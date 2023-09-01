9 Best Selling Commercial Floor Scrubbers for 2023

Our Top Picks

Looking for a commercial floor scrubber that can keep your floors clean and safe? We've done the research and testing to narrow down the top contenders on the market. As a business owner or manager, you know how important it is to maintain a clean and well-maintained floor. Investing in a commercial floor scrubber can save you time and money, improve the appearance and sanitation of your facility, and prevent accidents. We've analyzed customer reviews and consulted with industry experts to offer valuable insights and tips to help you choose the right machine for your needs. Whether you need a ride-on or walk-behind model, we've got you covered with the best options available today.

1 ORB550MC Hard Floor Cleaner by ORECK Commercial ORB550MC Hard Floor Cleaner by ORECK Commercial View on Amazon 9.8 The Oreck Commercial Orbiter Hard Floor Cleaner Machine is a versatile cleaning tool that can tackle a wide range of surfaces, including hardwood, laminate, carpet, tile, concrete, grout, and marble floors. With its powerful motor and 50-foot long cord, this machine can efficiently and effectively clean large spaces. Whether you're a homeowner looking to keep your floors spotless or a professional cleaner in need of a reliable tool, the Orbiter is a great choice. Its durable construction and easy-to-use design make it a must-have for anyone who wants to keep their floors looking their best. Rated 9.8 based on 10 JPOST Pros Multi-purpose, Long cord, Effective cleaning Cons Heavy

2 Floor Scrubber Machine by floorcare.biz Floor Scrubber Machine by floorcare.biz View on Amazon 9.5 The USA-Clean Commercial Floor Scrubber Machine is an excellent choice for those looking for an efficient and easy-to-use cleaning solution. With a 20 inch (500mm) cleaning path and battery-powered operation, this walk-behind auto tile floor cleaner machine can clean a wide range of surfaces quickly and with minimal effort. Its powerful motor and durable construction make it perfect for commercial and industrial use, while its compact size and easy maneuverability make it ideal for smaller spaces. Whether you need to clean concrete, tile, or other hard surfaces, the USA-Clean Commercial Floor Scrubber Machine is up to the task. Rated 9.5 based on 10 JPOST Pros Efficient cleaning, 20-inch cleaning path, Walk-behind battery operated Cons May be heavy

3 Prolux Core Floor Buffer Commercial Scrubber Prolux Core Floor Buffer Commercial Scrubber View on Amazon 9.1 The Prolux Core Floor Buffer is a heavy-duty single pad commercial floor polisher and tile scrubber that can handle even the toughest jobs. With its powerful motor and durable construction, this machine is designed to make your floors shine like never before. It's perfect for use in commercial settings like hotels, restaurants, and office buildings, as well as for homeowners who want to keep their floors looking their best. Whether you're polishing hardwood floors, buffing tile, or scrubbing grout, the Prolux Core Floor Buffer is the perfect tool for the job. So why wait? Get yours today and see the difference for yourself! Rated 9.1 based on 10 JPOST Pros Heavy duty for commercial use, Single pad for easy use, Scrubs and polishes floors Cons May be too heavy

4 Prolux Core Commercial Polisher Floor Buffer (15 Inch) Prolux Core Commercial Polisher Floor Buffer (15 Inch) View on Amazon 9 The Prolux Core Heavy Duty Single Pad Commercial Polisher Floor Buffer Machine Scrubber is a powerful and efficient tool for cleaning and maintaining various types of flooring. With its 15 inch pad size, this machine is perfect for larger commercial spaces. It can easily scrub away dirt and grime, leaving floors looking clean and polished. Made with high-quality materials, this floor buffer is built to last and can withstand heavy use. Its compact size also makes it easy to store when not in use. Overall, the Prolux Core is a great investment for anyone looking to keep their floors in top condition. Rated 9 based on 10 JPOST Pros Heavy duty for commercial use, Single pad for easy use, Can be used as floor scrubber Cons May be too heavy for some users

5 ELifecenter Emotor 15 Inch Floor Scrubber Machine ELifecenter Emotor 15 Inch Floor Scrubber Machine View on Amazon 8.5 The Emotor 15'' Foldable Walk Behind Hand Push Floor Scrubber Machine is a must-have for anyone in the industrial or commercial cleaning business. With its upgraded automatic water flow, this machine makes cleaning floors a breeze. The machine is compact with a size of 32"X18"X25" and is foldable for easy storage. This floor scrubber is perfect for a variety of uses, including restaurants, hospitals, and schools. Its durable design and high-quality materials ensure that it will last for years to come. Rated 8.5 based on 10 JPOST Pros Foldable design for easy storage, Upgrade automatic water flow, Suitable for industrial/commercial use Cons May not be suitable for small spaces

