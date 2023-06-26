If you're a homeowner, contractor, or DIY enthusiast, pressure washers are a convenient tool for keeping your outdoor spaces clean. However, to get the most out of your pressure washer, you need the right accessories. We've researched and tested many pressure washer accessories to bring you the best options for 2023.

Whether you're looking for a surface cleaner to quickly clean large areas, a nozzle for spot-cleaning hard-to-reach places, or a foam cannon for adding cleaning solution to your pressure washing routine, we've got you covered. Our essential criteria analyzed customer reviews, durability, ease of use, and compatibility with a variety of pressure washer brands.

Stay tuned for our top-ranking products that will help you get the most out of your pressure washer and keep your outdoor spaces looking their best.

Our Top Products

Best Pressure Washer Accessories for 2023

The Marshall Excelsior MEGR-298P Reg 2-Stage Vert Packaged is a reliable and efficient regulator that is perfect for those who need to control high-pressure propane systems. This regulator is made from high-quality materials and is designed to last for years. It is easy to install and comes with clear instructions that make the process a breeze.

The MEGR-298P is suitable for a wide range of applications, including RVs, outdoor cooking equipment, and other propane-powered appliances. It provides consistent and reliable pressure regulation, which ensures that your appliances operate safely and efficiently. With its compact design and lightweight construction, this regulator is easy to transport and install, making it an excellent choice for those who are always on the go.

Pros 2-stage regulation vertical orientation packaged for convenience durable construction Cons may need professional installation higher price point limited compatibility

This 2-stage regulator is a reliable and efficient option for propane tanks.

The Tool Daily Foam Cannon with 1/4 Inch Quick Connector is a must-have for anyone looking to effectively clean their car, driveway, or outdoor furniture. This powerful foam cannon comes with 5 pressure washer nozzle tips and can hold up to 1 liter of cleaning solution. The 1/4 inch quick connector makes it easy to attach and detach from your pressure washer, and the adjustable spray nozzle allows you to control the amount of foam produced. Made with high-quality materials, this foam cannon is durable and long-lasting.

Not only does the Tool Daily Foam Cannon make cleaning tasks easier, but it also saves you time and money on cleaning solutions. The foam produced by this cannon lifts dirt and grime off surfaces for a more thorough clean. Plus, the adjustable nozzle allows you to use less cleaning solution while still achieving great results. With its easy-to-use design and impressive cleaning power, the Tool Daily Foam Cannon is a smart investment for anyone looking to keep their outdoor spaces clean and well-maintained.

Pros Easy to use Produces thick foam Versatile with nozzle tips 1 liter capacity Cons May not fit all pressure washers Nozzle tips can be fragile Some users report leaking

Great foam cannon kit for pressure washers.

The Westinghouse Outdoor Power Equipment Universal 15” Pressure Washer Surface Cleaner Attachment is a powerful and versatile tool for cleaning outdoor surfaces. With a maximum PSI of 3200 and a 1/4” connector, it can be used with both gas and electric pressure washers. The 15” cleaning diameter makes it easy to cover large areas quickly, while the durable black finish ensures it can withstand heavy use. This attachment is perfect for cleaning driveways, sidewalks, and decks, as well as other outdoor surfaces. Its lightweight design and easy maneuverability make it a great addition to any pressure washing arsenal.

Pros Universal fit Easy to use Cleans efficiently Durable construction Cons May not fit all models May leave streaks May be heavy to maneuver

Effective and efficient surface cleaner attachment for pressure washers.

The Kärcher Universal 15" Surface Cleaner Attachment is a powerful tool designed to make cleaning large surfaces a breeze. With a 1/4" quick-connect and a maximum pressure of 3200 PSI, it is compatible with most power pressure washers. This attachment is perfect for cleaning driveways, patios, decks, and sidewalks. It is made with high-quality materials and is built to last. The 15" cleaning diameter allows for efficient cleaning and saves time compared to traditional cleaning methods. Get your surfaces looking like new with the Kärcher Universal 15" Surface Cleaner Attachment.

Pros Easy to attach Cleans large areas quickly Compatible with many pressure washers Durable construction Cons May leave streaks Not suitable for delicate surfaces May require additional accessories

The Kärcher Universal Surface Cleaner Attachment is a powerful and versatile accessory for power pressure washers, capable of deep cleaning large surfaces with ease.

