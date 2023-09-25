10 Best Selling Desk Cell Phone Cradles for 2023

Our Top Picks

Desk cell phone cradles are a popular way to keep your phone within reach and provide a hands-free way to use your device while at your desk. They can help reduce neck and eye strain by positioning your device at a comfortable viewing angle. When selecting a cradle, consider the cradle's compatibility, stability, adjustability, ease of use, and customer reviews. Expert tips include selecting a model with a non-slip base and an adjustable viewing angle. By selecting the right cradle, you can improve your productivity and keep your phone within easy reach. Stay tuned for our top picks for the best desk cell phone cradles on the market.

1 Nulaxy Dual Folding Phone Stand. Nulaxy Dual Folding Phone Stand. View on Amazon 9.7 The Nulaxy Dual Folding Cell Phone Stand is a versatile phone holder that can accommodate a wide range of devices, including phones, tablets, and e-readers. The stand is fully adjustable, allowing you to customize the viewing angle and height to your liking. It is also foldable, making it easy to store when not in use. The stand is compatible with all phones and devices up to 12 inches, including the Nintendo Switch. Made with high-quality materials, this stand is built to last and provides a secure and stable base for your device. Whether you're watching videos, reading, or just browsing the web, the Nulaxy Dual Folding Cell Phone Stand is a great choice for anyone looking for a reliable and versatile phone holder. Rated 9.7 based on 10 JPOST Pros Fully adjustable, Folding design, Compatible with all phones Cons May not support heavier devices

2 Lamicall Foldable Phone Stand for Desk Lamicall Foldable Phone Stand for Desk View on Amazon 9.5 The Lamicall Foldable Phone Stand for Desk is a versatile and adjustable cell phone holder that is perfect for anyone looking to keep their phone within easy reach while working or browsing. Made from high-quality materials, this portable cellphone cradle is compatible with a wide range of smartphones, including the iPhone 13 Pro Max Mini, 12 11 XR X 8 7 6 Plus SE, and other 4-8'' smartphones. With its height-adjustable design, this desktop dock can be easily customized to suit your individual needs, making it a great choice for home, office, or travel use. Whether you're watching videos, browsing the web, or typing out emails, the Lamicall Foldable Phone Stand for Desk is a reliable and convenient accessory that is sure to enhance your smartphone experience. Rated 9.5 based on 10 JPOST Pros Height adjustable, Foldable and portable, Compatible with multiple devices Cons May not fit bulky cases

3 Lamicall Cell Phone Stand Phone Dock Black Lamicall Cell Phone Stand Phone Dock Black View on Amazon 9.1 The Lamicall Cell Phone Stand is a versatile and convenient accessory for anyone who spends a lot of time on their phone. Made from durable aluminum, it can hold a variety of phone sizes securely in both portrait and landscape mode. With its sleek black design, it's perfect for use in the office or on your desk at home. The stand's adjustable angle allows for comfortable viewing and easy access to your phone's features. It's also lightweight and compact, making it easy to take with you on the go. Whether you're streaming videos, reading articles, or taking video calls, the Lamicall Cell Phone Stand is a must-have accessory for any smartphone user. Rated 9.1 based on 10 JPOST Pros Sturdy and durable, Adjustable viewing angle, Compatible with various devices Cons May not accommodate cases

4 Nulaxy Dual Folding Phone Stand. Nulaxy Dual Folding Phone Stand. View on Amazon 8.9 The Nulaxy 2 Pack Dual Folding Cell Phone Stand is a versatile and fully adjustable desktop phone holder that is compatible with all phones, including Phone 14 13 12 Pro Xs Xs Max Xr X 8. Made with high-quality materials, this phone stand is durable and built to last. It allows for easy viewing and hands-free use, making it perfect for video calls, watching movies, or reading. The foldable design makes it portable and easy to store, making it an ideal choice for those who are on-the-go. Available in black and silver, this phone stand is a must-have for anyone looking for a reliable and convenient way to hold their phone. Rated 8.9 based on 10 JPOST Pros Dual folding stand, Fully adjustable angles, Compatible with all phones Cons May not fit with phone case

5 Scosche MAGVM2B Magnetic Cell Phone Holder Mount Scosche MAGVM2B Magnetic Cell Phone Holder Mount View on Amazon 8.6 The Scosche MAGVM2B Magnetic Cell Phone Holder Mount For Car is a must-have for any driver who wants to stay connected on the go. This universal mount securely attaches to any air vent and holds all devices in place with powerful magnets. Its compact design is perfect for those who prefer a minimalist look in their car. Plus, the frustration-free packaging makes it easy to install right out of the box. Whether you're using your phone for navigation or hands-free calling, this mount will keep your device safely in view and within reach. Rated 8.6 based on 10 JPOST Pros Strong magnet, Easy installation, Adjustable angle Cons May block air vent

