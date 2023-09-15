10 Best Water Heater Stands for 2023

Our Top Picks

We've researched and tested various water heater stands and are eager to share our results with you. Having a reliable and robust water heater stand is crucial for safety and efficiency. It can prevent damage to your water heater and surroundings while enhancing its performance and longevity.

When choosing a water heater stand, there are essential factors to consider, such as durability, stability, adjustability, and compatibility with different models. We also evaluated customer feedback to recommend tried and tested products. We've compiled a list of the best water heater stands that have been thoroughly tested and proven to be reliable and effective. Whether you're a homeowner or a professional plumber, we've got you covered. Read on to discover the top water heater stands available today and find the perfect one for your needs.

1 Camco 11231 Water Heater Stand Kit Camco 11231 Water Heater Stand Kit View on Amazon 9.7 The Camco 11231 Stand Kit is the perfect solution for those looking to safely and securely elevate their 21" gas water heater with a 50-gallon capacity. Made from durable materials, this silver stand kit provides a stable base for your water heater, ensuring it remains upright and in place. Plus, the elevated height makes maintenance and repairs easier and more convenient. Don't risk the safety of your home and family by leaving your water heater on the ground, invest in the Camco 11231 Stand Kit today. Rated 9.7 based on 10 JPOST Pros Sturdy construction, Easy to assemble, Fits 50 gallon tanks Cons Not compatible with all tanks

2 Eastman Water Heater Stand 75-100 Gallon Load. Eastman Water Heater Stand 75-100 Gallon Load. View on Amazon 9.5 The Eastman 24 Inch Water Heater Stand with Screws is a strong and durable option for those with water heaters ranging from 75 to 100 gallons. Made with high-quality materials, this stand can support heavy loads and provide a sturdy base for your water heater. The included screws make installation easy and secure. This stand is a great choice for anyone looking for a reliable and long-lasting water heater stand. Rated 9.5 based on 10 JPOST Pros Sturdy construction, Easy to install, Fits large water heaters Cons May not fit all heaters

3 Holdrite QuickStand Wall Mounted Water Heater Platform Holdrite QuickStand Wall Mounted Water Heater Platform View on Amazon 9.2 The HoldRite QuickStand Wall Mounted Water Heater Platform is a game-changer for those looking to save space and increase safety in their water heater setup. This platform can hold up to 20 gallons and is wall-mounted, making it a great option for those with limited floor space. The suspended design also eliminates the need for a stand, reducing the risk of water damage or accidents. Made with durable materials and easy to install, the QuickStand is a must-have for any homeowner or contractor looking for a reliable and space-saving solution. Rated 9.2 based on 10 JPOST Pros Easy to install, Space-saving design, Durable material Cons May not fit all heaters

4 Holdrite QuickStand 24 Inch Water Heater Stand Holdrite QuickStand 24 Inch Water Heater Stand View on Amazon 8.8 The HoldRite QuickStand 24 Inch Water Heater Stand is a sturdy and reliable stand that can accommodate water heaters of up to 100 gallons. Made of durable steel, this unassembled stand is easy to install and provides a secure base for your water heater. Its compact size of 24 inches makes it perfect for small spaces, and its galvanized finish ensures it will last for years to come. Ideal for homeowners and professionals alike, the HoldRite QuickStand is a must-have for anyone in need of a reliable and durable water heater stand. Rated 8.8 based on 10 JPOST Pros Durable steel construction, Easy to assemble, Fits up to 100 gallons Cons Some assembly required

5 Everflow Water Heater Stand Galvanized Steel Chrome 24 x 24 x 18 inches Everflow Water Heater Stand Galvanized Steel Chrome 24 x 24 x 18 inches View on Amazon 8.5 The Everflow GWHS24 Water Heater Stand is a sturdy and reliable option for safely elevating your water heater. Made of galvanized steel with a chrome finish, this 24'' x 24'' x 18'' stand can support even the heaviest water heaters. Its elevated design also makes it easier to access and maintain your water heater, while providing peace of mind against potential flooding or damage. Whether you're a homeowner, landlord, or plumber, the Everflow GWHS24 Water Heater Stand is a practical and essential addition to your toolkit. Rated 8.5 based on 10 JPOST Pros Durable galvanized steel construction, Chrome finish adds sleek look, Stable design for safety Cons May require assembly

