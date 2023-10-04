10 Best Thermostat Enclosures Review

Our Top Picks

Thermostat enclosures are an essential purchase for anyone looking to protect their thermostats from harsh weather conditions, tampering, and damage. These enclosures provide an extra layer of protection that helps ensure the longevity and functionality of your thermostat. When selecting a thermostat enclosure, it's important to consider the material, size, compatibility with your thermostat model, and customer reviews. With expert insights and tips, you can better understand the options available in the market and choose the best option for your needs. Stay tuned for our top picks in our next section.

1 Young Dance Thermostat Lock Box Young Dance Thermostat Lock Box View on Amazon 9.7 The Young Dance Universal Thermostat Combination Lock Box is a clear and large thermostat guard designed for wall thermostats. This lock box is perfect for those who want to keep their thermostats safe from tampering or unauthorized access. It fits thermostats that are 6.5 inches in height, 4.72 inches in width, and 1.97 inches in depth or smaller. The lock box includes a B-Password lock for added security. Made with high-quality materials, this product is durable and will protect your thermostat for years to come. Rated 9.7 based on 10 JPOST Pros Clear and large, Fits most thermostats, Secure password lock Cons Installation may be tricky

2 Honeywell Home Thermostat Guard CG511A1000. Honeywell Home Thermostat Guard CG511A1000. View on Amazon 9.4 The Honeywell Home CG511A1000 Medium Thermostat Guard is a reliable and effective solution for preventing tampering with your thermostat. Designed to fit thermostats 5" H x 6" W or smaller, this guard is easy to install and provides peace of mind knowing that your thermostat is protected. Made with a durable and sturdy construction, this guard is perfect for both residential and commercial settings. Its clear plastic cover allows for easy visibility and access to the thermostat while still keeping it secure. Don't let unauthorized adjustments to your thermostat disrupt your comfort – invest in the Honeywell Home CG511A1000 Medium Thermostat Guard today. Rated 9.4 based on 10 JPOST Pros Prevents tampering, Fits most thermostats, Easy installation Cons May restrict visibility

3 Honeywell Home Thermostat Guard CG512A1009 Honeywell Home Thermostat Guard CG512A1009 View on Amazon 9.2 The Honeywell Home CG512A1009 Large Thermostat Guard is a must-have for homeowners looking to protect their thermostats from tampering, damage, and unauthorized adjustments. This thermostat guard fits thermostats 8.25" W x 5.75" H or smaller, providing a secure and durable cover made of heavy-duty plastic. The guard is easy to install and comes with a key for added security. Whether you're a homeowner, landlord, or property manager, the Honeywell Home CG512A1009 Large Thermostat Guard is an affordable and reliable solution to protect your HVAC system. Rated 9.2 based on 10 JPOST Pros Prevents unauthorized temperature changes, Durable construction, Easy to install Cons May not fit all thermostats

4 StatGuardPlus XL2 Thermostat Guard with Combination Lock StatGuardPlus XL2 Thermostat Guard with Combination Lock View on Amazon 8.9 The StatGuardPlus XL2 Universal Thermostat Guard with Combination Lock is a must-have for anyone looking for a secure and reliable way to protect their thermostat. This clear lock box includes a wall-cover for a clean look and fits thermostats 4.5 x 7 x 2.5 inches. Made with high-quality materials, this thermostat guard is durable and built to last. Whether you're a homeowner or a business owner, the StatGuardPlus XL2 provides peace of mind knowing that your thermostat is safe and secure from unwanted tampering. Rated 8.9 based on 10 JPOST Pros Universal fit, Combination lock, Clear design with wall cover Cons May be difficult to install

5 A-Team Performance Swivel Water Neck Thermostat Housing. A-Team Performance Swivel Water Neck Thermostat Housing. View on Amazon 8.5 The A-Team Performance 45° Swivel Water Neck Thermostat Housing is a must-have for anyone looking to upgrade their SBC or BBC Chevy engine. Made with high-quality materials, this housing is compatible with a wide range of Chevy models and offers a 45° swivel design for easy installation. Its sleek black finish adds a touch of style to your engine while its durable construction ensures long-lasting performance. This product is perfect for those looking to improve engine efficiency and add a touch of style to their ride. Rated 8.5 based on 10 JPOST Pros 45° swivel design, compatible with various engines, durable black finish Cons May not fit all applications

