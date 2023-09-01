The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Advisor Podcast Premium
We independently evaluate all recommended products and services.
If you click on the links we provide, we may receive compensation.

8 Best Walk Behind Floor Scrubbers for 2023

Experience effortless floor cleaning with our top-rated walk-behind floor scrubbers. Find the perfect fit for your space and needs on our comparison page!

By JESSICA SCHOEMAN
 
SEPTEMBER 1, 2023 17:51
Jerusalem Post JPost Advisor Tools & Home Improvement
8 Best Walk Behind Floor Scrubbers for 2023 (photo credit: PR)
8 Best Walk Behind Floor Scrubbers for 2023
(photo credit: PR)

Our Top Picks

Jump to Review
Tomahawk Industrial Walk Behind Push Sweeper
Jump to Review
Floor Scrubber Machine Walk-Behind Battery Cleaner 20-inch
Jump to Review
Global Industrial Walk-Behind Floor Scrubber
Jump to Review
ELifecenter Emotor 15 Hand Push Floor Scrubber
Jump to Review
Floorcare.biz Traction Driven Auto Scrubber Machine

Looking for an efficient and effective way to clean large spaces like warehouses and shopping centers? Consider investing in a walk behind floor scrubber. When choosing the right machine, there are several important factors to consider, such as size, cleaning capacity, battery life, and flooring type. Maneuverability is also key, so look for machines with adjustable brushes and maneuverable wheels to make the cleaning process easier. Additionally, take customer reviews into account to ensure you're getting a quality product. By keeping these criteria in mind, you can save time and effort while maintaining a high level of cleanliness in your facility.

1

Tomahawk Industrial Walk Behind Push Sweeper

Tomahawk Industrial Walk Behind Push SweeperTomahawk Industrial Walk Behind Push Sweeper
9.8

The Tomahawk Industrial 38" Walk Behind Push Sweeper with Triple Power Side Brooms is a powerful cleaning tool that efficiently sweeps up dust, litter, and grass with ease. This sweeper has a large 38" cleaning path, making it perfect for larger spaces like warehouses or outdoor areas. The triple power side brooms and strong bristles ensure thorough cleaning, while the adjustable height and ergonomic handle make it comfortable to use. Made with durable materials, this sweeper is built to last and is a must-have for anyone looking to keep their spaces clean and tidy.

Rated 9.8 based on 10
JPOST
Pros
Efficient cleaning, Triple power side brooms, Easy to maneuver
Cons
May not pick up larger debris

2

Floor Scrubber Machine Walk-Behind Battery Cleaner 20-inch

Floor Scrubber Machine Walk-Behind Battery Cleaner 20-inchFloor Scrubber Machine Walk-Behind Battery Cleaner 20-inch
9.5

The USA-Clean Commercial Floor Scrubber Machine is a reliable and efficient auto tile floor cleaner that is perfect for cleaning large commercial spaces. With its 20 inch cleaning path, this walk-behind battery-powered machine can quickly and effectively clean any surface. Its powerful motor ensures that even tough stains and grime can be removed easily, while its easy-to-use controls make it simple for anyone to operate. Made from high-quality materials, this floor scrubber is built to last and can handle even the most demanding cleaning tasks.

Rated 9.5 based on 10
JPOST
Pros
Walk-behind for easy use, Battery-powered for convenience, 20 inch cleaning path
Cons
May not be suitable for small spaces

3

Global Industrial Walk-Behind Floor Scrubber

Global Industrial Walk-Behind Floor ScrubberGlobal Industrial Walk-Behind Floor Scrubber
9.1

The Global Industrial Electric Walk-Behind Auto Floor Scrubber is a powerful and efficient cleaning tool that is perfect for those in need of a deep clean for their floors. With a 13" cleaning path, this corded scrubber can easily tackle tough stains and dirt, leaving your floors looking brand new. Its easy-to-use design makes it perfect for both residential and commercial use, and its durable construction ensures that it will last for years to come. Whether you're looking to clean a small area or a large space, the Global Industrial Electric Walk-Behind Auto Floor Scrubber is the perfect tool for the job.

Rated 9.1 based on 10
JPOST
Pros
Efficient cleaning, Easy to maneuver, Durable construction
Cons
Requires corded power

4

ELifecenter Emotor 15 Hand Push Floor Scrubber

ELifecenter Emotor 15 Hand Push Floor ScrubberELifecenter Emotor 15 Hand Push Floor Scrubber
8.8

The Emotor 15'' Foldable Walk Behind Hand Push Floor Scrubber Machine is an excellent choice for those in need of a reliable and efficient floor cleaning solution. With its upgrade automatic water flow system, this machine can easily clean and scrub various surfaces with ease. Its compact size of 32"X18"X25" makes it perfect for use in industrial and commercial settings. Made of high-quality materials, this machine is durable and long-lasting, ensuring that your floors remain clean and polished for longer. Overall, the Emotor 15'' Foldable Walk Behind Hand Push Floor Scrubber Machine is a great investment for anyone looking to maintain clean and hygienic floors effortlessly.

