10 Most Popular Filters for 2023

Cleanse your world with the best filters out there. Discover the top contenders and choose the perfect one for you!

By JESSICA SCHOEMAN
 
SEPTEMBER 7, 2023 14:47
10 Most Popular Filters for 2023
10 Most Popular Filters for 2023
(photo credit: PR)

Our Top Picks

VEVA HEPA Filter Replacement 6 Pack
VEVA 8000 Elite Pro Air Purifier
VEVA Precut Carbon Pre Filters for HW Air Purifiers.
GermGuardian FLT4825 HEPA Air Filter
Aprilaire 413 Replacement Filter Value Pack

Our team of experts has conducted extensive research and testing to bring you the best filters available on the market. Filters are crucial for various applications, including air, water, and camera filtration. Choosing the right filter is essential to prevent equipment damage and ensure optimal performance. Factors such as filtration efficiency, durability, and compatibility with your equipment must be considered. We will provide you with expert insights and reviews to help you make informed decisions when purchasing filters. Stay tuned for our top-ranking products in the filter category.

1

VEVA HEPA Filter Replacement 6 Pack

9.9

The VEVA HEPA Filter Replacement 6 Pack is the perfect solution for those who own Honeywell Air Purifier Series HPA090, HPA100, HPA200, HPA250 & HPA300. These filters are designed to remove harmful particles, such as dust, pollen, and smoke, from the air, leaving it clean and fresh. Made from high-quality materials, these filters are durable and long-lasting. They are easy to install and replace, making maintenance a breeze. With their advanced filtration system, these filters are ideal for those who suffer from allergies or respiratory problems. Get yours today and breathe easy!

Rated 9.9 based on 10
JPOST
Pros
HEPA filter, 6 pack, Compatible with Honeywell
Cons
May not fit other models

2

VEVA 8000 Elite Pro Air Purifier

9.4

The VEVA 8000 Elite Pro Series Air Purifier is a top-of-the-line solution for removing allergens, smoke, dust, pet dander, and odor from your home or office. With 2 HEPA filters and 8 activated carbon pre-filters, this tower air cleaner can effectively filter the air in rooms up to 325 square feet. The activated carbon pre-filters are especially effective at removing odors, making this air purifier a great choice for pet owners or smokers. The unit is easy to maintain with filter replacements, ensuring that you always have clean air to breathe.

Rated 9.4 based on 10
JPOST
Pros
2 HEPA filters, 8 carbon pre-filters, Removes allergens, smoke, dust
Cons
Loud at high speed

3

VEVA Precut Carbon Pre Filters for HW Air Purifiers.

9.3

The Precut for HPA100 Premium Carbon Activated Pre Filters 8 Pack by Veva Advanced Filters is a great addition to any HW air purifier model 090, 094, 100, 104, 105, or HA106. These pre-cut filters offer a precision fit that makes for easy installation, and they are compatible with a variety of models. Made from high-quality materials, these premium carbon activated filters are designed to remove pollutants, allergens, and other harmful particles from the air, making them ideal for use in homes, offices, and other settings. They are also very durable and long-lasting, making them a great investment for anyone looking to improve the quality of their indoor air.

Rated 9.3 based on 10
JPOST
Pros
High-quality carbon filters, Precision fit for easy installation, Compatible with various models
Cons
May not fit all models

4

GermGuardian FLT4825 HEPA Air Filter

9

The Germ Guardian FLT4825 HEPA GENUINE Air Purifier Replacement Filter is a must-have for those who want to maintain clean air in their home or office. This filter is compatible with various GermGuardian models and is designed to capture dust, pollen, and other allergens. It features a HEPA filter that can capture up to 99.97% of airborne particles as small as 0.3 microns. This replacement filter is easy to install and lasts for up to 6-8 months depending on usage. It's a great investment for anyone who wants to breathe easier and enjoy a healthier environment.

Rated 9 based on 10
JPOST
Pros
Genuine replacement filter, HEPA filter traps allergens, Fits multiple Germ Guardian models
Cons
Only one filter per pack

5

Aprilaire 413 Replacement Filter Value Pack

8.7

The AprilAire 413 Replacement Filter is the perfect solution for those looking to improve the air quality in their home. With a MERV 13 rating, this filter effectively captures allergens, dust, and other harmful particles in the air. Designed to fit AprilAire Whole House Air Purifiers, this filter comes in a convenient pack of 2 and measures 16x25x4. Made with high-quality materials, the AprilAire 413 Replacement Filter is a must-have for anyone looking to create a healthier home environment.

