8 Best Walk Behind Floor Scrubbers for 2023

Our Top Picks

Looking for an efficient and effective way to clean large spaces like warehouses and shopping centers? Consider investing in a walk behind floor scrubber. When choosing the right machine, there are several important factors to consider, such as size, cleaning capacity, battery life, and flooring type. Maneuverability is also key, so look for machines with adjustable brushes and maneuverable wheels to make the cleaning process easier. Additionally, take customer reviews into account to ensure you're getting a quality product. By keeping these criteria in mind, you can save time and effort while maintaining a high level of cleanliness in your facility.

1 Tomahawk Industrial Walk Behind Push Sweeper Tomahawk Industrial Walk Behind Push Sweeper View on Amazon 9.8 The Tomahawk Industrial 38" Walk Behind Push Sweeper with Triple Power Side Brooms is a powerful cleaning tool that efficiently sweeps up dust, litter, and grass with ease. This sweeper has a large 38" cleaning path, making it perfect for larger spaces like warehouses or outdoor areas. The triple power side brooms and strong bristles ensure thorough cleaning, while the adjustable height and ergonomic handle make it comfortable to use. Made with durable materials, this sweeper is built to last and is a must-have for anyone looking to keep their spaces clean and tidy. Rated 9.8 based on 10 JPOST Pros Efficient cleaning, Triple power side brooms, Easy to maneuver Cons May not pick up larger debris

2 Floor Scrubber Machine Walk-Behind Battery Cleaner 20-inch Floor Scrubber Machine Walk-Behind Battery Cleaner 20-inch View on Amazon 9.5 The USA-Clean Commercial Floor Scrubber Machine is a reliable and efficient auto tile floor cleaner that is perfect for cleaning large commercial spaces. With its 20 inch cleaning path, this walk-behind battery-powered machine can quickly and effectively clean any surface. Its powerful motor ensures that even tough stains and grime can be removed easily, while its easy-to-use controls make it simple for anyone to operate. Made from high-quality materials, this floor scrubber is built to last and can handle even the most demanding cleaning tasks. Rated 9.5 based on 10 JPOST Pros Walk-behind for easy use, Battery-powered for convenience, 20 inch cleaning path Cons May not be suitable for small spaces

3 Global Industrial Walk-Behind Floor Scrubber Global Industrial Walk-Behind Floor Scrubber View on Amazon 9.1 The Global Industrial Electric Walk-Behind Auto Floor Scrubber is a powerful and efficient cleaning tool that is perfect for those in need of a deep clean for their floors. With a 13" cleaning path, this corded scrubber can easily tackle tough stains and dirt, leaving your floors looking brand new. Its easy-to-use design makes it perfect for both residential and commercial use, and its durable construction ensures that it will last for years to come. Whether you're looking to clean a small area or a large space, the Global Industrial Electric Walk-Behind Auto Floor Scrubber is the perfect tool for the job. Rated 9.1 based on 10 JPOST Pros Efficient cleaning, Easy to maneuver, Durable construction Cons Requires corded power

4 ELifecenter Emotor 15 Hand Push Floor Scrubber ELifecenter Emotor 15 Hand Push Floor Scrubber View on Amazon 8.8 The Emotor 15'' Foldable Walk Behind Hand Push Floor Scrubber Machine is an excellent choice for those in need of a reliable and efficient floor cleaning solution. With its upgrade automatic water flow system, this machine can easily clean and scrub various surfaces with ease. Its compact size of 32"X18"X25" makes it perfect for use in industrial and commercial settings. Made of high-quality materials, this machine is durable and long-lasting, ensuring that your floors remain clean and polished for longer. Overall, the Emotor 15'' Foldable Walk Behind Hand Push Floor Scrubber Machine is a great investment for anyone looking to maintain clean and hygienic floors effortlessly. Rated 8.8 based on 10 JPOST Pros Foldable design saves space, Upgrade automatic water flow, Suitable for industrial/commercial use Cons May not be suitable for residential use

