10 Best Fireplace Shovels Review

Our Top Picks

In our quest to find the best fireplace shovels, we've tested and researched numerous options. These tools are vital for safely and efficiently removing ash and debris from a fireplace. Our analysis was based on durability, ease of use, and effectiveness, as well as customer reviews. Fireplace shovels come in various sizes and shapes, with distinct features such as longer handles or wider blades. It's important to select a shovel that suits your fireplace size and the type of debris you'll be removing. We'll soon be providing you with our top-ranking fireplace shovels, offering more specific details on the best options available on the market.

1 Best Choice Products Fireplace Tool Set 5pc Black Best Choice Products Fireplace Tool Set 5pc Black View on Amazon 9.9 The Best Choice Products Fireplace Tool Set is a 5-piece set that includes everything you need to maintain your indoor or outdoor firepit. Made of durable wrought iron, this set includes a poker, tongs, broom/brush, and stand, all in a sleek black finish. The tools are designed to be easy to handle and the stand provides a convenient storage solution. This set is perfect for anyone looking to keep their fireplace or firepit clean and well-maintained. Rated 9.9 based on 10 JPOST Pros Durable wrought iron material, Includes all necessary tools, Stylish and functional design Cons May rust over time

2 Best Choice Products 5-Piece Fireplace Tool Set Best Choice Products 5-Piece Fireplace Tool Set View on Amazon 9.5 The Best Choice Products 5-Piece Modern Contemporary Fireplace Tool Set is a must-have for indoor fireplace décor and outdoor fire pits. This set includes a poker, tongs, dust pan shovel, and brush with ergonomic handles all in an antique gold finish. The tools are easy to use and durable, making it ideal for various uses. The set is also aesthetically pleasing, adding a modern touch to your fireplace or outdoor space. Overall, this fireplace tool set is a great value for its functionality and stylish design. Rated 9.5 based on 10 JPOST Pros Modern design, Ergonomic handles, Includes all necessary tools Cons May not be durable

3 Rocky Mountain Goods Fireplace Shovel 17 Inch Rocky Mountain Goods Fireplace Shovel 17 Inch View on Amazon 9.2 The Rocky Mountain Goods Fireplace Shovel is a heavy-duty, 17-inch coal shovel that is perfect for cleaning out fireplaces, wood stoves, and outdoor fire pits. Made from durable, heavy gauge steel with a heat-resistant finish, this shovel is built to last. It also features a leather hang strap for easy storage when not in use. Whether you're a homeowner or a professional, this shovel is a must-have tool for anyone who enjoys the warmth and comfort of a roaring fire. Rated 9.2 based on 10 JPOST Pros Heavy gauge steel, Heat resistant finish, Leather hang strap Cons May be too small

4 Fire Beauty Fireplace Shovel Ash Scoop. Fire Beauty Fireplace Shovel Ash Scoop. View on Amazon 8.8 The Fire Beauty Fireplace Shovel is a versatile tool that can be used for a variety of tasks around the home and garden. Made from durable materials, this shovel is perfect for scooping ash from the fireplace or for use in gardening. Its large size makes it easy to handle, and the ergonomic design ensures comfort during use. Whether you're a homeowner or a gardener, this shovel is a must-have tool for any toolbox. Rated 8.8 based on 10 JPOST Pros Versatile tool for fireplace/gardening, Sturdy construction for long-term use, Easy to clean and maintain Cons May not be suitable for very large fireplaces

5 Aboniris Hearth Tidy Set Aboniris Hearth Tidy Set View on Amazon 8.6 The Aboniris Coal Shovel and Hearth Brush Set is a must-have for any fireplace owner. Made of natural wood and coco bristles, this hearth tidy set is not only aesthetically pleasing, but also functional. The fireplace shovel and brush make cleaning up ashes a breeze, while the metal brush pan set keeps everything neat and tidy. This set is also perfect for firepit owners. Its durable materials ensure that it will last for many fires to come. Overall, the Aboniris Coal Shovel and Hearth Brush Set is a great investment for any home with a fireplace or firepit. Rated 8.6 based on 10 JPOST Pros Natural materials, Durable construction, Versatile use Cons Brush bristles shed

