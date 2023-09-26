9 Best Selling Tenor Saxophones for 2023

Our Top Picks

If you're looking for the best tenor saxophones on the market, we've done the research and testing for you. Aspiring saxophonists or seasoned musicians know that investing in a quality instrument is key to achieving the desired sound and tone. The popularity of tenor saxophones has grown over the years, and we analyzed factors such as build quality, sound quality, responsiveness, and playability, as well as customer reviews, to bring you the best options available. Balancing quality and price can be challenging, but with expert insights and tips, and by trying out different options, you can find the right tenor saxophone that suits your individual needs.

1 Mendini by Cecilio Tenor Saxophone L+92D B Flat Gold Mendini by Cecilio Tenor Saxophone L+92D B Flat Gold View on Amazon 9.8 The Mendini by Cecilio Tenor Saxophone in L+92D B Flat is a fantastic option for those looking for a high-quality instrument. This saxophone comes with a case, tuner, mouthpiece, and gold finish that gives it a sleek and stylish appearance. It is easy to play and produces a rich, warm sound that is perfect for jazz, blues, and classical music. Made from durable materials, this saxophone is built to last and is ideal for beginners and advanced players alike. Overall, the Mendini by Cecilio Tenor Saxophone is an excellent choice for anyone looking for a reliable and affordable instrument. Rated 9.8 based on 10 JPOST Pros Comes with case and tuner, Gold finish looks great, Good quality mouthpiece Cons May require adjustments

2 Eastar TS-II Tenor Saxophone Gold Eastar TS-II Tenor Saxophone Gold View on Amazon 9.4 The Eastar Tenor Saxophone is a top-of-the-line instrument for beginners looking to learn the saxophone. With its beautiful gold lacquer finish, this saxophone is not only visually appealing but also produces a rich, warm sound. The full kit includes a cleaning cloth, carrying case, mouthpiece, neck strap, and reeds, making it the perfect package for those just starting out. This tenor saxophone is easy to play and comes in a comfortable size and weight, making it perfect for young musicians. Overall, the Eastar Tenor Saxophone is a great investment for anyone looking to learn the saxophone and improve their musical skills. Rated 9.4 based on 10 JPOST Pros Complete kit included, Ideal for beginners, Good sound quality Cons May require maintenance

3 EASTROCK Tenor Saxophone B Flat Gold Laquer EASTROCK Tenor Saxophone B Flat Gold Laquer View on Amazon 9.3 The EASTROCK Tenor Saxophone B Flat Gold Laquer Sax is the perfect instrument for students and beginners. With an updated carrying case, reeds, cleaning kit, gloves, neck straps, and mouthpieces, this saxophone provides everything you need to start playing immediately. The high-quality materials and construction ensure a rich, full sound, while the sleek golden finish adds a touch of elegance. Whether you're a first-time player or an intermediate musician, the EASTROCK Tenor Saxophone is a great investment that will provide years of enjoyment. Rated 9.3 based on 10 JPOST Pros Comes with carrying case, Includes cleaning kit and gloves, Suitable for beginners and students Cons May not be suitable for professional use

4 EASTROCK Tenor Saxophone Beginner Set (Pink) EASTROCK Tenor Saxophone Beginner Set (Pink) View on Amazon 8.9 The EASTROCK Tenor Saxophone is a great choice for students and beginners looking to start playing the saxophone. It comes with everything you need to get started, including a carrying case, reeds, cleaning kit, gloves, neck straps, and mouthpieces. The updated carrying case is durable and easy to transport, and the saxophone itself is made of high-quality materials. With its beautiful pink color, this saxophone is sure to turn heads and make a statement. Whether you're a student or just starting out, the EASTROCK Tenor Saxophone is a great investment in your musical future. Rated 8.9 based on 10 JPOST Pros Comes with complete package, Beginner-friendly, Available in pink color Cons May not suit professional players

5 GLORY Black Gold B Flat Tenor Saxophone Set GLORY Black Gold B Flat Tenor Saxophone Set View on Amazon 8.5 The Glory Black/Gold B Flat Tenor Saxophone with Case is an excellent choice for both beginner and intermediate players. This saxophone comes with everything you need to get started, including 10 reeds, a mouthpiece, screwdriver, nipper, gloves, and a soft cleaning cloth. The black and gold finish is both stylish and durable, and the saxophone itself is made of high-quality materials that ensure a rich, clear sound. Whether you're playing jazz, blues, or classical music, this saxophone is sure to impress. Rated 8.5 based on 10 JPOST Pros Complete package, Good quality sound, Includes gloves for cleaning Cons No information on brand