5 Floorcare.biz Traction Driven Auto Scrubber Machine Floorcare.biz Traction Driven Auto Scrubber Machine View on Amazon 8.5 The USA-CLEAN X20BT Traction Driven Auto Scrubber Machine Walk Behind is designed for commercial floor cleaning. With a 20-inch cleaning path and two 12V AGM batteries, this machine is both powerful and efficient. Its rugged brush and user-friendly interface make it easy to operate, while its compact size makes it ideal for tight spaces. Whether you need to clean a small office or a large warehouse, the USA-CLEAN X20BT has you covered. Rated 8.5 based on 10 JPOST Pros Traction driven for easy maneuverability, Large cleaning path for efficient cleaning, Rugged brush for tough stains Cons May not be suitable for small spaces

6 Viper AS5160 Walk Behind Scrubber Viper AS5160 Walk Behind Scrubber View on Amazon 8.4 The Viper Cleaning Equipment 56384810 AS5160 Walk Behind Automatic Scrubber is a must-have for any commercial cleaning operation. With its 20" brush and 16-gallon capacity, this machine can quickly and efficiently clean large areas. The pad-assist drive and 31" squeegee make it easy to maneuver, while the 105 A/H wet batteries and 10 Amp charger ensure long-lasting performance. Made with high-quality materials, this automatic scrubber is built to last and will provide excellent cleaning results every time. Rated 8.4 based on 10 JPOST Pros Efficient cleaning, Easy to operate, Large solution tank Cons Heavy to maneuver

7 B0B1NPJ3C2 Commercial Battery Scrubber B0B1NPJ3C2 Commercial Battery Scrubber View on Amazon 8 The USA-CLEAN Commercial Battery Scrubber is the perfect solution for anyone looking for an efficient and easy-to-use auto tile floor cleaner machine. With its 15 inch X15B size, this walk-behind battery scrubber is ideal for cleaning large areas quickly and effectively. Whether you need to clean a warehouse, office, or any other commercial space, this battery scrubber is up to the task. Its powerful motor and long battery life ensure that you can clean for hours without having to recharge. Plus, its compact size and easy maneuverability make it a breeze to use, even in tight spaces. Overall, the USA-CLEAN Commercial Battery Scrubber is an excellent choice for anyone in need of a high-quality floor cleaning machine. Rated 8 based on 10 JPOST Pros Walk-behind, Battery-powered, Effective cleaning Cons Heavy to move

8 eLifecenter Walk Behind Floor Scrubber Machine eLifecenter Walk Behind Floor Scrubber Machine View on Amazon 7.6 The Emotor Walk Behind Commercial Floor Scrubber Machine is a high-quality cleaning tool designed for use in supermarkets, shopping malls, and warehouses. With a 19-inch brush and 14.5-gallon tank, this machine is perfect for tackling large cleaning jobs quickly and efficiently. Equipped with 100AH batteries, it offers a long-lasting battery life for extended use. The machine is easy to operate and maneuver, making it a great choice for both commercial and industrial settings. Its durable construction ensures it will last for years to come, making it a smart investment for any business looking to keep their floors clean and well-maintained. Rated 7.6 based on 10 JPOST Pros Efficient cleaning performance, Large water tank capacity, Suitable for commercial use Cons Can be heavy to maneuver

FAQ

Q: What is a walk behind floor scrubber?

A: A walk behind floor scrubber is a cleaning machine that is designed to clean large hard floor surfaces. It is a self-propelled machine that uses brushes or pads to clean and scrub the floor.

Q: How do I use a walk behind floor scrubber?

A: To use a walk behind floor scrubber, first, fill the water tank with clean water and the detergent tank with the appropriate cleaning solution. Then, turn on the machine and adjust the settings to the desired level. Begin by moving the machine forward and backward to scrub the floor gently. Once the floor is clean, turn off the machine and empty the dirty water.

Q: What are the benefits of using a walk behind floor scrubber?

A: Walk behind floor scrubbers are an efficient and effective way to clean large hard floor surfaces. They can save time and labor compared to traditional cleaning methods. They are also environmentally friendly as they use less water and cleaning solution than traditional cleaning methods. Finally, they can provide a better clean than traditional cleaning methods, leaving floors looking spotless and polished.

Conclusions

In reviewing a variety of walk behind floor scrubber products, we found that there are many options available with different features and capabilities to suit a range of cleaning needs. From replacement brush heads to self-propelled machines, there is something for every user. Regardless of the specific product, we found that these floor scrubbers can make cleaning floors and other surfaces much easier and more efficient, saving time and effort. If you're in the market for a walk behind floor scrubber, we encourage you to consider the options available and find one that best fits your needs.