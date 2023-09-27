10 Best Hexagon Mosaic Tile for 2023

Our Top Picks

Looking to add a modern and unique touch to your home decor? Hexagon mosaic tiles might be just what you need. These versatile tiles can be used in a variety of settings, from kitchen backsplashes to bathroom floors, and are both stylish and durable. However, with so many options available, it can be challenging to know which one to choose. That's why we've conducted extensive research and testing to present you with the top-ranking products in this category. We've analyzed all the essential criteria, including quality, durability, ease of installation, and design, so you don't have to. Keep reading to find out which hexagon mosaic tiles made the cut and why they are the best options available.

1 STICKGOO Hexagon Mosaic Tiles White Marble STICKGOO Hexagon Mosaic Tiles White Marble View on Amazon 9.8 STICKGOO Peel and Stick Backsplash for Kitchen is a game-changer for those looking to upgrade their kitchen decor. The self-adhesive tile hexagon mosaic tiles are easy to install and require no special tools. The 1 sheet of white marble with metal gold design adds a touch of elegance to any kitchen. The tiles are made of high-quality materials and are lightweight, making them easy to handle. The product is perfect for those who want to add a modern twist to their kitchen without breaking the bank. The tiles are also easy to clean and maintain, which makes them perfect for busy households. Upgrade your kitchen with STICKGOO Peel and Stick Backsplash for Kitchen today. Rated 9.8 based on 10 JPOST Pros Easy to install, Looks great, Durable material Cons May not stick well

2 BeNice Peel and Stick Backsplash Kitchen Tiles BeNice Peel and Stick Backsplash Kitchen Tiles View on Amazon 9.6 The BeNice Peel and Stick Backsplash Kitchen Tiles are a great option for those looking for an easy and affordable way to update their kitchen or bathroom. Made from durable materials, these mosaic tiles come in a beautiful blue color and are perfect for creating a penny hexagon backsplash. With their easy-to-use adhesive stickers, you can quickly and easily install these tiles without the need for any special tools or skills. They're also great for use in other areas of your home, such as around a fireplace or on an accent wall. Overall, these stick on backsplash tiles are a great investment for anyone looking to add some style and personality to their home. Rated 9.6 based on 10 JPOST Pros Easy to install, Stylish design options, Durable adhesive Cons May not stick to all surfaces

3 SUNWINGS Kitchen Backsplash Peel and Stick Tiles SUNWINGS Kitchen Backsplash Peel and Stick Tiles View on Amazon 9.1 SUNWINGS Backsplash for Kitchen Peel and Stick is a game-changer for any kitchen renovation. These stone composite self-adhesive tiles are easy to install and perfect for adding a touch of elegance to any kitchen. The long hexagon mosaic pattern is both modern and timeless, and the 12-inch by 11.22-inch size makes for a seamless installation. With 10 sheets in each pack, this product is perfect for covering a large kitchen area. The white color adds brightness and a sense of cleanliness to any kitchen, making it a great choice for any homeowner looking to upgrade their space. Made with high-quality materials, these tiles are durable and long-lasting, making them a smart investment for any home. Rated 9.1 based on 10 JPOST Pros Easy to install, Looks like real stone, Waterproof Cons May not stick well

4 Vamos Tile Peel and Stick Backsplash - Carrara White Marble Look Vamos Tile Peel and Stick Backsplash - Carrara White Marble Look View on Amazon 8.8 Vamos Tile Hexagon Peel and Stick Backsplash Tile is a game-changer for kitchen and bathroom renovations. With its Carrara White Marble Look PET Self Adhesive Honeycomb Mosaic Tiles and White Grout Line, it adds an elegant touch to any space. The 10-sheet stick-on backsplash is easy to install and requires no tools or professional assistance. The tiles are lightweight and durable, making them ideal for high-moisture areas. Say goodbye to messy and time-consuming tile installations and hello to a hassle-free upgrade with Vamos Tile Hexagon Peel and Stick Backsplash Tile. Rated 8.8 based on 10 JPOST Pros Easy to install, Looks like real marble, Durable and waterproof Cons May not stick well

5 Miscasa Peel and Stick Backsplash Tile Black Hexagon Brushed Aluminum Texture Panel Miscasa Peel and Stick Backsplash Tile Black Hexagon Brushed Aluminum Texture Panel View on Amazon 8.6 The Miscasa 12-Sheet Peel and Stick Backsplash Tile is the perfect solution for anyone looking to add a touch of elegance to their kitchen or bathroom. Made of high-quality brushed aluminum, these hexagonal tiles are not only easy to install but also durable and long-lasting. With a self-adhesive backing, they can be easily applied to any smooth surface, making them perfect for DIY projects. The black color and unique texture of these tiles make them ideal for both modern and traditional designs. Whether you are looking to update your kitchen backsplash or add a unique touch to your bathroom, these tiles are sure to impress. Rated 8.6 based on 10 JPOST Pros Easy to install, Versatile design, Durable material Cons Limited color options

