10 Most Popular Air Purifier Replacement Filters for 2023

Air purifier replacement filters are an essential product to help maintain clean and healthy indoor air, especially as more people recognize the importance of air quality. To find the best replacement filter for your needs, we have researched and tested various products to help you make an informed decision. We analyzed the filter's effectiveness in removing pollutants, lifespan, ease of installation, and compatibility with different models. It's crucial to consider all your options, read customer reviews, and get recommendations before purchasing. With the right filter, you can breathe easy knowing that you and your family are breathing clean air and mitigating health risks.

1 VEVA Premium HEPA Replacement Filter with Pre-Filters VEVA Premium HEPA Replacement Filter with Pre-Filters View on Amazon 9.7 The VEVA Premium HEPA Replacement Filter with 1 HEPA and 4 Activated Carbon Pre Filters is a great addition to your Germ Guardian Filter B Air Purifier AC4300/AC4800/AC4900/AC4825/AC4820 and FLT4825. The high-quality HEPA filter traps 99.97% of dust, pollen, smoke, and other allergens as small as 0.3 microns. The activated carbon pre-filters absorb odors from pets, smoke and cooking. The filter set is easy to install and lasts up to 6 months, saving you money in the long run. Breathe easy with VEVA's Premium HEPA Replacement Filter. Rated 9.7 based on 10 JPOST Pros HEPA filter, 4 pre-filters included, Compatible with multiple models Cons May not fit all models

2 VEVA Filter B Replacement Pack VEVA Filter B Replacement Pack View on Amazon 9.6 The Veva 4 Pack Filter B Replacement is a must-have for anyone who owns a Germ Guardian FLT4825 HEPA, AC4900CA, AC4825, AC4850PT, or AC4820 air purifier. These filters are compatible with the GermGuardian Filter B and come with 4 pre-cut carbon pre-filters that help to reduce unpleasant odors. Made with high-quality materials, these filters are easy to install and remove, making maintenance a breeze. With the Veva 4 Pack Filter B Replacement, you'll enjoy cleaner air and a healthier living environment. Rated 9.6 based on 10 JPOST Pros Compatible with multiple devices, Includes 4 carbon pre-filters, Affordable replacement option Cons May not fit all models

3 Proscenic Air Purifier Filter Replacement with Carbon Pre-Filters Proscenic Air Purifier Filter Replacement with Carbon Pre-Filters View on Amazon 9.2 The Filter Replacement Compatible with Air Purifier, with 8 Carbon Pre-Filters, is a must-have for anyone who wants to maintain clean and fresh air in their home or office. These high-quality filters effectively remove impurities such as dust, smoke, and allergens, making the air healthier to breathe. They are easy to install and come in a convenient pack of 8, so you can replace them as needed without worrying about running out. This product is compatible with a variety of air purifiers, making it a versatile and practical choice for anyone looking to improve their indoor air quality. Rated 9.2 based on 10 JPOST Pros Compatible with air purifier, Includes 8 carbon pre-filters, Improves air quality Cons May not fit all models

4 VEVA Blue Pure 411 Replacement Filter (2 Pack) VEVA Blue Pure 411 Replacement Filter (2 Pack) View on Amazon 9 The VEVA Blue Pure 411 Auto, 411, 411+ Genuine Replacement Filter for Blueair is a top-of-the-line air purifier filter that is perfect for anyone looking to breathe cleaner air. Made with HEPA and activated carbon, this filter is capable of capturing 99.97% of airborne particles as small as 0.3 microns, including pollen, dust mites, and pet dander. It's easy to install and lasts for up to 6 months, making it a cost-effective solution for improving the air quality in your home. The 2-pack option is perfect for those who want to stock up on filters for long-term use. Rated 9 based on 10 JPOST Pros HEPA and Activated Carbon, Genuine Replacement Filter, Compatible with Multiple Models Cons Only 2 Pack Available

5 GermGuardian FLT4825 HEPA Air Filter Replacement GermGuardian FLT4825 HEPA Air Filter Replacement View on Amazon 8.7 The Germ Guardian FLT4825 HEPA GENUINE Air Purifier Replacement Filter B is a must-have for anyone looking to improve the air quality in their home. This filter is designed to work with several GermGuardian models, including the AC4825 and AC4900CA, and is made with a HEPA filter that captures 99.97% of dust, allergens, and other airborne particles as small as 0.3 microns. The filter also contains a charcoal layer that helps to reduce odors from pets, cooking, and smoke. With its easy-to-install design and long-lasting performance, the Germ Guardian FLT4825 HEPA GENUINE Air Purifier Replacement Filter B is a great investment for anyone looking to breathe cleaner, fresher air. Rated 8.7 based on 10 JPOST Pros Genuine HEPA filter, Compatible with multiple models, Effectively captures pollutants Cons Only one filter per pack

