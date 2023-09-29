10 Best Selling Whole House Filters for 2023

Our Top Picks

Looking for clean and safe water in your entire house? Whole house filters are the solution. These filters remove impurities such as chlorine, sediment, and heavy metals from your water supply, making it taste better and protecting your appliances from damage caused by contaminants. In addition, they give you peace of mind, knowing that your family is drinking clean and safe water. However, selecting a whole house filter can be challenging. It is important to consider the type and size of the filter, the flow rate, the maintenance requirements, and customer reviews. Our team has researched and tested many products to bring you the top-ranking whole house filters available on the market. Stay tuned to find the best option for your household.

The Express Water 2-Year Whole House Water Filter Set is a great investment for those who want clean and safe water throughout their home. The kit includes 3 stage water filtration replacement cartridges that effectively remove sediment, chlorine, and other harmful contaminants, ensuring that your water is not only clean but also tasty. The high capacity coconut shell carbon filters have a 5-micron rating and are easy to replace, making maintenance a breeze. With a size of 4.5" x 20" inches, this set is suitable for most homes and will provide clean water for up to 2 years. Protect your family and home with the Express Water 2-Year Whole House Water Filter Set.
Pros: 2-year lifespan, 3-stage filtration, high capacity filters
Cons: may require professional installation

The Express Water Whole House 3 Stage Heavy Metal and Anti Scale Water Filter Set is a high-quality filtration system that is perfect for those looking for clean and safe water throughout their home. With a combination of Polyphosphate, Carbon Block, KDF High Capacity Cartridge Filters, and a 5 Micron 4.5" x 20" inch 1 Heavy Metals + Anti-Scale filter, this set removes heavy metals, chlorine, rust, and other contaminants from your water supply. It's easy to install and maintain, making it a great investment for anyone who wants to improve their water quality.
Pros: Removes heavy metals, Reduces scale buildup, Easy to install
Cons: May not fit all homes

The GE FXWPC Whole House Water Filter is a NSF certified replacement filter that reduces sediment, rust, and other impurities from your water. It is recommended to replace every 3 months for best results and comes in a pack of 2 filters. This filter is easy to install and compatible with most water filtration systems. Its compact size allows it to fit in tight spaces, and its effective filtration ensures clean and safe water for your household.
Pros: NSF certified for purity, Reduces sediment and rust, Replace every 3 months
Cons: May not fit all systems

The Express Water 10 Pack Sediment Replacement Filter is a must-have for anyone who wants to ensure the cleanliness of their water. These high-capacity 5-micron filters are easy to install and compatible with most whole house filtration systems. Made with durable, long-lasting materials, the 4.5" x 20" inch filters effectively remove sediment, rust, and other particles from your water supply. With this pack of 10 filters, you can rest assured knowing that you'll have clean water for months to come. Upgrade your filtration system with the Express Water Sediment Replacement Filter.
Pros: High capacity 5 micron filter, 10 pack replacement filters, Fits standard 4.5" x 20" filter housings
Cons: May require frequent replacement

Golden Icepure 1 Micron 2.5" x 10" Whole House CTO Carbon Water Filter Cartridge Replacement is a high-quality product that provides clean and safe drinking water for your household. It is compatible with various countertop systems, including Dupont WFPFC8002, WFPFC9001, FXWTC, SCWH-5, WHEF-WHWC, WHCF-WHWC, AMZN-SCWH-5. This 4-pack filter cartridge replacement is easy to install and removes impurities like chlorine, sediment, and rust, giving you pure and fresh-tasting water. The filter cartridge has a lifespan of 6 months, and it is made of durable materials that guarantee long-lasting use. With Golden Icepure 1 Micron 2.5" x 10" Whole House CTO Carbon Water Filter Cartridge Replacement, you can be sure of safe and healthy drinking water for your family.
Pros: Effective filtration, Easy installation, Compatible with multiple models
Cons: May clog quickly

