10 Most Popular Vacuum Cleaner Filters for 2023

Our Top Picks

Discovering the right vacuum cleaner filter is essential for maintaining a healthy and clean home. Vacuum cleaner filters come in various types, each with unique benefits and features. HEPA, foam, and paper filters are some of the most popular options. To ensure the filter's effectiveness, it is crucial to replace it regularly. However, with so many options available, selecting the right filter can be challenging. In this article, we provide expert insights and tips to guide you through the process of choosing the perfect vacuum cleaner filter that suits your needs. We also have a list of top-ranking products in this category to help you make an informed decision.

1 isinlive 2033 Replacement Filters for Bissell Featherweight Stick Vacuum, 6 Mesh Filters & 6 Foam Filters, Part #1611508 isinlive 2033 Replacement Filters for Bissell Featherweight Stick Vacuum, 6 Mesh Filters & 6 Foam Filters, Part #1611508 View on Amazon 9.7 The 6 PACK 2033 Replacement Filter Compatible with Bissell Featherweight Stick Lightweight Bagless Vacuum Cleaner is a great addition to the cleaning arsenal of anyone who owns a Bissell Featherweight Stick Lightweight Bagless Vacuum Cleaner. These filters are easy to install and replace, and they help to keep your vacuum cleaner running smoothly and efficiently. With six mesh filters and six foam filters included in each pack, you'll have plenty of filters to keep your vacuum cleaner running smoothly for a long time. These filters are a great value and a must-have for anyone who values a clean home. Rated 9.7 based on 10 JPOST Pros 6-pack for long use, compatible with multiple models, 6 foam and mesh filters Cons May not fit older models

2 LINNIW 6 Pack HEPA Filters for Cordless Stick Vacuums LINNIW 6 Pack HEPA Filters for Cordless Stick Vacuums View on Amazon 9.6 The 6 Pack FSV001 HEPA Filter Compatiable with Fabuletta FSV101, FSV001, VacLife VL732, Girnoor G160&G165, Afoddon A300, Lubluelu 202, Oraimo OSV-102, Besswin W26 Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaners is a must-have for anyone looking to improve the air quality in their home. Made with high-quality materials, these filters effectively capture dust, dirt, and allergens, leaving your home feeling fresh and clean. With six filters included in each pack, you'll have plenty to last you for a while. These filters are compatible with a variety of cordless stick vacuum cleaners, making them a versatile and convenient choice for any household. Rated 9.6 based on 10 JPOST Pros Compatible with multiple models, HEPA filter for high-quality air, Comes with 6 filters Cons May not fit all models

3 HQRP Foam Filter for Kenmore Canister Vacuums (4-Pack) HQRP Foam Filter for Kenmore Canister Vacuums (4-Pack) View on Amazon 9.1 HQRP 4-Pack Foam Filter Compatible with Kenmore 86883, 116.21714, 21714, 116.21514, 21514, 116.21614, 21614, 116.23613, 23613 Canister Vacuum Cleaners are a must-have for anyone who wants to keep their Kenmore canister vacuum in top condition. These filters are made using high-quality foam that effectively captures dust, dirt, pet hair, and other debris. The filters are easy to install, and they are compatible with a wide range of Kenmore canister vacuums. With these filters, you can be sure that your vacuum will provide optimal performance and suction power. They are an affordable and effective way to ensure that your Kenmore vacuum remains in good condition for years to come. Rated 9.1 based on 10 JPOST Pros Compatible with multiple models, Pack of 4 filters, Made of foam Cons May not fit all models

4 Reinlichkeit HEPA Filter 6 Pack for Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaners Reinlichkeit HEPA Filter 6 Pack for Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaners View on Amazon 8.9 The Reinlichkeit HEPA Filter Compatible with Fabuletta FSV001,FSV101, Girnoor G160&G165 Afoddon A300 Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaners Series 6 Pack is a must-have for anyone looking to keep their home clean and free of allergens. These filters are easy to install and are compatible with several popular cordless stick vacuums. Made with high-quality materials, these filters capture 99.97% of particles as small as 0.3 microns. With this 6 pack, you'll have plenty of filters to keep your vacuum running smoothly for months. Say goodbye to dusty floors and hello to a cleaner home with the Reinlichkeit HEPA Filter Compatible with Fabuletta FSV001,FSV101, Girnoor G160&G165 Afoddon A300 Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaners Series 6 Pack. Rated 8.9 based on 10 JPOST Pros HEPA filter, Compatiable with multiple brands, 6 pack Cons May not fit all models

5 Leemone HEPA Filter for Fabuletta Stick Vacuum (4 Pack) Leemone HEPA Filter for Fabuletta Stick Vacuum (4 Pack) View on Amazon 8.6 The Leemone HEPA Filter Compatible with Fabuletta FSV101, FSV001 24 Kpa Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaners Series comes in a pack of four and is made of high-quality materials that effectively trap dust, dirt, and other small particles. These filters are easy to install and replace, ensuring that your vacuum cleaner always functions at its best. With these filters, you can enjoy cleaner air and a more efficient cleaning experience. They are a must-have for anyone who wants to maintain the longevity and effectiveness of their vacuum cleaner. Rated 8.6 based on 10 JPOST Pros High-quality HEPA filter, Compatible with multiple Fabuletta models, Comes in a pack of 4 Cons May not fit other vacuum models

