10 Best Torpedo Heaters for 2023

We've researched and tested torpedo heaters to bring you our top picks for heating large spaces quickly and efficiently. These heaters are ideal for commercial and industrial settings, outdoor events, and construction sites. When choosing a torpedo heater, it's important to consider heating capacity, fuel source, portability, and safety features. Propane and kerosene models require proper ventilation and safety precautions. We've analyzed these factors and more and taken customer reviews into account to provide high-performing and reliable options. Whether indoors or outdoors, a torpedo heater can provide powerful and even heating. Keep safety in mind and select the best heater for your needs.

1 Mr Heater 125000 BTU Forced Air Propane Heater F271390 Mr Heater 125000 BTU Forced Air Propane Heater F271390 View on Amazon 9.7 The Mr. Heater 125,000 BTU Forced Air Propane Heater F271390 is a powerful heating solution for outdoor spaces. With its compact and portable design, this heater is perfect for camping trips, tailgating events, and outdoor construction sites. It is made of high-quality materials and features a durable construction that can withstand tough outdoor conditions. The heater is easy to use and provides instant heat with a simple push-button ignition. It also features adjustable heat settings, allowing you to customize the temperature to your liking. Overall, if you're looking for a reliable and efficient outdoor heating solution, the Mr. Heater 125,000 BTU Forced Air Propane Heater F271390 is an excellent choice. Rated 9.7 based on 10 JPOST Pros Powerful 125, 000 BTU output, Forced air for quick heating, Can heat large areas easily Cons Noisy operation

2 Dyna-Glo Delux KFA80DGD Forced Air Heater Dyna-Glo Delux KFA80DGD Forced Air Heater View on Amazon 9.5 The Dyna-Glo Delux KFA80DGD Kerosene Forced Air Heater is a powerful heating solution with 80,000 BTUs of heating capacity. Ideal for large spaces, this heater is easy to use and provides efficient heating for hours on end. Constructed with high-quality materials, it is built to last and withstand tough conditions. Perfect for construction sites or outdoor events, this heater is a reliable and effective way to keep your space warm and comfortable. Rated 9.5 based on 10 JPOST Pros 80, 000 BTUs, Forced air heating, Portable Cons Loud operation

3 Mr. Heater Portable Propane Forced Air Heater Mr. Heater Portable Propane Forced Air Heater View on Amazon 9.3 The Mr. Heater MH60QFAV 60,000 BTU Portable Propane Forced Air Heater is a powerful and efficient heating solution for outdoor spaces. Measuring at 19.75 x 11.50 inches and weighing just 13.4 pounds, this black heater is easy to transport and set up wherever heat is needed. With a heating range of up to 1,500 square feet and a continuous run time of up to 14 hours on a 20-pound propane tank, this forced air heater is perfect for construction sites, workshops, and outdoor events. The durable construction and safety features, such as an automatic shut-off switch, make this heater a reliable and safe choice for any heating needs. Rated 9.3 based on 10 JPOST Pros Powerful 60, 000 BTU output, Portable and easy to move, Easy to use and operate Cons May be noisy during operation

4 Dura Heat Propane Forced Air Heater GFA60A Dura Heat Propane Forced Air Heater GFA60A View on Amazon 8.8 The Dura Heat GFA60A propane forced air heater packs a powerful punch, providing 30,000-60,000 BTUs of heat to quickly warm up any space. This versatile heater is perfect for a variety of uses, from construction sites to outdoor events. With its durable construction and easy-to-use controls, the Dura Heat GFA60A is a reliable choice for anyone in need of a high-quality propane heater. Its compact size and lightweight design make it easy to transport and store, while its safety features ensure worry-free operation. Whether you're looking to heat up a garage, workshop, or outdoor space, the Dura Heat GFA60A propane forced air heater is a top choice. Rated 8.8 based on 10 JPOST Pros Powerful heat output, Easy to move around, Suitable for large spaces Cons Can be noisy

5 REMINGTON 60,000 BTU Portable Propane Space Heater. REMINGTON 60,000 BTU Portable Propane Space Heater. View on Amazon 8.7 The Remington 60,000 BTU Portable Propane Space Heater is perfect for heating large spaces of up to 1500 sq. ft. The variable heat settings allow for customizable warmth, while the easily portable design makes it convenient to move from room to room. The black finish gives it a sleek and modern look that will fit seamlessly into any home décor. The heater is powered by propane and includes safety features such as an automatic shut-off and tip-over switch for peace of mind. Stay warm and cozy all winter long with the Remington Portable Propane Space Heater. Rated 8.7 based on 10 JPOST Pros Powerful 60, 000 BTU output, Portable design for easy mobility, Variable heating options available Cons May not be suitable for smaller rooms