The AstroAI Foam Cannon is a must-have for any car enthusiast looking to keep their vehicle in pristine condition. With a wide neck and adjustable snow foam lance, this heavy-duty foam blaster is perfect for use with pressure washers. The 1L bottle allows for plenty of foam to be generated, providing a thick and effective layer of protection for your car's paint. The 1/4'' quick connector makes for easy installation and removal, allowing for quick and convenient use. Overall, the AstroAI Foam Cannon is a great investment for anyone looking to achieve a professional-level clean for their car.

Pros Adjustable foam thickness Quick connector Heavy duty construction Wide neck for easy filling Cons Bottle capacity is 1L May not fit all pressure washers The foam may not be as thick as expected

The AstroAI Foam Cannon produces thick foam for car washing with a pressure washer, thanks to its adjustable snow foam lance and 1 L bottle.

The Sooprinse High Pressure Washer Gun is an essential tool for anyone looking to clean outdoor spaces efficiently. With a maximum pressure of 3000 PSI, this gun is capable of removing even the toughest dirt and grime. It comes with 5 color-coded quick connect nozzles, making it easy to switch between different spray patterns. The M22 hose connector ensures a secure fit, and the 3.0 TIP Black ensures a precise, high-pressure stream. This gun is made from durable materials, making it a long-lasting and reliable tool for all your cleaning needs.

Whether you're cleaning your driveway, patio, or car, the Sooprinse High Pressure Washer Gun is up to the task. Its powerful pressure and versatile nozzles make it easy to get the job done quickly and efficiently. And with its durable construction, you can trust that it will last for years to come. If you're in the market for a high-quality pressure washer gun, the Sooprinse High Pressure Washer Gun is definitely worth considering.

Pros High pressure (3000 PSI) 5 quick connect nozzles M22 hose connector Durable (3.0 TIP) Cons May leak at hose connection Nozzle tips may clog Not suitable for heavy-duty use

The Sooprinse High Pressure Washer Gun is a powerful tool for cleaning various surfaces with 3000 PSI max pressure and 5 color-coded nozzles for easy selection.

The Pressure Washer Tips Turbo Nozzle is a powerful accessory for your pressure washer, capable of tackling tough cleaning tasks with ease. With a maximum pressure of 3000 PSI, this rotating nozzle is perfect for cleaning brick, concrete, and vinyl surfaces. The two included 1/4'' quick connect fittings make it easy to attach to your pressure washer and get started right away.

This nozzle is perfect for homeowners and professionals alike who need to clean large surfaces quickly and efficiently. The rotating action helps to break up dirt and grime, while the high pressure ensures a deep clean every time. The durable construction ensures that this nozzle will last for years to come, making it a smart investment for anyone who needs to clean outdoor surfaces regularly.

Pros Rotating nozzle for thorough cleaning Max pressure of 3000 PSI 2 quick connect nozzles included Suitable for multiple surfaces Cons May not fit all pressure washers May require additional adapters Higher price point

This turbo nozzle is an efficient tool for cleaning brick, concrete, and vinyl surfaces with a max pressure of 3000 PSI.

The Sun Joe SPX-APC1G is a powerful all-purpose cleaner and degreaser that is perfect for heavy-duty pressure washing tasks. This 1-gallon bottle is designed to work with pressure washers and can be used on a variety of surfaces. It is formulated to remove tough stains, grease, and grime, making it ideal for outdoor cleaning projects. The cleaner is environmentally friendly, biodegradable, and non-toxic, making it safe to use around pets and children. With the Sun Joe SPX-APC1G, you can easily tackle even the toughest cleaning jobs with ease.

Pros Heavy duty All-purpose cleaner 1-gallon volume Effective degreaser Cons Expensive May require dilution Strong chemical smell

Effective all-purpose cleaner for heavy-duty pressure washing tasks.

The Biswing 15" Pressure Washer Stainless Steel Surface Cleaner with 3 Wheels & 1/4" Quick Connector is a must-have for anyone who needs to clean large surfaces quickly and efficiently. With a 15-inch diameter and 3 wheels, this attachment makes cleaning patios, decks, driveways, and sidewalks a breeze. It comes with 2 extension wands and 2 replacement nozzles, making it compatible with most pressure washers up to 4000 PSI.

