The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Advisor Podcast Premium
We independently evaluate all recommended products and services.
If you click on the links we provide, we may receive compensation.

6 Best Hardwood Floor Scrubbers for 2023

Get ready to clean your hardwood floors like never before! Our top-rated hardwood floor scrubbers will leave your floors looking brand new. Compare now!

By JESSICA SCHOEMAN
 
SEPTEMBER 1, 2023 17:57
Jerusalem Post JPost Advisor Tools & Home Improvement
6 Best Hardwood Floor Scrubbers for 2023 (photo credit: PR)
6 Best Hardwood Floor Scrubbers for 2023
(photo credit: PR)

Our Top Picks

Jump to Review
ORECK Commercial Orbiter Hard Floor Cleaner Machine
Jump to Review
Bissell Power Fresh Steam Mop 1940A
Jump to Review
BulbHead Floor Police Cordless Electric Mop
Jump to Review
OGORI Cordless Electric Spin Mop
Jump to Review
Ewbank EP170 All In One Floor Cleaner

Hardwood floors are a popular choice for their durability and beauty, but they require regular maintenance to keep them looking their best. A hardwood floor scrubber is designed to deep clean and remove dirt and grime from these floors without damaging the surface. When looking for a hardwood floor scrubber, it's important to consider essential criteria such as the machine's power, size, weight, and the type of brushes or pads it uses. Customer reviews and expert insights can also provide valuable information to help you make an informed decision. With the right machine and best practices, you can keep your floors looking beautiful and well-maintained for years to come.

1

ORECK Commercial Orbiter Hard Floor Cleaner Machine

ORECK Commercial Orbiter Hard Floor Cleaner MachineORECK Commercial Orbiter Hard Floor Cleaner Machine
9.8

The Oreck Commercial Orbiter Hard Floor Cleaner Machine is a versatile and powerful cleaning tool suitable for various floor surfaces, such as hardwood, laminate, carpet, tile, concrete, grout, and marble. With its 50-foot long cord, you can easily cover large areas without the need for frequent unplugging. Its durable construction and powerful motor make it a reliable choice for both commercial and residential use. Whether you need to deep clean carpets or scrub away grime from tile floors, the Orbiter will get the job done effectively and efficiently.

Rated 9.8 based on 10
JPOST
Pros
Multi-purpose, 50-foot long cord, Effective on various floors
Cons
Heavy to move

2

Bissell Power Fresh Steam Mop 1940A

Bissell Power Fresh Steam Mop 1940ABissell Power Fresh Steam Mop 1940A
9.5

The Bissell Power Fresh Steam Mop with Natural Sanitization, Floor Steamer, Tile Cleaner, and Hard Wood Floor Cleaner with Flip-Down Easy Scrubber, 1940A PowerFresh is a versatile cleaning tool that makes cleaning floors effortless. With its natural sanitization feature, it effectively eliminates up to 99.9% of bacteria and germs without the use of harsh chemicals. Its flip-down easy scrubber makes it easy to clean tough messes, while its variable steam control allows for customized cleaning on different surfaces. Whether you have hardwood floors or tiles, this steam mop is perfect for keeping your floors clean and sanitized.

Rated 9.5 based on 10
JPOST
Pros
Natural sanitization, Easy scrubber feature, Works on multiple floor types
Cons
May leave streaks

3

BulbHead Floor Police Cordless Electric Mop

BulbHead Floor Police Cordless Electric MopBulbHead Floor Police Cordless Electric Mop
9.2

The Floor Police Cordless Electric Mop is a game-changer for anyone looking for a quick and easy way to clean their hardwood and tile floors. With its self-propelling dual spinning mop heads, this mop effortlessly glides across your floors, leaving them sparkling clean. The cordless design makes it easy to maneuver around furniture and tight spaces, while the six included cleaning pads ensure you always have a fresh one on hand. Lightweight and easy to use, the Floor Police Cordless Electric Mop is a must-have for anyone looking to simplify their cleaning routine.

