10 Most Popular Cymbals for 2023

Cymbals are a crucial component of any drum kit, providing the rhythmic backbone and complexity to your sound. With so many options available, it can be challenging to know where to start when choosing the right cymbals. In this article, we'll delve into the importance of cymbals, the challenges and considerations, and offer expert insights and tips to help you make an informed decision. Factors to keep in mind include size, material, sound, and budget. We've researched and tested a variety of cymbals products to bring you the top contenders in this category. Stay tuned for our reveal of the most popular and highly rated products.

1 Zildjian Planet Z Complete Cymbal Set Zildjian Planet Z Complete Cymbal Set View on Amazon 9.9 The Zildjian Planet Z Complete Cymbal Set is perfect for both beginners and intermediate drummers. This set includes a 14" pair, 16", and 20" cymbals, all made with a durable and versatile brass alloy. The bright and clear sound of these cymbals makes them great for a variety of musical genres, from rock to jazz. Lightweight and easy to play, the Zildjian Planet Z Complete Cymbal Set is a great investment for any drummer looking for a high-quality, affordable cymbal set. Rated 9.9 based on 10 JPOST Pros Complete set, Good quality, Versatile sound Cons May not suit all genres

2 Constructive Playthings Fine Polished Brass Finger Cymbals Constructive Playthings Fine Polished Brass Finger Cymbals View on Amazon 9.6 The Constructive Playthings 6 in. Fine Polished Brass Finger Cymbals are the perfect addition to any rhythm band for children ages 3 and older. With attached knobs, these cymbals are easy for little hands to hold and play. They teach tempo and help kids keep a beat, making them a great tool for early musical education. The fine polished brass construction gives these cymbals a professional look and sound, while the compact size makes them easy to store and transport. Overall, these finger cymbals are a fun and educational addition to any child's toy collection. Rated 9.6 based on 10 JPOST Pros Fine polished brass, Teaches tempo and beat, Suitable for toddlers Cons May not produce loud sound

3 Avedis Zildjian I Series Crash Cymbal Avedis Zildjian I Series Crash Cymbal View on Amazon 9.1 The Zildjian 14 inch I Series Crash Cymbal (ILH14Cd1) is a top-quality cymbal that is perfect for any drummer looking for a versatile and durable crash cymbal. Made from high-quality materials, this cymbal produces a bright and explosive sound that is perfect for a wide range of musical styles. With its new version, the 14'' Crash I Family has been taken to the next level, making it an excellent choice for any drummer looking to enhance their sound. Whether you're playing jazz, rock, or any other genre, the Zildjian 14 inch I Series Crash Cymbal (ILH14Cd1) is sure to impress. Rated 9.1 based on 10 JPOST Pros Bright and clear sound, Durable and long-lasting, Versatile for different genres Cons May not suit all preferences

4 Generic Finger Cymbals with Wooden Handles Generic Finger Cymbals with Wooden Handles View on Amazon 9 The Vaguelly Finger Cymbals with Wooden Handles are a must-have for any belly dancer or Orff music enthusiast. Made of copper and measuring 3.5 inches, these mini finger cymbals produce a beautiful sound that is perfect for accompanying music or adding an extra layer of depth to a dance performance. With their lightweight wooden handles and easy-to-grip design, these finger cymbals are comfortable to use and allow for precise control. Whether you're a beginner or a seasoned pro, the Vaguelly Finger Cymbals with Wooden Handles are sure to impress. Rated 9 based on 10 JPOST Pros Wooden handles for easy grip, Copper material for clear sound, Versatile use for belly dance or music Cons May not be suitable for professional use

5 Andoer Mini Hand Cymbals for Kids Andoer Mini Hand Cymbals for Kids View on Amazon 8.5 The Andoer 15cm/5.9in Mini Small Kids Children Copper Hand Cymbals Gong Band Rhythm Beats Percussion Musical Instrument Finger Cymbals are a great addition to any child's musical instrument collection. Made from high-quality copper, these finger cymbals produce a bright and clear sound that is perfect for creating rhythm and beats. They are small and lightweight, making them easy for children to hold and play. These finger cymbals are perfect for use in music classes, bands, or simply for fun at home. With their compact size and durable construction, the Andoer finger cymbals are a great choice for young musicians who want to explore the world of percussion. Rated 8.5 based on 10 JPOST Pros Mini size for kids, Made of copper, Ideal for rhythm beats Cons May not produce loud sound