6 Rocky Mountain Goods Fireplace Shovel Rocky Mountain Goods Fireplace Shovel View on Amazon 8.4 The Rocky Mountain Goods 27" Long Fireplace Shovel is an essential tool for anyone with a wood stove, grill, or fire pit. Made with extra strength wrought iron, this ash shovel is built to last and withstand high temperatures. Its long design helps keep hands safe from the heat of the fire, while its indoor/outdoor use makes it versatile for any setting. Whether you're cleaning up after a cozy night by the fireplace or preparing for a summer barbecue, the Rocky Mountain Goods Fireplace Shovel is the perfect tool for the job. Rated 8.4 based on 10 JPOST Pros Extra strength wrought iron, Long design for safety, Indoor/outdoor use Cons May be too long

7 Minuteman International Shepherd's Hook Single Shovel Fireplace Tool Minuteman International Shepherd's Hook Single Shovel Fireplace Tool View on Amazon 7.9 The Minuteman International Shepherd's Hook Single Shovel Fireplace Tool is an essential tool for any fireplace owner. Made with sturdy graphite material, this shovel is perfect for removing ashes and debris from your fireplace. Its single hook design allows for easy storage on a shepherd's hook or fireplace tool stand. Its compact size is perfect for small fireplaces or wood stoves. Whether you're a frequent user or just starting out, this shovel is a must-have for any fireplace owner. Rated 7.9 based on 10 JPOST Pros Sturdy construction, Easy to use, Sleek design Cons May not fit all décor

8 FITOOL Fireplace Ash Shovel Poker Scoop Pan. FITOOL Fireplace Ash Shovel Poker Scoop Pan. View on Amazon 7.6 The Fireplace 14-Inch Long Ash Shovel is an essential tool for anyone with a wood or charcoal burning stove or grill. Made from heavy gauge steel, this one-piece formed shovel is sturdy and durable, capable of handling hot coals and ashes without bending or breaking. With a 14-inch handle, it's long enough to reach deep into the firebox without risking burns. The shovel also comes with a mini dustpan, making it easy to collect and dispose of ash and debris. Whether you're cleaning out your fireplace or your grill, this ash shovel is a must-have tool for any homeowner. Rated 7.6 based on 10 JPOST Pros Multiple uses, Sturdy steel, Compact size Cons Handle may be short

9 Rocky Mountain Goods Fireplace Ash Shovel Long Rocky Mountain Goods Fireplace Ash Shovel Long View on Amazon 7.3 The Rocky Mountain Goods Fireplace Ash Shovel Long is a must-have for anyone with a wood stove or fireplace. Made from heavy gauge steel and coated with heat-resistant paint, this 20" shovel is durable and built to last. The leather hang strap makes it easy to store, while the long handle allows you to reach deep into the firebox to scoop up ashes. Whether you're cleaning up after a cozy fire or removing hot coals, this shovel is up to the task. It's a great addition to any home with a wood-burning heating system. Rated 7.3 based on 10 JPOST Pros Heavy gauge steel, Heat resistant finish, Leather hang strap Cons May be too long

10 Kingson Fireplace Shovel and Brush Set Kingson Fireplace Shovel and Brush Set View on Amazon 7.1 The Kingson Fireplace Shovel Black Ash Shovel and Brush, Dustpan Set is a must-have for any fireplace owner. Made of durable steel, this set comes with a small dustpan and brush, as well as a coal shovel. The compact size makes it easy to store and use, while the sleek black design adds a touch of elegance to your fireplace area. Ideal for cleaning up ash and debris, this set is a great addition to any home with a fireplace. Rated 7.1 based on 10 JPOST Pros Durable steel construction, Set includes both shovel and brush, Perfect size for small fireplaces Cons Brush bristles could be stiffer

FAQ

Q: What are fireplace shovels used for?

A: Fireplace shovels are used to remove ash and debris from the fireplace. They are designed to scoop up ash without spreading it around the room.

Q: How do I use fireplace tongs?

A: Fireplace tongs are used to safely move burning logs and adjust them in the fireplace. They allow you to control the fire without getting too close to the flames.

Q: What is the purpose of a fireplace poker?

A: A fireplace poker is used to rearrange the logs in the fire, add new logs, and move burning wood around. They are useful for keeping the fire going and ensuring that it stays contained within the fireplace.

Conclusions

After a thorough review process, we have found that fireplace shovels are an essential tool for maintaining a clean and safe fireplace or fire pit. We have reviewed a variety of products, including sets with multiple tools and unique designs, as well as individual shovels made from heavy gauge steel or wrought iron. Our top picks offer heat-resistant finishes and ergonomic handles for comfortable use, both indoors and outdoors. We encourage readers to consider investing in a quality fireplace shovel to ensure their fire is always burning bright.