10 Best Concert Ukuleles for 2023

Looking for the perfect concert ukulele? Look no further! We've researched and tested a wide range of options to help you make an informed decision. Concert ukuleles are a popular choice for players of all levels due to their comfortable size and versatile sound. Our review takes into consideration factors such as sound quality, durability, playability, and aesthetics, as well as customer reviews. We offer expert insights and tips to help you navigate the various considerations when selecting a concert ukulele, and highlight the pros and cons of each option. Whether you're a seasoned player or a beginner, we have tested and analyzed a range of options to help you find the best concert ukulele for your playing style and budget. Check out our top-ranking products below for our recommendations.

1 Hola! Music Concert Ukulele Deluxe Series HM-124ZW+ Bundle Hola! Music Concert Ukulele Deluxe Series HM-124ZW+ Bundle View on Amazon 9.9 The Concert Ukulele Deluxe Series by Hola! Music (Model HM-124ZW+) is a fantastic bundle that includes everything you need to start playing the ukulele. The 24-inch zebrawood ukulele with Aquila Nylgut strings installed produces a warm and bright sound that is perfect for beginners and professionals alike. The padded gig bag, strap and picks make it easy to transport and protect your ukulele. Whether you're playing at home or on stage, the Concert Ukulele Deluxe Series by Hola! Music is a great choice for anyone looking to learn the ukulele. Rated 9.9 based on 10 JPOST Pros High-quality zebrawood material, Comes with Aquila Nylgut strings, Includes gig bag, strap, and picks Cons May not be suitable for professional musicians

2 Donner Concert Ukulele Starter Bundle Kit DUC-1 Donner Concert Ukulele Starter Bundle Kit DUC-1 View on Amazon 9.5 The Donner Concert Ukulele Mahogany 23 Inch Ukelele Starter Bundle Kit is the perfect instrument for beginners looking to start playing the ukulele. Made of high-quality mahogany, this concert ukulele produces a rich, warm tone that is perfect for a variety of musical genres. The kit includes a gig bag, strap, nylon strings, tuner, picks, and cloth, making it easy to transport and maintain. With free online lessons included, this bundle offers everything you need to get started on your ukulele journey. Rated 9.5 based on 10 JPOST Pros Includes starter bundle kit, Free online lessons available, Quality mahogany construction Cons No mention of warranty

3 Enya Concert Ukulele Nova U 23 inch Black Enya Concert Ukulele Nova U 23 inch Black View on Amazon 9.2 The Enya Concert Ukulele Nova U 23’’ Carbon Fiber Travel Ukulele is the perfect choice for beginners and seasoned players alike. Made with high-quality carbon fiber, this 23-inch ukulele is lightweight, durable, and produces a rich, warm sound that is sure to impress. The beginner kit includes online lessons, a case, strap, capo, and strings, making it easy for anyone to start playing right away. The waterproof design also makes it a great choice for travel, ensuring that you always have your ukulele with you no matter where you go. Overall, the Enya Concert Ukulele Nova U 23’’ Carbon Fiber Travel Ukulele is a fantastic choice for anyone looking to learn how to play the ukulele or take their skills to the next level. Rated 9.2 based on 10 JPOST Pros Carbon fiber durable material, Perfect for travel due to its compact size, Comes with beginner kit including online lessons Cons Not suitable for those who prefer traditional wooden ukuleles

4 Enya Concert Ukulele 23 Inch Beginner Kit Enya Concert Ukulele 23 Inch Beginner Kit View on Amazon 8.9 The Enya Concert Ukulele 23 Inch Solid Mahogany Top Ukelele for Beginner with Gig bag, Capo, Strap, Strings, Pick (EUC-25D Nature) is a great option for anyone looking to start learning how to play the ukulele. Made with a solid mahogany top, this ukulele produces a warm and rich tone that is perfect for playing a variety of music genres. It comes with all the necessary accessories, including a gig bag, capo, strap, strings, and pick, making it convenient for beginners to get started right away. Its compact size makes it easy to carry around and play anywhere, making it an ideal choice for traveling musicians or anyone who wants to take their music on the go. Rated 8.9 based on 10 JPOST Pros Solid mahogany top, Comes with accessories, Suitable for beginners Cons May not suit professionals

5 Kala Learn to Play Ukulele Concert Starter Kit Kala Learn to Play Ukulele Concert Starter Kit View on Amazon 8.6 The Kala Learn to Play Ukulele Concert Starter Kit is the perfect package for anyone who wants to start playing the ukulele. This classic kit includes a beautiful satin mahogany ukulele, an online lesson subscription, a tuner app, and a helpful booklet. The concert size is great for both beginners and experienced players alike, and the kit is easy to use and set up. With everything you need to get started, this kit is a must-have for anyone who wants to learn to play the ukulele. Rated 8.6 based on 10 JPOST Pros Includes online lessons, Comes with tuner app, Includes booklet Cons May not be suitable for experienced players

