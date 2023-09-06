The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
4 Best Sliding Door Smart Locks for 2023

Upgrade your home security with ease! Discover the best sliding door smart locks on the market and keep your home safe and stylish.

By JESSICA SCHOEMAN
 
SEPTEMBER 6, 2023 18:31
4 Best Sliding Door Smart Locks for 2023
4 Best Sliding Door Smart Locks for 2023
(photo credit: PR)

Our Top Picks

Porlik Fingerprint Door Lock for Glass Door
Dioche Smart Glass Door Lock
Generic Smart Lock for Glass Door
Lock Star Smart Door Lock Keyless Entry

Looking for a sliding door smart lock? We've tested and researched several products to help you find the best one for your home or business. These locks offer a convenient and secure way to control access to your property without using physical keys. However, choosing the right lock can be challenging. You need to consider factors such as compatibility, security features, ease of installation, and user-friendliness. Customer reviews can also provide valuable insights. Stay tuned for our top-ranking sliding door smart lock products to help you make an informed decision.

1

Porlik Fingerprint Door Lock for Glass Door

9.8

The Fingerprint Door Lock is the perfect solution for those looking to upgrade their home security. This biometric lock uses advanced fingerprint recognition technology to ensure only authorized individuals can enter your home. With the added convenience of password and IC card access, you never have to worry about losing your keys again. Plus, its sleek design makes it a great addition to any modern home. Whether you have a glass door or sliding door, this electronic lock is easy to install and provides peace of mind knowing your home is secure.

Rated 9.8 based on 10
JPOST
Pros
No drilling required, Multiple access options, Smart and secure
Cons
May not fit all doors

2

Dioche Smart Glass Door Lock

9.4

The Electronic Smart Glass Door Lock is a versatile and secure access control system that offers multiple ways to unlock your door, including fingerprint, password, swipe, and remote. Perfect for both home and office use, this smart lock is easy to install and use, and provides a high level of security to protect your property and loved ones. Made from durable materials, this lock is built to last and withstand daily use. With its sleek design and advanced features, the Electronic Smart Glass Door Lock is a must-have for anyone looking for a reliable and convenient way to control who enters their home or office.

Rated 9.4 based on 10
JPOST
Pros
Multiple access options, Remote unlock feature, Easy installation process
Cons
May require frequent battery changes

3

Generic Smart Lock for Glass Door

9.3

The Frameless Remote Control Digital Sliding Swing Door Smart Lock for Glass Door is a versatile and convenient lock that provides security and ease of use for glass doors. This lock can be controlled remotely, allowing for easy access and entry into your home or office. Its frameless design makes it seamless and aesthetically pleasing, while its digital technology ensures that your door is secure at all times. The lock is easy to install and can be used for both sliding and swing glass doors. Overall, this lock is a great addition to any glass door and provides an added layer of security and convenience.

Rated 9.3 based on 10
JPOST
Pros
Remote control access, Frameless design, Smart lock technology
Cons
Installation may be difficult

4

Lock Star Smart Door Lock Keyless Entry

8.8

The Smart Door Lock is a versatile and convenient device that offers multiple entry methods for added security and ease of use. With options for APP access, Fingerprint Touch ID, Keypad Code, and Traditional Key, this keyless entry door lock provides flexibility and peace of mind. Its durable construction and easy installation make it a great addition to any rental property or smart home. Say goodbye to the hassle of traditional keys and enjoy the benefits of this Deadbolt Smart Lock.

Rated 8.8 based on 10
JPOST
Pros
Multiple entry methods, Smart home compatibility, Rental property friendly
Cons
May require professional installation

FAQ

Q: Will a sliding door smart lock fit my existing sliding door?

A: Most sliding door smart locks are designed to fit standard sliding doors. However, it's important to check the product specifications and measurements before purchasing to ensure it will fit properly.

Q: Can I control a sliding door smart lock with my smartphone?

A: Yes, many sliding door smart locks come with a companion app that allows you to control the lock from your smartphone. This feature can be especially convenient for remote access and monitoring.

Q: Is installation difficult for a sliding door smart lock?

A: Most sliding door smart locks are designed for easy installation and can be installed in just a few steps. However, if you're not comfortable with DIY installation, it's recommended to seek professional assistance to ensure proper installation and functionality.

Conclusions

After conducting extensive research and analysis on the sliding door smart lock category, we have found that there are numerous options available on the market that cater to the needs of different consumers. These smart locks offer a range of features such as fingerprint touch ID, keypad code, FOB, traditional key, and even biometric technology, making them a convenient and secure option for homeowners. Whether you are looking for a smart lock for your rental property or your home, we encourage you to consider the various options available and choose the one that best fits your needs.