6 Arborea Cymbal Pack 5-Piece Set with Bag Arborea Cymbal Pack 5-Piece Set with Bag View on Amazon 8.4 The Arborea Cymbal Pack Alloy Cymbals Drum Cymbal Set 14"/16"/18"/20" Plus Free Cymbal Bag 5 Pieces Cymbals for Drum Set HERO is a great investment for any drummer looking for high-quality cymbals at an affordable price. Made from durable alloy materials, these cymbals produce a bright and clear sound that is perfect for a range of musical genres. With a range of sizes included in the set, this cymbal pack is perfect for beginners and professionals alike. Plus, the free cymbal bag included makes it easy to transport and store your cymbals safely. Overall, the Arborea Cymbal Pack is a great choice for any drummer looking to upgrade their sound. Rated 8.4 based on 10 JPOST Pros Free cymbal bag included, Suitable for various music styles, Good sound quality Cons Limited brand recognition

7 HAIRIESIS Cymbal Set 14 16 18 20 Inch Drum Cymbals HAIRIESIS Cymbal Set 14 16 18 20 Inch Drum Cymbals View on Amazon 8 The HAIRIESIS Cymbal Exquisite Alloy Cymbal Set includes 5 pieces in sizes of 14", 16", 18", and 20". Made with high-quality T6 alloy, these cymbals produce a bright and clear sound that is perfect for a variety of genres including rock, jazz, and blues. The set is designed to provide exceptional durability and resonance, with each cymbal crafted to exacting standards. Whether you're a beginner or a seasoned pro, the HAIRIESIS Cymbal Set is a great choice for anyone looking for high-quality cymbals that deliver rich, dynamic sound. Rated 8 based on 10 JPOST Pros Exquisite alloy material, 5-piece set, Suitable for various genres Cons May not be suitable for beginners

8 Foraineam 13 Inch Hi Hat Cymbals Pair Foraineam 13 Inch Hi Hat Cymbals Pair View on Amazon 7.6 The Foraineam 13" Hi Hat Cymbals Pair are perfect for any drummer looking for a high-quality, versatile sound. Made with durable materials, these cymbals produce a crisp and clear tone that is suitable for a variety of genres, from jazz to rock. The 13" size is ideal for drummers who prefer a tighter, more controlled sound. These cymbals are easy to install and will enhance any drum set with their professional sound and sleek design. Rated 7.6 based on 10 JPOST Pros Good sound quality, Durable material, Affordable Cons May not fit all stands

9 Meinl Cymbals HCS Cymbal Set Box Pack Meinl Cymbals HCS Cymbal Set Box Pack View on Amazon 7.5 The Meinl Cymbals HCS Cymbal Set Box Pack is the ideal addition to any drummer's kit. Made in Germany, this durable brass set includes a 13" hi-hat, 14" crash, and a bonus 10" splash cymbal, along with sticks and lessons. With a 2-year warranty, you can be confident in the quality of these cymbals. Perfect for both beginners and intermediate drummers, the Meinl HCS set delivers a bright and clear sound that is sure to impress. Upgrade your drumming experience with this exceptional cymbal set. Rated 7.5 based on 10 JPOST Pros High-quality sound, Durable brass material, Comes with free lessons Cons May not suit all music styles

10 Foraineam 8-Inch Splash Cymbal (2 Pieces) Foraineam 8-Inch Splash Cymbal (2 Pieces) View on Amazon 7.1 The Foraineam 2 Pieces 8-Inch Splash Cymbal is perfect for drummers of all skill levels. Made with high-quality materials, these cymbals produce a bright and crisp sound that adds depth to any performance. Measuring 8 inches in diameter and weighing just under 1 pound each, these cymbals are easy to transport and set up. Whether you're playing jazz, rock, or any other genre, the Foraineam 2 Pieces 8-Inch Splash Cymbal is a great addition to your kit. Rated 7.1 based on 10 JPOST Pros High quality sound, Easy to mount, Durable material Cons May be too small

Q: What are cymbals made of?

A: Cymbals are typically made of a metal alloy, such as bronze or brass. The exact composition of the alloy can vary depending on the desired sound and quality of the cymbal.

Q: How do I choose the right size of drum set?

A: The size of a drum set can vary based on personal preference and the type of music being played. Generally, a smaller kit with fewer drums and cymbals is more suitable for smaller venues or quieter styles of music, while a larger kit with more pieces is better for rock or metal performances.

In conclusion, the world of cymbals is vast and diverse, with a wide range of options to suit every drummer's needs. Our review process focused on a variety of cymbals, including small finger cymbals for children, full sets for beginners, and promotional sets for more experienced players. We used a combination of personal experience, research, and customer reviews to provide a comprehensive overview of each product. Whether you're looking for a specific sound or simply want to upgrade your current setup, there's a cymbal out there for you. We encourage you to consider our top picks and take action to improve your drumming today.