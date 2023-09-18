10 Best Cabinet Door Magnets for 2023

Our Top Picks

Looking for the best cabinet door magnets? Our research and testing have yielded the best options on the market. These powerful magnets are essential for preventing cabinet doors from swinging open unexpectedly and keeping them closed tightly. Whether you're renovating your kitchen or replacing old magnets, it's important to choose ones that meet your specific needs. Cabinet door magnets provide a simple and effective solution to kitchen issues like slamming doors, falling items, and children or pets getting into cabinets. When selecting the right magnets, consider the strength, size, and shape, as well as installation ease. Some cabinets may require multiple magnets, and the material used to construct them may affect the magnet's strength. Check out customer reviews and expert tips for more insights. Up next, our top-ranking cabinet door magnets products.

The Jiayi Cabinet Magnetic Catch is a great addition to any kitchen or closet, providing a secure magnetic closure for your cabinets and drawers. With its ultra-thin design and adhesive backing, this magnetic catch is easy to install and won't take up valuable space. Made of stainless steel, it's durable and long-lasting, ensuring your cabinets stay closed for years to come. Whether you're looking to keep your kitchen organized or your closet tidy, the Jiayi Cabinet Magnetic Catch is the perfect solution. Pros Strong magnet, Easy installation, Sleek design Cons May not work on thick doors

The Mousike Magnetic Door Catch is an ultra-thin and durable solution for keeping sliding doors, kitchen cabinets, cupboards, and closets securely closed. Made of high-quality stainless steel, these magnets are strong enough to hold even heavy doors and drawers in place. With its sleek design and easy installation, the Mousike Magnetic Door Catch is an ideal choice for anyone looking for a reliable and long-lasting solution to keep their doors and cabinets closed. This pack of 8 magnets is perfect for larger projects or for those who want to have some extras on hand. Pros Strong magnet, Ultra thin design, Easy to install Cons May not fit all doors

The Mousike Magnetic Door Catch Heavy Duty 90lb Door Magnets with Strong Magnetic for Kitchen Cupboard Wardrobe Closet Cabinet Door Drawer Latch is a must-have for anyone looking for a reliable and sturdy solution to keeping doors and drawers closed. With a strong magnetic force of up to 90lbs, these magnets are perfect for use in the kitchen, wardrobe, closet, or cabinet doors. Made from high-quality materials, these magnets are built to last and withstand daily wear and tear. Installation is quick and easy, making it a hassle-free solution to your door and drawer latching needs. Pros Heavy duty 90lb magnets, Easy to install, Versatile use for cabinets Cons May not fit all doors

The 12 Pack Cabinet Magnetic Catch is a must-have for anyone looking to keep their cabinets and drawers securely closed. Made with ultra-thin, high-quality materials, these magnetic catches are easy to install and provide a strong, reliable hold. Perfect for use in the kitchen, closet, or any other area where you need to keep your doors and drawers closed. The adhesive backing makes installation a breeze, and the sleek silver design blends seamlessly with any decor. Say goodbye to flimsy, unreliable catches and hello to the peace of mind that comes with the 12 Pack Cabinet Magnetic Catch. Pros Strong magnetic force, Ultra-thin design, Easy to install Cons May not work on all surfaces

The Keenkee 4 Pack Magnetic Cabinet Door Catch with Neodymium Magnet Cabinet Latch Magnetic Closure Hardware for Kitchen Cupboard and Closet Door Closing is a must-have for anyone looking to keep their cabinets and closet doors securely closed. Made with neodymium magnets, this latch is strong and durable. The black gun metal color adds a touch of style to any room. It's easy to install and can be used on a variety of surfaces. Whether you're using it for your kitchen cabinets or closet doors, this magnetic latch is a reliable choice for keeping your items safely locked away. Pros Strong magnet, Easy installation, Secure cabinet closure Cons May not work on all types of cabinets

The Onarway Magnetic Door Catch is a set of 4 stainless steel cabinet latches that provide a strong 40 lbs pull. These magnetic hardware pieces are perfect for bathroom, kitchen, sliding door, window, and cupboard use. The chrome door closer is easy to install and provides a secure hold. With its sleek silver design and strong magnet, this 4 pack of latches is a great addition to any home or office. Pros Strong magnet, Easy installation, Versatile use Cons May not work on heavy doors

