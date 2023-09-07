10 Best Door Handles for 2023

Our Top Picks

We've researched and tested a variety of door handles to help you find the best ones on the market today. Door handles are crucial for both functionality and decor purposes, and with so many styles and materials available, it can be challenging to choose the right one. To help you make an informed decision, we analyzed the popularity of each product, quality of materials, durability, and design.

Choosing the right door handle requires careful consideration, such as the type of door and the room's decor. Our expert insights and tips can guide you towards the perfect handle, such as paying attention to the finish and ergonomics. Customer reviews also provide valuable insights. With our research and expertise, we're confident you'll find the best door handle for your home or office. Stay tuned for our top picks!

1 Kwikset Halifax Passage Door Lever in Satin Nickel. Kwikset Halifax Passage Door Lever in Satin Nickel. View on Amazon 9.8 The Kwikset Halifax Square Rose Passage Door Handle Lever is an excellent choice for those looking for a stylish and functional door handle. Made with Microban technology, this lever provides an extra layer of protection against bacteria and germs. Perfect for hallways and closets, this passage lever is easy to install and comes in a sleek satin nickel finish. Its square rose design adds a modern touch to any home decor. Overall, the Kwikset Halifax Square Rose Passage Door Handle Lever is a reliable and attractive option for those in need of a new door handle. Rated 9.8 based on 10 JPOST Pros Stylish design, Easy installation, Microban technology Cons Limited color options

2 Stylever Privacy Door Handle Lever Sets - Black Stylever Privacy Door Handle Lever Sets - Black View on Amazon 9.6 The Stylever 6 Pack is the perfect solution for those in need of privacy door handle lever sets. These contemporary, reversible, and keyless sets are available in black and come in a pack of 6. Ideal for use in bedrooms and bathrooms, both left and right-handed individuals can use them comfortably. With a sleek and modern design, these door handles are sure to elevate the look of any room. Rated 9.6 based on 10 JPOST Pros Contemporary design, Reversible for both hands, Privacy lock included Cons Installation can be tricky

3 Stylever Door Handle Lever Set - Black (6 Pack) Stylever Door Handle Lever Set - Black (6 Pack) View on Amazon 9.2 The 6 Pack of Contemporary Square Door Handle Lever Sets in black is a stylish and modern addition to any home. These lever sets are perfect for use in hallways and closets, providing easy access while also adding a touch of sophistication to your decor. Made from high-quality materials, these durable lever sets are easy to install and built to last. They are also versatile enough to complement a wide range of design styles and color schemes. Overall, a great choice for anyone looking to upgrade their home's door hardware. Rated 9.2 based on 10 JPOST Pros Modern design, Easy to install, Durable material Cons Limited color option

4 Probrico Square Door Lever Lockset in Satin Nickel Probrico Square Door Lever Lockset in Satin Nickel View on Amazon 9 The Probrico 6 Pack Square Door Lever Door Lock Handle Lockset Keyless Doorknobs Passage Knobs Lockset Interior Hallway Passage Closet in Satin Nickel 6 Pack Keyless-passage lever is a stylish and functional addition to any home. Made with durable materials and finished in a sleek satin nickel, these door levers offer keyless convenience and easy installation. Perfect for interior hallway passage or closet doors, these knobs provide a modern touch to any room. With a pack of six, you can outfit multiple doors in your home or office with ease. Upgrade your home's security and style with the Probrico Square Door Lever Lockset. Rated 9 based on 10 JPOST Pros Easy installation, Stylish design, Durable material Cons May not fit all doors

5 Probrico Black Door Knobs 6 Pack, Privacy Function Probrico Black Door Knobs 6 Pack, Privacy Function View on Amazon 8.5 Probrico 6 Pack Black Door Knobs Door Handles Interior, Bedroom Bathroom Door Locks Doorknobs, Round Ball, Privacy Function is the perfect addition to any home. Made with stainless steel and a sleek black finish, these door knobs not only look great, but they also provide privacy and security for any bedroom or bathroom. The round ball design is easy to grip and turn, making it simple to open and close doors. Installation is a breeze with the included hardware, and the durable construction ensures long-lasting use. Upgrade your home with these stylish and functional door knobs. Rated 8.5 based on 10 JPOST Pros Easy to install, Stylish design, Privacy function Cons May not fit all doors

6 Probrico Privacy Door Levers Satin Nickel 6 Pack Probrico Privacy Door Levers Satin Nickel 6 Pack View on Amazon 8.4 The Probrico Privacy Door Levers are a great addition to any home. These wave style handles are perfect for bed and bath doors, providing keyless privacy with ease. The satin nickel finish gives a sleek and modern look, while the durable materials ensure long-lasting use. With a pack of six, these locks are the perfect choice for upgrading multiple doors in your home. Overall, the Probrico Privacy Door Levers are a great investment for anyone looking for stylish and functional door locks. Rated 8.4 based on 10 JPOST Pros Easy installation, Stylish design, Secure locking mechanism Cons May not fit all doors

