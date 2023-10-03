8 Most Popular Electric Meter Boxes for 2023

Our Top Picks

Electric meter boxes are integral in protecting electric meters from damage and exposure to the elements, as well as providing easy access for meter readers. However, with so many options on the market, it can be tough to choose the right one. When selecting an electric meter box, it's essential to consider the size, material, and design of the box. Reviews from other homeowners can also provide valuable insights into the quality and functionality of the product. By keeping these factors in mind, you can find the perfect electric meter box that not only ensures the safety of your electric meter but also enhances the appearance of your home. Stay tuned for our top-ranking electric meter box products.

1 Eaton Cutler-Hammer Meter Socket 200A Eaton Cutler-Hammer Meter Socket 200A View on Amazon 9.9 The Eaton Cutler-Hammer 200 amps Ringless Overhead/Underground Meter Socket is a high-quality and durable product that is perfect for those looking for a reliable and efficient way to measure their electricity usage. Made from top-quality materials, this meter socket is both weather-resistant and corrosion-resistant, making it ideal for both indoor and outdoor use. With a ringless design, this meter socket is easy to install and use, and it can be used for both overhead and underground applications. Whether you're a homeowner or a professional electrician, this meter socket is sure to meet all of your needs. Rated 9.9 based on 10 JPOST Pros 200 amps capacity, Ringless design, Suitable for overhead/underground Cons May require professional installation

2 Siemens MC2040B1200S Meter Load Center Combination Siemens MC2040B1200S Meter Load Center Combination View on Amazon 9.6 The Siemens MC2040B1200S 20 Space 40 Circuit 200 Amp Surface Mount Meter Load Center Combination with Ring Type Cover is a versatile and practical solution for your electrical needs. With ample space for up to 40 circuits, this load center can handle a variety of applications. The 200 amp capacity ensures that you have enough power for all your devices and appliances. The surface mount design and ring type cover make installation a breeze, while the high-quality materials ensure long-lasting durability. Whether you're a professional electrician or a DIY enthusiast, the Siemens MC2040B1200S is an excellent choice for any residential or commercial project. Rated 9.6 based on 10 JPOST Pros 20 spaces, 40 circuits, Ring type cover Cons Heavy (56 pounds)

3 Schneider Electric Square D UHTRS101B Meter Socket Schneider Electric Square D UHTRS101B Meter Socket View on Amazon 9.2 The Square D - UHTRS101B 125A Ringless Overhead/Underground Meter Socket With Horn Bypass is a reliable and durable option for those in need of a high-quality meter socket. Built with sturdy materials and technical specifications that ensure it can handle a variety of different uses, this meter socket is perfect for both residential and commercial applications. With its easy-to-use design and a range of features that make it versatile and practical, the Square D - UHTRS101B 125A Ringless Overhead/Underground Meter Socket With Horn Bypass is an excellent choice for anyone looking for a dependable meter socket that will get the job done right. Rated 9.2 based on 10 JPOST Pros 125A capacity, Ringless design, Horn bypass feature Cons Limited compatibility

4 Hiweld MC2040B1200S Meter Load Center Combination Hiweld MC2040B1200S Meter Load Center Combination View on Amazon 9 The MC2040B1200S 20 Space 40 Circuit 200 Amp Meter Load Center Combination is the perfect solution for upgrading your electrical system. With a surface mount and ring type cover, this load center combination offers easy installation and protection from the elements. It can handle up to 40 circuits and 200 amps, making it ideal for both residential and commercial use. Made with high-quality materials, this load center combination is durable, reliable, and built to last. Upgrade your electrical system today with the MC2040B1200S. Rated 9 based on 10 JPOST Pros 20 space 40 circuit, 200 amp capacity, surface mount installation Cons Heavy and bulky

5 Siemens Meter Socket Oh/Ug Service 200A 600V. Siemens Meter Socket Oh/Ug Service 200A 600V. View on Amazon 8.5 The Siemens Overhead/Underground Meter Socket Oh/Ug Service, Ringless Type 200 Amp No Bypass 600 V Boxed is a sturdy and reliable option for those in need of a meter socket. With a 200 amp capacity and ringless type design, this socket is perfect for both overhead and underground service. Its durable construction ensures long-lasting use and the 600V capacity allows for a wide range of applications. Overall, the Siemens Overhead/Underground Meter Socket is a dependable choice for those in need of a high-quality meter socket. Rated 8.5 based on 10 JPOST Pros Durable construction, Suitable for overhead/underground, Ringless design for safety Cons May require professional installation

6 Square D UTRS101B Overhead Meter Socket Square D UTRS101B Overhead Meter Socket View on Amazon 8.2 The Square D UTRS101B 125A Ringless Overhead Meter Socket With No Bypass is a sturdy and reliable option for your electrical needs. This meter socket is made of high-quality materials and is designed to last, making it a great investment for homeowners and electricians alike. Its ringless design ensures a secure connection, and the lack of a bypass ensures additional safety. This meter socket is easy to install and use, and its compact size makes it a great option for spaces where space is limited. Overall, the Square D UTRS101B 125A Ringless Overhead Meter Socket With No Bypass is a great choice for anyone in need of a durable and reliable meter socket. Rated 8.2 based on 10 JPOST Pros Durable, Easy installation, High quality Cons No bypass option

7 Siemens SUAT317-0GF Meter Socket 200-Amp. Siemens SUAT317-0GF Meter Socket 200-Amp. View on Amazon 8.1 The Siemens SUAT317-0GF Meter Socket is an essential piece of equipment for anyone in need of reliable and efficient electrical connections. With a 200-Amp capacity, this socket is perfect for a variety of applications, from residential to commercial use. The 4-jaw design and ringless cover make installation and maintenance a breeze, while the overhead feed ensures maximum safety and convenience. Made from high-quality materials, this socket is built to last and provide reliable performance for years to come. Rated 8.1 based on 10 JPOST Pros Durable and sturdy, Easy to install, Suitable for outdoor use Cons May require professional installation

8 Cooper B-Line 204 MS68 Meter Socket Cooper B-Line 204 MS68 Meter Socket View on Amazon 7.8 The Cooper B-Line 204 MS68 200A, 1P, 4 Jaw, Meter Socket is a high-quality product that is perfect for anyone in need of a reliable meter socket. This product is made from durable materials and is designed to last for years. It is easy to install, and its compact size makes it ideal for use in small spaces. The Cooper B-Line 204 MS68 200A, 1P, 4 Jaw, Meter Socket is perfect for use in residential or commercial settings and is capable of handling a wide range of electrical loads. With its reliable performance and high-quality construction, this product is an excellent investment for anyone in need of a meter socket. Rated 7.8 based on 10 JPOST Pros 200A capacity, 4 jaw design, High quality Cons Limited compatibility

Q: What is an electric meter box?

A: An electric meter box is a container that houses an electric meter, which measures the amount of electricity used by a household or building.

Q: Why do I need an electric meter box?

A: An electric meter box is required by utility companies to accurately monitor and bill for electricity usage. It also provides a safe and secure location for the meter.

Q: Can I install an electric meter box myself?

A: No, installation of an electric meter box should only be done by a licensed electrician. Improper installation can result in electrical hazards and potential damage to the meter or your property.

Conclusions

After conducting thorough research and reviewing various electric meter box options, it's clear that there are a variety of high-quality choices available on the market. Whether you need a ringless overhead/underground meter socket or a meter load center combination, there are numerous reliable options to choose from. No matter your specific needs, upgrading your electrical system with one of these products can improve efficiency and provide peace of mind. Consider investing in a quality electric meter box today to ensure a safe and reliable power source for your home or business.