Looking for an efficient and durable floor scrubber? Consider the best viper floor scrubber products on the market, ideal for maintaining clean and polished floors for both commercial and residential use. Viper floor scrubbers are known for their ability to clean floors with ease, leaving them spotless and gleaming. Our research analyzed essential criteria such as power, ease of use, and versatility, as well as customer reviews to ensure unbiased information. It's important to note that proper usage is key, as using the correct cleaning solution and avoiding overuse prevents damage to flooring. With expert insights, you can make informed decisions when purchasing a floor scrubber. Stay tuned to see our top-ranking viper floor scrubber product.

1 Viper AS430C Cord/Electric Scrubber Viper AS430C Cord/Electric Scrubber View on Amazon 9.9 The Viper Cleaning Equipment 50000226 AS430C Cord/Electric Scrubber is a powerful and efficient cleaning tool that is perfect for commercial use. With a 17" brush and 160 RPM brush speed, this scrubber can tackle even the toughest dirt and grime. The 13 gal tank and 27.8" squeegee width allow for quick and easy cleaning of large areas. The 66' cable length ensures that you can reach every corner of your workspace without having to constantly switch outlets. This scrubber is a great investment for anyone looking to keep their commercial space clean and polished. Rated 9.9 based on 10 JPOST Pros Large tank capacity, Wide squeegee width, High brush speed Cons Heavy to maneuver

2 Viper AS7690T-312 Walk-Behind Floor Scrubber Viper AS7690T-312 Walk-Behind Floor Scrubber View on Amazon 9.6 The Viper Cleaning Equipment AS7690T-312 Walk-Behind Floor Scrubber is a powerful cleaning machine that effectively cleans large commercial spaces. With a 30" cleaning path and 22-gallon solution and recovery tanks, this scrubber can easily clean warehouses, factories, and retail stores. The 312Ah AGM batteries and shelf charger provide long-lasting cleaning power, while the onboard diagnostics make maintenance easy. Made with durable materials, this floor scrubber is built to last and can handle tough cleaning jobs with ease. Rated 9.6 based on 10 JPOST Pros Efficient cleaning performance, Large solution and recovery tanks, Long-lasting battery life Cons Heavy and bulky

3 Viper AS5160T Walk Behind Scrubber Viper AS5160T Walk Behind Scrubber View on Amazon 9.1 The Viper Cleaning Equipment 50000406 AS5160T Walk Behind Automatic Scrubber is a game-changer for anyone in need of a powerful and efficient cleaning machine. With a 20-inch brush and 16-gallon tank, this scrubber is perfect for commercial spaces of all sizes. The traction drive and 31-inch squeegee make cleaning a breeze, and the 10-amp charger ensures that the machine is always ready to go. With no batteries required, the Viper Cleaning Equipment 50000406 AS5160T is a reliable and cost-effective choice for anyone looking to keep their floors spotless. Rated 9.1 based on 10 JPOST Pros Efficient cleaning, Large solution tank, Easy to maneuver Cons No batteries included

4 Viper AS5160T Walk Behind Automatic Scrubber Viper AS5160T Walk Behind Automatic Scrubber View on Amazon 9 The Viper Cleaning Equipment AS5160T Walk Behind Automatic Scrubber is a powerful and efficient machine designed for commercial and industrial cleaning. With a 20" brush and 16-gallon capacity, this scrubber is perfect for cleaning large areas quickly and effectively. The traction drive and 31" squeegee make it easy to maneuver, while the 105 A/H wet batteries and 10 amp charger ensure long-lasting and reliable performance. Whether you need to clean a warehouse, office building, or retail space, the Viper Cleaning Equipment AS5160T Walk Behind Automatic Scrubber is a top choice for professional cleaning. Rated 9 based on 10 JPOST Pros Efficient cleaning, Large water tank, Easy to maneuver Cons Heavy to transport

5 Viper AS5160 Walk Behind Scrubber Viper AS5160 Walk Behind Scrubber View on Amazon 8.7 The Viper Cleaning Equipment AS5160 Walk Behind Automatic Scrubber is a powerful and efficient cleaning tool for both commercial and residential spaces. With a 20" brush and 16 gallon capacity, this scrubber can easily tackle large areas with ease. The pad-assist drive and 31" squeegee make for easy maneuvering, while the 130 A/H wet batteries and 10 Amp charger ensure long-lasting power. Made with durable materials, this scrubber is built to last and provides a deep clean for any surface. Perfect for use in schools, hospitals, warehouses, and more, the Viper Cleaning Equipment AS5160 Walk Behind Automatic Scrubber is a must-have for any cleaning arsenal. Rated 8.7 based on 10 JPOST Pros Efficient cleaning, Easy to maneuver, Large capacity Cons Heavy to lift

6 Viper AS5160 Walk Behind Scrubber Viper AS5160 Walk Behind Scrubber View on Amazon 8.2 The Viper Cleaning Equipment AS5160 Walk Behind Automatic Scrubber is a powerful machine designed to tackle tough cleaning jobs. With a 20" brush and 16-gallon tank, it can cover a large area in a short amount of time. The pad-assist drive and 31" squeegee make it easy to maneuver, while the 105 A/H wet batteries and 10 amp charger provide ample power. This scrubber is perfect for commercial spaces, such as warehouses, schools, and hospitals, where cleanliness is a top priority. Its durable construction and efficient performance make it a smart investment for any business in need of a reliable cleaning solution. Rated 8.2 based on 10 JPOST Pros Automatic scrubber for efficient cleaning, Pad-assist drive for easier use, Large 16 gal capacity Cons May be heavy to maneuver