7 Berlin Modisch Privacy Lever Door Handle Iron Black Finish Berlin Modisch Privacy Lever Door Handle Iron Black Finish View on Amazon 7.9 The Berlin Modisch Privacy Lever Door Handle is a heavy-duty and sleek addition to any bedroom or bathroom. The iron black finish adds a touch of elegance to your space, while the reversible design allows for easy installation on both right and left-sided doors. The locking lever set provides privacy without the need for a key, making it perfect for those who value convenience and security. Plus, the easy-to-open lever makes it a breeze to use for all ages and abilities. Overall, a great choice for anyone looking for a stylish and functional privacy lever door handle. Rated 7.9 based on 10 JPOST Pros Easy to install, Heavy duty & sleek design, Reversible for both sides Cons May not fit all doors

8 Jiozermi Sliding Barn Door Handle, 5.9 Inch. Jiozermi Sliding Barn Door Handle, 5.9 Inch. View on Amazon 7.7 The Jiozermi 2 Pack Sliding Barn Door Handle is a must-have for anyone looking to add a touch of industrial charm to their home decor. Made of durable aluminium alloy, these handles are built to last and can be used on sliding barn doors, gates, cabinets, closets, drawers, garages, and sheds. With a sleek black finish and a 5.9 inch size, these handles are perfect for anyone looking to upgrade their space with a modern and stylish touch. Easy to install and highly functional, these handles are a great choice for both DIY enthusiasts and professionals alike. Rated 7.7 based on 10 JPOST Pros Sturdy aluminium alloy, Easy to install, Multipurpose use Cons May not fit all doors

9 BESTTEN Passage Door Lever Lock Set Roma Series Satin Nickel BESTTEN Passage Door Lever Lock Set Roma Series Satin Nickel View on Amazon 7.3 The BESTTEN Passage Door Lever Lock Set from the Roma Series is a perfect choice for those looking for a sleek and modern door handle for their closet or hallway. The satin nickel finish adds a touch of elegance to any room while the removable latch plate makes installation a breeze. This 1 pack passage door handle is easy to operate and has no locking mechanism, making it ideal for areas where privacy is not a concern. The durable construction ensures long-lasting use and the easy-to-follow instructions make installation a breeze. Overall, a great choice for those looking for a stylish and functional door handle. Rated 7.3 based on 10 JPOST Pros Easy to install, Stylish design, Removable latch plate Cons Not suitable for locking

10 LCWRGS Exterior Door Handle Replacement for Cadillac/Chevy/GMC LCWRGS Exterior Door Handle Replacement for Cadillac/Chevy/GMC View on Amazon 7.1 The LCWRGS 4pcs Exterior Chrome Door Handle Front Rear Driver & Passenger Side Replacement for 2007-2013 Cadillac Escalade Chevy Silverado Avalanche Tahoe GMC Sierra Yukon is a high-quality product that is perfect for those who want to upgrade their car's exterior. Made from durable materials, these door handles are easy to install and come with all the necessary hardware. The shiny chrome finish enhances the look of your car and adds a touch of elegance. These door handles fit perfectly and are a great replacement for your old and worn out handles. Get yours today and give your car a new look! Rated 7.1 based on 10 JPOST Pros Durable chrome finish, Easy to install, Fits various models Cons May not fit some models

FAQ

Q: What are the differences between door handles, door knobs, and door levers?

A: Door handles, door knobs, and door levers are all types of door hardware, but they differ in their shape and design. Door handles are typically larger and come in a variety of shapes, while door knobs are smaller and round. Door levers are elongated and often easier to use for people with disabilities or limited mobility.

Q: Can I replace my old door hardware with new handles or knobs?

A: Yes, replacing old door hardware with new handles or knobs can be a simple and cost-effective way to update the look of your home. However, it’s important to ensure that the new hardware is compatible with your existing door and that the installation is done correctly to ensure proper function and security.

Q: What materials are commonly used for door handles, door knobs, and door levers?

A: Door handles, door knobs, and door levers can be made from a variety of materials, including metal, wood, glass, and plastic. Metal is the most common material used for these types of hardware, with brass, stainless steel, and bronze being popular choices. The material you choose will depend on your personal style and the overall look of your home.

Conclusions

After conducting a thorough review of several door handle options, it's clear that the market offers a wide range of choices to match different decor styles and functional needs. From privacy door lever sets to keyless doorknobs for hallways and closets, there is something for everyone. The reviewed door handles are not only stylish but also durable, heavy-duty, and easy to install. With the added bonus of Microban protection, homeowners can have peace of mind knowing that their handles will stay clean and bacteria-free. Overall, investing in quality door handles is a small change that can make a big impact on the overall aesthetic and functionality of any room.