6 CPAI Replacement Filter for Eureka NEU100 Vacuum. CPAI Replacement Filter for Eureka NEU100 Vacuum. View on Amazon 8.2 The CPAI Replacement Filter for Eureka NEU100 Airspeed Compact Bagless Upright Vacuum is a great option for those who own the Eureka NEU100, NEU10AE4, NEU10AE5, NEU102 Series vacuums. This pack of 4 filters is easy to install and is designed to capture dust, dirt, and allergens. The filters are made from high-quality materials and are durable enough to last for months. With this pack of replacement filters, you can keep your Eureka vacuum running smoothly and efficiently. Rated 8.2 based on 10 JPOST Pros Compatible with multiple models, Easy to install, Comes in a pack of 4 Cons Not compatible with all models

7 PUREBURG Replacement HEPA Filter for Hoover Windtunnel Savvy Empower Vacuum Cleaner (2-Pack) PUREBURG Replacement HEPA Filter for Hoover Windtunnel Savvy Empower Vacuum Cleaner (2-Pack) View on Amazon 8.1 The PUREBURG 2-Pack Replacement HEPA Filter is a great choice for those who own a Hoover Windtunnel Savvy Empower Vacuum Cleaner. These filters are washable and reusable, making them a more cost-effective and eco-friendly option than disposable filters. They are easy to install and are compatible with multiple part numbers, including 40140201, 40140202, 43611042, and 42611049. Keep your home free of dust and allergens with these high-quality replacement filters. Rated 8.1 based on 10 JPOST Pros Washable and reusable, Highly compatible, Effective HEPA filter Cons Not compatible with all models

8 PIGUOAT FSV001 Filter for Stick Vacuum Cleaners PIGUOAT FSV001 Filter for Stick Vacuum Cleaners View on Amazon 7.7 The PIGUOAT 6 Pack FSV001 Filter is a perfect fit for the Fabuletta FSV001 and FSV101 cordless stick vacuum cleaners. Made with high-quality materials, these filters effectively capture dust, dirt, and other particles, providing a clean and healthy environment for you and your family. With easy installation and a pack of six, you can ensure that your vacuum cleaner is always running at its best performance. Whether you're a busy parent or a pet owner, these filters are a must-have for keeping your home clean and fresh. Rated 7.7 based on 10 JPOST Pros 6 pack for convenience, Fit for specific vacuum models, Effective filter for clean air Cons May not fit other models

9 Rinakou 2 Pack Hepa Filters for Wyze Cordless Vacuum Rinakou 2 Pack Hepa Filters for Wyze Cordless Vacuum View on Amazon 7.4 The 2 Pack Replacement Hepa Filter Fit For Wyze Cordless Vacuum Cleaner Accessories are a must-have for anyone who owns a Wyze Cordless Vacuum Cleaner. Made from high-quality materials, these filters are designed to capture dust, dirt, and other allergens, ensuring that your home stays clean and healthy. With easy installation and a long lifespan, these filters are the perfect accessory for anyone who wants to keep their Wyze Cordless Vacuum Cleaner running at its best. Whether you have pets, allergies, or just want to maintain a high level of cleanliness, these filters are an excellent investment. Rated 7.4 based on 10 JPOST Pros High-quality filter, Easy to install, Improves air quality Cons May not fit all vacuums

10 LINNIW HEPA Filter for Cordless Stick Vacuums LINNIW HEPA Filter for Cordless Stick Vacuums View on Amazon 7.1 The 4 Pack FSV001 HEPA Filter is a must-have for anyone who owns a Fabuletta FSV101, FSV001, VacLife VL732, Girnoor G160&G165, Afoddon A300, Lubluelu 202, Oraimo OSV-102, or Besswin W26 cordless stick vacuum cleaner. Made of high-quality materials, these filters effectively capture dust, allergens, and other particles, ensuring a cleaner and healthier living space. With easy installation and long-lasting durability, these filters are a great investment for anyone looking to improve the air quality in their home. Rated 7.1 based on 10 JPOST Pros HEPA filter for clean air, Compatible with multiple models, 4 pack for convenient replacements Cons Not compatible with all models

FAQ

Q: How often should I replace my vacuum cleaner filter?

A: It is recommended to replace your vacuum cleaner filter every 3-6 months, depending on usage. If you have pets or allergies, you may need to replace it more frequently.

Q: How do I know when to replace my air purifier filter?

A: Most air purifiers have a filter replacement indicator that will notify you when it's time to replace the filter. If your air purifier doesn't have this feature, you can check the filter regularly for signs of wear and tear, such as discoloration or a decrease in air flow. It's generally recommended to replace air purifier filters every 6-12 months.

Conclusions

After thoroughly reviewing various vacuum cleaner filters, it's clear that finding the right filter can make all the difference in maintaining a clean and healthy home. From reusable filter cups for Keurig machines to disposable French press filter bags, there are a variety of options available to suit different preferences and needs. No matter which filter you choose, investing in a quality filter can help extend the life of your machine and improve the overall cleanliness of your space. Don't settle for a subpar filter - take action and make the switch to a better filter today.