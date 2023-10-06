10 Best Toilet Handles Review

Our Top Picks

We've researched and tested various toilet handle products to bring you the best options available. The toilet handle may seem like a minor component, but it's critical to the overall functionality of your toilet. Our selection criteria included durability, ease of installation, compatibility with different toilet models, and overall performance. We also considered customer reviews to ensure that our choices were well-received. A malfunctioning handle can lead to leaks and costly repairs, so investing in a reliable toilet handle is essential. When selecting a handle, you should consider design and compatibility with your toilet model. We'll be sharing our top-ranking toilet handle products that meet all of these criteria.

1 Qualihome Toilet Handle Lever Flush Replacement Front Mount Chrome Universal Fitting Modern Qualihome Toilet Handle Lever Flush Replacement Front Mount Chrome Universal Fitting Modern View on Amazon 9.9 The Qualihome Toilet Handle Lever Flush Replacement is a modern, chrome-finished handle that offers universal fitting for most toilets. It's easy to install and perfect for upgrading the look of your bathroom. This handle is durable and built to last, making it a great investment for any homeowner. Its front mount design makes it easy to use and provides a comfortable grip for effortless flushing. Overall, the Qualihome Toilet Handle Lever Flush Replacement is a great choice for anyone looking to enhance their bathroom's look and functionality. Rated 9.9 based on 10 JPOST Pros Universal fitting, Modern design, Easy to install Cons May not fit all toilets

2 Hibbent Front Mount Toilet Handle with Flapper Chains Hibbent Front Mount Toilet Handle with Flapper Chains View on Amazon 9.6 The Hibbent Universal Front Mount Toilet Handle Tank Flush Lever Replacement Handle with Stainless Steel Flapper Chains is a must-have for all front mount toilet owners. Made with a sleek matte black finish, this handle not only looks great but also functions smoothly. The stainless steel flapper chains ensure a durable and long-lasting use. It fits most front mount toilets and is easy to install, making it a convenient replacement option. Upgrade your bathroom with the Hibbent Universal Front Mount Toilet Handle Tank Flush Lever Replacement Handle with Stainless Steel Flapper Chains. Rated 9.6 based on 10 JPOST Pros Easy to install, Fits most toilets, Stylish matte black finish Cons May not fit all toilets

3 Danco Toilet Handle Replacement Chrome 8 Inch Danco Toilet Handle Replacement Chrome 8 Inch View on Amazon 9.1 The DANCO Toilet Handle Replacement, Chrome, 8 inch, 1-Pack (80806) Classic is a high-quality toilet handle that is perfect for those looking to replace their old and outdated handle. Made from durable chrome material, this handle is built to last and will add a touch of elegance to any bathroom decor. With its 8-inch length, it is easy to grip and use, making it ideal for both adults and children. This toilet handle is easy to install and is compatible with most standard toilets, making it a great choice for those looking for a hassle-free replacement option. Rated 9.1 based on 10 JPOST Pros Easy to install, Sturdy and durable, Universal fit Cons May not match all decor

4 iFealClear Toilet Tank Flush Lever Replacement iFealClear Toilet Tank Flush Lever Replacement View on Amazon 8.8 The iFealClear Toilet Tank Flush Lever Replacement is a universal front mount handle that fits most toilets with ease. Made with durable brass and stainless steel flapper chains, this matte black handle adds a sleek and modern touch to any bathroom. The installation process is straightforward, making it a hassle-free upgrade for your toilet. With its reliable functionality, the iFealClear Toilet Tank Flush Lever Replacement is a great choice for those seeking an affordable and stylish toilet handle replacement. Rated 8.8 based on 10 JPOST Pros Easy installation, Universal fit, Durable material Cons May not fit all models

5 Fluidmaster 641 Perfect Fit Universal Toilet Tank Flush Lever in Chrome Fluidmaster 641 Perfect Fit Universal Toilet Tank Flush Lever in Chrome View on Amazon 8.5 The Fluidmaster 641 PERFECT FIT Universal Toilet Tank Flush Lever in chrome is an essential upgrade for any bathroom. Made with durable metal and featuring an adjustable arm, this chrome lever fits most toilet tanks and provides a smooth and easy flush. Its sleek design adds a modern touch to any bathroom décor, while its ease of use makes it a must-have for daily convenience. Say goodbye to outdated and hard-to-use toilet handles and upgrade to the Fluidmaster 641 for a perfect fit and hassle-free flushing experience. Rated 8.5 based on 10 JPOST Pros Universal fit, Adjustable arm, Durable metal construction Cons May require some assembly

6 Qualihome C2678 Toilet Replacement Chrome Handle Qualihome C2678 Toilet Replacement Chrome Handle View on Amazon 8.2 The Kohler Toilet Flush Handle Replacement in Chrome Polished is a durable and stylish upgrade for any side mount toilet tank lever. Made from high-quality materials, this replacement handle fits seamlessly onto your toilet and is easy to install. Its polished chrome finish adds a touch of elegance to your bathroom décor. This replacement handle is a must-have for anyone looking to upgrade their toilet's performance and appearance. Rated 8.2 based on 10 JPOST Pros Easy to install, Fits side mount toilets, Chrome polished finish Cons May not fit all toilets

