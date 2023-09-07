The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
We independently evaluate all recommended products and services.
If you click on the links we provide, we may receive compensation.

10 Best Fabric Scissors for 2023

Cut through any fabric with ease! Discover the best fabric scissors on the market and elevate your crafting game with precision and comfort.

By JESSICA SCHOEMAN
 
SEPTEMBER 7, 2023 20:03
We've done the research and testing to bring you the best fabric scissors available on the market. Fabric scissors are an essential tool for anyone who works with textiles, and having the right pair can make all the difference in the quality of your work. Our analysis of blade sharpness, handle comfort, and durability, as well as customer reviews, have helped us compile a list of the top fabric scissors available.

Choosing the right fabric scissors can be challenging, with factors such as fabric type and scissor size needing to be considered. In this article, we'll be sharing our expert insights and top picks for fabric scissors, from precise options for intricate work to heavy-duty scissors for tough materials. So whether you're a professional tailor or a DIY enthusiast, keep reading to discover the best fabric scissors available.

1

Pink Power Electric Fabric Scissors Box Cutter

Pink Power Electric Fabric Scissors Box CutterPink Power Electric Fabric Scissors Box Cutter
9.7

The Pink Power Electric Fabric Scissors Box Cutter is a heavy-duty cutting tool that is perfect for crafts, sewing, cardboard, and carpet. This cordless electric scissors fabric cutter comes with a storage case and features an aqua splash design. The cutting blade is made of durable stainless steel, and the tool is lightweight and easy to use. With its ergonomic design, this product is perfect for both professionals and hobbyists. It can easily cut through multiple layers of fabric, making it a must-have for anyone who enjoys sewing or crafting.

Rated 9.7 based on 10
JPOST
Pros
Heavy duty cutting power, Cordless for easy use, Comes with storage case
Cons
May not work on thick materials

2

Pink Power Electric Fabric Scissors and Cutter Set

Pink Power Electric Fabric Scissors and Cutter SetPink Power Electric Fabric Scissors and Cutter Set
9.4

The Pink Power Electric Fabric Scissors are a versatile cutting tool perfect for crafters, sewers, and scrapbookers. These heavy-duty scissors can easily cut through fabric, cardboard, carpet, and more with their automatic cordless electric design. The set also includes a rotary cutter for precise cuts. The aqua splash color adds a fun and stylish touch to your crafting arsenal. With a comfortable grip and durable construction, these scissors are a must-have for any DIY enthusiast.

Rated 9.4 based on 10
JPOST
Pros
Heavy duty cutting tool, Automatic cordless electric scissors, Comes with rotary cutter set
Cons
May not be suitable for left-handed individuals

3

LIVINGO Tailor Scissors 9.5 Inch Black/Red

LIVINGO Tailor Scissors 9.5 Inch Black/RedLIVINGO Tailor Scissors 9.5 Inch Black/Red
9.1

The LIVINGO Premium Tailor Scissors are a must-have tool for any sewing enthusiast or professional tailor. These heavy-duty scissors are designed with a titanium coating and forged stainless steel, making them durable enough to cut through a variety of materials, including fabric, leather, and dressmaking materials. The 9.5-inch size of the scissors makes them comfortable to use, and the ergonomic grip ensures that your hands won't tire during extended use. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, the LIVINGO Premium Tailor Scissors are an excellent choice for all your crafting needs.

Rated 9.1 based on 10
JPOST
Pros
Titanium coating for durability, Comfort grip for ease of use, Multi-purpose for various tasks
Cons
May not fit small hands

4

Fiskars Orange Scissors

Fiskars Orange ScissorsFiskars Orange Scissors
9

Fiskars Original Orange Handled Scissors are the perfect tool for cutting paper and fabric in the office or during arts and crafts projects. With an ergonomic design that is contoured for comfort, these 8-inch scissors are made from stainless steel for durability and precision cutting. The bright orange handles make them easy to spot in a cluttered workspace. Whether you're a professional or a hobbyist, these scissors are a must-have addition to your toolkit.

Rated 9 based on 10
JPOST
Pros
Ergonomic design, Stainless steel blades, Versatile for various materials
Cons
May not be suitable for left-handed users

5

SINGER Fabric Scissors with Comfort Grip, 1-pack

SINGER Fabric Scissors with Comfort Grip, 1-packSINGER Fabric Scissors with Comfort Grip, 1-pack
8.7

SINGER Fabric Scissors with Comfort Grip are a must-have for any sewing enthusiast. These red and white 1-pack scissors are perfect for cutting through multiple layers of fabric with ease. The comfort grip makes them easy to hold and maneuver, even during long sewing sessions. These scissors are made with high-quality materials and are built to last. Whether you are a professional seamstress or just starting out, these scissors are a great addition to your crafting toolkit.

Rated 8.7 based on 10
JPOST
Pros
Comfortable grip, Sharp blades, Suitable for fabrics
Cons
Not suitable for heavy-duty use

6

Professional Tailor Scissors 9 Inch

Professional Tailor Scissors 9 InchProfessional Tailor Scissors 9 Inch
8.3

The Professional Tailor Scissors 9 Inch are a must-have for any sewing enthusiast or professional. These heavy-duty scissors are perfect for cutting through fabric, leather, and other materials with ease. The sharp blades provide precision cuts, making them ideal for dressmaking, home and office use, and even for artists. Measuring 9 inches in length, these scissors are comfortable to hold and use for extended periods. Made with high-quality materials, these industrial-grade shears are built to last and will be a staple in your crafting toolbox for years to come.