Rated 9.2 based on 10
JPOST
Pros
Cordless and electric, Dual spinning mop heads, Comes with 6 cleaning pads
Cons
May not work on all floors

4

OGORI Cordless Electric Spin Mop

OGORI Cordless Electric Spin MopOGORI Cordless Electric Spin Mop
8.9

The OGORI Cordless Electric Mop is a must-have for anyone looking to streamline their floor cleaning routine. With its dual spinning scrubber and rechargeable battery, this mop makes quick work of hardwood, tile, vinyl, and laminate floors. The included reusable microfiber pads ensure a thorough clean every time, making this mop both eco-friendly and efficient. Lightweight and easy to maneuver, the OGORI Cordless Electric Mop is the perfect addition to any home cleaning arsenal.

Rated 8.9 based on 10
JPOST
Pros
Cordless and rechargeable, Dual spinning scrubbers, 4 reusable microfiber pads
Cons
May require frequent charging

5

Ewbank EP170 All In One Floor Cleaner

Ewbank EP170 All In One Floor CleanerEwbank EP170 All In One Floor Cleaner
8.5

The Ewbank EP170 All-In-One Floor Cleaner, Scrubber and Polisher is a versatile and efficient tool for keeping your floors clean and looking their best. With its powerful motor and 23-foot power cord, this machine can easily handle a range of surfaces, from hardwood to tile to carpet. The red finish adds a touch of style, while the easy-to-use controls make it simple to switch between cleaning modes. Whether you're looking to spruce up your home or office, the Ewbank EP170 is a reliable and effective choice.

Rated 8.5 based on 10
JPOST
Pros
All-in-one cleaner, Effective on various surfaces, Easy to use
Cons
Loud motor

6

SDARISB Microfiber Spray Mop with Refillable Bottle

SDARISB Microfiber Spray Mop with Refillable BottleSDARISB Microfiber Spray Mop with Refillable Bottle
8.2

The Microfiber Spray Mop is a versatile and convenient tool for cleaning floors. With its 360 degree spin and 360ml refillable bottle, this mop makes wet and dry cleaning a breeze. The set includes 4 reusable microfiber pads, 1 scrubber, and 1 mop holder, making it perfect for use in the home or kitchen. The microfiber material is gentle on hardwood floors and effectively picks up dust and dirt. Its lightweight design and ergonomic handle make it easy to use for extended periods of time. Overall, the Microfiber Spray Mop is a great investment for anyone looking for an efficient and effective way to clean their floors.

Rated 8.2 based on 10
JPOST
Pros
360 degree spin, refillable bottle, 4 reusable pads
Cons
May not fit all floors

FAQ

Q: Can I use a hardwood floor scrubber on any type of wood flooring?

A: It depends on the manufacturer's instructions and the type of wood flooring. Hardwood floor scrubbers are designed to be safe for use on most types of wood flooring, but it's important to check the manufacturer's instructions to make sure it's safe for your specific type of flooring.

Q: How often should I use a hardwood floor scrubber on my floors?

A: It depends on how much foot traffic your floors receive. Generally, it's recommended to use a hardwood floor scrubber once every one to two weeks to keep your floors looking clean and bright.

Q: What are the benefits of using a hardwood floor scrubber instead of traditional cleaning methods?

A: Hardwood floor scrubbers are designed to clean your floors more thoroughly and efficiently than traditional cleaning methods. They use specialized brushes and cleaning solutions to remove dirt and grime from deep within the wood grain, leaving your floors looking clean and refreshed. Additionally, using a hardwood floor scrubber can save you time and effort compared to traditional cleaning methods like mopping.

Conclusions

After conducting extensive research on hardwood floor scrubbers, it's clear that there's no shortage of options available for consumers. From electric mops to cleaning brush heads, each product offers unique features and benefits that cater to different cleaning needs. Ultimately, the best product for you will depend on your specific requirements, such as the type of flooring you have and the level of cleaning power you need. However, by taking the time to read reviews and compare products, you'll be able to make an informed decision on which hardwood floor scrubber is right for you. So, take action today and invest in a hardwood floor scrubber that will make your cleaning routine easier and more efficient.



Related Tags
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
חדשות מעריב
לוח חגים ומועדים 2023
זמני כניסת שבת
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by