6 Vangoa Concert Mahogany Ukulele Bundle Vangoa Concert Mahogany Ukulele Bundle View on Amazon 8.4 The Vangoa 23 Inch Concert Ukulele Mahogany Bundle is an excellent choice for beginners and professionals alike. Made with high-quality mahogany wood, this ukulele produces a warm and full sound that is perfect for any style of music. The bundle includes everything you need to get started, including a gig bag, tuner, strap, picks, and extra strings. The compact size of the ukulele makes it easy to carry around and play anywhere, while the durable construction ensures that it will last for years to come. Whether you're just starting out or looking to upgrade your current ukulele, the Vangoa 23 Inch Concert Ukulele Mahogany Bundle is a great investment. Rated 8.4 based on 10 JPOST Pros High-quality mahogany wood, Suitable for beginners and professionals, Comes with complete starter kit Cons May need tuning adjustment

7 Forever Trustly Concert Ukulele Mahogany 23 Forever Trustly Concert Ukulele Mahogany 23 View on Amazon 8 The Vizcaya UK23C-MA Concert Ukulele Mahogany 23 inch is a great choice for beginners and experienced musicians alike. Made from high-quality materials, this ukulele produces a rich and warm tone that is perfect for a variety of musical genres. The package includes a gig bag, strap, nylon string, electric tuner, and picks, making it easy to take your ukulele on the go and play anytime, anywhere. The mahogany body and neck provide a comfortable and smooth playing experience, while the 23-inch size is perfect for those who prefer a larger ukulele. Whether you're looking to learn a new instrument or expand your collection, the Vizcaya UK23C-MA Concert Ukulele is a great choice that won't disappoint. Rated 8 based on 10 JPOST Pros High-quality mahogany wood, Comes with a complete set of accessories, Great sound quality Cons Slightly heavy for a ukulele

8 Kala Satin Mahogany Concert Ukulele KA-C. Kala Satin Mahogany Concert Ukulele KA-C. View on Amazon 7.8 The Kala Satin Mahogany Concert Ukulele with White Binding (KA-C) is a beautifully crafted instrument that is perfect for both beginners and experienced players. Made of high-quality mahogany with a smooth satin finish, this ukulele delivers a warm and rich tone that is sure to impress. Its concert size is comfortable to play and its white binding adds a touch of elegance to its classic design. Whether you're strumming your favorite songs or performing on stage, the KA-C is a reliable and stylish choice. Rated 7.8 based on 10 JPOST Pros Satin mahogany finish, Produces warm and rich sound, Comes with white binding Cons No cons mentioned

9 Cordoba 15CM Concert Ukulele Cordoba 15CM Concert Ukulele View on Amazon 7.4 The Cordoba 15CM Concert Ukulele is a beautifully crafted instrument with a mahogany top, back, and sides that produce a warm and resonant sound. The authentic abalone rosette and satin finish add to its aesthetic appeal. It comes with premium Italian Aquila strings that provide excellent tuning stability and a smooth playing experience. Whether you are a beginner or a professional, this ukulele is perfect for playing your favorite songs and exploring new musical horizons. Its compact size and lightweight design make it easy to carry around and play wherever you go. Rated 7.4 based on 10 JPOST Pros Hand crafted with mahogany, Authentic abalone rosette, Premium Italian Aquila Strings Cons May be difficult for beginners

10 Kala Mahogany Concert Ukulele KA-CG. Kala Mahogany Concert Ukulele KA-CG. View on Amazon 7.1 The Kala KA-CG Glossed Mahogany Concert Ukulele is a beautiful and versatile instrument suitable for players of all levels. Made with high-quality mahogany wood, this ukulele produces a warm and rich sound. Its concert size makes it easy to handle and play, while the gloss finish adds a sleek and stylish touch. Whether you're a beginner or a seasoned player, the Kala KA-CG is a great choice for strumming your favorite tunes or performing on stage. Rated 7.1 based on 10 JPOST Pros Glossy finish looks beautiful, Mahogany wood produces warm sound, Concert size is perfect Cons Not suitable for professional use

Q: What is the difference between concert, tenor, and soprano ukuleles?

A: The main difference between these three types of ukuleles is their size and tuning. Soprano ukuleles are the smallest and have the highest pitch, while tenor ukuleles are the largest and have a deeper, more resonant sound. Concert ukuleles fall in between the two in terms of size and tone.

Q: Which type of ukulele is best for beginners?

A: For beginners, we recommend starting with a soprano or concert ukulele. These sizes are easier to handle and have a simpler, more traditional sound that is perfect for learning the basics. However, if you have larger hands or prefer a deeper sound, a tenor ukulele may be a better option.

Q: Can I use the same chords for all types of ukuleles?

A: Yes, you can use the same chords for all types of ukuleles, but keep in mind that the fingerings may vary slightly due to the different sizes and tunings. It's important to practice and experiment to find the best fingerings for your specific ukulele. Additionally, some songs may sound better on certain types of ukuleles due to their unique sound and tone.

After thorough research and review of various concert ukuleles, we can confidently say that these instruments are perfect for beginners and professionals alike. Each of the products we reviewed had unique features and benefits, such as Aquila strings for superior sound quality and waterproof carbon fiber construction for durability. Whether you're looking for a mahogany or zebrawood finish, these concert ukuleles come in a variety of colors and styles to fit your personality. We encourage you to invest in a concert ukulele and start playing today, whether you're a seasoned musician or just starting out.