Made of high-quality stainless steel, the Biswing Surface Cleaner is durable and built to last. Its 1/4" quick connector makes it easy to attach and detach from your pressure washer, and the 3 wheels ensure smooth and even cleaning. The extension wands allow you to reach high and hard-to-reach areas, while the replacement nozzles give you the flexibility to adjust the water pressure to your needs.

Overall, the Biswing 15" Pressure Washer Stainless Steel Surface Cleaner with 3 Wheels & 1/4" Quick Connector is an excellent investment for anyone who needs to clean large surfaces quickly and efficiently. Its high-quality materials, easy attachment and detachment, and adjustable water pressure make it a versatile and valuable tool for any homeowner or professional cleaner.

Pros Stainless steel surface cleaner 3 wheels for easy maneuvering Comes with extension wands Two replacement nozzles included Cons May not fit all pressure washers May leave streaks on surfaces May require more pressure

The Biswing pressure washer surface cleaner is a durable and efficient tool for cleaning large outdoor surfaces with ease.

The Tool Daily Short Pressure Washer Gun with Foam Cannon is a versatile and efficient cleaning tool. With a 1-liter capacity, it can handle even tough cleaning jobs with ease. The 5 pressure washer nozzle tips allow for customizable pressure, while the foam cannon adds a layer of soap for a deep clean. The 1/4 inch quick connector makes it easy to attach to any pressure washer. This product is perfect for cleaning cars, driveways, patios, and more. Its compact size and lightweight design make it easy to handle, even for extended periods of use.

Pros Foam cannon included Quick connector Comes with 5 nozzle tips 1 liter capacity Cons May not fit all models Foam cannon leaks May not be durable

The Tool Daily Short Pressure Washer Gun with Foam Cannon is a versatile and efficient cleaning tool that comes with 5 nozzle tips and a 1 liter foam cannon. It's easy to use and great for a variety of cleaning tasks around your home or business.

Buyers Guide

1. Compatibility: The first criteria to consider when choosing pressure washer accessories is compatibility. You need to make sure that the accessories you choose are compatible with your pressure washer. If you choose the wrong accessories, they may not work at all, or they may cause damage to your pressure washer. Check the specifications of your pressure washer and compare them with the accessories you want to buy to ensure compatibility.

2. Quality: The second criteria to consider is the quality of the accessories. You want to make sure that you choose high-quality accessories that will last long and perform well. Look for accessories that are made from durable materials, such as stainless steel or brass, and have a good reputation for quality and performance.

3. Functionality: The third criteria to consider is functionality. Different accessories are designed for different tasks, so you need to choose accessories that will meet your specific needs. For example, if you need to clean a large area, you may want to choose a surface cleaner attachment. If you need to clean hard-to-reach areas, you may want to choose an extension wand. Consider your specific needs and choose accessories that will help you get the job done efficiently and effectively.

By considering compatibility, quality, and functionality, you can choose the right pressure washer accessories that will help you get your cleaning tasks done with ease and efficiency.

FAQ

Q: What accessories do I need for my pressure washer?

A: The accessories you need depend on the cleaning job you want to perform. For example, if you want to clean your car, you'll need a foam cannon or a brush attachment. For outdoor cleaning, a surface cleaner or extension wand can help. Always check the pressure washer's manual for recommended accessories and compatibility.

Q: Can I use universal accessories for any pressure washer?

A: Not all accessories are universal. Some are specific to certain brands or models. It's important to check the compatibility of the accessory with your pressure washer before purchasing. Using incompatible accessories can damage your pressure washer and void the warranty.

Q: Are expensive accessories better than cheaper ones?

A: Not always. Expensive accessories may have additional features or higher quality materials, but they may not be necessary for your cleaning needs. Cheaper accessories may be more budget-friendly and still get the job done. It's important to research and read reviews before purchasing to ensure you're getting the best value for your money.

Conclusions

In conclusion, finding the right pressure washer accessory can make all the difference in achieving a thorough and efficient clean. Our review process has highlighted the top products available, including the AP Products Marshall Excelsior MEGR-298P Reg 2-Stage Vert Packaged and the Tool Daily Foam Cannon. These accessories offer impressive power and precision, making them excellent choices for any pressure washing task. We recommend the Tool Daily Foam Cannon and the AP Products Marshall Excelsior MEGR-298P Reg 2-Stage Vert Packaged as our top picks. Overall, we hope our review has been helpful in guiding you towards the perfect pressure washer accessory for your needs.