Rated 8.7 based on 10
JPOST
Pros
High MERV rating, Healthy home allergy, Value pack of 2
Cons
Only fits AprilAire purifiers

6

Filterbuy 20x20x1 Air Filter MERV 8 (4-Pack)

8.3

The Filterbuy 20x20x1 Air Filter MERV 8 Dust Defense (4-Pack) is an excellent solution for anyone looking to improve the air quality of their home. These pleated HVAC AC furnace air filters replacements are designed to capture dust, pollen, and other airborne particles, resulting in cleaner air and a healthier living space. Measuring 19.50 x 19.50 x 0.75 inches, these filters are easy to install and provide long-lasting performance. Whether you suffer from allergies or simply want to breathe easier, the Filterbuy 20x20x1 Air Filter MERV 8 Dust Defense (4-Pack) is definitely worth considering.

Rated 8.3 based on 10
JPOST
Pros
MERV 8 filtration, Dust defense, Easy replacement
Cons
May not fit all units

7

Filterbuy 20x25x1 Air Filter MERV 8 Dust Defense

8

The Filterbuy 20x25x1 Air Filter MERV 8 Dust Defense (4-Pack) is an excellent choice for those looking to improve their indoor air quality. These pleated HVAC AC furnace air filters are designed to capture dust, pollen, and other airborne particles, ensuring that the air you breathe is clean and healthy. With a MERV 8 rating, these filters are effective at trapping particles as small as 3 microns, making them ideal for households with pets or allergy sufferers. Measuring 19.50 x 24.50 x 0.75 inches, these filters are easy to install and are a cost-effective replacement for your HVAC system.

Rated 8 based on 10
JPOST
Pros
MERV 8 filtration, Dust defense technology, 4-pack value
Cons
May not fit all models

8

HATHASPACE Air Purifier HEPA Filter Replacement

7.7

The HATHASPACE Air Purifier HEPA Filter Replacement is a must-have for those looking to improve their indoor air quality. These certified filters are designed to work with the HSP001 Smart Purifier and are easy to install. The H11 True HEPA technology traps 99.97% of airborne particles as small as 0.3 microns, including dust, pollen, and smoke. The activated carbon filter also helps to remove odors and harmful VOCs. With this set of filters, you can breathe easy knowing that you are creating a healthier environment for you and your family.

Rated 7.7 based on 10
JPOST
Pros
Certified filters, Improved air quality, Easy to install
Cons
May not fit all models

9

Fil-fresh Airmega AP-1512HH Air Purifier Replacement Filter

7.3

The Fil-fresh Airmega AP-1512HH Air Purifier Replacement Filter for Coway comes in a 2-pack and is compatible with the Airmega AP-1512HH air purifier. Made with high-quality materials, this filter effectively removes pollutants and allergens from the air, making it perfect for those with respiratory issues or allergies. The filter is easy to install and long-lasting, providing up to 12 months of use before needing to be replaced. Keep your air clean and fresh with the Fil-fresh Airmega AP-1512HH Air Purifier Replacement Filter.

Rated 7.3 based on 10
JPOST
Pros
Easy to install, Improves air quality, Lasts a long time
Cons
Only compatible with Coway

10

Lennox Carbon Coated X6672 Filter (2 Pack)

7.1

The Lennox Carbon Coated X6672 Healthy Climate MERV 16 Filter (2 Pack) 2 Count (Pack of 1) is an excellent investment for those looking to improve their indoor air quality. With a MERV 16 rating, this filter is capable of capturing even the smallest of particles, such as allergens and bacteria. The carbon coating also helps to eliminate odors and other unpleasant smells. Made with high-quality materials, these filters are durable and long-lasting. They are easy to install and maintain, making them a great addition to any home or office. Overall, the Lennox Carbon Coated X6672 Healthy Climate MERV 16 Filter (2 Pack) 2 Count (Pack of 1) is a must-have for anyone looking to breathe cleaner, healthier air.

Rated 7.1 based on 10
JPOST
Pros
High MERV rating, Carbon coated filter, Improves indoor air quality
Cons
May not fit all systems

FAQ

Q: What is the purpose of a pre-filter?

A: A pre-filter is designed to capture larger particles such as pet hair, dust, and debris, before they reach the main filter in an air purifier. This helps to extend the lifespan of the main filter and improve the overall efficiency of the air purifier.

Q: How often should I replace air purifier filters?

A: The frequency of filter replacement depends on several factors including the type of filter, the air quality in your home, and how often the air purifier is used. As a general rule of thumb, it's recommended to replace the filter every 6-12 months for optimal performance.

Q: Can I replace air purifier parts myself?

A: Yes, many air purifier parts such as filters and pre-filters can be replaced by the user. It's important to consult the owner's manual and follow the manufacturer's instructions carefully to ensure proper installation and avoid damaging the air purifier. If you're unsure about how to replace a part, consider contacting the manufacturer or a professional for assistance.

Conclusions

After thorough research and testing, we have found that filters play a critical role in improving indoor air quality. The reviewed products are designed to remove a variety of pollutants such as allergens, smoke, dust, pet dander, and odor. These include both filter replacements as well as air purifiers equipped with HEPA and carbon filters. We recommend these products to anyone looking to improve their home or office air quality. Don't hesitate to take action and invest in a high-quality filter today!