6 Cabiclean Air Purifier Replacement Filter with Carbon Filters. Cabiclean Air Purifier Replacement Filter with Carbon Filters. View on Amazon 8.3 The True HEPA AP-1512HH Replacement Filter for AP-1512HH Air Purifier 3304899 with 2 Carbon Filters 1 HEPA + 2 Carbon Filters is an essential accessory for those looking to maintain healthy air quality in their home. The HEPA filter captures 99.97% of particles as small as 0.3 microns, including allergens, dust, and bacteria. The two carbon filters help to remove odors and harmful gases from the air. This replacement filter makes it easy to keep your air purifier running smoothly and efficiently. The compact size and lightweight design make it easy to install and replace. With this filter, you can breathe easy knowing that your home is protected from harmful particles and pollutants. Rated 8.3 based on 10 JPOST Pros True HEPA filter, Includes 2 carbon filters, Easy to install Cons Only compatible with AP-1512HH

7 GermGuardian Pet Pure HEPA Replacement Filter. GermGuardian Pet Pure HEPA Replacement Filter. View on Amazon 7.9 The GermGuardian Filter B Pet Pure HEPA Genuine Air Purifier Replacement Filter is a must-have for pet owners. This filter removes 99.97% of pollutants from the air, including pet dander, dust, and pollen. It is compatible with several GermGuardian air purifiers, including AC4825, AC4850, AC4870, CDAP4500, AC4900, AC4300, and AP2200. The filter comes in black and purple and is made with high-quality materials. It is easy to install and replace, making it a convenient solution for maintaining clean air in your home. Rated 7.9 based on 10 JPOST Pros Removes 99.97% of pollutants, Genuine replacement filter, Compatible with multiple models Cons May need frequent replacement

8 Pure Enrichment Genuine 3-in-1 True HEPA Replacement Filter Pure Enrichment Genuine 3-in-1 True HEPA Replacement Filter View on Amazon 7.7 The Pure Enrichment Genuine 3-in-1 True HEPA Replacement Filter for the PureZone Air Purifier is a high-quality filter that effectively removes 99.97% of particles as small as 0.3 microns from the air, including dust, pollen, smoke, and pet dander. This filter is compatible with the PureZone Air Purifier (PEAIRPLG) and is easy to install. It is made from high-quality materials and is designed to last up to 6 months with normal use. This filter is an essential component of the PureZone Air Purifier and is ideal for those with allergies or respiratory issues. Rated 7.7 based on 10 JPOST Pros True HEPA filtration, 3-in-1 design, Easy to replace Cons May not fit all models

9 isinlive FLT4825 HEPA Filter with Pre-Filters isinlive FLT4825 HEPA Filter with Pre-Filters View on Amazon 7.3 The isinlive 2 Pack FLT4825 True HEPA Filter B Replacement with Activated Carbon Pre-Filters is a must-have for those who own a Guardian Air Purifier AC4825 AC4300 AC4800 AC4900 AC4850. The 10 piece set includes 2 HEPA filters and 8 activated carbon pre-filters that work together to capture odors, allergens, and other airborne particles as small as 0.3 microns. These filters are easy to install and will ensure that your air purifier continues to provide clean and fresh air for you and your loved ones. Plus, with the added activated carbon pre-filters, you can enjoy even more benefits, such as reducing unpleasant odors and extending the life of your HEPA filter. Don't wait any longer to replace your old filters, upgrade to isinlive and breathe easy knowing you have the best air filtration system. Rated 7.3 based on 10 JPOST Pros True HEPA filter, Activated carbon pre-filters, Compatible with multiple models Cons May not fit all models

10 Colorfullife Core Mini Air Purifier Filter Colorfullife Core Mini Air Purifier Filter View on Amazon 7.1 The 2 Pack Core Mini Filter H13 True HEPA Filters for LEVOIT Core Mini Air Purifier Replacement Filter 3-in-1 HEPA, High-Efficiency Activated Carbon, Replace Part Core Mini-RF is a must-have for anyone looking to improve their indoor air quality. These filters are made with high-quality materials and are designed to capture 99.97% of airborne particles as small as 0.3 microns. With their 3-in-1 filtration system, these filters are perfect for removing allergens, dust, smoke, and odors from your home. They are easy to install and come in a convenient 2 pack, so you can keep your air purifier running smoothly for longer. Rated 7.1 based on 10 JPOST Pros True HEPA filter, High-efficiency activated carbon, Easy to install Cons Only compatible with LEVOIT Core Mini Air Purifier

Q: How often should I replace my air purifier filter?

A: It is recommended to replace your air purifier filter every 6-12 months, depending on usage and air quality in your home. However, some air purifiers come with a filter replacement indicator that will let you know when it's time to replace the filter.

Q: What is the purpose of an air purifier pre-filter?

A: An air purifier pre-filter is designed to capture larger particles such as dust, hair, and pet dander before they reach the main filter. This helps to extend the life of the main filter and improve the overall efficiency of the air purifier.

Q: Can I use a generic replacement filter for my air purifier?

A: It is recommended to use the manufacturer's replacement filter for your air purifier to ensure optimal performance and air quality. Generic filters may not fit properly or have the same level of filtration as the original filter, which could result in reduced effectiveness.

After conducting thorough research and testing, we've found that air purifier replacement filters are an essential component of maintaining clean and healthy air in your home or office. We've reviewed several top-quality options, including 3-stage true HEPA filters, 3-in-1 HEPA filters, and activated carbon pre-filters. Each filter is designed to fit and function with specific air purifier models, ensuring optimal performance and longevity. We highly recommend investing in replacement filters to ensure your air purifier is working at its best and keeping your air free of harmful pollutants and allergens.