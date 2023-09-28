10 Best Table Microphone Stands for 2023

Our Top Picks

If you're looking to record audio or conduct interviews from a table or desk, a table microphone stand is essential. After extensive research and testing, we've compiled a comprehensive list of the best products on the market. Our analysis took into consideration the durability, stability, adjustability, and compatibility with various microphone types, as well as expert insights and customer reviews. Using a table microphone stand can improve sound quality and reduce background noise and vibrations, but it's important to choose one that's compatible with your microphone and adjustable to your recording needs. Keep reading for our top picks and expert tips before making your purchase.

1 InnoGear Desktop Microphone Stand Pack of 2 InnoGear Desktop Microphone Stand Pack of 2 View on Amazon 9.9 The InnoGear Desktop Microphone Stand is a pack of 2 upgraded adjustable table mic stands that come with a mic clip and a 5/8" male to 3/8" female screw. These stands are perfect for holding Blue Yeti, Snowball Spark, and other microphones securely in place for your recording needs. The stands are made of durable materials and are easy to adjust to the perfect height and angle. They are also lightweight and portable, making them great for on-the-go recording sessions. Overall, these stands are a great investment for anyone looking to take their recording setup to the next level. Rated 9.9 based on 10 JPOST Pros Upgraded design, Adjustable height, Pack of 2 Cons May not fit all microphones

2 Pyle Desktop Microphone Stand PMKS8 Black. Pyle Desktop Microphone Stand PMKS8 Black. View on Amazon 9.5 The Pyle Desktop Microphone Stand is an essential accessory for any podcaster, musician, or voiceover artist. Its flexible 8.2'' inch gooseneck mount allows for easy positioning of the microphone, while the solid U shape base ensures stability on any table, desk, or counter. Made with durable materials, this stand is built to last and is compatible with a wide range of microphones. Whether you're recording a podcast or streaming a live performance, the Pyle Desktop Microphone Stand is the perfect solution for your audio needs. Rated 9.5 based on 10 JPOST Pros Flexible gooseneck, Solid U-shaped base, Universal compatibility Cons Limited height adjustment

3 InnoGear Mic Stand Desk with Shock Mount Clip InnoGear Mic Stand Desk with Shock Mount Clip View on Amazon 9.2 The InnoGear Mic Stand Desk is the perfect solution for anyone looking to improve their audio recording setup. With its adjustable desktop stand and shock mount mic clip, this stand can accommodate a variety of microphones including the Blue Yeti, Hyper X QuadCast S, AT2020, Fifine K669B, Shure SM58, SM48, PGA48, and more. The included pop filter helps to reduce unwanted background noise, ensuring crystal clear sound quality. The 3/8" to 5/8" adapter ensures universal compatibility, while the sturdy construction ensures stability during recording sessions. Whether you're a podcaster, musician, or voiceover artist, the InnoGear Mic Stand Desk is a must-have accessory for your audio setup. Rated 9.2 based on 10 JPOST Pros Adjustable height and angle, Shock mount and pop filter, Compatible with multiple microphones Cons May not fit all desks

4 BILIONE Desktop Microphone Stand with Clip and Adapter BILIONE Desktop Microphone Stand with Clip and Adapter View on Amazon 9 The BILIONE 3 in 1 Multi-Function Desktop Microphone Stand is a versatile and adjustable stand perfect for any podcaster, musician, or YouTuber. This stand comes with a microphone clip, cell phone clip, and a 5/8" male to 3/8" female metal adapter, making it compatible with a wide range of devices. The adjustable design allows for easy customization to fit any setup, and the sturdy metal construction ensures durability. Whether you're recording music, podcasting, or streaming, the BILIONE 3 in 1 Multi-Function Desktop Microphone Stand is a reliable and convenient option. Rated 9 based on 10 JPOST Pros Multi-functional, Adjustable, Sturdy Cons May not fit all mics

5 Auphonix PRO Mic Arm Stand Auphonix PRO Mic Arm Stand View on Amazon 8.6 The AUPHONIX PRO Mic Arm Stand is a versatile and durable microphone stand that is perfect for streamers, podcasters, and content creators. It features a scissor boom and clamp that can be easily adjusted to fit your microphone and desk or table. This stand is compatible with standard shock mounts, making it a great option for those who have more advanced microphones. The AUPHONIX PRO Mic Arm Stand is made with high-quality materials and is built to last, making it a great investment for anyone who wants to improve the quality of their audio recordings. Rated 8.6 based on 10 JPOST Pros Sturdy and durable, Adjustable and flexible, Compatible with various microphones Cons Clamp may not fit all desks

