (S) Squash Racquet Series is perfect for players who want to improve their game and dominate the court.

Pros Lightweight, Durable, Powerful Cons Limited weight options

The Dunlop Sports Beginner Squash Racquet Set includes everything needed for a fun and successful squash game. The set comes with two racquets, two eyeguards, one ball, and a cover for easy storage and transportation. The lightweight racquets are easy to handle and made with high-quality materials for durable use. This set is perfect for beginners looking to improve their skills and have a great time on the court.

Pros Includes 2 racquets, Comes with eyeguards, Includes ball and cover Cons Beginner level only

The HEAD 135 CT Squash Racquet (Strung) is a high-quality racquet designed for intermediate to advanced players. Made with high modulus graphite and CT technology, this racquet delivers exceptional power and control on the court. The racquet's 135g weight and head-heavy balance make it perfect for players who want to generate more power in their shots. The strung racquet comes with a full cover for added protection, and its sleek design is sure to turn heads. Whether you're a seasoned player or just starting out, the HEAD 135 CT Squash Racquet is a great choice for anyone looking to up their game.

Pros Lightweight, Durable, Great grip Cons May not suit heavy hitters

The SquashGalaxy Intro 5000 Squash Racquet Series is the perfect beginner frame for those looking to get into squash without breaking the bank. With an amazing value, this blue racquet is lightweight and easy to handle, making it ideal for beginners. The frame is durable and can withstand the rigors of regular use. Whether you're looking to play for fun or competitively, the SquashGalaxy Intro 5000 Squash Racquet Series is a great choice.

Pros Beginner-friendly, Great value, Eye-catching design Cons Not for advanced players

The Dunlop Blaze Inferno 3.0 Squash Racquet is a high-quality racquet that is perfect for players of all levels. Made from durable materials, this racquet is designed to provide excellent control and power. With its one-size design, it is easy to handle and maneuver on the court. Whether you are a beginner or an experienced player, the Dunlop Blaze Inferno 3.0 Squash Racquet is an excellent choice that will help you improve your game and take your skills to the next level.

Pros Lightweight, Durable, Great control Cons May require grip change

The Tecnifibre Carboflex 135 S Squash Racquet is a top-of-the-line racquet that boasts both power and precision. Made with high-quality materials, this racquet is lightweight yet durable, making it easy to handle and maneuver on the court. Its sleek design and balanced weight distribution allow for quick and accurate shots, while its large sweet spot provides maximum power. Whether you're a beginner or a seasoned pro, the Tecnifibre Carboflex 135 S Squash Racquet is an excellent choice for anyone looking to improve their game.

Pros Lightweight and maneuverable, Great power and control, Durable and well-constructed Cons May not suit beginners

Q: How do I choose the right squash racquet?

A: Choosing the right squash racquet can be a daunting task, but it's essential to find one that suits your playing style and level. The two main factors to consider are weight and balance. A heavier racquet provides more power, while a lighter one gives more control. The balance refers to the distribution of weight across the racquet, with head-heavy racquets offering more power and head-light ones offering more maneuverability. It's also crucial to consider the grip size, as a comfortable grip can improve your performance. Finally, consider the materials used in the racquet's construction, with graphite and carbon fiber being popular choices for their durability and stiffness.

Q: Should I choose a beginner or advanced level squash racquet?

A: It's essential to choose a squash racquet that suits your level of play. Beginner racquets are typically lighter and more flexible, making it easier to control the ball and learn proper technique. Advanced racquets are heavier and stiffer, providing more power and precision for experienced players. If you're just starting with squash, it's recommended to choose a beginner racquet and upgrade as your skills improve.

Q: Can I test a squash racquet before buying it?

A: Yes, it's always a good idea to try a squash racquet before making a purchase. Many sports retailers offer demo programs that allow you to test a racquet for a period of time before committing to buying it. You can also try borrowing a racquet from a friend or a local club to see how it feels in your hand and on the court. Remember that everyone's playing style is different, so what works for one person may not work for you. Testing a racquet can give you a better understanding of what features are essential for your game and help you make an informed decision.

In conclusion, finding the perfect squash racquet can be a difficult task, but with the right information and guidance, it is achievable. We have provided a comprehensive review of some of the best squash racquets on the market. From the lightweight and durable Boulder Sports Badminton Rackets to the professional-grade UNSQUASHABLE Y-TEC Series Squash Rackets, there is a racquet for every player. We highly recommend the Tecnifibre Carboflex Squash Racquet Series and the HEAD Nano Ti 110 Squash Racquet for their exceptional performance and value for money. Remember to consider your skill level, playing style, and personal preferences when selecting a racquet. With the right choice, you can take your game to the next level. Thank you for reading, and we hope this review has been helpful in your search for the perfect squash racquet.