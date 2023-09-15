10 Best Tow Behind Spreaders for 2023

Our Top Picks

We have conducted thorough research and testing on various tow behind spreaders to help you select the ideal product for your requirements. These spreaders are vital for both homeowners and professionals as they distribute fertilizers, seeds, and other materials over large areas of land efficiently. Finding the right tow behind spreader is crucial as a quality spreader can save you time and money, and ensure that your lawn or garden receives the necessary nutrients and care. It can be daunting to choose the right one among the many options available, but it is important to consider the size of your property, the type of material you will be spreading, and read through customer reviews to determine if the product is worth it. In summary, selecting the appropriate tow behind spreader is necessary for maintaining a healthy and beautiful lawn or garden and our top picks for the best tow behind spreaders on the market are coming soon.

1 Agri-Fab 130-Pound Tow Behind Broadcast Spreader Agri-Fab 130-Pound Tow Behind Broadcast Spreader View on Amazon 9.8 Agri-Fab 45-0463 130-Pound Tow Behind Broadcast Spreader is a must-have for any homeowner or landscaper. This spreader is perfect for evenly spreading fertilizer, seed, salt, and sand over large areas. Its large hopper can hold up to 130 pounds of material and can cover up to 25,000 square feet in one go. The spreader's unique design ensures that the material is spread evenly, providing a lush and healthy lawn. Its durable construction guarantees that it can withstand the toughest conditions, making it a reliable tool for years to come. Overall, the Agri-Fab 45-0463 130-Pound Tow Behind Broadcast Spreader is an excellent investment for anyone looking to maintain a beautiful lawn or garden. Rated 9.8 based on 10 JPOST Pros 130-pound capacity, easy to assemble, tow behind convenience Cons may require lubrication

2 Agri-Fab 85 lb. Tow Broadcast Spreader Agri-Fab 85 lb. Tow Broadcast Spreader View on Amazon 9.6 The Agri-Fab 45-0530-131, 85 lb. Tow Broadcast Spreader is a versatile and durable tool that is perfect for spreading seed, fertilizer, and other materials on your lawn or garden. With a large 85 lb. capacity and a durable poly hopper, this spreader can cover up to 10,000 sq. ft. in one go, making it ideal for medium to large-sized lawns. The spreader is designed to be towed behind your lawn tractor or ATV, and features a universal hitch pin for easy attachment. The spreader also has a control lever that allows you to adjust the flow rate of the material being spread, giving you precise control over the application. Overall, the Agri-Fab 45-0530-131, 85 lb. Tow Broadcast Spreader is a must-have tool for any homeowner looking to keep their lawn and garden healthy and vibrant. Rated 9.6 based on 10 JPOST Pros Large capacity, Easy to assemble, Durable construction Cons Not suitable for small areas

3 Chapin 8622B Tow Spreader with Auto-Stop Dual Impeller Chapin 8622B Tow Spreader with Auto-Stop Dual Impeller View on Amazon 9.2 The Chapin 8622B Made in The USA 150-Pound Tow and Pull Behind Spreader is an excellent choice for farmers and those who need to spread materials over tough terrain. This spreader features an auto-stop dual impeller that stops when not moving, ensuring efficient and even spreading. It comes with hitch pins for easy attachment to your vehicle, and it's designed to handle heavy loads. Made with durable materials and built to last, the Chapin 8622B is a great investment for those who need a reliable spreader for their farm or ranch. Rated 9.2 based on 10 JPOST Pros Made in the USA, Auto-Stop Dual Impeller, Designed for Farm and Tough Terrain Cons Requires assembly

4 LIDNADY 24-Inch Garden Spreader LIDNADY 24-Inch Garden Spreader View on Amazon 8.9 The Compost and Peat Moss Spreader is a versatile tool that can make yard care a breeze. With a 24 inch metal mesh basket, this push and tow behind spreader can easily distribute top soil, dirt, manure, and more. Its lightweight yet durable design makes it easy to maneuver and perfect for any lawn or garden. Whether you're a professional landscaper or just looking to maintain your own yard, this spreader is a must-have for efficient and effective yard care. Rated 8.9 based on 10 JPOST Pros 2 in 1 push and tow, durable metal mesh basket, lightweight for easy use Cons may not work well on uneven terrain

5 Agri-Fab Poly Drop Spreader 45-0288 Agri-Fab Poly Drop Spreader 45-0288 View on Amazon 8.5 The Agri-Fab Polypropylene Drop Spreader is a heavy-duty tool designed for maximum efficiency in lawn care. With a 175-pound capacity, it can cover large areas without needing frequent refills. Its black 42-inch frame is made from durable polypropylene, and it is designed to be towed behind a tractor or mower. The drop spreader is ideal for distributing fertilizer, seed, salt, and sand, making it a versatile tool that can be used all year round. It is easy to assemble and use, and its adjustable settings allow for precise application. Overall, the Agri-Fab Polypropylene Drop Spreader is a great investment for anyone looking for a reliable and efficient way to maintain their lawn. Rated 8.5 based on 10 JPOST Pros Large capacity, Durable material, Easy to assemble Cons May require extra weight