7 Viper AS5160T Automatic Scrubber Viper AS5160T Automatic Scrubber View on Amazon 8.1 The Viper Cleaning Equipment AS5160T Walk Behind Automatic Scrubber is a powerful tool for commercial cleaning. With a 20" brush and 16 gal capacity, it can efficiently clean large areas. The traction drive and 31" squeegee make it easy to maneuver and leave floors dry. The 130 A/H wet batteries provide long-lasting power, and the 10 Amp charger ensures quick recharging. This automatic scrubber is perfect for businesses looking for a reliable and efficient cleaning solution. Rated 8.1 based on 10 JPOST Pros Efficient cleaning performance, Large solution and recovery tanks, Easy to use and maneuver Cons Heavy and bulky

8 Viper AS7690T Walk-Behind Floor Scrubber Viper AS7690T Walk-Behind Floor Scrubber View on Amazon 7.6 The Viper Cleaning Equipment AS7690T Walk-Behind Floor Scrubber is a powerful tool for maintaining large floors. With a 30" cleaning path and 22-gallon solution tank, this scrubber is ideal for commercial and industrial settings. The shelf charger makes it easy to charge the batteries, ensuring that the scrubber is always ready to use. Plus, the easy-to-use controls and adjustable handlebar make it comfortable for operators of all sizes. Overall, the Viper Cleaning Equipment AS7690T is a reliable and efficient choice for anyone looking to keep their floors clean and in good condition. Rated 7.6 based on 10 JPOST Pros Large solution tank, Efficient scrubbing, Easy to maneuver Cons May be too big

9 Viper AS530R Ride-On Floor Scrubber Viper AS530R Ride-On Floor Scrubber View on Amazon 7.3 The Viper Cleaning Equipment 56385072 AS530R Ride-On Floor Scrubber is a top-of-the-line machine that is perfect for commercial and industrial cleaning needs. With a 20" cleaning path and 19 gallon capacity, this scrubber can efficiently clean large areas in a short amount of time. Equipped with 130Ah wet batteries and an on-board charger, the AS530R is also highly efficient and easy to use. Made with high-quality materials, this scrubber is built to last and can handle even the toughest cleaning jobs. Whether you need to clean a warehouse, parking lot, or other large space, the Viper Cleaning Equipment 56385072 AS530R Ride-On Floor Scrubber is the perfect tool for the job. Rated 7.3 based on 10 JPOST Pros Ride-on for easy use, Large tank capacity, On-board charger included Cons May be too large

10 Viper AS530R Ride-On Floor Scrubber Viper AS530R Ride-On Floor Scrubber View on Amazon 7.1 The Viper Cleaning Equipment AS530R Ride-On Floor Scrubber is a 20-inch floor scrubber with 19-gallon capacity and 140Ah wet batteries. It comes with an on-board charger for easy recharging. This floor scrubber is perfect for commercial and industrial use, making cleaning large spaces effortless. With its compact design, it can easily maneuver through tight spaces, while its powerful motor ensures deep cleaning. Its ergonomic design also ensures comfort for long hours of use. Whether you are cleaning a warehouse, hospital, or retail store, the Viper Cleaning Equipment AS530R Ride-On Floor Scrubber is a reliable and efficient choice. Rated 7.1 based on 10 JPOST Pros Ride-on for efficient cleaning, Large water tank, On-board battery charger Cons May be too expensive for some customers

FAQ

Q: What is a Viper floor scrubber?

A: A Viper floor scrubber is a piece of equipment used for commercial or industrial cleaning. It is designed to scrub and clean hard floors such as concrete, tile, and vinyl. Viper floor scrubbers are known for their efficiency and ease-of-use, making them a popular choice for businesses that need to maintain a clean and hygienic environment.

Q: How do I use a Viper floor scrubber?

A: Using a Viper floor scrubber is relatively simple. Start by filling the solution tank with water and cleaning solution, then adjust the brush pressure and speed settings to suit your needs. Next, turn on the machine and begin scrubbing the floor in a back-and-forth motion. Once you have finished scrubbing, use the machine's squeegee attachment to remove any excess water.

Q: How do I maintain my Viper floor scrubber?

A: Proper maintenance is important for keeping your Viper floor scrubber in good working order. Be sure to regularly clean the brushes and squeegee, and check the machine's filters and hoses for any signs of damage. It's also a good idea to have the machine serviced by a professional on a regular basis to ensure that it is functioning correctly and to address any potential issues before they become major problems.

Conclusions

After conducting thorough research and testing, we have discovered that the viper floor scrubber category offers a range of high-quality options for all your floor cleaning needs. From heavy-duty battery-powered models to adjustable telescopic pole options, there is a viper floor scrubber out there that is perfect for your unique situation. We encourage you to consider one of these reliable and effective tools for keeping your floors clean and looking their best.