6 Glory Gold Lacquer B Flat Tenor Saxophone Glory Gold Lacquer B Flat Tenor Saxophone View on Amazon 8.4 The Glory Gold Laquer B Flat Tenor Saxophone is an excellent choice for both beginners and experienced players. This saxophone is made of high-quality materials, and it comes with a case, 10pc reeds, mouthpiece, screwdriver, nipper, a pair of gloves, and a soft cleaning cloth. The gold color adds a touch of elegance to the instrument. The saxophone is easy to play and produces a beautiful sound. It is perfect for jazz, classical, and other types of music. The size and weight of the saxophone make it easy to carry around, and it is a great value for the price. Rated 8.4 based on 10 JPOST Pros Comes with accessories, Beautiful gold color, Includes a case Cons May require tuning

7 Jean Paul USA Student Tenor Saxophone TS-400 Jean Paul USA Student Tenor Saxophone TS-400 View on Amazon 8 The Jean Paul Student Tenor Saxophone TS-400 is a beautifully crafted instrument with a golden brass lacquered finish. It is perfect for beginners and intermediate players looking to improve their skills on the saxophone. Made with high-quality materials, this saxophone produces a rich and vibrant sound that is sure to impress. The TS-400 is lightweight and easy to play, making it an ideal choice for young musicians. With its sleek design and superior performance, the Jean Paul Student Tenor Saxophone TS-400 is a must-have for any aspiring saxophonist. Rated 8 based on 10 JPOST Pros Good for student use, Durable construction, Produces clear sound Cons May need adjustments

8 JodyBlues JTS-802 Tenor Saxophone Bb Professional JodyBlues JTS-802 Tenor Saxophone Bb Professional View on Amazon 7.7 The JodyBlues JTS-802 Tenor Saxophone Bb is a professional-grade instrument that comes with everything you need to get started. The black lacquered finish gives it a sleek and sophisticated look, while the included cleaning cloth, gloves, carrying case, mouthpiece, neck straps, and reeds ensure that you have all the necessary accessories to keep your saxophone in top condition. Whether you're a beginner or a seasoned pro, the JodyBlues JTS-802 Tenor Saxophone Bb is a great choice for anyone looking for a high-quality instrument that's easy to play and produces a rich, resonant sound. Rated 7.7 based on 10 JPOST Pros Professional quality, Comes with accessories, Sleek black lacquered finish Cons May be too expensive for beginners

9 Eldon by Antigua Tenor Saxophone TS-22 Eldon by Antigua Tenor Saxophone TS-22 View on Amazon 7.4 The Eldon by Antigua Tenor Saxophone (TS-22) is a top-quality instrument that is perfect for intermediate to advanced players. Made with high-quality materials and expert craftsmanship, this saxophone produces a rich, warm sound that is perfect for jazz, blues, and classical music. The TS-22 features an ergonomic design that makes it easy to play for extended periods of time, and it comes with a range of accessories that make it easy to transport and care for. Whether you're a professional musician or a student looking to take your skills to the next level, the Eldon by Antigua Tenor Saxophone (TS-22) is an excellent choice. Rated 7.4 based on 10 JPOST Pros Good sound quality, Durable construction, Smooth key action Cons A bit heavy

FAQ

Q: What is the difference between tenor, soprano, and alto saxophones?

A: The main difference between these saxophones is their size and pitch. The tenor saxophone is the largest and produces a lower sound, while the soprano saxophone is the smallest and produces a higher sound. The alto saxophone is in between, producing a sound that is neither as low as the tenor nor as high as the soprano.

Q: Which saxophone is best for beginners?

A: The alto saxophone is often recommended for beginners because it is smaller and easier to hold, making it more comfortable for younger players or those with smaller hands. It is also a versatile instrument that can be used in a variety of musical styles, from jazz to classical.

Q: What should I consider when buying a saxophone?

A: When buying a saxophone, consider factors such as the instrument's quality, brand, and price range. It's important to choose a saxophone that is comfortable for you to play and that produces the sound you want. Additionally, consider any accessories that may be necessary, such as a case or reeds. It's also a good idea to try out different saxophones before making a purchase to find the best fit for you.

Conclusions

After conducting a thorough review of various tenor saxophone products, we can confidently say that this musical instrument is a versatile and popular choice for both beginners and professionals. We analyzed factors such as sound quality, ease of use, and included accessories to bring you the most helpful content possible. Whether you're a student looking for a budget-friendly option or a professional seeking a high-quality instrument, there is a tenor saxophone out there that meets your needs. So take a look at our reviews and take action towards enhancing your musical journey today!