6 Agri-Fab Tow Broadcast Spreader 85 lbs. Agri-Fab Tow Broadcast Spreader 85 lbs. View on Amazon 8.4 The Agri-Fab 85 lb. Tow Broadcast Spreader 45-0530 is a durable and efficient spreader that can easily tow behind your lawn tractor or ATV. With a capacity of 85 pounds, it can cover up to 10,000 square feet, making it ideal for large lawns and gardens. The spreader features a rust-resistant poly hopper and a sturdy steel frame, making it both lightweight and durable. The spreader also comes with a universal hitch pin, making it easy to attach to your vehicle. This spreader is perfect for evenly spreading seed, fertilizer, or salt over your lawn or garden. Rated 8.4 based on 10 JPOST Pros Easy to assemble, Large capacity, Durable construction Cons May require frequent calibration

7 Brinly Combination Aerator Spreader with Weight Tray Brinly Combination Aerator Spreader with Weight Tray View on Amazon 8 The Brinly AS2-40BH-P Tow Behind Combination Aerator Spreader with Weight Tray is a versatile and efficient tool for maintaining a healthy lawn. With its 40-inch spreader and aerator combination, it can cover a large area quickly and easily. The weight tray allows for easy adjustment of the amount of material being spread, and the rugged construction ensures durability and longevity. This product is perfect for homeowners who want to keep their lawn looking its best without spending a lot of time or effort. Rated 8 based on 10 JPOST Pros Combines aeration and spreading, Weight tray for increased soil penetration, Sturdy and durable construction Cons Assembly can be time-consuming

8 Craftsman 110lb Tow Broadcast Spreader Craftsman 110lb Tow Broadcast Spreader View on Amazon 7.7 The Craftsman CMXGZBF7124571 110-lb Tow Broadcast Spreader is an essential tool for any homeowner or landscaper. This spreader is designed to make it easy to evenly distribute fertilizer, seed, salt, and sand across a large area. The spreader is made from high-quality materials and can easily handle up to 110 pounds of material. With its universal hitch pin, the spreader can be easily attached to most lawn tractors and ATVs. The spreader also features a control lever that allows you to adjust the flow rate of the material, ensuring that you get the coverage you need for your lawn or garden. Rated 7.7 based on 10 JPOST Pros Large capacity, Easy to assemble, Durable construction Cons May be difficult to maneuver

9 Brinly Tow Behind Broadcast Spreader 175 lb. Brinly Tow Behind Broadcast Spreader 175 lb. View on Amazon 7.3 The Brinly BS36BH-A Tow Behind Broadcast Spreader with Universal Hitch, 175 lb, Matte Black is the perfect tool for spreading seed, fertilizer, and ice melt. With a capacity of 175 lbs, it can cover up to 1 acre per load, making it ideal for large properties. The spreader is equipped with a universal hitch that fits most lawn tractors, and the fully enclosed gearbox ensures that the spreader will operate smoothly and last for years. The weatherproof control panel allows for easy adjustment of the spread rate, and the large pneumatic tires provide a smooth ride even on rough terrain. Overall, the Brinly BS36BH-A is a reliable and efficient tool for maintaining a healthy lawn or garden. Rated 7.3 based on 10 JPOST Pros Large 175 lb capacity, Universal hitch fits most tractors, Weather-resistant for durability Cons Assembly can be challenging

10 Brinly Deluxe Tow Behind Broadcast Spreader Brinly Deluxe Tow Behind Broadcast Spreader View on Amazon 7.1 The Brinly BS261BH-A Deluxe Tow Behind Broadcast Spreader is the perfect tool for any homeowner looking to maintain a healthy lawn. With a 125 lb. capacity and an extended easy-reach handle, this spreader makes it easy to distribute fertilizer, seed, salt, or sand evenly over large areas. The weatherproof cover keeps your materials dry and protected, and the deluxe matte black finish adds a sleek look to your lawn care equipment. Whether you're a seasoned pro or a first-time user, the Brinly BS261BH-A is a reliable and efficient choice for all your lawn care needs. Rated 7.1 based on 10 JPOST Pros 125 lb capacity, Weatherproof cover included, Extended easy-reach handle Cons Assembly required

FAQ

Q: How much fertilizer can a tow behind spreader hold?

A: The capacity of a tow behind spreader can vary depending on the model and brand. However, most spreaders can hold anywhere from 50 to 150 pounds of fertilizer or other materials. It's important to check the product specifications before purchasing to ensure it meets your needs.

Q: Can I use a tow behind spreader for both fertilizer and grass seed?

A: Yes, most tow behind spreaders can be used for both fertilizer and grass seed. However, it's important to adjust the settings accordingly to ensure even distribution and avoid wasting materials. Be sure to read the product instructions for guidance on how to adjust the settings.

Q: Can a tow behind spreader be used on uneven terrain?

A: Yes, tow behind spreaders can be used on uneven terrain. However, it's important to adjust the settings and speed accordingly to ensure even distribution. It's also important to avoid steep hills or areas with excessive bumps or holes to prevent damage to the spreader or uneven distribution of materials.

Conclusions

After conducting extensive research and testing on various tow behind spreaders, we have found that this product category is an essential tool for any homeowner or farmer looking to evenly distribute fertilizers, seeds, or other granular materials on their lawn or field. Whether you're looking for a heavy-duty spreader like the Chapin 8622B or the Agri-Fab 45-0463, or a versatile combination aerator and spreader like the Brinly AS2-40BH-P, there is a tow behind spreader out there to fit your needs. With options like the Brinly BS36BH-A and the Brinly BS261BH-A, which come equipped with weatherproof covers and extended easy-reach handles, you can rest assured that your materials will be protected from the elements and that you'll have a comfortable experience while using these spreaders. Overall, we highly recommend investing in a tow behind spreader to make your lawn care or farming tasks more efficient and effective.