6 Best Hardwood Floor Scrubbers for 2023

Hardwood floors are a popular choice for their durability and beauty, but they require regular maintenance to keep them looking their best. A hardwood floor scrubber is designed to deep clean and remove dirt and grime from these floors without damaging the surface. When looking for a hardwood floor scrubber, it's important to consider essential criteria such as the machine's power, size, weight, and the type of brushes or pads it uses. Customer reviews and expert insights can also provide valuable information to help you make an informed decision. With the right machine and best practices, you can keep your floors looking beautiful and well-maintained for years to come.

The Oreck Commercial Orbiter Hard Floor Cleaner Machine is a versatile and powerful cleaning tool suitable for various floor surfaces, such as hardwood, laminate, carpet, tile, concrete, grout, and marble. With its 50-foot long cord, you can easily cover large areas without the need for frequent unplugging. Its durable construction and powerful motor make it a reliable choice for both commercial and residential use. Whether you need to deep clean carpets or scrub away grime from tile floors, the Orbiter will get the job done effectively and efficiently.
Pros: Multi-purpose, 50-foot long cord, Effective on various floors
Cons: Heavy to move

The Bissell Power Fresh Steam Mop with Natural Sanitization, Floor Steamer, Tile Cleaner, and Hard Wood Floor Cleaner with Flip-Down Easy Scrubber, 1940A PowerFresh is a versatile cleaning tool that makes cleaning floors effortless. With its natural sanitization feature, it effectively eliminates up to 99.9% of bacteria and germs without the use of harsh chemicals. Its flip-down easy scrubber makes it easy to clean tough messes, while its variable steam control allows for customized cleaning on different surfaces. Whether you have hardwood floors or tiles, this steam mop is perfect for keeping your floors clean and sanitized.
Pros: Natural sanitization, Easy scrubber feature, Works on multiple floor types
Cons: May leave streaks

The Floor Police Cordless Electric Mop is a game-changer for anyone looking for a quick and easy way to clean their hardwood and tile floors. With its self-propelling dual spinning mop heads, this mop effortlessly glides across your floors, leaving them sparkling clean. The cordless design makes it easy to maneuver around furniture and tight spaces, while the six included cleaning pads ensure you always have a fresh one on hand. Lightweight and easy to use, the Floor Police Cordless Electric Mop is a must-have for anyone looking to simplify their cleaning routine.
Pros: Cordless and electric, Dual spinning mop heads, Comes with 6 cleaning pads
Cons: May not work on all floors

The OGORI Cordless Electric Mop is a must-have for anyone looking to streamline their floor cleaning routine. With its dual spinning scrubber and rechargeable battery, this mop makes quick work of hardwood, tile, vinyl, and laminate floors. The included reusable microfiber pads ensure a thorough clean every time, making this mop both eco-friendly and efficient. Lightweight and easy to maneuver, the OGORI Cordless Electric Mop is the perfect addition to any home cleaning arsenal.
Pros: Cordless and rechargeable, Dual spinning scrubbers, 4 reusable microfiber pads
Cons: May require frequent charging

The Ewbank EP170 All-In-One Floor Cleaner, Scrubber and Polisher is a versatile and efficient tool for keeping your floors clean and looking their best. With its powerful motor and 23-foot power cord, this machine can easily handle a range of surfaces, from hardwood to tile to carpet. The red finish adds a touch of style, while the easy-to-use controls make it simple to switch between cleaning modes. Whether you're looking to spruce up your home or office, the Ewbank EP170 is a reliable and effective choice.
Pros: All-in-one cleaner, Effective on various surfaces, Easy to use
Cons: Loud motor

The Microfiber Spray Mop is a versatile and convenient tool for cleaning floors. With its 360 degree spin and 360ml refillable bottle, this mop makes wet and dry cleaning a breeze. The set includes 4 reusable microfiber pads, 1 scrubber, and 1 mop holder, making it perfect for use in the home or kitchen. The microfiber material is gentle on hardwood floors and effectively picks up dust and dirt. Its lightweight design and ergonomic handle make it easy to use for extended periods of time. Overall, the Microfiber Spray Mop is a great investment for anyone looking for an efficient and effective way to clean their floors.
Pros: 360 degree spin, refillable bottle, 4 reusable pads
Cons: May not fit all floors

Q: Can I use a hardwood floor scrubber on any type of wood flooring?

A: It depends on the manufacturer's instructions and the type of wood flooring. Hardwood floor scrubbers are designed to be safe for use on most types of wood flooring, but it's important to check the manufacturer's instructions to make sure it's safe for your specific type of flooring.

Q: How often should I use a hardwood floor scrubber on my floors?

A: It depends on how much foot traffic your floors receive. Generally, it's recommended to use a hardwood floor scrubber once every one to two weeks to keep your floors looking clean and bright.

Q: What are the benefits of using a hardwood floor scrubber instead of traditional cleaning methods?

A: Hardwood floor scrubbers are designed to clean your floors more thoroughly and efficiently than traditional cleaning methods. They use specialized brushes and cleaning solutions to remove dirt and grime from deep within the wood grain, leaving your floors looking clean and refreshed. Additionally, using a hardwood floor scrubber can save you time and effort compared to traditional cleaning methods like mopping.

After conducting extensive research on hardwood floor scrubbers, it's clear that there's no shortage of options available for consumers. From electric mops to cleaning brush heads, each product offers unique features and benefits that cater to different cleaning needs. Ultimately, the best product for you will depend on your specific requirements, such as the type of flooring you have and the level of cleaning power you need. However, by taking the time to read reviews and compare products, you'll be able to make an informed decision on which hardwood floor scrubber is right for you. So, take action today and invest in a hardwood floor scrubber that will make your cleaning routine easier and more efficient.