The GE FXHSC Whole House Water Filter is a reliable and effective solution for anyone looking to improve the quality of their home's water supply. This NSF-certified filter reduces sediment, rust, and other impurities, ensuring that your water is clean and safe for use. With easy replacement every three months, this pack of one filter is a cost-effective way to maintain high-quality water throughout your home. Plus, the filter's size and weight make it easy to install and replace, even for those with little plumbing experience.
Pros: NSF certified, Reduces impurities, Easy to replace
Cons: May clog quickly

The Membrane Solutions 10 Micron 10"x2.5" String Wound Whole House Water Filter Replacement Cartridge Universal Sediment Filters for Well Water - 6 Pack is a must-have for those who want to keep their home water clean and safe. These filters are made of high-quality materials and are designed to fit most standard whole house water filtration systems. They are effective at removing sediment, rust, and other particles that can cause water to taste and smell bad. The 10-micron rating ensures that even the smallest particles are captured, leaving you with clean and fresh water. With a pack of six, you'll have plenty of replacement filters to keep your water filtration system running smoothly.
Pros: 10 micron filtration, Universal fit, 6 pack for convenience
Cons: May clog quickly

The PUREPLUS 5 Micron 4.5" x 10" Whole House String Wound Sediment Filter is an excellent choice for those looking to improve the quality of their well water. This replacement cartridge is compatible with several popular filtration systems and comes in a convenient pack of three. With a 5 micron filtration rating, it effectively removes sediment, sand, and other particles from your water, ensuring that it is clean and safe to use. The filter is made from high-quality materials and is easy to install and replace. Whether you're using it for drinking, cooking, or bathing, this sediment filter is a must-have for any well water system.
Pros: Effective at removing sediment, Durable construction, Easy to install
Cons: May clog faster for heavy use

The SimPure Whole House Water Big Filter Housing (DB10C) is a high-quality sediment water filter system that is perfect for well water filtration. With its 1" NPT brass port and clear housing, this filter system is easy to install and maintain. The 10" x 4.5" size makes it suitable for whole home water filtration, providing clean and safe water for all your household needs. Made with durable materials, this system is built to last and is a great investment for anyone looking to improve their water quality.
Pros: Whole home filtration, Easy to install, Clear housing to monitor
Cons: May not fit all pipes

The Lafiucy Sediment Water Filter Cartridge is a high-quality replacement filter that is compatible with 10-inch RO units. With a 5-micron rating, it effectively removes sediment, rust, and other impurities from your home's water supply. This 6-pack of 10"x 2.5" cartridges is easy to install and will provide your household with clean, refreshing water for your daily needs. Don't compromise on the quality of your water - try the Lafiucy Sediment Water Filter Cartridge today.
Pros: 5 micron filtration, compatible with most RO units, 6 pack for convenience
Cons: May clog faster

FAQ

Q: What are whole house filters?

A: Whole house filters are filtration systems that are installed at the point where water enters a house, usually near the main water line. These filters are designed to remove contaminants from all the water that comes into the house, including the water used for bathing, cooking, and drinking.

Q: What are faucet filters?

A: Faucet filters are small filters that can be attached to a faucet to remove impurities from the water that comes out of the faucet. These filters are typically used for drinking water, and they can be a convenient and affordable way to improve the taste and quality of your tap water.

Q: How often should replacement filters be changed?

A: The frequency with which replacement filters should be changed will depend on the specific filter you are using, as well as the quality of the water in your area. As a general rule, though, most filters will need to be changed every three to six months to maintain their effectiveness. It's important to follow the manufacturer's recommendations for your specific filter to ensure that it is working as intended.

Conclusions

After conducting thorough research and testing on a variety of whole house filter options, it's clear that these products offer a valuable solution for improving the overall quality of household water. From sediment removal to heavy metal filtration, each filter in this category has its own unique benefits and can be customized to fit specific needs. Whether you're looking to improve the taste of drinking water or protect your home's plumbing system, investing in a whole house filter is a smart choice. With so many great options available, it's easy to find the perfect filter set for your home.