10 Best Non Adjustable Bed Risers Review

Our Top Picks

Looking for a simple and affordable way to increase the height of your bed and create additional storage space? Non-adjustable bed risers may be just what you need. We've researched and tested various products in this category to bring you the top options. Our essential criteria focused on materials used, weight capacity, and overall durability, and we also considered customer reviews to ensure that our recommendations are highly rated and effective. However, it's important to measure the dimensions of your bed frame legs to ensure compatibility before making a purchase. Expert recommendations include avoiding bed risers if you have a bed with built-in storage drawers and evenly distributing weight to prevent instability or collapse. Stay tuned for our top picks in non-adjustable bed risers.

1 iPrimio Bed Risers - Square, 3 Inch Lift, Heavy Duty, 4 Pack iPrimio Bed Risers - Square, 3 Inch Lift, Heavy Duty, 4 Pack View on Amazon 9.7 The iPrimio Bed Risers are heavy-duty, square-shaped furniture risers that offer a safe and sturdy 3-inch lift for your bed, couch, table or desk. With a weight capacity of up to 6800lbs, these bed raising blocks are perfect for college dorm rooms, apartments or any space where you need extra storage. Made with durable materials, these bed lifts come in a pack of 4 and are easy to install. Elevate your furniture and maximize your storage space with iPrimio Bed Risers. Rated 9.7 based on 10 JPOST Pros Heavy duty, Safe and sturdy, Multipurpose Cons May not fit all furniture

2 iPrimio Oversized Bed Risers, 3 Lift, 4 Pack iPrimio Oversized Bed Risers, 3 Lift, 4 Pack View on Amazon 9.5 The iPrimio Oversized Bed Risers are a great solution for anyone looking to add extra height to their bed, furniture, or couch. With a sturdy design that can hold up to 6000lbs, these bed raising blocks are perfect for college dorm rooms, apartments, and homes. Made from high-quality materials, these risers are durable and built to last. The square 3" lift provides ample space for storage underneath, making them a practical choice for small spaces. Overall, the iPrimio Oversized Bed Risers are a safe and reliable option for anyone in need of extra height and support. Rated 9.5 based on 10 JPOST Pros Heavy duty, Safe and sturdy, Versatile Cons May not fit all furniture

3 iPrimio Bed Risers Round Black 4-Pack iPrimio Bed Risers Round Black 4-Pack View on Amazon 9.2 The iPrimio Stackable Bed Risers are a heavy-duty solution to lifting furniture. With a 2-inch lift and the ability to hold up to 5000lbs, these round, black risers are perfect for dorms, couches, tables, and desks. The stackable design also allows for customizable height options. The risers fit caster wheels, ensuring furniture stays in place and is safe to use. Made with sturdy materials, these bed lifts are a safe and practical option for anyone in need of a little extra height. Rated 9.2 based on 10 JPOST Pros Heavy duty, Stackable, Safe and sturdy Cons May not fit all furniture

4 BTSD-home Bed Risers 3 Inch Black 4 Pack BTSD-home Bed Risers 3 Inch Black 4 Pack View on Amazon 8.8 BTSD-home Bed Risers are a game-changer for anyone looking to create additional storage space in their home. These heavy-duty stackable furniture risers can lift furniture by 3 or 6 inches, providing ample space underneath for storage boxes or bins. They come in a pack of 4 and are made of durable materials that can support up to 2000 pounds. Whether you're looking to raise your bed, couch, or table, these bed risers are a practical solution that can make a big difference in your home organization. Rated 8.8 based on 10 JPOST Pros Heavy duty, Stackable, Extra storage Cons Limited color options

5 Whynonap Bed Risers Set of 6 Whynonap Bed Risers Set of 6 View on Amazon 8.7 Whynonap Bed Risers are a set of 6 heavy-duty bed elevators designed to lift up to 3,000lbs of furniture. These black 3-inch lifts are perfect for raising sofas and tables to a more comfortable height. Made with durable materials, these bed risers are built to last and are a great investment for anyone looking to enhance their home's comfort and functionality. Rated 8.7 based on 10 JPOST Pros Heavy duty, Set of 6, Lifts up to 3, 000 lbs Cons May not fit all furniture

