Best Water Storage Containers for 2023

When it comes to water storage containers, it's crucial to have a reliable solution, especially when camping or hiking in remote areas or during emergency situations. We've researched and tested numerous options to bring you the best ones. Capacity, material, ease of use, and customer reviews were all taken into account during our analysis. Our top-ranking picks include products that hold a sufficient amount of water, are made of durable materials, are easy to fill and clean, and have positive customer feedback. Remember to follow the manufacturer's instructions for cleaning and maintenance to ensure the container's performance and water quality.

1 WaterStorageCube Collapsible Water Container with Spigot WaterStorageCube Collapsible Water Container with Spigot View on Amazon 9.7 The WaterStorageCube BPA Free Collapsible Water Container with Spigot is a must-have for outdoor enthusiasts and emergency preparedness. This foldable water canteen comes in 1.3, 2.6, and 5.3-gallon sizes, making it perfect for any adventure. The BPA-free material ensures safe drinking water, while the spigot makes it easy to access and use. The compact design allows for easy storage when not in use. Whether you're camping, hiking, or preparing for an emergency, the WaterStorageCube is a reliable and convenient solution for your water needs. Pros BPA-free material, Collapsible and portable, Comes with spigot Cons Not suitable for hot liquids

2 COOZMENT Portable Water Container with Spigot COOZMENT Portable Water Container with Spigot View on Amazon 9.5 The COOZMENT 3.2 Gallon (12L) Portable Water Container with Spigot is an essential item for outdoor enthusiasts and emergency preparedness. Made with BPA-free materials, this water jug is safe for drinking and can hold enough water for multiple people. The spigot makes it easy to dispense water without any spills or mess. Its compact size and lightweight design make it easy to carry and store, perfect for camping, hiking, and emergency storage. Overall, the COOZMENT water container is a reliable and convenient solution for clean water on the go. Pros Portable and lightweight, Large capacity, Multi-functional Cons Can be difficult to clean

3 Legacy 30 Gallon Emergency Water Storage Tanks Legacy 30 Gallon Emergency Water Storage Tanks View on Amazon 9.3 The Emergency Water Storage 5 Gallon Water Tank is a set of 6 portable and stackable tanks, each with a capacity of 5 gallons, providing a total of 30 gallons of water storage. Made of food-grade materials, these tanks are easy to fill and come with lids and spigots for convenient dispensing. The included water treatment ensures safe and clean water for emergency situations, making these tanks an essential survival supply. Compact and durable, these tanks are perfect for camping, hiking, or any outdoor activity where clean water may not be easily accessible. Pros Food grade, Portable, Stackable Cons Heavy when full

4 REDCAMP Portable Water Container with Spigot REDCAMP Portable Water Container with Spigot View on Amazon 8.9 The REDCAMP 4 Gallon Portable Water Container with Spigot is the perfect solution for outdoor enthusiasts. Made from high-quality materials, this water jug is durable and long-lasting. Its 4-gallon capacity makes it ideal for camping, hiking, and other outdoor activities. The spigot ensures easy access to water, while the update white color makes it easy to spot. This water container is lightweight and easy to carry, making it a must-have for any outdoor adventure. The sturdy handle ensures easy transportation, while the compact size makes it easy to store. Overall, the REDCAMP 4 Gallon Portable Water Container with Spigot is a great investment for anyone who loves the outdoors. Pros Spigot for easy dispensing, Durable and portable, Large 4-gallon capacity Cons May be heavy when full

5 SurVivv Collapsible Water Container with Spigot SurVivv Collapsible Water Container with Spigot View on Amazon 8.6 The SurVivv Collapsible Water Container with Spigot is a must-have for any outdoor enthusiast or emergency prepper. These BPA-free, food-safe water storage cubes are perfect for camping, hiking, or surviving a natural disaster. The 5.3-gallon capacity is ample for a family of four and the spigot makes dispensing water easy and mess-free. The collapsible design allows for easy storage and portability, making it ideal for on-the-go use. Made from high-quality materials, this water container is built to last and withstand the toughest conditions. Get your hands on the SurVivv Collapsible Water Container with Spigot today and stay hydrated no matter where you are. Pros Collapsible and portable, BPA-free and food safe, Comes with spigot Cons May leak if not sealed properly