6 Prolux Core Heavy Duty Single Pad Commercial Polisher Prolux Core Heavy Duty Single Pad Commercial Polisher View on Amazon 8.3 The Prolux Core Heavy Duty Single Pad Commercial Polisher Floor Buffer Machine Tile Scrubber (13 Inch Medium Duty Buffer Only) is a top-of-the-line machine that is perfect for commercial settings. With its heavy-duty motor and single pad design, it can handle even the toughest of jobs with ease. Whether you need to polish floors, scrub tiles, or buff surfaces, this machine is up to the task. Its compact size makes it easy to maneuver, while its durable construction ensures that it will last for years to come. If you're looking for a reliable and efficient floor buffer, the Prolux Core is definitely worth considering. Rated 8.3 based on 10 JPOST Pros Heavy duty, Versatile, Easy to use Cons Loud

7 Powr-Flite Multiwash 14 Floor Scrubber PFMW14 Powr-Flite Multiwash 14 Floor Scrubber PFMW14 View on Amazon 7.9 The Multiwash 14 inch Commercial Floor Scrubber Machine by Powr-Flite is a powerful tool for cleaning a variety of hard and soft surface floors. With its automatic scrubbing and cleaning capabilities, this machine can save you time and effort while achieving impressive results. Its compact size and lightweight design make it easy to maneuver and transport, while its durable construction ensures long-lasting performance. Whether you need to clean floors in a commercial setting or at home, this floor scrubber machine is a great choice for getting the job done quickly and efficiently. Rated 7.9 based on 10 JPOST Pros Multi-surface cleaning, Easy to maneuver, Efficient cleaning Cons May be noisy

8 Generic Ride-On Floor Scrubber Machine 26 Generic Ride-On Floor Scrubber Machine 26 View on Amazon 7.6 The USA-CLEAN X26R Ride-On Auto Floor Scrubber Machine is a powerful and efficient cleaning tool for industrial and commercial use. With a 26 inch (750mm) cleaning path and a large tank capacity, this battery-powered machine is both quiet and easy to use. Its compact design allows for easy maneuverability in tight spaces, while its durable construction ensures long-lasting performance. Ideal for cleaning large areas such as warehouses, factories, and retail spaces, the USA-CLEAN X26R is a reliable and effective solution for all your floor cleaning needs. Rated 7.6 based on 10 JPOST Pros Large tank capacity, Quiet and easy to use, Battery powered Cons May not fit in small spaces

9 SANITMAX Commercial Floor Scrubber Machine SANITMAX Commercial Floor Scrubber Machine View on Amazon 7.5 The 17" Commercial Floor Scrubber Machine with Rotary Double Brushes is a powerful and efficient tool for cleaning large spaces. With a cordless rechargeable lithium battery, this machine can clean up to 13,000 sqft/hour. Its double brushes provide a thorough clean and its compact size allows for easy maneuverability. Perfect for commercial and industrial settings, this scrubber is a must-have for anyone looking to clean floors quickly and effectively. Rated 7.5 based on 10 JPOST Pros Efficient cleaning, Double rotary brushes, Cordless and rechargeable Cons May not work on rough surfaces

FAQ

Q: What is a commercial floor scrubber?

A: A commercial floor scrubber is a machine used to clean and maintain large floor areas in commercial and industrial settings. It is designed to effectively remove dirt, grime, and stains from floors, leaving them clean and polished.

Q: What are the benefits of using a commercial floor scrubber?

A: Using a commercial floor scrubber can save time and labor costs compared to traditional cleaning methods. It is also more effective at removing stubborn stains and dirt, resulting in a cleaner and safer work environment. Additionally, regular use of a floor scrubber can extend the lifespan of the flooring, reducing the need for costly repairs or replacements.

Q: How do I choose the right commercial floor scrubber for my business?

A: When choosing a commercial floor scrubber, consider factors such as the size of the area to be cleaned, the type of flooring, and the frequency of use. Look for a machine with the appropriate cleaning width, brush type, and water tank capacity. It is also important to consider the maneuverability and ease of use of the machine, as well as its maintenance and repair requirements. Consulting with a professional cleaning equipment supplier can help ensure that you select the best option for your business needs.

Conclusions

After reviewing multiple commercial floor scrubbers, it's clear that these machines are essential for maintaining the cleanliness and appearance of large spaces. Our review process included thorough research of each product's features and capabilities, as well as customer feedback. These top-performing machines offer a variety of options for different floor types and levels of cleaning power. Whether you're looking for a heavy-duty buffer, a versatile multi-purpose cleaner, or a cordless electric spin scrubber, there is a commercial floor scrubber out there to meet your needs. We encourage you to take action and invest in a commercial floor scrubber to keep your space looking its best.