7 RAVINE Toilet Handle Lever Replacement, Brushed Nickel RAVINE Toilet Handle Lever Replacement, Brushed Nickel View on Amazon 7.9 The RAVINE Universal Toilet Handle Lever Replacement is a must-have for anyone in need of a durable and stylish toilet handle. Made of high-quality zinc with a modern brushed nickel finish, this front mount toilet flush lever is compatible with most toilet tanks and comes with a rubber gasket for easy installation. Its sleek and elegant design will complement any bathroom decor, while its sturdy construction ensures long-lasting performance. Whether you're renovating your bathroom or simply replacing an old and worn-out toilet handle, the RAVINE Universal Toilet Handle Lever Replacement is the perfect choice for you. Rated 7.9 based on 10 JPOST Pros Universal compatibility, Rubber gasket included, Modern brushed nickel design Cons Slight installation difficulty

8 Qualihome Universal Toilet Handle Replacement White Side Mount. Qualihome Universal Toilet Handle Replacement White Side Mount. View on Amazon 7.8 The Qualihome Universal Toilet Handle Replacement is a great solution for those looking to replace their old, worn-out toilet handle. This side mount handle is easy to install and fits most toilets. Made of durable materials, this handle will last for years to come. With its sleek white design, it will blend seamlessly with any bathroom decor. Say goodbye to the frustration of a faulty toilet handle and upgrade to the Qualihome Universal Toilet Handle Replacement today. Rated 7.8 based on 10 JPOST Pros Easy to install, Fits most toilets, Sturdy construction Cons May not fit all toilets

9 Hibbent Front Mount Toilet Handle and Chains. Hibbent Front Mount Toilet Handle and Chains. View on Amazon 7.4 The Hibbent 2 Pack Universal Front Mount Toilet Handle Tank Flush Lever Replacement Handle with 2 Pieces Stainless Steel Flapper Chains for Most Front Mount Toilets in Matte Black Finish is a great addition to any bathroom. Made with high quality materials, this toilet handle is durable and easy to install. It comes with 2 pieces of stainless steel flapper chains that ensure a smooth and consistent flush every time. This product is compatible with most front mount toilets and is perfect for those looking for a sleek and modern upgrade to their bathroom. Rated 7.4 based on 10 JPOST Pros Easy to install, Fits most toilets, Stylish design Cons May not fit all

10 Plumb Pak Universal Toilet Handle Brushed Nickel Plumb Pak Universal Toilet Handle Brushed Nickel View on Amazon 7.1 The Plumb Pak PP836-71BNL Universal Fit Toilet Handle Tank Flush Lever is a sleek and stylish upgrade for any bathroom. Its brushed nickel finish and decorative faucet style handle add a touch of elegance to your toilet tank. This handle is designed to fit front, side, or angle mount tanks, making it a versatile option for any toilet. The easy-to-install design and high-quality construction make this handle a reliable choice for daily use. Upgrade your toilet with the Plumb Pak PP836-71BNL for a functional and stylish addition to your bathroom. Rated 7.1 based on 10 JPOST Pros Universal fit, Decorative faucet style, Can be mounted in different angles Cons May not fit all toilets

FAQ

Q: How do I know if I need to replace my toilet handle?

A: If your toilet handle is loose, wobbly, or not responding when you flush, it may be time to replace it. You can try tightening the screws or adjusting the chain, but if those don't work, a replacement handle is likely needed. Make sure to choose a handle that is compatible with your toilet brand and model.

Q: Can I replace my toilet seat myself?

A: Yes, replacing a toilet seat is a simple DIY project that can be done with just a few tools. First, remove the old seat by unscrewing the bolts at the back of the seat and lifting it off. Then, install the new seat by aligning the bolts with the holes in the toilet bowl and tightening them with a wrench. Make sure to choose a seat that fits your toilet bowl shape and size.

Q: What should I do if my toilet flapper is leaking?

A: A leaking toilet flapper can waste a lot of water and increase your water bill. To fix it, turn off the water supply to the toilet and drain the tank. Remove the old flapper by disconnecting it from the flush valve and install the new one in its place. Make sure to choose a flapper that is compatible with your toilet brand and model. If the leakage continues, it may be a sign of a larger plumbing problem and a professional should be consulted.

Conclusions

In conclusion, finding the perfect toilet handle can make all the difference when it comes to the overall experience of using your toilet. Through our extensive review process, we have found a variety of high-quality options that provide leak-free performance, easy installation, and stylish design. Whether you need a replacement for a Kohler toilet or a universal fitting option, there are plenty of choices available on the market. So, take action today and upgrade your toilet handle to enhance your bathroom experience!