6 InnoGear Desktop Microphone Stand InnoGear Desktop Microphone Stand View on Amazon 8.2 The InnoGear Desktop Microphone Stand is a versatile and sturdy option for anyone in need of a reliable mic stand for broadcasting, podcasting, or recording. With a weighted base and shock mount mic clip, this stand provides stability and reduces unwanted vibrations or noise. It also comes with a 3/8" to 5/8" adapter and adjustable height, making it compatible with a variety of microphone models, including the popular Hyper X QuadCast, Fifine K669B, AT2020, Shure SM58, and PGA48. Its sleek design and easy assembly make it a great addition to any workspace or home studio. Rated 8.2 based on 10 JPOST Pros Sturdy weighted base, Adjustable height, Compatible with various mics Cons May not fit all desks

7 Moukey Boom Mic Stand MMS-5 Moukey Boom Mic Stand MMS-5 View on Amazon 7.9 The Moukey Boom Mic Stand Desk is a versatile and adjustable desktop microphone stand that is perfect for podcasters, gamers, and musicians. It features a non-slip mic clip and a gear fixing system to ensure your microphone stays in place. The stand has a max bearing weight of 1.1 pounds and comes with 3/8" and 5/8" adapters to fit a variety of microphones. Its compact size and boom arm make it a great option for those with limited space. Overall, the Moukey Boom Mic Stand Desk is a reliable and affordable option for anyone in need of a desktop microphone stand. Rated 7.9 based on 10 JPOST Pros Adjustable, Non-slip mic clip, Gear fixing Cons Limited weight capacity

8 Moukey Desk Mic Stand MMs-2 1 pack. Moukey Desk Mic Stand MMs-2 1 pack. View on Amazon 7.7 The Moukey Desk Mic Stand is a versatile and adjustable microphone stand that fits most microphones with its 5/8" male to 3/8" female screw. Its non-slip mic clip ensures your microphone stays in place while you record or stream. This stand is perfect for podcasters, streamers, musicians, and anyone who needs a reliable and sturdy mic stand for their desk or tabletop. Its compact design makes it easy to store and transport, and its adjustable height allows for comfortable positioning during use. Overall, the Moukey Desk Mic Stand is a great investment for anyone who needs a quality mic stand at an affordable price. Rated 7.7 based on 10 JPOST Pros Non-slip mic clip, Adjustable desk stand, Fits most microphones Cons May not fit all desks

9 Moukey Desk Mic Stand Universal Moukey Desk Mic Stand Universal View on Amazon 7.4 The Moukey Desk Mic Stand is a versatile and portable solution for musicians, podcasters, and content creators alike. With its adjustable height and compact design, this tripod mic stand is perfect for use on desktops or tables and works seamlessly with popular microphones like the Sm57, Sm58, Sm86, Sm87, Blue Yeti, and Blue Snowball iCE. The stand is made of durable materials and folds up easily for on-the-go use, making it a great choice for anyone looking for a reliable and convenient mic stand. Rated 7.4 based on 10 JPOST Pros Adjustable height, Foldable and portable, Compatible with multiple microphones Cons May not be sturdy enough for heavy microphones

10 Yoiemivy Desktop Mic Stand with Mic Clip Yoiemivy Desktop Mic Stand with Mic Clip View on Amazon 7.1 The 6 Pack Desktop Mic Stand Desk is a versatile and portable microphone stand that is perfect for musicians, podcasters, and other content creators. It features a universal adjustable design that can accommodate a wide range of microphones, including the popular Samson Q2U, SM57, SM58, SM86, and SM87 models. The stand is made from high-quality materials and is both sturdy and lightweight, making it easy to take with you wherever you go. The included mic clip ensures that your microphone stays securely in place, while the foldable design allows you to easily store the stand when not in use. Overall, the 6 Pack Desktop Mic Stand Desk is an excellent choice for anyone looking for a reliable and portable microphone stand that can be used in a variety of settings. Rated 7.1 based on 10 JPOST Pros Portable and foldable, Adjustable height, Compatible with multiple microphones Cons May not be sturdy enough

FAQ

Q: What is a table microphone stand and what is it used for?

A: A table microphone stand is a stand that is designed to hold a microphone on a table. It is typically used for podcasting, video conferencing, and other applications where the microphone needs to be positioned directly in front of the speaker.

Q: What is a boom microphone stand and what is it used for?

A: A boom microphone stand is a stand that is designed to hold a microphone in a position that is above and away from the person speaking. It is typically used in recording studios and on stage performances where the speaker needs to move around.

Q: What is a floor microphone stand and what is it used for?

A: A floor microphone stand is a stand that is designed to hold a microphone at a fixed height on the floor. It is typically used in live performances, speeches, and presentations where the speaker is stationary and needs a hands-free option for holding the microphone.

Conclusions

After conducting extensive research and testing, we've found that table microphone stands are an essential accessory for any home or professional recording setup. Each of the stands we reviewed offered unique features and benefits, from adjustable heights to flexible gooseneck mounts. Regardless of your specific needs, there is a stand on the market that will suit them. We encourage readers to consider which features are most important to them and choose a stand accordingly. Whether you're a musician, podcaster, or content creator, investing in a quality table microphone stand will undoubtedly improve the quality of your recordings and make your workflow more efficient.