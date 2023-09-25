10 Best Selling Door Knobs for 2023

Our Top Picks

Looking for the perfect door knob to enhance your home or office? Look no further than our comprehensive list of the best products on the market. Our team of experts researched and tested various door knobs, taking into account essential factors such as durability, ease of installation, and design, as well as customer reviews. We understand that every customer has unique preferences, so we've provided a range of options to suit different styles and budgets. Whether you're after a traditional or modern design, investing in a high-quality door knob is essential for protecting your property and adding value. Stay tuned for our top picks and expert insights to help you make the right decision.

1 Stylever 6 Pack Privacy Door Handle Lever Sets Stylever 6 Pack Privacy Door Handle Lever Sets View on Amazon 9.9 The Stylever 6 Pack - Privacy Square Black Door Handle Lever Sets are perfect for those seeking a contemporary and sleek design for their doors. These reversible, keyless sets come in a pack of 6 and are suitable for both left and right-handed doors. They are ideal for bedrooms and bathrooms where privacy is needed. With their easy installation process and durable materials, these black door knob and door lever sets are a great addition to any modern home. Rated 9.9 based on 10 JPOST Pros Privacy feature, Contemporary design, Reversible for left/right hand Cons May not fit all doors

2 Stylever Square Door Handle Lever Set - Black Stylever Square Door Handle Lever Set - Black View on Amazon 9.5 The 6 Pack of Contemporary Square Door Handle Lever Sets in Black are the perfect addition to any modern home. These passage sets are designed for hallway and closet doors, and their sleek and stylish design will elevate the look of any room. Made from high-quality materials, these door handles are both durable and functional. They are easy to install and come with all the necessary hardware for a hassle-free installation. Whether you are renovating your home or simply updating your door handles, these lever sets are a great choice. Rated 9.5 based on 10 JPOST Pros Stylish contemporary design, Easy to install, Durable and long-lasting Cons May not fit all doors

3 BESTTEN Keyed Entry Door Knob with Lock BESTTEN Keyed Entry Door Knob with Lock View on Amazon 9.2 The BESTTEN Keyed Entry Door Knob with Lock in Satin Nickel is a versatile and durable option for both interior and exterior doors. The standard ball design and secure lock provide peace of mind while the sleek satin nickel finish adds a touch of modern elegance to any home decor. Easy to install and use, this door knob is perfect for home renovations or upgrades. Rated 9.2 based on 10 JPOST Pros Easy to install, Durable construction, Secure locking mechanism Cons May not fit all doors

4 Probrico Bed/Bath Knobs Privacy Lockset, Brushed Nickel (5 Pack) Probrico Bed/Bath Knobs Privacy Lockset, Brushed Nickel (5 Pack) View on Amazon 8.9 The Probrico Brushed Nickel Bed/Bath Knobs Keyless Privacy Interior Doors Locksets are a great addition to any home. These locksets are perfect for bedrooms and bathrooms and provide keyless privacy. The brushed nickel finish gives a sleek look and the 5 pack is perfect for multiple doors. Installation is easy and the locksets come with all necessary hardware. Overall, a great choice for those looking for a stylish and functional lockset for their interior doors. Rated 8.9 based on 10 JPOST Pros Easy to install, Durable material, Keyless entry Cons May not fit all doors

5 Probrico Classic Closet Door Knobs 6 Pack Probrico Classic Closet Door Knobs 6 Pack View on Amazon 8.5 Probrico offers a pack of 6 classic closet door knobs that are perfect for those who want to add a touch of elegance to their home decor. These individual non-turning dummy door knobs are made of high-quality materials and come in a sleek black finish that will complement any interior design style. They are easy to install and come in a pack of 6, making them a cost-effective solution for those who want to update their home's hardware. These knobs are perfect for closet doors, pantry doors, and any other non-locking interior doors. Upgrade your home's style with Probrico's classic closet door knobs. Rated 8.5 based on 10 JPOST Pros Easy installation, Classic design, Durable material Cons Limited color options

6 Amazon Basics Exterior Door Knob With Lock Coastal Satin Nickel Amazon Basics Exterior Door Knob With Lock Coastal Satin Nickel View on Amazon 8.2 The Amazon Basics Exterior Door Knob With Lock, Coastal, Satin Nickel is a high-quality and durable option for securing your home's entryway. Made from sturdy materials, this door knob is easy to install and comes with all the necessary hardware. Its sleek satin nickel finish adds a touch of style to your door, while the lock ensures your safety and privacy. Whether you're upgrading your home's security or simply replacing an old door knob, the Amazon Basics Exterior Door Knob With Lock is a great choice. Rated 8.2 based on 10 JPOST Pros Durable satin nickel finish, Easy to install, Comes with 2 keys Cons May not fit all doors