6 Miscasa Peel and Stick Hexagon Backsplash Tile Miscasa Peel and Stick Hexagon Backsplash Tile View on Amazon 8.2 The Miscasa 12-Sheet Peel and Stick Hexagon Backsplash Tile is a perfect solution for those looking to upgrade their kitchen without the hassle of traditional tiling. The ceramic look matte white self-adhesive stick mosaic tile is easy to install and can transform your space in no time. The 12 white hexagon sheets provide ample coverage for most kitchen sizes. Plus, the self-adhesive feature means there's no need for grout or special tools. Upgrade your kitchen with the Miscasa 12-Sheet Peel and Stick Hexagon Backsplash Tile. Rated 8.2 based on 10 JPOST Pros Easy to install, Ceramic look, Matte finish Cons Not very durable

7 Mosaic Joy Mother of Pearl Hexagon Tiles Mosaic Joy Mother of Pearl Hexagon Tiles View on Amazon 8.1 The Moasic Joy 230 Pcs Mosaic Tiles Mother of Pearl Mosaic Pieces Hexagon Shape Supplies Bulk for Crafts White Mosaic Pieces for DIY Adult Crafts by Moasic Joy (11 OZ, Hexagon) Hexagon 11 oz. is a must-have for any DIY enthusiast. With 230 pieces of hexagon-shaped mother of pearl mosaic tiles in each package, this product is perfect for creating intricate and beautiful designs. The tiles are made from high-quality materials and come in a beautiful white color that is sure to complement any project. Whether you're a beginner or an experienced crafter, the Moasic Joy 230 Pcs Mosaic Tiles is the perfect addition to your craft supplies. Rated 8.1 based on 10 JPOST Pros 230 pieces, Hexagon shape, Mother of pearl Cons Limited color options

8 Soulscrafts Carrara 4 Inch Hexagon Mosaic Tile Soulscrafts Carrara 4 Inch Hexagon Mosaic Tile View on Amazon 7.6 Soulscrafts Italian White Carrara Marble 4 Inch Hexagon Mosaic Tile Matte is a versatile and elegant option for your kitchen backsplash, bathroom wall, or floor tile needs. Measuring 4 inches in length and with a thickness of 0.32 inches, this tile is made of high-quality Italian White Carrara Marble and comes in a set of 5 sheets per box. The hexagon shape adds a unique touch to any space, while the matte finish provides a modern and sleek look. This product is easy to install and maintain, making it a great choice for any DIY project or professional installation. Upgrade your home with the timeless beauty of Soulscrafts Italian White Carrara Marble. Rated 7.6 based on 10 JPOST Pros High-quality Italian marble, Stylish hexagon design, Suitable for various applications Cons May require professional installation

9 BeNice Peel and Stick Hexagon Marble Tiles BeNice Peel and Stick Hexagon Marble Tiles View on Amazon 7.3 The BeNice Peel and Stick Backsplash Kitchen Hexagon Marble Tiles are a great way to add a rustic touch to your kitchen or bathroom. These self-adhesive mosaic wall tile stickers come in a set of 5 sheets in a beautiful rustic beige color. The hexagon shape adds a unique touch to your backsplash, and the peel and stick design makes installation a breeze. Made with high-quality materials, these tiles are durable and long-lasting. Use them to create a stylish and functional backsplash in your home. Rated 7.3 based on 10 JPOST Pros Easy to install, No mess or grout, Waterproof and durable Cons Limited color options

10 CHENRUI 2 Inch Hexagon Mirror Mosaic Tile CHENRUI 2 Inch Hexagon Mirror Mosaic Tile View on Amazon 7.1 The 2 inch (50.8 mm) Hexagon Mirror Mosaic Tile Craft Mirrors 50pcs (Rose Gold) are a versatile and eye-catching addition to any DIY project. Made from high-quality materials, these mirrors are lightweight and easy to work with. They can be used for a variety of applications, including home decor, arts and crafts, and DIY projects. Their rose gold color adds a touch of elegance and sophistication to any design. With 50 pieces included in each set, you'll have plenty of mirrors to work with. Whether you're a seasoned crafter or just starting out, these mosaic tiles are sure to inspire your creativity. Rated 7.1 based on 10 JPOST Pros Rose gold color, 50 pieces in set, Hexagon shape Cons May be too small

FAQ

Q: What are hexagon mosaic tiles?

A: Hexagon mosaic tiles are small tiles that are arranged in a hexagonal shape to create a decorative pattern or design. They are typically made from a variety of materials including ceramic, glass, and stone.

Q: What are the most common uses for hexagon mosaic tiles?

A: Hexagon mosaic tiles are commonly used in home renovation projects for backsplashes, flooring, and shower walls. They are also popular in commercial settings such as restaurants and hotels.

Q: Are hexagon mosaic tiles difficult to install?

A: Installing hexagon mosaic tiles can be a bit more complex than traditional square tiles due to their unique shape. It is recommended that a professional installer is hired to ensure proper installation and a finished product that meets expectations.

Conclusions

In conclusion, hexagon mosaic tiles offer a versatile and stylish option for any kitchen or bathroom renovation project. Through our review process, we found a variety of options available on Amazon, from classic Carrara marble to trendy distressed wood looks, all with easy peel-and-stick installation. Whether you're looking for a backsplash or floor tile, there's a hexagon mosaic tile option to suit your needs. Encourage readers to explore the different options available and consider incorporating this timeless trend into their next home improvement project.