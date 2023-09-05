10 Best Fabric Scissors for 2023

Our Top Picks

If you're looking for a top-quality pair of fabric scissors, there are many options available, and it can be challenging to decide which one is the best fit for your needs. We've done the research and testing for you and analyzed the essential criteria to bring you the top-ranking fabric scissors in the Best Fabric Scissors category. We consider scissors that are comfortable to hold, sharp, and precise to be the best. It's important to consider factors such as materials, size, and handle design to ensure they fit comfortably in your hand. We'll provide a thorough review of each product, including features, pros, and cons, to help you make an informed decision and find the best option for your needs. So, stay tuned to find out which fabric scissors are the best fit for you!

1 Pink Power Electric Fabric Scissors Box Cutter Pink Power Electric Fabric Scissors Box Cutter View on Amazon 9.9 The Pink Power Electric Fabric Scissors Box Cutter is an excellent tool for those who love to do crafts, sew, or work with cardboard and carpet. This heavy-duty professional cutting tool is cordless, making it easy to use without worrying about getting tangled up in cords. It comes with a storage case, so you can keep it safe and organized when not in use. The Aqua Splash color is a nice touch, making it stand out from other tools. The scissors are powerful and easy to use, making them a great addition to any crafting or sewing kit. Rated 9.9 based on 10 JPOST Pros Efficient cutting, Cordless convenience, Comes with storage case Cons Not suitable for heavy-duty cutting

2 Pink Power Electric Fabric Scissors and Rotary Cutter Set Pink Power Electric Fabric Scissors and Rotary Cutter Set View on Amazon 9.5 The Pink Power Electric Fabric Scissors are a heavy-duty cutting tool that makes crafting, sewing, and scrapbooking a breeze. With its automatic cordless electric scissors fabric cutter and rotary cutter set, users can easily cut through various materials, including cardboard and carpet. The aqua splash color adds a fun touch to any craft room, and the ergonomic design ensures comfortable use for extended periods. The scissors are also lightweight, making them easy to handle and maneuver. Overall, the Pink Power Electric Fabric Scissors are a must-have tool for any crafting enthusiast. Rated 9.5 based on 10 JPOST Pros Automatic cutting, Heavy duty, Cordless Cons May not fit all hands

3 LIVINGO Tailor Scissors Titanium Coating 9.5 LIVINGO Tailor Scissors Titanium Coating 9.5 View on Amazon 9.2 The LIVINGO Premium Tailor Scissors are a must-have for anyone who enjoys sewing, crafting, or dressmaking. These heavy-duty scissors are made with forged stainless steel and coated with titanium for maximum durability and precision. The comfortable grip makes them easy to use for extended periods of time, and at 9.5 inches in length, they are perfect for cutting through a variety of fabrics and materials. Whether you're a professional crafter or just starting out, these scissors are sure to become a trusted tool in your collection. Rated 9.2 based on 10 JPOST Pros Heavy duty, Comfortable grip, Multi-purpose Cons May be too large

4 Fiskars Orange-Handled Scissors Fiskars Orange-Handled Scissors View on Amazon 9 Fiskars Original Orange Handled Scissors are a must-have for anyone who enjoys crafting or working with paper and fabric. These ergonomically contoured scissors are comfortable to hold and easy to use, making them perfect for cutting through a variety of materials. The 8" stainless steel blades are sharp and durable, ensuring that you'll be able to use these scissors for years to come. Whether you're a professional artist or just enjoy crafting in your spare time, Fiskars Original Orange Handled Scissors are a great investment that will make your work easier and more enjoyable. Rated 9 based on 10 JPOST Pros Ergonomic design for comfort, Sharp stainless steel blades, Versatile for various materials Cons May not fit larger hands

5 HHG Fabric Scissors Professional 10 inch HHG Fabric Scissors Professional 10 inch View on Amazon 8.5 The Fabric Scissors Professional 10 inch Heavy Duty Scissors are a must-have tool for anyone who enjoys sewing, tailoring, or crafting. Made of high carbon steel, these shears are incredibly durable and can cut through a variety of materials, including leather and denim. The 10-inch size is perfect for larger projects, while the comfortable grip ensures that your hands won't tire out during use. Whether you're a professional dressmaker or a DIY enthusiast, these scissors are sure to become a staple in your toolkit. Order now and experience the precision and ease of these industrial strength tailor shears. Rated 8.5 based on 10 JPOST Pros Professional grade quality, Heavy duty and durable, Sharp and precise cutting Cons May be too large

6 SINGER Fabric Scissors with Comfort Grip SINGER Fabric Scissors with Comfort Grip View on Amazon 8.3 SINGER Fabric Scissors with Comfort Grip are a must-have for any sewing enthusiast. These 1-pack scissors feature a sharp and durable blade that easily cuts through any fabric. The red and white comfort grip handle allows for a comfortable and secure grip during use, reducing hand fatigue. These scissors are perfect for cutting fabric for quilting, sewing projects, and more. The compact size and lightweight design make them easy to use and store. With SINGER Fabric Scissors with Comfort Grip, you can achieve precise cuts every time. Rated 8.3 based on 10 JPOST Pros Comfortable grip, Sharp blades, Durable material Cons Not suitable for lefties

