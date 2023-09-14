10 Best Selling 88 Key Keyboards for 2023

Our Top Picks

We've researched and tested several 88 key keyboards to provide you with the best options on the market. Whether you're a beginner or a professional musician, the right keyboard can have a significant impact on your playing experience. Key factors to consider include sound quality, key action, and additional features. Selecting the perfect keyboard can be challenging due to the vast array of options available. However, taking the time to research and analyze each product and reading customer reviews can help you make an informed decision that meets your needs and preferences. Stay tuned for our top-ranking products in this category.

1 Alesis Recital Digital Piano Keyboard Alesis Recital Digital Piano Keyboard View on Amazon 9.7 The Alesis Recital is a full-sized, 88-key digital piano keyboard that offers a semi-weighted feel for a more authentic playing experience. With 2x20W speakers, 5 voices, split and layer modes, and lesson mode, this piano is perfect for both beginner and intermediate players. The FX and piano lessons also add an extra layer of fun and education to your playing. Plus, its compact size makes it great for smaller spaces or on-the-go playing. Overall, the Alesis Recital is a versatile and affordable option for those looking to improve their piano skills. Rated 9.7 based on 10 JPOST Pros 88 semi-weighted keys, 2x20W speakers, Lesson mode and piano lessons Cons Limited to 5 voices

2 Kmise 88 Key Folding Piano. Kmise 88 Key Folding Piano. View on Amazon 9.5 The Kmise Folding Piano Keyboard is a versatile and portable digital piano that is perfect for musicians on-the-go. With 88 semi-weighted keys, Bluetooth MIDI connectivity, a sustain pedal, music sheet holder, and carrying bag, this piano offers a wide range of features for both beginner and advanced players. Its foldable design allows for easy storage and transportation, making it a great option for gigs, rehearsals, and practice sessions. Whether you're a professional musician or just starting out, the Kmise Folding Piano Keyboard is a great investment for anyone looking for a high-quality, portable digital piano. Rated 9.5 based on 10 JPOST Pros 88 keys semi-weighted, foldable and easy to carry, bluetooth MIDI and sustain pedal Cons Limited sound options

3 Amazon Basics Digital Piano 88 Key Keyboard Amazon Basics Digital Piano 88 Key Keyboard View on Amazon 9.3 The Amazon Basics Digital Piano 88 Key Semi-Weighted Keyboard is a great choice for both beginners and intermediate players. It comes with a sustain pedal, power supply, 2 speakers, and lesson mode, making it a complete package. The semi-weighted keys offer a realistic playing experience, while the lesson mode helps beginners learn at their own pace. The keyboard is also portable and lightweight, making it easy to carry to gigs or practice sessions. Overall, the Amazon Basics Digital Piano is a reliable and affordable option for anyone looking to improve their piano skills. Rated 9.3 based on 10 JPOST Pros 88 keys, Sustain pedal included, Lesson mode Cons Speakers not very loud

4 Alesis Recital Pro Digital Piano Keyboard Alesis Recital Pro Digital Piano Keyboard View on Amazon 9 The Alesis Recital Pro is a high-quality digital piano keyboard with 88 weighted keys and 2x20W speakers, perfect for musicians of all levels. With 12 different voices and a range of FX options, this keyboard offers endless creative possibilities. It also features a record and lesson mode, making it ideal for those who want to improve their skills. The display is clear and easy to read, and the keyboard is lightweight and easy to transport. Overall, the Alesis Recital Pro is a great choice for anyone who wants a versatile and reliable digital piano. Rated 9 based on 10 JPOST Pros 88 weighted keys, 2x20W speakers, Record and Lesson Mode Cons Limited sound selection

5 61-Key Beginners Electronic Keyboard Piano Set 61-Key Beginners Electronic Keyboard Piano Set View on Amazon 8.5 The Best Choice Products 61-Key Beginners Complete Electronic Keyboard Piano Set is the perfect tool for aspiring musicians looking to start their musical journey. With its lighted keys, LCD screen, and teaching modes, this keyboard is great for beginners, but also offers enough features for more experienced players. The set comes with a stand, bench, headphones, note stickers, and built-in speakers, making it the complete package for anyone looking to learn and practice their skills. The keyboard is easy to use and has a sleek design, while also being lightweight and portable. Overall, this set is a great value for anyone looking to start playing the keyboard. Rated 8.5 based on 10 JPOST Pros Complete set with accessories, Lighted keys and LCD screen, Teaching modes with note stickers Cons May not be suitable for advanced players

6 Finger Dance Folding Piano Electric Keyboard Finger Dance Folding Piano Electric Keyboard View on Amazon 8.2 The Finger Dance Folding Piano Electric Piano Keyboard is an excellent option for beginners and experienced players alike. With its full-size 88 keys and touch-sensitive design, this piano provides a realistic playing experience that is sure to impress. The wood grain finish and portable design make it both stylish and easy to transport. Additionally, the Bluetooth MIDI connection allows for seamless integration with other devices, making it perfect for use in a variety of settings. Overall, this is a great choice for anyone looking for a high-quality digital piano that won't break the bank. Rated 8.2 based on 10 JPOST Pros 88 touch-sensitive keys, Bluetooth MIDI connectivity, Portable and foldable design Cons Limited color options