6 Cedilis Collapsible Water Container with Spigot. Cedilis Collapsible Water Container with Spigot. View on Amazon 8.3 The Cedilis 2 Pack 5.3 Gallon Collapsible Water Container with Spigot is a versatile and practical solution for outdoor activities, camping, and emergency preparedness. Made from food-safe and BPA-free materials, these water storage jugs are foldable and easy to carry, making them perfect for on-the-go adventures. With a convenient spigot for easy pouring, these containers are perfect for storing and dispensing water for drinking, cooking, and cleaning. The 5.3-gallon capacity of each container provides ample space for all your hydration needs, and the collapsible design makes them easy to store when not in use. Overall, the Cedilis 2 Pack 5.3 Gallon Collapsible Water Container with Spigot is a must-have for anyone who enjoys the great outdoors or wants to be prepared for emergencies. Pros Collapsible design saves space, BPA-free and food safe, Comes with spigot for easy pouring Cons May not be as durable as non-collapsible options

7 1MORE Water Jug - 4.75 Gallon Water Container 1MORE Water Jug - 4.75 Gallon Water Container View on Amazon 8.1 The Water Container with Spigot - 4.75 Gallon Water Jug is an excellent choice for anyone in need of a reliable water storage solution. This water tank is made of BPA-free materials and features a spigot for easy access to your water supply. The 18L/4.75Gallon size is perfect for camping, vehicle trips, hiking, and emergency situations. Best of all, this water storage carrier is truly leak-proof, ensuring that your water stays safe and secure at all times. Get peace of mind with the Water Container with Spigot - 4.75 Gallon Water Jug! Pros No leakage, Portable, BPA free Cons Not suitable for hot liquids

8 Scepter Portable Water Storage Container, 5 Gallon, Green (2 Pack) Scepter Portable Water Storage Container, 5 Gallon, Green (2 Pack) View on Amazon 7.8 The Scepter BPA Durable 5 Gallon 20 Liter Portable Military Water Storage Container is a must-have for all your outdoor adventures. Made with high-quality materials, this container is perfect for camping trips, emergency situations, and outdoor activities. With its durable design and leak-proof seal, you can be sure your water will stay safe and secure. Its lightweight and portable design make it easy to transport, while its wide mouth allows for easy filling and cleaning. This 2-pack in green is a great value and the perfect addition to your outdoor gear collection. Pros Durable for outdoor use, Large 5 gallon capacity, BPA-free for safe drinking Cons Limited color options

9 DESERT & FOX Water Container with Spigot DESERT & FOX Water Container with Spigot View on Amazon 7.3 The DESERT & FOX Water Container with Spigot is a must-have for any outdoor enthusiast. With a capacity of 4.8 gallons (18 liters), this portable water storage carrier is perfect for camping, hiking, picnics, and BBQs. Made of durable PE material, the green bucket is lightweight and easy to carry. The built-in spigot makes it easy to dispense water, and the tight-fitting lid ensures that your water stays clean and fresh. Whether you're heading out on a weekend camping trip or just need a reliable water storage solution for your backyard, the DESERT & FOX Water Container with Spigot is a great choice. Pros Portable and lightweight, Convenient spigot for dispensing, Durable and sturdy construction Cons Capacity may be limited

10 API Kirk Containers 5 Gallon Samson Stackers Blue Kit API Kirk Containers 5 Gallon Samson Stackers Blue Kit View on Amazon 7.1 API Kirk Containers 5 Gallon Samson Stackers are a must-have for emergency water storage. This 6 pack of blue containers provides 30 gallons of clean and fresh water, making it perfect for families or groups. The kit includes a spigot and wrench for easy dispensing. These stackable containers are made from high-quality materials and are designed to be durable and long-lasting. With a compact size and lightweight design, they are easy to transport and store. Don't wait for an emergency to strike, invest in these reliable water storage containers today. Pros Stackable and space-saving, Comes with spigot and wrench, Can store emergency water Cons Only comes in blue color

FAQ

Q: What are some common uses for water storage containers?

A: Water storage containers are commonly used for emergency preparedness, camping, and outdoor activities, as well as for storing water in areas where access to clean water is limited or non-existent.

Q: What should I consider when buying a water storage container?

A: When buying a water storage container, consider the size and capacity, the material it is made from, the ease of use and portability, as well as any additional features such as spigots, handles, or filtration systems.

Q: How do I properly clean and maintain my water storage container?

A: To properly clean and maintain your water storage container, it is important to regularly empty and refill it with fresh water, and to clean it with a mild soap and water solution. It is also recommended to sanitize your container every six months using a bleach solution, and to store it in a cool, dry place away from direct sunlight.

Conclusions

After thorough research and analysis, we have found that water storage containers are an essential item for any outdoor enthusiast or emergency preparedness kit. Our team reviewed various options, including collapsible water containers, stackable tanks, and rain barrels. Each product was evaluated for durability, portability, capacity, and overall value. Our top picks not only met our criteria but also provided peace of mind in emergency situations. We encourage our readers to invest in a reliable water storage solution and be prepared for any situation that may arise.