7 SINGER ProSeries Sewing Scissors Bundle SINGER ProSeries Sewing Scissors Bundle View on Amazon 8.1 The SINGER ProSeries Sewing Scissors Bundle includes 8.5" Heavy Duty Fabric Scissors, 4.5" Detail Embroidery Scissors, and 5" Thread Snips with Comfort Grip Teal. These scissors are perfect for sewers of all levels. The heavy-duty fabric scissors are great for cutting through multiple layers of fabric, while the detail embroidery scissors are perfect for intricate work. The thread snips are great for quick and easy thread cutting. The comfort grip makes using these scissors comfortable and easy on your hands. These scissors are a must-have for any sewing enthusiast. Rated 8.1 based on 10 JPOST Pros Three different scissor sizes, Heavy duty for tough fabrics, Comfort grip for easy use Cons Thread snips may be small

8 Mr. Pen Fabric Scissors Mr. Pen Fabric Scissors View on Amazon 7.7 Mr. Pen Fabric Scissors are a must-have for anyone who loves sewing or crafting. These 8 inch premium tailor scissors are heavy-duty and sharp, making them perfect for cutting through a variety of fabrics. In addition to fabric, they can also be used for cutting paper, cardboard, and other materials. The comfortable grip ensures that your hand won't tire out, even after hours of use. These scissors are a great addition to any sewing kit or crafting toolbox. Invest in Mr. Pen Fabric Scissors for precise and effortless cutting every time. Rated 7.7 based on 10 JPOST Pros Sharp and precise, Heavy duty, Comfortable grip Cons May not be suitable for left-handed users

9 QMVESS Premium Fabric Scissors QMVESS Premium Fabric Scissors View on Amazon 7.5 QMVESS Premium Fabric Scissors are a must-have for any sewing enthusiast. Made with heavy-duty titanium-coated forged stainless steel, these 9.5-inch scissors are perfect for cutting through a variety of materials such as fabric, cardboard, leather, and carpet. The ergonomic comfort grip handle allows for hours of use without hand fatigue, making them perfect for long sewing sessions. These all-purpose scissors are a great addition to any sewing kit and will make cutting through any material a breeze. Rated 7.5 based on 10 JPOST Pros Titanium coating for durability, Ergonomic comfort grip, All-purpose for various materials Cons May not cut thicker materials

10 Fiskars Gingher Dressmakers Fabric Scissors Fiskars Gingher Dressmakers Fabric Scissors View on Amazon 7.1 The Gingher Dressmaker's Fabric Scissors are a must-have for any sewing enthusiast. With their 8" stainless steel blades and sharp knife edge, these shears make cutting through fabric a breeze. The protective sheath ensures that the blades stay sharp and can be safely stored. These scissors are perfect for a variety of uses, including cutting patterns, trimming seams, and more. The quality craftsmanship of Gingher ensures that these shears will last for years to come. Rated 7.1 based on 10 JPOST Pros High-quality stainless steel, Sharp knife edge, Protective sheath included Cons May be heavy for some

FAQ

Q: What is the difference between fabric scissors and paper scissors?

A: Fabric scissors are designed with a longer blade and sharper point than paper scissors. This allows for a clean and precise cut through fabric without fraying or damaging the material. Paper scissors, on the other hand, have a shorter blade and are not as sharp as fabric scissors. Using paper scissors on fabric can cause jagged edges and can even damage the scissors themselves.

Q: Can crafting scissors be used for both fabric and paper?

A: It depends on the type of crafting scissors. Some crafting scissors are specifically designed for fabric, while others are designed for paper. However, there are also some crafting scissors that can be used for both. It's important to read the product description and reviews before purchasing to ensure that the scissors will work for your specific needs.

Q: How do I maintain the sharpness of my scissors?

A: To maintain the sharpness of your scissors, it's important to use them only for their intended purpose. For example, don't use fabric scissors to cut paper or vice versa. Additionally, storing your scissors properly and keeping them clean can help maintain their sharpness. It's also a good idea to have your scissors sharpened by a professional every once in a while to ensure they are in top condition.

Conclusions

After conducting thorough research and testing on various fabric scissors, it is clear that there is a diverse range of options available for different needs and preferences. From electric scissors for heavy-duty cutting to traditional tailor scissors for precise cuts, the fabric scissors category offers a variety of choices to suit any project. Whether you're a professional tailor or a DIY enthusiast, investing in a quality pair of fabric scissors can make all the difference in the outcome of your project. Don't settle for mediocre scissors that may dull quickly or struggle to cut through thicker fabrics. Instead, consider upgrading to a reliable and durable pair of fabric scissors that will make cutting a breeze.