7 Probrico Black Door Knobs 6 Pack, Privacy Function Probrico Black Door Knobs 6 Pack, Privacy Function View on Amazon 8.1 Probrico 6 Pack Black Door Knobs are perfect for adding a touch of sophistication to your interior doors. Made from durable stainless steel, these round ball doorknobs come equipped with a privacy function, making them ideal for bedroom and bathroom doors. With easy installation and a sleek black finish, these door handles are a great addition to any home dÃ©cor. Rated 8.1 based on 10 JPOST Pros Easy to install, Good quality, Smooth operation Cons Can be noisy

8 KNOBWELL Matte Black Privacy Door Knob (6 Pack) KNOBWELL Matte Black Privacy Door Knob (6 Pack) View on Amazon 7.7 KNOBWELL 6 Pack Matte Black Door Knob Privacy Locking Door Knob is perfect for those who want to add a touch of elegance and style to their home decor. Made of high-quality materials, these door knobs are durable and long-lasting. They are easy to install and come with all the necessary hardware. These door knobs provide privacy and security, making them perfect for bedroom and bathroom doors. The sleek matte black finish adds a modern touch to any room. With this 6 pack, you can easily update all the doors in your home. Overall, these door knobs are a great purchase for anyone looking for a stylish and functional upgrade to their doors. Rated 7.7 based on 10 JPOST Pros Easy to install, Durable build quality, Sleek design Cons May not fit all doors

9 KNOBWELL Matte Black Privacy Door Knobs KNOBWELL Matte Black Privacy Door Knobs View on Amazon 7.4 KNOBWELL 10 Pack Matte Black Door Knobs Privacy Door Knob is a set of 10 locking door knobs that are perfect for your bedroom, bathroom, and other interior doors. Made of high-quality materials, these door knobs are durable and easy to install. With a sleek matte black finish, they add a touch of elegance to any room. The privacy lock ensures your safety and privacy, making them ideal for bedrooms and bathrooms. These door knobs are also great for storage rooms, closets, and other areas where privacy is desired. Upgrade your home with KNOBWELL 10 Pack Matte Black Door Knobs Privacy Door Knob today! Rated 7.4 based on 10 JPOST Pros Matte black finish, Easy installation, Privacy lock function Cons May not fit all doors

10 Probrico Privacy Door Knobs Satin Nickel Finish Probrico Privacy Door Knobs Satin Nickel Finish View on Amazon 7.1 Probrico's 10 Pack Bed/Bath Room Round Door Knob is the perfect solution for homeowners looking to upgrade their interior door handles. This set comes with satin nickel finished knobs that add a touch of elegance to any room. The privacy function also makes it ideal for use in bathrooms and bedrooms. The keyless thumb turn lock on the inside ensures privacy and security while the easy installation process makes it accessible for anyone to install. This pack of 10 also provides excellent value for money. Upgrade your home with Probrico's 10 Pack Bed/Bath Room Round Door Knob. Rated 7.1 based on 10 JPOST Pros Easy to install, Stylish design, Provides privacy Cons May not fit all doors

FAQ

Q: What are the differences between door knobs, door pulls, and door handles?

A: Door knobs are typically round and turn to open and close a door, while door pulls are more elongated and require pulling to open. Door handles are typically designed to be both functional and aesthetically pleasing, with a variety of shapes and styles available to fit any decor.

Q: How do I choose the right door hardware for my home?

A: Consider the style of your home and the overall aesthetic you are going for. If you have a more traditional home, a classic door knob may be the best choice. If you have a more modern home, a sleek door handle or pull may be more appropriate. Additionally, consider the functionality you need - for example, a door handle with a lock may be necessary for a bedroom or bathroom.

Q: Are door knobs, door pulls, and door handles easy to install?

A: Installation difficulty can vary depending on the specific hardware and the expertise of the installer. However, many door knobs, door pulls, and door handles can be easily installed with basic tools and some DIY knowledge. If you are unsure about installation, it may be best to consult a professional.

Conclusions

After thoroughly reviewing various door knobs options, it's clear that each product has its unique features and benefits. Whether you're looking for a contemporary style or a classic design, there's a door knob set that fits your needs. From keyless privacy locks to dummy handles for laundry rooms and hallways, the options are endless. With so many affordable and high-quality products available on the market, upgrading your home's door knobs has never been easier. Don't settle for outdated or faulty door knobs - take action today and elevate your home's functionality and style.