6 Lamicall Phone Stand Lamicall Phone Stand View on Amazon 8.2 The Lamicall Adjustable Cell Phone Stand is a must-have for anyone who spends a lot of time on their phone. This desk phone holder is compatible with a wide range of smartphones, including iPhones and Androids, and can accommodate phones between 4-8 inches in size. Made with high-quality materials, this stand is both durable and lightweight. It is perfect for use in the office or at home, allowing you to keep your phone at a comfortable viewing angle while you work or relax. The adjustable design makes it easy to find the perfect angle, and the sleek black finish adds a touch of sophistication to any workspace. Whether you're watching videos, taking calls, or browsing the internet, the Lamicall Adjustable Cell Phone Stand is the perfect accessory for your smartphone. Rated 8.2 based on 10 JPOST Pros Adjustable for different phones, Sturdy and well made, Allows for hands-free use Cons May not accommodate thick cases

7 Scosche 4-in-1 Car Phone Holder Black Scosche 4-in-1 Car Phone Holder Black View on Amazon 8 The Scosche IHW10 4-in-1 Car Phone Holder is a versatile solution for keeping your phone securely in place while driving. It can be mounted on your windshield, dashboard, vent, or cup holder, giving you the flexibility to find the perfect spot for your phone. The stick grip suction cup base ensures a strong hold without the need for magnets, while the non-slip arms securely grip your phone without scratching it. Its adjustable design is compatible with most smartphones, making it a must-have for any driver looking for a safe and convenient way to use their phone while on the road. Rated 8 based on 10 JPOST Pros Multiple mounting options, Stick grip suction cup, Non-magnetic Cons May not fit all phones

8 MEISO Cell Phone Stand Navy Blue MEISO Cell Phone Stand Navy Blue View on Amazon 7.7 The MEISO Cell Phone Stand is the perfect desktop accessory for anyone looking for a convenient and stylish way to keep their phone or tablet upright and within reach. This fully foldable phone holder is compatible with a wide range of devices, including iPhones, Samsung Galaxies, and iPads up to 10 inches in size. Made from high-quality materials, this mobile phone cradle dock is sturdy and durable, while its navy blue color adds a touch of elegance to any desk or workspace. Whether you're using your phone for work, streaming video content, or simply keeping up with your social media feeds, the MEISO Cell Phone Stand is an essential accessory that you won't want to be without. Rated 7.7 based on 10 JPOST Pros Fully foldable, Compatible with many devices, Sturdy and durable Cons Limited color options

9 Saber-toothed Tiger Phone Stand Saber-toothed Tiger Phone Stand View on Amazon 7.3 The Cell Phone Stand is a versatile and durable device that is perfect for use in the office, at home, in bed, or at school. This cute desktop facetime phone holder is made of high-quality metal and is compatible with a wide range of devices, including the iPhone 14 13 12 11, iPad Mini, and various tablets. The stand is lightweight and compact, making it easy to carry around with you wherever you go. Whether you're using it to watch videos, make calls, or browse the internet, the Cell Phone Stand is an essential accessory for any smartphone or tablet user. Rated 7.3 based on 10 JPOST Pros Sturdy metal construction, Compatible with various devices, Cute and stylish design Cons May not fit larger devices

10 Aoviho Desk Phone Stand Aluminum Cradle. Aoviho Desk Phone Stand Aluminum Cradle. View on Amazon 7.1 The Aoviho Desk Cell Phone Stand is a versatile and sturdy phone holder that is perfect for a variety of uses. Made from durable aluminum, this phone cradle dock is compatible with a wide range of smartphones, including the iPhone 14, 13, 12 pro, 11, X, Xs max, 8, 7, 6, 6s Plus, SE, 5, 5s SE Samsung, and all other smart phones. With its sleek and stylish design, this phone holder is perfect for use on your desk, nightstand, or anywhere else you need to keep your phone within easy reach. Whether you're using your phone to watch videos, read articles, or simply stay connected with friends and family, the Aoviho Desk Cell Phone Stand is the perfect accessory for any smartphone user. Rated 7.1 based on 10 JPOST Pros Sturdy aluminum construction, Compatible with various phone models, Sleek and modern design Cons May not fit phone with thick cases

FAQ

Q: Can I use a desk cell phone cradle for any type of phone?

A: Most desk cell phone cradles are adjustable and can fit a wide range of phone sizes. However, it's always best to check the product specifications before purchasing to ensure your phone will fit securely.

Q: Are car cell phone cradles safe to use while driving?

A: Yes, using a car cell phone cradle can actually increase safety while driving. It allows you to easily access your phone for GPS navigation or hands-free calling, without needing to take your eyes off the road.

Q: Can a wall cell phone cradle damage my phone?

A: As long as the wall cell phone cradle is installed properly and securely, it should not damage your phone. However, it's always a good idea to double-check the product specifications and installation instructions before using any type of cradle.

Conclusions

In conclusion, after reviewing a variety of desk cell phone cradles, it's clear that there are many options available to suit different needs and preferences. Whether you're looking for a magnetic mount for your car or a versatile stand for your desk, there are products out there that can provide the functionality and convenience you're looking for. It's important to consider factors like compatibility with your device, adjustability, and ease of use when choosing a desk cell phone cradle, but with so many great options on the market, you're sure to find one that works for you. So, if you're tired of holding your phone all day or struggling to prop it up while you work, why not give a desk cell phone cradle a try?