10 Best Bathtub Reglazings for 2023

Our research and testing of numerous bathtub reglazing products has led us to identify the top ones that offer exceptional value for their price. Bathtub reglazing is a cost-effective way to restore the beauty of your tub without the expense of a replacement. Finding a product that is durable, easy to apply, and dries quickly is essential for achieving a like-new tub that looks clean and shiny. It's important to note that proper preparation is key to the success of bathtub reglazing. Thoroughly cleaning and drying your tub before applying any product and carefully following the manufacturer's instructions will ensure the best results. We hope our article has been helpful in guiding you towards the best bathtub reglazing product for your needs.

NADAMOO Tub and Tile Refinishing Kit White
The NADAMOO Tub and Tile Refinishing Kit is the perfect solution for those looking to update their bathroom or kitchen without the cost of a full renovation. With a semi-matte white finish, this kit can transform surfaces like porcelain, fiberglass, and countertops. The 35 oz kit comes with all the necessary tools for an easy and DIY application. Say goodbye to outdated surfaces and hello to a fresh and updated look with the NADAMOO Tub and Tile Refinishing Kit.
Pros: Easy DIY application, Semi-matte finish, Includes necessary tools
Cons: Limited color options

DWIL Tub and Tile Refinishing Kit White
The DWIL Tub and Tile Refinishing Kit is a low odor DIY solution for giving your sink, bathtub, and countertops a fresh new look. With easy cover application, this kit includes all the tools you need to transform up to 25 sq. ft. of surfaces with a semi-gloss white coating. Perfect for bathrooms and kitchens, this sink paint kit is a cost-effective and efficient way to update your home decor.
Pros: Low odor, Easy application, Semi-gloss finish
Cons: May require multiple coats

Refinished Bath Solutions Ekopel Tub Refinishing Kit
The Ekopel Bathtub Refinishing Kit is a game changer for anyone looking to revamp their bathroom without breaking the bank. Made in the USA, this odorless and non-toxic kit provides a durable solution that will never peel or fade. With a coating 20X thicker than other knockoff refinishing kits, you can trust that your tub will look like new for years to come. The glossy white finish is perfect for modernizing any bathroom and the easy application process makes it a great DIY project. Say goodbye to your old, worn out bathtub and hello to a sparkling new one with the Ekopel Bathtub Refinishing Kit.
Pros: Made in USA, Odorless and Non-Toxic, Most durable coating
Cons: May require multiple coats

DWIL Tub and Tile Refinishing Kit White
The DWIL Tub Paint is a high-quality refinishing kit designed for homeowners looking to upgrade their bathroom or kitchen without the cost of a full renovation. This kit includes all the necessary tools and materials to transform your bathtub, sink, or tile into a brand new, semi-gloss white finish. With a water-based and low-odor formula, this paint is easy to use and perfect for DIY projects. Each kit covers up to 50-55sq.ft and delivers professional-grade results that last for years to come. Upgrade your bathroom or kitchen today with DWIL Tub Paint.
Pros: Water-based & low odor, Easy to use, Semi-gloss finish
Cons: May require multiple coats

Bathworks Bathtub Refinishing Kit White Standard
The Bathworks Bathtub Refinishing Kit is a great solution for anyone looking to update their bathroom without the cost of a full renovation. This kit includes everything you need to refinish your tub and tile, including non-slip protection to ensure your safety. The 22 oz. size is perfect for most standard tubs and the white color gives a clean and modern look. With easy-to-follow instructions, this kit is perfect for DIY enthusiasts or professional contractors. Say goodbye to outdated and worn-out tubs and hello to a fresh and updated bathroom with the Bathworks Bathtub Refinishing Kit.
Pros: Easy to use, Durable finish, Non-slip protection
Cons: Limited color options

Ekopel 2K Touch Up Bathtub Refinishing Kit
The Ekopel 2K Touch Up Bathtub Refinishing Kit is a must-have for anyone looking to repair and restore their tub or sink. This odorless, DIY kit is easy to use and applies smoothly with a foam brush or roller (not included). The bright gloss tub coating leaves a professional finish that's durable and long-lasting. At 300 grams, the kit is lightweight and convenient to use. Say goodbye to unsightly chips and cracks, and hello to a beautiful, like-new bathtub or sink with the Ekopel 2K Touch Up Bathtub Refinishing Kit.
Pros: Easy application, Odorless, Bright gloss finish
Cons: May require multiple coats