Rated 8.3 based on 10
JPOST
Pros
Sharp and precise, Heavy duty, Comfortable grip
Cons
May not be suitable for left-handed users

7

ThreadNanny Fabric Scissors with Measuring Tape.

ThreadNanny Fabric Scissors with Measuring Tape.ThreadNanny Fabric Scissors with Measuring Tape.
8

Introducing the Fabric Scissors Professional (9-inch)! These premium scissors are made of high-density carbon steel shears, making them perfect for cutting through a variety of materials such as fabric, leather, and thin metal. The ergonomic handle design ensures maximum comfort and control during use, while the 9-inch size is perfect for cutting larger pieces of fabric. In addition, this set comes with a bonus measuring tape to make your sewing projects even easier. Upgrade your cutting game with the Fabric Scissors Professional (9-inch)!

Rated 8 based on 10
JPOST
Pros
Made of high density carbon steel, Comes with a bonus measuring tape, Suitable for cutting various materials
Cons
May not be suitable for heavy duty cutting

8

Snavida Fabric Scissors 9 Inch White

Snavida Fabric Scissors 9 Inch WhiteSnavida Fabric Scissors 9 Inch White
7.8

The Fabric Scissors Tailor Sewing Shears are a must-have tool for any sewing enthusiast or professional tailor. These 9-inch heavy-duty scissors are ultra-sharp, making them perfect for cutting through a variety of materials, including fabric, leather, and more. The titanium-coated blades provide long-lasting durability, and the comfortable handle design ensures a secure grip and precise cuts. Whether you're working on a dressmaking project or simply need a reliable pair of scissors for everyday use, these multipurpose shears are a great choice.

Rated 7.8 based on 10
JPOST
Pros
Sharp, Durable, Multipurpose
Cons
May be heavy

9

SINGER ProSeries Sewing Scissors Bundle

SINGER ProSeries Sewing Scissors BundleSINGER ProSeries Sewing Scissors Bundle
7.3

The SINGER ProSeries Sewing Scissors Bundle is a must-have for any sewing enthusiast. The bundle includes 8.5" Heavy Duty Fabric Scissors, 4.5" Detail Embroidery Scissors, and 5" Thread Snips with Comfort Grip Teal. These scissors are made with high-quality materials and are designed to make your sewing projects a breeze. The heavy-duty fabric scissors are perfect for cutting through tough fabrics, while the detail embroidery scissors allow for precise cuts. The thread snips make quick work of cutting threads. The comfort grip teal handles make these scissors easy to use for extended periods of time. Whether you're a beginner or a seasoned pro, the SINGER ProSeries Sewing Scissors Bundle is an essential tool for all your sewing needs.

Rated 7.3 based on 10
JPOST
Pros
3 different sizes, heavy duty, comfort grip
Cons
color may not suit everyone

10

Mr. Pen Fabric Scissors 8 inch A. Silver

Mr. Pen Fabric Scissors 8 inch A. SilverMr. Pen Fabric Scissors 8 inch A. Silver
7.1

Mr. Pen Fabric Scissors are a must-have for anyone who loves to sew or work with fabric. These 8 inch premium tailor scissors are heavy duty and sharp, making them perfect for cutting through all types of fabric with ease. The silver color and sleek design make them a stylish addition to any sewing kit. These sewing scissors can also be used for general cutting tasks around the home or office. Invest in Mr. Pen Fabric Scissors for a reliable and durable cutting tool that will make your sewing projects a breeze.

Rated 7.1 based on 10
JPOST
Pros
Sharp blades cut easily, Comfortable grip handles, Heavy duty for tough fabrics
Cons
May be too heavy

FAQ

Q: What is the difference between fabric scissors and paper scissors?

A: Fabric scissors are designed to cut through various types of fabrics, including thick and tough materials. They have sharp, serrated blades that prevent the fabric from slipping while cutting. On the other hand, paper scissors have straight blades and are designed to cut through paper. Using paper scissors to cut fabric can dull the blades quickly.

Q: Can crafting scissors be used for other materials besides paper and fabric?

A: Yes, crafting scissors can be used to cut other materials such as ribbon, felt, foam, and even thin plastic sheets. However, it is important to choose the right type of crafting scissors for the material you are cutting. For example, if you are cutting through thick foam sheets, you may need a pair of heavy-duty crafting scissors.

Q: How can I maintain the sharpness of my scissors?

A: To maintain the sharpness of your scissors, it is important to keep them clean and dry after use. Avoid cutting through materials that can dull the blades, such as cardboard or wire. You can also sharpen your scissors using a sharpening stone or taking them to a professional for sharpening. Additionally, storing your scissors in a protective cover or sheath can help prevent damage to the blades.

Conclusions

After conducting extensive research and reviewing a variety of fabric scissors, it's clear that this category of cutting tools is essential for anyone who works with fabric, cardboard, carpet, or paper. The range of options available caters to different needs and preferences, from electric scissors to traditional steel ones with ergonomic handles. The best fabric scissors should be sharp, comfortable to hold, and durable. With that being said, we encourage you to invest in a good pair of fabric scissors that fits your needs, and enjoy the precision and ease they bring to your crafting and sewing projects.



