10 Best Ride On Floor Scrubbers for 2023

Revolutionize your floor cleaning routine with our top-rated ride on floor scrubbers. Say goodbye to manual labor and hello to effortless sparkling floors!

By JESSICA SCHOEMAN
 
SEPTEMBER 1, 2023 17:55
10 Best Ride On Floor Scrubbers for 2023 (photo credit: PR)
Our Top Picks

SunMax Ride-On Floor Scrubber with Complete Set of Parts
SUNMAX SM70 Ride-On Floor Scrubber
SUNMAX SM70 Ride-On Floor Scrubber
Generic Automatic Floor Scrubber Machine
ELifecenter Emotor Riding Floor Scrubber Machine

Looking for the perfect ride on floor scrubber to efficiently clean large spaces like warehouses and commercial buildings? Look no further. We've researched and tested numerous products to bring you a comprehensive list of the best options on the market. Our analysis of essential criteria like cleaning power, size and maneuverability, and ease of use, along with customer reviews, ensures our recommendations are both effective and highly regarded. We offer expert insights and tips to help you navigate any challenges or considerations related to purchasing a ride on floor scrubber, from upfront costs to machine size and complexity. Stay tuned for our top recommendations, where we'll break down each product's features and benefits in detail.

1

SunMax Ride-On Floor Scrubber with Complete Set of Parts

9.7

The Ride-On Floor Scrubber RT70 is an impressive cleaning machine that is battery powered and comes with a complete set of parts. With a 22" brush, this automatic floor scrubber can quickly and efficiently clean large areas, making it ideal for commercial and industrial settings. Made with high-quality materials, this scrubber is durable and built to last. Its user-friendly controls make it easy to operate, and its compact size ensures that it can fit into tight spaces. Overall, the Ride-On Floor Scrubber RT70 is an excellent choice for anyone looking for a reliable and efficient cleaning solution.

Rated 9.7 based on 10
JPOST
Pros
Battery powered, Automatic operation, Complete set of parts
Cons
May require maintenance

2

SUNMAX SM70 Ride-On Floor Scrubber

9.4

The SM70 Ride-On Floor Scrubber is a powerful and efficient machine that can make cleaning floors a breeze. With a 22" brush and a complete set of parts, this floor scrubber is perfect for commercial and industrial use. It can easily clean large spaces, such as warehouses, manufacturing plants, and shopping malls, saving time and effort. The machine is made of high-quality materials, ensuring durability and reliability. Its easy-to-use controls make it simple to operate, and its compact design makes it easy to maneuver in tight spaces. Overall, the SM70 Ride-On Floor Scrubber is a great investment for anyone who needs a reliable and efficient floor cleaning machine.

Rated 9.4 based on 10
JPOST
Pros
Efficient cleaning, 22-inch brush, Complete set of parts
Cons
Requires training to use

3

SUNMAX SM70 Ride-On Floor Scrubber

9.3

The SM70 Ride-On Floor Scrubber is a must-have for anyone looking to efficiently clean large floors. With a 22" brush and a complete set of parts, this floor scrubber can tackle any job with ease. Its ride-on design allows for maximum comfort and control, while its powerful motor ensures a deep clean every time. Whether you're in a warehouse, a gym, or a shopping center, the SM70 Ride-On Floor Scrubber is the perfect tool for the job.

Rated 9.3 based on 10
JPOST
Pros
Efficient cleaning, Complete set of parts, Ease of use
Cons
Requires storage space

4

Generic Automatic Floor Scrubber Machine

9

The Emotor Automatic Ride-On Floor Scrubber Machine is a top-of-the-line battery-powered commercial sweeper cleaning equipment that offers high efficiency cleaning for large areas. With a 38" squeegee and 23.6" brush cleaning area, this square cleaner is perfect for industrial and commercial use. Its automatic ride-on feature allows for easy maneuverability and increased productivity, making it a popular choice for cleaning professionals. Additionally, its durable construction and powerful motor ensure long-lasting use and effective cleaning. If you're looking for a reliable and efficient floor scrubber, the Emotor Automatic Ride-On Floor Scrubber Machine is an excellent choice.

Rated 9 based on 10
JPOST
Pros
Automatic ride-on, Battery-powered, High efficiency cleaner
Cons
May not fit in tight spaces

5

ELifecenter Emotor Riding Floor Scrubber Machine

8.5

The Emotor Commercial Riding Floor Scrubber Machine is a powerful and efficient cleaning solution for industrial and commercial settings. With its large 21" brush and 21 gallon tank, this automatic battery-powered ride-on machine can cover large areas quickly and effectively. Its high efficiency ensures that floors are left spotless and dry in no time. Perfect for use in warehouses, factories, and other large facilities, this floor scrubber is a must-have for any business seeking to maintain a clean and safe work environment.