Ekopel 2K Contractor Bathtub Refinishing Kit
Tub Cast Ekopel 2K Contractor 4 Pack is a fantastic bathtub refinishing kit that allows you to reglaze your sink and tub at home without any peeling. This DIY kit includes odorless pour on tub coating and delivers bright gloss that will make your bathroom look brand new. The kit is made in the USA and comes in a four-pack tub contractor set in white. With no tools included, this kit is easy to use and perfect for anyone looking to renovate their bathroom.
Pros: Odorless refinishing, Easy DIY application, Bright glossy finish
Cons: May require multiple coats

DWIL Tub Refinishing Kit White Sink Kit
The DWIL Tub Refinishing Kit is an excellent choice for those looking to give their bathroom or kitchen sink a facelift. This kit is easy to use and comes with all the necessary tools to complete the job. The epoxy bathtub paint is self-leveling and 20X thicker than other sink paints, ensuring a smooth and even application. Additionally, the low odor formula makes it safe to use indoors. The bright gloss white finish will leave your sink looking brand new and is sure to impress. Overall, the DWIL Tub Refinishing Kit is a great investment for anyone looking to update their home without breaking the bank.
Pros: Self-leveling for smooth finish, Low odor for comfortable use, 20X thicker than competitors
Cons: May require multiple coats

Styleonme Tile Paint Kit White 35oz
The styleonme Waterbased Tile Paint is an all-in-one kit that allows you to easily refurbish your bathtub, washbasin, toilet, ceramic tiles, and floors. This 35oz ceramic paint is available in white and comes with all the necessary tools for tile scratch removal and repair. The paint is water-based, making it easy to apply and clean up. It's a cost-effective solution for those looking to revamp their bathroom or kitchen without the expense of a full renovation. With this kit, you can achieve a fresh, updated look in just a few simple steps.
Pros: Water-based, Complete kit, Scratch removal
Cons: May require multiple coats

Ekopel 2K Bathtub Refinishing Kit with Install Kit
The Tub Cast Ekopel 2k Bathtub Refinishing Kit is the perfect solution for those looking to revamp their bathtub without the hassle of a full replacement. This odorless kit comes with everything you need to get started, including tape, plastic, stir stick, Lysol Power, and a scrubber. In just a few hours, you can have a custom, bright gloss white standard tub size kit white finish that will last for years to come. The materials used in this kit are high quality and durable, ensuring a beautiful finish that will withstand daily use. Say goodbye to an outdated bathtub and hello to a brand new look with the Tub Cast Ekopel 2k Bathtub Refinishing Kit.
Pros: Easy to install, Odorless, Customizable color
Cons: Requires proper ventilation

FAQ

Q: What is bathtub reglazing?

A: Bathtub reglazing is a process where a professional removes the old finish from a bathtub, applies a new coating, and then polishes it to make it look like new again.

Q: Is bathtub reglazing expensive?

A: Bathtub reglazing can be a cost-effective alternative to replacing a bathtub. The cost varies depending on the size of the bathtub, the condition of the bathtub, and the location, but it is usually less expensive than a full replacement.

Q: How long does bathtub reglazing last?

A: With proper care and maintenance, a reglazed bathtub can last for several years. The lifespan of a reglazed bathtub largely depends on how often it is used and how well it is maintained. Regular cleaning and avoiding abrasive cleaners can help extend the life of a reglazed bathtub.

Conclusions

After conducting extensive research and testing, we have found that bathtub reglazing kits can be a cost-effective way to refresh and revitalize your bathroom or kitchen surfaces. The products we reviewed all provided excellent results, with glossy and durable finishes that looked like new. Our top picks were easy to use and came with all the necessary tools for a hassle-free DIY experience. We highly recommend considering bathtub reglazing kits as an alternative to costly renovations, and encourage you to try one out for yourself to see the difference it can make.