6 Everflow GWHS21 Water Heater Stand Galvanized Steel Chrome 21x21x18 Everflow GWHS21 Water Heater Stand Galvanized Steel Chrome 21x21x18 View on Amazon 8.4 The Everflow GWHS21 Water Heater Stand is a durable and reliable solution for those in need of a sturdy stand for their water heater. Made from galvanized steel and coated in chrome, this 21'' x 21'' x18'' stand is perfect for keeping your water heater off the ground and in a secure position. It can support up to 50 gallons and is easy to assemble, making it a great choice for homeowners and professionals alike. Whether you're looking to replace an old stand or install a new one, the Everflow GWHS21 is a top choice for its strength and affordability. Rated 8.4 based on 10 JPOST Pros Strong galvanized steel material, Chrome finish gives a sleek look, Meets water heater safety requirements Cons May not fit all water heaters

7 Holdrite QuickStand Ceiling Mounted Water Heater Platform Holdrite QuickStand Ceiling Mounted Water Heater Platform View on Amazon 7.9 The HoldRite QuickStand Ceiling Mounted Water Heater Platform is a must-have for anyone looking to create more space in their home. With a weight capacity of up to 50 gallons, this platform is perfect for suspending your water heater and freeing up valuable floor space. Made of high-quality materials, the QuickStand is built to last and is incredibly easy to install. Ideal for both homeowners and professionals, this platform is a reliable and practical solution for your water heater needs. Rated 7.9 based on 10 JPOST Pros Easy installation, Sturdy construction, Saves floor space Cons May not fit all ceilings

8 Eastman Water Heater Stand 21 Inch Load Rate 30-60 Gallons with Screws Eastman Water Heater Stand 21 Inch Load Rate 30-60 Gallons with Screws View on Amazon 7.6 The Eastman 21 Inch Water Heater Stand with Screws is a sturdy and reliable option for those who need to elevate their water heater. With a load rate of 30 to 60 gallons, this stand is perfect for most residential water heaters. The included screws make installation a breeze, and the stand provides peace of mind knowing your water heater is elevated to prevent damage from floods or other disasters. Made from durable materials, this stand is built to last and can handle the weight of even the heaviest water heaters. Rated 7.6 based on 10 JPOST Pros Sturdy construction, Easy to install, Fits various tank sizes Cons May not fit all tanks

9 Oatey Water Heater Stand Galvanized Steel Oatey Water Heater Stand Galvanized Steel View on Amazon 7.5 The Oatey 34057 Water Heater Stand is made of galvanized steel and is the perfect solution for raising your water heater off the ground. This strong and durable stand is designed to hold up to 50 gallons and provides a secure and stable base for your water heater. It also meets all code requirements and is easy to install. Whether you're a homeowner or a professional plumber, this stand is a must-have for ensuring the safety of your water heater and your home. Rated 7.5 based on 10 JPOST Pros Sturdy galvanized steel construction, Easy to assemble, Provides safe support for water heater Cons May not fit all water heaters

10 IPS Corporation Water Heater Stand 83181 478002 IPS Corporation Water Heater Stand 83181 478002 View on Amazon 7.1 The IPS Corporation 83181 478002 Water Heater Stand is a sturdy and reliable accessory for your water heater. With a 1200 lb weight limit, this stand is built to last and provide peace of mind. Measuring 24" x 24" x 18", it can accommodate most water heaters and is easy to install. This stand is perfect for those looking for a safe and secure way to elevate their water heater off the ground, and prevent damage or accidents. Made with high-quality materials, it is built to last and withstand the test of time. Rated 7.1 based on 10 JPOST Pros Sturdy construction, Can hold up to 1200 lbs, Easy to assemble Cons May not fit all water heaters

FAQ

Q: Do I need a water heater stand?

A: If you have a gas water heater installed in your garage or basement, a water heater stand is required by most building codes. The stand elevates the water heater off the ground to prevent it from igniting flammable vapors that may be present on the floor. Even if it is not required by code, a water heater stand can provide extra protection against flooding and improve access for maintenance.

Q: What size water heater stand do I need?

A: The size of the water heater stand you need will depend on the size of your water heater. Most stands are designed to accommodate standard tank sizes, such as 30, 40, or 50 gallons. Be sure to measure the width and depth of your water heater before purchasing a stand to ensure a proper fit.

Q: Can I install a water heater stand myself?

A: Installation of a water heater stand is a relatively simple process that can be done by most homeowners with basic DIY skills. However, if you are not comfortable working with gas lines or plumbing, it is best to hire a licensed professional. Be sure to follow the manufacturer's instructions carefully and use all necessary safety precautions.

Conclusions

After conducting thorough research and analysis on various water heater stands, it is clear that these products are essential for protecting your water heater and ensuring its safety. Water heater stands come in different sizes and capacities to accommodate various water heaters, and they are made of durable materials such as clean brass and steel. Investing in a high-quality water heater stand, such as the ones we reviewed, can save you from costly repairs and damages caused by accidents. We encourage you to consider purchasing a water heater stand to ensure the safety and longevity of your water heater.