Rated 8.5 based on 10
JPOST
Pros
Efficient cleaning performance, Large tank capacity, Ride-on design for comfort
Cons
May be bulky to maneuver

6

Farag Janitorial Ride on Auto Floor Scrubber Machine

8.4

The Ride on Auto Floor Scrubber Machine 22'' with Battery, Brush is a heavy-duty cleaning machine that is perfect for commercial and industrial spaces. With a large cleaning width of 22 inches, this machine can cover a lot of ground quickly and efficiently. It comes equipped with a battery that provides long-lasting power, making it ideal for larger cleaning jobs. The brush attachment is also a great addition, allowing for deep cleaning of floors and removing tough stains. Overall, the Ride on Auto Floor Scrubber Machine is a great investment for businesses looking for a reliable and efficient cleaning solution.

Rated 8.4 based on 10
JPOST
Pros
Efficient cleaning, Easy to operate, Battery-powered
Cons
May require maintenance

7

Viper AS530R Ride-On Floor Scrubber

8.1

The Viper Cleaning Equipment 56385072 AS530R Ride-On Floor Scrubber is a powerful and efficient machine designed for commercial and industrial use. With a 20" cleaning path and a 19-gallon solution tank, this ride-on floor scrubber is perfect for cleaning large areas quickly and effectively. The 130Ah wet batteries and on-board charger ensure that the machine is always ready to go when you need it. Made from high-quality materials, the AS530R is built to last and can handle even the toughest cleaning jobs. Whether you're cleaning a warehouse, factory, or retail space, the Viper Cleaning Equipment 56385072 AS530R Ride-On Floor Scrubber is the perfect tool for the job.

Rated 8.1 based on 10
JPOST
Pros
Ride-on for easier cleaning, Large capacity for longer use, Efficient on-board charger
Cons
May not fit in small spaces

8

Generic Ride-On Micro-Scrubber with Wet Batteries

7.6

The Tennant T581 Ride-On Micro-Scrubber with 150AH Wet Batteries is a powerful cleaning machine that is perfect for commercial and industrial use. This scrubber is designed to effectively clean large areas with ease, thanks to its ride-on feature that allows you to cover more ground in less time. It comes with 150AH wet batteries that provide long-lasting power, making it perfect for use in high-traffic areas. The scrubber is also easy to operate and maneuver, with intuitive controls that make it simple to navigate around obstacles and tight spaces. With its durable construction and efficient cleaning capabilities, the Tennant T581 Ride-On Micro-Scrubber is an excellent investment for any business that needs to maintain clean, safe, and hygienic premises.

Rated 7.6 based on 10
JPOST
Pros
Ride-on for easy maneuverability, Micro-scrubber for thorough cleaning, 150AH wet batteries for longer use
Cons
May be expensive for some

9

Viper AS530R Ride-On Floor Scrubber

7.3

The Viper Cleaning Equipment AS530R Ride-On Floor Scrubber is a powerful and efficient machine designed for commercial use. With a 20-inch cleaning path and 19-gallon capacity, this scrubber is perfect for cleaning large spaces quickly and easily. Equipped with 140Ah wet batteries and an on-board charger, it provides reliable and long-lasting performance. Made with high-quality materials, this scrubber is built to last and withstand heavy use. Whether you need to clean a warehouse, gym, or other large facility, the Viper Cleaning Equipment AS530R Ride-On Floor Scrubber is an excellent choice that will save you time and effort.

Rated 7.3 based on 10
JPOST
Pros
Easy to operate, Large water tank, Efficient cleaning
Cons
May be too large

10

Minuteman SCV2832 Ride-On Auto Scrubber (Cylindrical)

7.1

The Minuteman SCV2832 32" Ride-On Auto Scrubber Battery Operated with Cylindrical Traction Drive is the perfect solution for large commercial and industrial cleaning needs. With its powerful battery-operated engine and cylindrical brush design, this scrubber can effectively clean large areas while saving time and energy. Its user-friendly controls and adjustable settings make it easy to operate, and the durable construction ensures long-lasting performance. Whether you need to clean warehouses, factories, or other large spaces, the Minuteman SCV2832 can get the job done quickly and efficiently.

Rated 7.1 based on 10
JPOST
Pros
32 inch cleaning path, Battery operated, Choice of drive
Cons
Heavy and bulky

FAQ

Q: How does a ride on floor scrubber work?

A: A ride on floor scrubber works by using rotating brushes to scrub the floor while simultaneously spraying water and cleaning solution onto the surface. The machine then sucks up the dirty water and solution into a recovery tank, leaving the floor clean and dry.

Q: What are the benefits of using a ride on floor scrubber?

A: There are many benefits to using a ride on floor scrubber, including increased efficiency and productivity, reduced labor costs, and improved cleaning results. These machines also help maintain a safer work environment by reducing slip and fall hazards.

Q: What types of surfaces can be cleaned with a ride on floor scrubber?

A: Ride on floor scrubbers are versatile machines that can be used on a variety of surfaces, including concrete, tile, and hardwood floors. They are commonly used in commercial and industrial settings such as warehouses, factories, and hospitals.

Conclusions

In conclusion, ride on floor scrubbers are an essential tool for keeping any space clean and tidy. As we have reviewed multiple products in this category, we can confidently say that there are many options available to suit different needs and preferences. The products we reviewed all have unique features and benefits, from cordless options to LED displays to multiple brush heads. No matter which ride on floor scrubber you choose, investing in one will save you time and effort in your cleaning routine. We encourage our readers to consider these products and find the one that best suits their needs.