6 HeatFast Portable Forced Air Heater with Thermostat Control HeatFast Portable Forced Air Heater with Thermostat Control View on Amazon 8.4 The HeatFast HF215K Portable Home, Jobsite, Construction Site Forced Air Kerosene/Diesel Salamander Torpedo Space Heater with Thermostat Temperature Control is a powerful and reliable heating solution for large spaces. With a heating capacity of 215,000 BTU, this heater can quickly and effectively warm up garages, workshops, construction sites, and more. The built-in thermostat allows for easy temperature control, while the durable construction and safety features give peace of mind. Whether you need it for personal or professional use, the HeatFast HF215K is a great option for anyone in need of reliable and efficient heating. Rated 8.4 based on 10 JPOST Pros Powerful 215, 000 BTU output, Thermostat temperature control, Suitable for various sites Cons Loud operation

7 Mr. Heater Forced Air Kerosene Heater Mr. Heater Forced Air Kerosene Heater View on Amazon 8 The Mr. Heater F270385 210,000 Btu Forced Air Kerosene Heater is a powerful heating solution for all your outdoor needs. With its sturdy construction and efficient heating capabilities, this heater is perfect for construction sites, outdoor events, and other outdoor spaces. It features a thermostat and a high-limit safety switch for added safety and convenience, and can heat up to 5,250 square feet. The heater runs on kerosene and has a fuel gauge, making it easy to monitor fuel levels. Overall, the Mr. Heater F270385 is a reliable and efficient heating option for any outdoor space. Rated 8 based on 10 JPOST Pros Powerful 210, 000 BTU output, Suitable for large spaces, Easy to move with handles Cons Noisy during operation

8 HeatFast Portable Liquid Propane Torpedo Heater HeatFast Portable Liquid Propane Torpedo Heater View on Amazon 7.8 The HeatFast HF160G Portable Home, Jobsite, Construction Site Forced Air Liquid Propane Salamander Torpedo Space Heater is the perfect solution for those who need to heat large areas quickly. With a variable temperature control and 155,000 BTU, this heater can easily warm up spaces up to 3,500 square feet. Its durable construction and orange exterior make it a great choice for both home and job site use. This heater is easy to transport and comes with safety features such as automatic shut-off. If you need a powerful and reliable heater, the HeatFast HF160G is a great choice. Rated 7.8 based on 10 JPOST Pros Powerful 155, 000 BTU output, Variable temperature control, Suitable for home and job sites Cons Relatively heavy to move

9 Master Kerosene Forced Air Heater with Thermostat Master Kerosene Forced Air Heater with Thermostat View on Amazon 7.4 The Master MH-215T-KFA Kerosene Forced Air Heater with Thermostat packs a powerful punch with its 215,000 BTU output. Perfect for heating large outdoor spaces, this heater comes with a built-in thermostat for precise temperature control. The heavy-duty construction and portable design make it easy to take on any job site. Plus, the safety features, including automatic shut-off and overheating protection, ensure peace of mind while in use. Overall, this heater is a reliable and efficient solution for anyone in need of powerful outdoor heating. Rated 7.4 based on 10 JPOST Pros Powerful 215, 000 BTU output, Thermostat for precise temperature control, Durable construction for long-lasting use Cons Loud operation

10 BILT HARD Forced Air Propane Heater FAH-G125-BG BILT HARD Forced Air Propane Heater FAH-G125-BG View on Amazon 7.1 The BILT HARD 125,000 BTU Forced Air Propane Heater is a must-have for any garage, job site, or construction site. With its adjustable settings, this CSA Listed heater can heat up any space quickly and efficiently. Made with durable materials, it can withstand even the toughest conditions. Its compact size and lightweight design make it easy to transport and store. Whether you're working on a construction site or just need to heat up your garage, this propane heater is the perfect solution for all of your heating needs. Rated 7.1 based on 10 JPOST Pros Powerful 125, 000 BTU output, Adjustable temperature control, Suitable for various locations Cons Loud noise during operation

FAQ

Q: What is a torpedo heater?

A: A torpedo heater is a type of portable heater that uses kerosene, propane, or natural gas to generate heat. It is commonly used in outdoor or poorly insulated indoor spaces to provide temporary heat.

Q: How do I maintain my torpedo heater?

A: Regular maintenance is important to keep your torpedo heater working efficiently. This includes cleaning the heater, checking the fuel line for leaks, replacing the fuel filter, and ensuring proper ventilation. Always refer to the manufacturer's instructions for specific maintenance requirements.

Q: Are torpedo heaters safe to use indoors?

A: While torpedo heaters can be used indoors, it is important to ensure proper ventilation and never leave them unattended. Carbon monoxide poisoning and fire hazards are possible if the heater is not used correctly. It is recommended to use them in well-ventilated areas or only for temporary heating.

Conclusions

After reviewing several torpedo heaters, we can confidently say that these types of heaters are a powerful and efficient way to heat up large spaces, whether it be at home, on a job site, or in a garage. We considered factors such as BTU output, temperature control, safety features, and ease of use when evaluating each product. Ultimately, we found several high-quality options that are sure to meet the needs of anyone looking for a reliable and effective torpedo heater. Whether you choose one of the propane-powered options or an electric model with advanced features like auto climate control and remote access, we encourage you to consider investing in a torpedo heater for your heating needs.