The 12 Pack Ultra Thin Cabinet Door Catch is a game-changer for anyone looking to keep their cabinets and drawers neatly closed. Made of high-quality stainless steel, these magnetic catches come with an adhesive backing for easy installation. They are ultra-thin and come in a beautiful satin nickel finish, making them virtually invisible. These catches are perfect for use in the kitchen, closet, or wardrobe to keep everything organized and secure. With 12 in a pack, you'll have enough to outfit all of your cabinets and drawers. Pros Strong magnet, Easy installation, Pack of 12 Cons May not fit all doors

Mousike Cabinet Magnets are a set of 4 magnetic door latches that can withstand a weight of 30lb each. These black magnets are perfect for use in kitchen cupboards, wardrobes, closets, and cabinet doors. Made with strong magnets, they keep doors and drawers securely closed, preventing them from opening accidentally. The magnets are easy to install and come with screws. The sleek black design blends in seamlessly with any decor. These magnets are a must-have for anyone looking to keep their cabinets and drawers secure and organized. Pros Strong magnetic force, Easy to install, Versatile use Cons May not match all decor

The 12Pack 15lbs Cabinet Magnets Magnetic Door Catch for Kitchen Closet Door Bathroom Cupboard Wardrobe Closing Drawer Latch and Shutters with Mounting Screws is a must-have for anyone looking to keep their cabinets and drawers securely closed. Made with high-quality materials, these magnets are strong enough to keep even the heaviest doors and drawers closed. The pack comes with 12 magnets and mounting screws for easy installation. Perfect for use in the kitchen, bathroom, or any room with cabinets or drawers that need to be kept closed. Say goodbye to slamming doors and drawers with these reliable and durable magnets. Pros Strong magnets, Easy installation, Versatile use Cons May not fit all cabinets

The Jiayi Ultra Thin Cabinet Door Magnets are a great addition to any kitchen or closet. These magnets are easy to install and provide a strong hold to keep cabinet doors securely closed. The pack of 8 allows for multiple uses and the ultra-thin design ensures a sleek and seamless look. These magnetic catches are also perfect for use on sliding doors and cupboards. The stainless steel material ensures durability and longevity. Overall, the Jiayi cabinet door magnets are a practical and stylish solution for any home. Pros Strong magnet, Easy to install, Sleek design Cons May not fit all cabinets

FAQ

Q: What are cabinet door magnets used for?

A: Cabinet door magnets are used to keep cabinet doors securely closed. They are commonly used in kitchen cabinets, bathroom vanities, and other types of cabinets throughout the home.

Q: How do I install cabinet door magnets?

A: Installing cabinet door magnets is a simple process. First, determine where you want the magnet to be placed on the cabinet door and the cabinet frame. Then, use screws or adhesive to attach the magnet to the cabinet frame and the strike plate to the cabinet door. Make sure the magnet and strike plate are aligned properly for a secure hold.

Q: What types of cabinet door magnets are available?

A: There are several types of cabinet door magnets available, including surface mount magnets, recessed magnets, and catch magnets. Surface mount magnets are attached to the surface of the cabinet frame and the strike plate is attached to the surface of the cabinet door. Recessed magnets are installed inside the cabinet frame and door for a more hidden look. Catch magnets are attached to the top or bottom of the cabinet door and catch onto a plate attached to the cabinet frame. Choose the type of magnet that best suits your needs and aesthetic preferences.

Conclusions

After extensively researching and reviewing various cabinet door magnets, it's clear that this is an essential item for any household or business with cabinets. These magnets come in various styles, shapes, and sizes, but all serve the same purpose of keeping cabinet doors securely closed. The products reviewed here offer a range of options, from ultra-thin catches to stronger magnets with higher weight capacity. Regardless of your specific needs, there is a cabinet door magnet out there that can provide the functionality and convenience you require. Don't hesitate to invest in this small but mighty product - it can make a big difference in the ease and organization of your daily life.