6 BTSD-home Bed Risers 3 inch Set of 4 BTSD-home Bed Risers 3 inch Set of 4 View on Amazon 8.2 BTSD-home Bed Risers are a great addition to your home if you're looking for more storage space. The heavy-duty furniture risers come in a set of four and are 3 inches high, providing ample room to store items under your bed or couch. Made with durable materials, these risers can support heavy furniture with ease. Perfect for those who need to elevate their furniture for medical reasons or just want to add some extra storage space, these risers are a must-have for any home. Rated 8.2 based on 10 JPOST Pros Heavy duty, Great for storage, Easy to install Cons Limited height options

7 MYMULIKE Bed Risers - Black 4 Pack MYMULIKE Bed Risers - Black 4 Pack View on Amazon 8.1 MYMULIKE Bed Risers are a must-have for anyone looking to elevate their furniture. These risers come in a 4-pack and are available in 4, 6, and 8-inch heights. They are made of durable materials that can support up to 6000lbs, making them perfect for couches, sofas, tables, and chairs. With a lift of 3 inches, these bed risers are perfect for those looking for a slight elevation. The black color of the risers makes them easy to blend in with any decor. Overall, MYMULIKE Bed Risers are a great investment for anyone looking to add a little height to their furniture. Rated 8.1 based on 10 JPOST Pros Supports up to 6000 lbs, Comes in multiple sizes, Easy to install Cons May not fit all furniture

8 Jeethemy Bed Risers Black 3 Set of 4 Jeethemy Bed Risers Black 3 Set of 4 View on Amazon 7.6 Jeethemy Bed Risers are the perfect addition to any home or office. These furniture risers elevate your desk, couch, sofa, table, or chair by 3 or 5 inches, creating extra storage space underneath. Made with heavy-duty materials, these risers can support up to 11000 lbs, making them perfect for any piece of furniture. The extra-large black rectangle design ensures that they won't slip or slide, keeping your furniture stable and secure. Upgrade your living space with Jeethemy Bed Risers today! Rated 7.6 based on 10 JPOST Pros Supports up to 11000 lbs, Extra Large size, Can increase height by 3 or 5 inches Cons May not fit all furniture

9 USION Bed Risers 3 Inch Upgraded USION Bed Risers 3 Inch Upgraded View on Amazon 7.5 The USION Bed Risers 3 Inch 2023 Upgraded are heavy-duty rectangular furniture risers that support up to 11,000lbs. These bed risers are perfect for college dorms, couches, tables, desks, and sofas. They are made of high-quality materials and are durable, sturdy, and oversized. The black rectangular design is sleek and modern, making them a great addition to any room. Upgrade your furniture with these bed risers to create more storage space and increase the height of your bed or furniture. Rated 7.5 based on 10 JPOST Pros Heavy duty, Supports up to 11000lbs, Oversized Cons May not fit all furniture

10 DuraCasa Bed Risers - 5 Inch, Black (4 pack) DuraCasa Bed Risers - 5 Inch, Black (4 pack) View on Amazon 7.1 The DuraCasa 5 Inch Bed Risers are heavy-duty furniture risers that provide an additional 5 inches of height, making them perfect for those in need of extra storage space under their bed or for those with a larger bed or furniture post size of 5.5 inches. Made with high-quality materials, these risers are durable and sturdy, able to support even the heaviest of furniture. These risers are also easy to install and come in a pack of 4, making them a convenient and practical solution for any home. Rated 7.1 based on 10 JPOST Pros Adds 5 inches of height, Fits large bed/furniture posts, Heavy-duty and durable Cons May be too high for some

FAQ

Q: What are non-adjustable bed risers?

A: Non-adjustable bed risers are designed to increase the height of your bed, allowing you to create more storage space underneath. They come in a variety of materials and sizes, and are usually placed under the legs of your bed frame.

Q: What are stackable bed risers?

A: Stackable bed risers are designed to provide additional height to your bed, just like non-adjustable bed risers. However, they come in multiple pieces that can be stacked on top of each other to create a taller lift. This allows for greater customization and flexibility in height adjustment.

Q: What are adjustable bed risers?

A: Adjustable bed risers are designed to provide a customizable lift for your bed. They come with adjustable height settings that allow you to raise or lower your bed to your desired height. This makes them a great option for those who want more control over the height of their bed.

Conclusions

After thorough research and review, we have found that non-adjustable bed risers are a practical and useful addition to any bedroom or living space. With options like the Jeethemy, iPrimio, and USION bed risers, there are many durable and heavy-duty choices available that can support up to 11,000lbs. These risers come in various shapes and sizes, allowing for easy customization and the ability to raise furniture by 2-3 inches. Overall, non-adjustable bed risers are a great investment for those looking to add extra storage space and improve the overall functionality of their living area.