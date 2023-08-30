5 Best Student Violas for 2023

Our Top Picks

In this article, we have thoroughly researched and tested a variety of student violas to provide you with valuable insights. Selecting the perfect viola for a student can be a daunting task, considering factors like size, quality, and price. The sound quality is a vital consideration for beginners, and a good student viola should produce a clear and resonant tone. Additionally, the size of the viola is essential to ensure comfortable playing and avoid any discomfort. Finally, while costly, high-end violas may not be necessary for students, as there are many affordable student violas that provide excellent quality and value for money. Stay tuned for our recommendations on the best student violas products.

1 Mendini by Cecilio MA250 Viola Natural Varnish Mendini by Cecilio MA250 Viola Natural Varnish View on Amazon 9.9 The Mendini 14-Inch MA250 Varnish Solid Wood Viola is a great option for beginners or intermediate players looking for a quality instrument at an affordable price. Made from solid wood with a natural varnish finish, this viola comes with a case, bow, rosin, bridge, and strings, making it easy to start playing right away. The 14-inch size is perfect for younger players or those with smaller hands. The sound quality is impressive for the price, and the instrument is well-crafted and durable. Overall, a great value for anyone looking to learn or improve their viola playing. Rated 9.9 based on 10 JPOST Pros Solid wood construction, Includes case and accessories, Good for beginners Cons May need professional setup

2 Cecilio CVA-500 Viola Ebony 16-Inch. Cecilio CVA-500 Viola Ebony 16-Inch. View on Amazon 9.6 The Cecilio CVA-500 Solidwood Ebony Fitted Viola is an excellent choice for intermediate and advanced players. With a size of 16 inches and a beautiful satin antique finish, it is both visually stunning and well crafted. The D'Addario Prelude strings produce a warm and rich sound, making it perfect for solo performances or ensemble playing. The ebony fittings add durability and enhance the instrument's tone. Overall, this viola is a great investment for those looking for a high-quality instrument that will last for years to come. Rated 9.6 based on 10 JPOST Pros Solidwood construction, Ebony fittings, D'Addario Prelude Strings Cons May not suit all players

3 D Z Strad Viola Model 120 with Accessories D Z Strad Viola Model 120 with Accessories View on Amazon 9.1 The D Z Strad Viola Model 120 is a high-quality instrument that comes with everything a beginner needs to get started, including strings, a case, bow, shoulder rest, and rosin. With a 15" size, it is perfect for those just starting out on the viola. Made with quality materials and expert craftsmanship, this viola produces a rich, warm sound that is perfect for classical music. Whether you are a beginner or a seasoned musician, the D Z Strad Viola Model 120 is a great choice for anyone looking for a high-quality instrument at an affordable price. Rated 9.1 based on 10 JPOST Pros Includes case and accessories, Beautiful sound quality, Well-made and durable Cons Might be too large

4 WUQIMUSC Handmade Viola Black 16inch. WUQIMUSC Handmade Viola Black 16inch. View on Amazon 9 The WUQIMUSC Handmade Viola in Black color is a beautifully crafted instrument made with high-quality materials including Maple Spruce wood and Ebony fittings. This Viola comes with a bag and bow, making it perfect for both beginners and experienced musicians. Its 16-inch size makes it comfortable to play and produces a rich and full-bodied sound. Whether you're playing in an orchestra or practicing at home, the WUQIMUSC Handmade Viola is an excellent choice for any musician looking for a reliable and high-quality instrument. Rated 9 based on 10 JPOST Pros Handmade, Quality materials, Comes with bag and bow Cons May not fit all players

5 WUQIMUSC Acoustic Viola with Case and Bow. WUQIMUSC Acoustic Viola with Case and Bow. View on Amazon 8.5 The WUQIMUSC Acoustic Viola is a beautifully crafted instrument made with high-quality materials such as Maple Spruce wood and Ebony fittings. The handmade construction provides a warm, rich sound that is perfect for both beginners and experienced players. The included case, bag, and bow make it easy to transport and protect the viola, while the 16.5" size is ideal for most players. Whether you're playing in an orchestra or just for fun, the WUQIMUSC Acoustic Viola is a great choice that will provide years of enjoyment. Rated 8.5 based on 10 JPOST Pros Handmade with quality materials, Comes with case and bow, Produces clear and beautiful sound Cons Limited size options

FAQ

Q: What is the difference between a student viola and an intermediate viola?

A: The main difference between a student viola and an intermediate viola is the quality of materials used and the level of craftsmanship. Student violas are typically made with lower quality materials and are designed to be affordable and easy to play for beginners. Intermediate violas, on the other hand, are made with higher quality materials and are designed for more advanced players who require more nuanced sound and performance capabilities.

Q: Are acoustic violas better than electric violas?

A: It depends on what you are looking for. Acoustic violas produce a warm, natural sound that is perfect for classical music and other traditional styles. Electric violas, on the other hand, offer a wider range of sound effects and can be amplified for louder performances. It ultimately comes down to personal preference and the type of music you plan to play.

Q: How do I choose the right size viola for me?

A: The right size viola for you will depend on your height and arm length. To measure yourself for a viola, hold your arm out straight and measure from the base of your neck to the middle of your palm. This measurement will give you an idea of what size viola you need. It's important to choose the right size viola so that you can play comfortably and avoid strain or injury.

Conclusions

After thorough research and evaluation, we have found that the student violas category offers a variety of options for beginners. Our team has reviewed several top-rated products, including the Mendini 14-Inch MA250, Cecilio CVA-500, D’Addario Prelude Viola String Set, Pirastro Viola Evah Pirazzi String Set, Pirastro Evah Pirazzi 4/4 Viola Gold String Set, and The Real Book for Beginning Viola Students. Each product offers unique features and benefits, but all are geared towards helping students learn and improve their skills. Regardless of your level of expertise, we encourage you to consider investing in a quality student viola to enhance your musical journey.