7 Best Choice Products 54-Key Electronic Keyboard Piano Best Choice Products 54-Key Electronic Keyboard Piano View on Amazon 7.9 The Best Choice Products 54-Key Electronic Keyboard Piano is a fantastic option for beginners looking to learn the piano. This portable keyboard comes with a power adapter, teaching modes, music sheet stand, and built-in speakers, making it a complete set for anyone starting their musical journey. The LCD screen is a helpful addition that displays notes and chords, while the lightweight design and compact size make it easy to transport. Overall, this keyboard is a great investment for those looking to learn and grow their musical skills. Rated 7.9 based on 10 JPOST Pros 54 keys for beginners, Complete set with accessories, Teaching modes available Cons No sustain pedal included

8 Starfavor 88 Key Digital Piano SP-10 Bundle Starfavor 88 Key Digital Piano SP-10 Bundle View on Amazon 7.8 The Starfavor 88 Key Digital Piano Beginner Electric Keyboard is a fantastic option for those just starting to learn the piano. With its full size and semi-weighted keys, it provides a realistic and comfortable playing experience. The dual 30W speakers deliver rich and clear sound, while the included sustain pedal, power supply, stand, and piano stickers make this bundle a great value. Whether you're a beginner or an intermediate player, this digital piano has everything you need to practice and improve your skills. Rated 7.8 based on 10 JPOST Pros Full size keyboard, Semi-weighted keys, Dual 30W speakers Cons No headphones included

9 Longeye 88-Key Compact Digital Piano Set Longeye 88-Key Compact Digital Piano Set View on Amazon 7.5 The Longeye Piano Keyboard is a compact and portable digital piano that is perfect for beginners. With 88 semi-weighted full-size keys, this keyboard provides a realistic playing experience that is perfect for practicing and learning. The package comes with a stand, headphones, sustain pedal, and carrying case, making it easy to transport and play wherever you go. The white color gives it a sleek and modern look that will fit in with any decor. Overall, the Longeye Piano Keyboard is a great choice for anyone looking to start playing the piano. Rated 7.5 based on 10 JPOST Pros Compact and portable, Comes with complete accessories, Suitable for beginners Cons May not have advanced features

10 Starfavor SEK-88A Piano Keyboard Bundle Starfavor SEK-88A Piano Keyboard Bundle View on Amazon 7.1 The Starfavor Semi-weighted Piano Keyboard 88 Keys with Stand, Sustain Pedal, and Carrying Case, SEK-88A 88 Key Keyboard +Piano Stand +Pedal +Headphone is a comprehensive package that provides everything an aspiring musician needs to get started. With its semi-weighted keys, this keyboard offers the feel of a traditional piano while providing advanced features such as USB connectivity and a wide range of voices and effects. The included stand, sustain pedal, and carrying case make it easy to transport and set up for performances or practice sessions. Additionally, the headphones provide a private listening experience that allows for focused practice. Overall, the Starfavor Semi-weighted Piano Keyboard is an excellent choice for anyone looking for a versatile and high-quality keyboard. Rated 7.1 based on 10 JPOST Pros 88 semi-weighted keys, Comes with stand and sustain pedal, Includes carrying case Cons No mention of headphone quality

FAQ

Q: What is the difference between 88 key keyboards, MIDI keyboards, and 61 key keyboards?

A: The main difference between these three types of keyboards is the number of keys. 88 key keyboards are full-size keyboards with all the keys that a traditional piano would have. MIDI keyboards are typically smaller and lighter, with a focus on digital connectivity and compatibility with music production software. 61 key keyboards are a middle ground between the two, with enough keys to play a wide variety of music but still compact enough to be portable.

Q: Can I use a MIDI keyboard as a standalone instrument?

A: MIDI keyboards are primarily designed to be used as controllers for music production software. While some models may have built-in sounds and speakers, they are typically not as comprehensive as a traditional keyboard or synthesizer. However, with the right software and setup, it is possible to use a MIDI keyboard as a standalone instrument.

Q: What should I look for when choosing a keyboard?

A: When choosing a keyboard, consider your budget, the type of music you want to play, and your skill level. If you are a beginner, a 61 key keyboard may be a good place to start. If you are interested in music production, a MIDI keyboard with a range of assignable knobs and faders may be more suitable. For more advanced players, an 88 key keyboard with weighted keys and high-quality sound may be the best option. Ultimately, it is important to try out different models and find the one that feels the most comfortable and inspiring to play.

Conclusions

After conducting thorough research and reviewing several 88 key keyboards, it's clear that this category of instruments offers a diverse range of options for both beginners and more experienced players. From portable keyboards with teaching modes and LED screens to full-size digital pianos with weighted keys and powerful speakers, there's something for everyone. No matter your skill level or musical preferences, investing in an 88 key keyboard can open up a world of creative possibilities. So whether you're looking to purchase your first keyboard or upgrade to a more advanced model, take the time to explore the options and find the perfect fit for your needs.