Rated 8.8 based on 10
JPOST
Pros
Foldable design saves space, Upgrade automatic water flow, Suitable for industrial/commercial use
Cons
May not be suitable for residential use

5

Floorcare.biz Traction Driven Auto Scrubber Machine

Floorcare.biz Traction Driven Auto Scrubber MachineFloorcare.biz Traction Driven Auto Scrubber Machine
8.5

The USA-CLEAN X20BT Traction Driven Auto Scrubber Machine Walk Behind is designed for commercial floor cleaning. With a 20-inch cleaning path and two 12V AGM batteries, this machine is both powerful and efficient. Its rugged brush and user-friendly interface make it easy to operate, while its compact size makes it ideal for tight spaces. Whether you need to clean a small office or a large warehouse, the USA-CLEAN X20BT has you covered.

Rated 8.5 based on 10
JPOST
Pros
Traction driven for easy maneuverability, Large cleaning path for efficient cleaning, Rugged brush for tough stains
Cons
May not be suitable for small spaces

6

Viper AS5160 Walk Behind Scrubber

Viper AS5160 Walk Behind ScrubberViper AS5160 Walk Behind Scrubber
8.4

The Viper Cleaning Equipment 56384810 AS5160 Walk Behind Automatic Scrubber is a must-have for any commercial cleaning operation. With its 20" brush and 16-gallon capacity, this machine can quickly and efficiently clean large areas. The pad-assist drive and 31" squeegee make it easy to maneuver, while the 105 A/H wet batteries and 10 Amp charger ensure long-lasting performance. Made with high-quality materials, this automatic scrubber is built to last and will provide excellent cleaning results every time.

Rated 8.4 based on 10
JPOST
Pros
Efficient cleaning, Easy to operate, Large solution tank
Cons
Heavy to maneuver

7

B0B1NPJ3C2 Commercial Battery Scrubber

B0B1NPJ3C2 Commercial Battery ScrubberB0B1NPJ3C2 Commercial Battery Scrubber
8

The USA-CLEAN Commercial Battery Scrubber is the perfect solution for anyone looking for an efficient and easy-to-use auto tile floor cleaner machine. With its 15 inch X15B size, this walk-behind battery scrubber is ideal for cleaning large areas quickly and effectively. Whether you need to clean a warehouse, office, or any other commercial space, this battery scrubber is up to the task. Its powerful motor and long battery life ensure that you can clean for hours without having to recharge. Plus, its compact size and easy maneuverability make it a breeze to use, even in tight spaces. Overall, the USA-CLEAN Commercial Battery Scrubber is an excellent choice for anyone in need of a high-quality floor cleaning machine.

Rated 8 based on 10
JPOST
Pros
Walk-behind, Battery-powered, Effective cleaning
Cons
Heavy to move

8

eLifecenter Walk Behind Floor Scrubber Machine

eLifecenter Walk Behind Floor Scrubber MachineeLifecenter Walk Behind Floor Scrubber Machine
7.6

The Emotor Walk Behind Commercial Floor Scrubber Machine is a high-quality cleaning tool designed for use in supermarkets, shopping malls, and warehouses. With a 19-inch brush and 14.5-gallon tank, this machine is perfect for tackling large cleaning jobs quickly and efficiently. Equipped with 100AH batteries, it offers a long-lasting battery life for extended use. The machine is easy to operate and maneuver, making it a great choice for both commercial and industrial settings. Its durable construction ensures it will last for years to come, making it a smart investment for any business looking to keep their floors clean and well-maintained.

Rated 7.6 based on 10
JPOST
Pros
Efficient cleaning performance, Large water tank capacity, Suitable for commercial use
Cons
Can be heavy to maneuver

FAQ

Q: What is a walk behind floor scrubber?

A: A walk behind floor scrubber is a cleaning machine that is designed to clean large hard floor surfaces. It is a self-propelled machine that uses brushes or pads to clean and scrub the floor.

Q: How do I use a walk behind floor scrubber?

A: To use a walk behind floor scrubber, first, fill the water tank with clean water and the detergent tank with the appropriate cleaning solution. Then, turn on the machine and adjust the settings to the desired level. Begin by moving the machine forward and backward to scrub the floor gently. Once the floor is clean, turn off the machine and empty the dirty water.

Q: What are the benefits of using a walk behind floor scrubber?

A: Walk behind floor scrubbers are an efficient and effective way to clean large hard floor surfaces. They can save time and labor compared to traditional cleaning methods. They are also environmentally friendly as they use less water and cleaning solution than traditional cleaning methods. Finally, they can provide a better clean than traditional cleaning methods, leaving floors looking spotless and polished.

Conclusions

In reviewing a variety of walk behind floor scrubber products, we found that there are many options available with different features and capabilities to suit a range of cleaning needs. From replacement brush heads to self-propelled machines, there is something for every user. Regardless of the specific product, we found that these floor scrubbers can make cleaning floors and other surfaces much easier and more efficient, saving time and effort. If you're in the market for a walk behind floor scrubber, we encourage you to consider the options available and find one that best fits your needs.



Related Tags
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
חדשות מעריב
לוח חגים ומועדים 2023
זמני כניסת שבת
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by