6 Young Dance Thermostat Lock Box with Key Young Dance Thermostat Lock Box with Key View on Amazon 8.4 The Upgrade Version 2.0 Universal Thermostat Lock Box with Key provides a sleek and secure way to protect your thermostat on the wall. Made from high-quality materials, this large thermostat guard fits thermostats measuring 7x4.72x1.8 or smaller, and features a 2.0 L-2 key lock for added security. This thermostat cover not only provides a clean look but also prevents unwanted tampering or adjustments to your HVAC system. Ideal for both residential and commercial use, this thermostat guard is easy to install and ensures that your thermostat stays safe and secure. Rated 8.4 based on 10 JPOST Pros Universal fit, Sturdy lock, Clean look Cons May be difficult to install

7 A-Team Performance Swivel Water Neck Thermostat Housing. A-Team Performance Swivel Water Neck Thermostat Housing. View on Amazon 8 The A-Team Performance 90° Swivel Water Neck Thermostat Housing is a top-notch product compatible with Chevrolet SBC BBC Small Block Big Block Chevy 283 302 305 327 350 383 396 427 454 502. Made from high-quality materials, this black housing offers superior strength and durability. Its 90° swivel design ensures easy installation and maintenance. This product is perfect for those looking for a reliable and efficient thermostat housing for their Chevy engine. Rated 8 based on 10 JPOST Pros Compatible with many engines, 90° swivel for easy installation, Durable black construction Cons May not fit all models

8 TayMac ZTC100 Clear Plastic Thermostat Guard TayMac ZTC100 Clear Plastic Thermostat Guard View on Amazon 7.8 The TayMac ZTC100 is a clear plastic low profile locking thermostat guard designed to protect your thermostat from unwanted tampering or damage. This versatile guard can also be used to protect heaters or other wall-mounted devices. The lock box comes with a key, making it easy for authorized personnel to access the thermostat when needed. Its clear plastic design ensures that the thermostat is visible and easy to read while the guard is in place. It's a great option for home improvement projects or conservation efforts. The TayMac ZTC100 is easy to install and is a cost-effective solution for protecting your thermostat or heater. Overall, this is a reliable and practical product for anyone looking to safeguard their thermostat or heater. Rated 7.8 based on 10 JPOST Pros Clear plastic for visibility, Low profile design, Comes with lock and key Cons Installation may be tricky

9 Honeywell Thermostat Guard Clear Honeywell Thermostat Guard Clear View on Amazon 7.4 The Honeywell Thermostat Guard Clear is a durable and transparent cover that provides protection for your thermostat. Made from high-quality polycarbonate, this guard is perfect for commercial and residential settings. It is compatible with most thermostats, and its tamper-resistant design ensures that your thermostat remains safe from unwanted adjustments or damage. The Honeywell Thermostat Guard Clear is easy to install and maintain, allowing you to keep your thermostat in great condition for years to come. Rated 7.4 based on 10 JPOST Pros Clear design, Easy to install, Durable material Cons May not fit all thermostats

10 Honeywell Thermostat Guard Medium Honeywell Thermostat Guard Medium View on Amazon 7.1 The THERMOSTAT GUARD MEDIUM from Honeywell is a fantastic solution to protect your thermostat from tampering and damage. Made with durable materials, this guard is perfect for both residential and commercial use. Its medium size ensures it can fit most standard thermostats, while still providing ample protection. With easy installation and a sleek design, this thermostat guard is a must-have for anyone looking to safeguard their thermostat. Rated 7.1 based on 10 JPOST Pros Durable construction, Easy to install, Provides protection Cons Limited color options

FAQ

Q: What is a thermostat enclosure?

A: A thermostat enclosure is a protective cover designed to shield a thermostat from damage or tampering. These enclosures are typically made from durable materials such as plastic or metal and can be locked to prevent unauthorized access.

Q: What are the benefits of using a thermostat box?

A: Using a thermostat box can help extend the life of your thermostat by protecting it from damage caused by accidental bumps or exposure to the elements. Additionally, a locked enclosure can prevent tampering or unauthorized adjustments to your thermostat settings.

Q: Are thermostat covers easy to install?

A: Yes, most thermostat covers are designed to be easy to install, often requiring just a few screws or adhesive strips to attach to the wall. However, it's important to carefully follow the manufacturer's instructions to ensure proper installation and functionality of your thermostat enclosure.

Conclusions

After conducting extensive research and testing on various thermostat enclosures, we can confidently say that these products are essential for protecting your thermostats from damage, tampering, and unauthorized adjustments. Whether you are using them for your reptile terrarium, greenhouse, brewing equipment, or in your home or office, these thermostat enclosures provide reliable and secure protection. With features such as combination locks, clear polycarbonate enclosures, and wall covers for a clean look, these enclosures are user-friendly and easy to install. We highly recommend considering one of these thermostat enclosures to ensure the longevity and proper functioning of your thermostat.